Edition:
United States
Pictures | Fri Feb 13, 2015 | 8:47pm EST

Carnival kicks off

A reveler from the Unidos de Bangu samba school takes part in the Group A category of the annual Carnival parade in Rio de Janeiro's Sambadrome, February 13, 2015. REUTERS/Ricardo Moraes

A reveler from the Unidos de Bangu samba school takes part in the Group A category of the annual Carnival parade in Rio de Janeiro's Sambadrome, February 13, 2015. REUTERS/Ricardo Moraes

Reuters / Friday, February 13, 2015
A reveler from the Unidos de Bangu samba school takes part in the Group A category of the annual Carnival parade in Rio de Janeiro's Sambadrome, February 13, 2015. REUTERS/Ricardo Moraes
Close
1 / 20
Revelers take part in an annual block party known as "Carmelitas" in Rio de Janeiro February 13, 2015. REUTERS/Pilar Olivares

Revelers take part in an annual block party known as "Carmelitas" in Rio de Janeiro February 13, 2015. REUTERS/Pilar Olivares

Reuters / Friday, February 13, 2015
Revelers take part in an annual block party known as "Carmelitas" in Rio de Janeiro February 13, 2015. REUTERS/Pilar Olivares
Close
2 / 20
Revelers take part in an annual block party known as "Carmelitas", one of the many carnival parties to take place in the neighborhoods of Rio de Janeiro February 13, 2015. REUTERS/Pilar Olivares

Revelers take part in an annual block party known as "Carmelitas", one of the many carnival parties to take place in the neighborhoods of Rio de Janeiro February 13, 2015. REUTERS/Pilar Olivares

Reuters / Friday, February 13, 2015
Revelers take part in an annual block party known as "Carmelitas", one of the many carnival parties to take place in the neighborhoods of Rio de Janeiro February 13, 2015. REUTERS/Pilar Olivares
Close
3 / 20
Revelers take part in an annual block party known as "Carmelitas" in Rio de Janeiro February 13, 2015. REUTERS/Pilar Olivares

Revelers take part in an annual block party known as "Carmelitas" in Rio de Janeiro February 13, 2015. REUTERS/Pilar Olivares

Reuters / Friday, February 13, 2015
Revelers take part in an annual block party known as "Carmelitas" in Rio de Janeiro February 13, 2015. REUTERS/Pilar Olivares
Close
4 / 20
Revelers take part in an annual block party known as "Carmelitas" in Rio de Janeiro February 13, 2015. REUTERS/Pilar Olivares

Revelers take part in an annual block party known as "Carmelitas" in Rio de Janeiro February 13, 2015. REUTERS/Pilar Olivares

Reuters / Friday, February 13, 2015
Revelers take part in an annual block party known as "Carmelitas" in Rio de Janeiro February 13, 2015. REUTERS/Pilar Olivares
Close
5 / 20
The Rei Momo, or Carnival King Wilson Neto dances during the handing over of the ceremonial key to the city, at Cidade Palace in Rio de Janeiro February 13, 2015. REUTERS/Sergio Moraes

The Rei Momo, or Carnival King Wilson Neto dances during the handing over of the ceremonial key to the city, at Cidade Palace in Rio de Janeiro February 13, 2015. REUTERS/Sergio Moraes

Reuters / Friday, February 13, 2015
The Rei Momo, or Carnival King Wilson Neto dances during the handing over of the ceremonial key to the city, at Cidade Palace in Rio de Janeiro February 13, 2015. REUTERS/Sergio Moraes
Close
6 / 20
Revelers take part in an annual block party known as "Carmelitas" in Rio de Janeiro February 13, 2015. REUTERS/Pilar Olivares

Revelers take part in an annual block party known as "Carmelitas" in Rio de Janeiro February 13, 2015. REUTERS/Pilar Olivares

Reuters / Friday, February 13, 2015
Revelers take part in an annual block party known as "Carmelitas" in Rio de Janeiro February 13, 2015. REUTERS/Pilar Olivares
Close
7 / 20
Carnival floats are seen in preparation for the annual carnival parade Sambodrome, in Sao Paulo February 12, 2015. REUTERS/Paulo Whitaker

Carnival floats are seen in preparation for the annual carnival parade Sambodrome, in Sao Paulo February 12, 2015. REUTERS/Paulo Whitaker

Reuters / Thursday, February 12, 2015
Carnival floats are seen in preparation for the annual carnival parade Sambodrome, in Sao Paulo February 12, 2015. REUTERS/Paulo Whitaker
Close
8 / 20
A reveler from the Unidos de Bangu samba school concentrates before taking part in the Group A category of the annual Carnival parade in Rio de Janeiro's Sambadrome, February 13, 2015. REUTERS/Ricardo Moraes

A reveler from the Unidos de Bangu samba school concentrates before taking part in the Group A category of the annual Carnival parade in Rio de Janeiro's Sambadrome, February 13, 2015. REUTERS/Ricardo Moraes

Reuters / Friday, February 13, 2015
A reveler from the Unidos de Bangu samba school concentrates before taking part in the Group A category of the annual Carnival parade in Rio de Janeiro's Sambadrome, February 13, 2015. REUTERS/Ricardo Moraes
Close
9 / 20
Revelers take part in an annual block party known as "Carmelitas" in Rio de Janeiro February 13, 2015. REUTERS/Pilar Olivares

