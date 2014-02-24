Carnival in Venice
A masked reveler poses in Saint Mark's Square during the Venetian Carnival in Venice February 23, 2014. REUTERS/Manuel Silvestri
A masked reveler poses in Saint Mark's Square during the Venetian Carnival in Venice February 23, 2014. REUTERS/Manuel Silvestri
Masked revelers pose in Saint Mark's Square during the Venetian Carnival in Venice February 23, 2014. REUTERS/Manuel Silvestri
Masked revelers pose in Saint Mark's Square during the Venetian Carnival in Venice February 23, 2014. REUTERS/Manuel Silvestri
Masked revelers pose during the Venetian Carnival in Venice February 23, 2014. REUTERS/Manuel Silvestri
Masked revelers pose during the Venetian Carnival in Venice February 23, 2014. REUTERS/Manuel Silvestri
Masked revelers pose in Saint Mark's Square during the Venetian Carnival in Venice February 23, 2014. REUTERS/Manuel Silvestri
Masked revelers pose in Saint Mark's Square during the Venetian Carnival in Venice February 23, 2014. REUTERS/Manuel Silvestri
The traditional Columbine descends from Saint Mark's bell tower on an iron cable during the Venetian Carnival in Venice February 23, 2014. REUTERS/Manuel Silvestri
The traditional Columbine descends from Saint Mark's bell tower on an iron cable during the Venetian Carnival in Venice February 23, 2014. REUTERS/Manuel Silvestri
A woman wearing a mask stands behind a door during the Venetian Carnival in Venice February 23, 2014. REUTERS/Manuel Silvestri
A woman wearing a mask stands behind a door during the Venetian Carnival in Venice February 23, 2014. REUTERS/Manuel Silvestri
A woman wearing a mask poses for pictures during the Venetian Carnival in Venice February 23, 2014. REUTERS/Manuel Silvestri
A woman wearing a mask poses for pictures during the Venetian Carnival in Venice February 23, 2014. REUTERS/Manuel Silvestri
A masked reveler poses in Saint Mark's Square during the Venetian Carnival in Venice February 23, 2014. REUTERS/Manuel Silvestri
A masked reveler poses in Saint Mark's Square during the Venetian Carnival in Venice February 23, 2014. REUTERS/Manuel Silvestri
A man wearing a mask rows in a canal during the Venetian Carnival in Venice February 23, 2014. REUTERS/Manuel Silvestri
A man wearing a mask rows in a canal during the Venetian Carnival in Venice February 23, 2014. REUTERS/Manuel Silvestri
A masked reveler poses in Saint Mark's Square during the Venetian Carnival in Venice February 23, 2014. REUTERS/Manuel Silvestri
A masked reveler poses in Saint Mark's Square during the Venetian Carnival in Venice February 23, 2014. REUTERS/Manuel Silvestri
Women wearing masks pose for pictures during the Venetian Carnival in Venice February 23, 2014. REUTERS/Manuel Silvestri
Women wearing masks pose for pictures during the Venetian Carnival in Venice February 23, 2014. REUTERS/Manuel Silvestri
A man wearing a mask walks during the Venetian Carnival in Venice February 23, 2014. REUTERS/Manuel Silvestri
A man wearing a mask walks during the Venetian Carnival in Venice February 23, 2014. REUTERS/Manuel Silvestri
Next Slideshows
Openly gay athletes
Current and retired openly gay professional athletes.
Unrest spreads in Venezuela
A jailed protest leader urges peace as demonstrations against Venezuela President Nicolas Maduro turn violent.
Mourning in Kiev
Ukrainians mourn the 82 protesters killed amid the barricades last week.
Yanukovich abandons Kiev compound
Hundreds enter the grounds of Ukrainian President Viktor Yanukovich's sprawling residence outside Kiev.
MORE IN PICTURES
Road to the World Series
Highlights from the MLB playoffs.
Deadly wildfires in Portugal and Spain
Flames ripped across Iberian countryside left tinder-dry by an unusually hot summer and early autumn, fanned by strong winds as remnants of ex-Hurricane Ophelia brushed coastal areas.
Deadliest wildfires in California history
Firefighters gained ground on wildfires that killed at least 40 people in the past week, hundreds are still missing.
Rohingya's perilous journey
Thousands more Rohingya refugees cross the border into Bangladesh from Myanmar.
Ophelia turns London sky red
The sky turns red as dust from the Sahara carried by storm Ophelia filters sunlight over London.
Final push against Islamic State in Raqqa
U.S.-backed militias battle for the last pocket of Islamic State's one-time Syrian capital of Raqqa, bringing their four-month campaign for the city to the brink of victory.
Iraqi forces advance on Kurdish-held area
Iraq's central government forces advance into territory held by Kurds, seizing a swathe of countryside surrounding the oil city of Kirkuk.
Today in Sports
Our top sports photography of the day.
Twin bomb blasts strike Somali capital
Two blasts hit busy junctions in the heart of Mogadishu, one of the deadliest attacks since an Islamist insurgency began in 2007.