Revelers take part in an annual block party known as "Carmelitas" in Rio de Janeiro February 13, 2015. REUTERS/Pilar Olivares

Reuters / Friday, February 13, 2015
Revelers take part in an annual block party known as "Carmelitas" in Rio de Janeiro February 13, 2015. REUTERS/Pilar Olivares
Close
10 / 20
Revelers take part in an annual block party known as "Carmelitas" in Rio de Janeiro February 13, 2015. REUTERS/Pilar Olivares

Revelers take part in an annual block party known as "Carmelitas" in Rio de Janeiro February 13, 2015. REUTERS/Pilar Olivares

Reuters / Friday, February 13, 2015
Revelers take part in an annual block party known as "Carmelitas" in Rio de Janeiro February 13, 2015. REUTERS/Pilar Olivares
Close
11 / 20
A participant attends a beauty contest for transvestites and transsexuals at the Glam Gay pre-carnival Ball, in Mangueira samba school in Rio de Janeiro February 11, 2015. REUTERS/Ricardo Moraes

A participant attends a beauty contest for transvestites and transsexuals at the Glam Gay pre-carnival Ball, in Mangueira samba school in Rio de Janeiro February 11, 2015. REUTERS/Ricardo Moraes

Reuters / Thursday, February 12, 2015
A participant attends a beauty contest for transvestites and transsexuals at the Glam Gay pre-carnival Ball, in Mangueira samba school in Rio de Janeiro February 11, 2015. REUTERS/Ricardo Moraes
Close
12 / 20
A girl poses next to a reveler at the entrance of the Glam Gay pre-carnival Ball, in Mangueira samba school in Rio de Janeiro February 11, 2015. REUTERS/Ricardo Moraes

A girl poses next to a reveler at the entrance of the Glam Gay pre-carnival Ball, in Mangueira samba school in Rio de Janeiro February 11, 2015. REUTERS/Ricardo Moraes

Reuters / Thursday, February 12, 2015
A girl poses next to a reveler at the entrance of the Glam Gay pre-carnival Ball, in Mangueira samba school in Rio de Janeiro February 11, 2015. REUTERS/Ricardo Moraes
Close
13 / 20
A worker cleans a carnival float at the Grande Rio samba school, in preparation for the annual carnival parade, in Rio de Janeiro February 10, 2015. REUTERS/Pilar Olivares

A worker cleans a carnival float at the Grande Rio samba school, in preparation for the annual carnival parade, in Rio de Janeiro February 10, 2015. REUTERS/Pilar Olivares

Reuters / Tuesday, February 10, 2015
A worker cleans a carnival float at the Grande Rio samba school, in preparation for the annual carnival parade, in Rio de Janeiro February 10, 2015. REUTERS/Pilar Olivares
Close
14 / 20
Women dressed in Baianas perform the traditional "Lavagem", or washing ritual, to bring good luck at the Sambodrome, one week before the Carnival parade, in Rio de Janeiro February 8, 2015. REUTERS/Pilar Olivares

Women dressed in Baianas perform the traditional "Lavagem", or washing ritual, to bring good luck at the Sambodrome, one week before the Carnival parade, in Rio de Janeiro February 8, 2015. REUTERS/Pilar Olivares

Reuters / Sunday, February 08, 2015
Women dressed in Baianas perform the traditional "Lavagem", or washing ritual, to bring good luck at the Sambodrome, one week before the Carnival parade, in Rio de Janeiro February 8, 2015. REUTERS/Pilar Olivares
Close
15 / 20
Carnival masks are seen at a costume factory in a suburb of Rio de Janeiro January 22, 2015. A total of 250,000 masks will be made for the "Brazil Carnival" festival, according to the manufacturer. REUTERS/Sergio Moraes

Carnival masks are seen at a costume factory in a suburb of Rio de Janeiro January 22, 2015. A total of 250,000 masks will be made for the "Brazil Carnival" festival, according to the manufacturer. REUTERS/Sergio Moraes

Reuters / Thursday, January 22, 2015
Carnival masks are seen at a costume factory in a suburb of Rio de Janeiro January 22, 2015. A total of 250,000 masks will be made for the "Brazil Carnival" festival, according to the manufacturer. REUTERS/Sergio Moraes
Close
16 / 20
A worker sews a carnival costume at the Grande Rio samba school, in preparation for the annual carnival parade, in Rio de Janeiro February 10, 2015. REUTERS/Pilar Olivares

A worker sews a carnival costume at the Grande Rio samba school, in preparation for the annual carnival parade, in Rio de Janeiro February 10, 2015. REUTERS/Pilar Olivares

Reuters / Tuesday, February 10, 2015
A worker sews a carnival costume at the Grande Rio samba school, in preparation for the annual carnival parade, in Rio de Janeiro February 10, 2015. REUTERS/Pilar Olivares
Close
17 / 20
Revelers attend the annual block party known as the "Suvaco do Cristo" (Armpit of Christ), one of the many pre-carnival parties to take place in the neighborhoods of Rio de Janeiro, February 8, 2015. REUTERS/Ricardo Moraes

Revelers attend the annual block party known as the "Suvaco do Cristo" (Armpit of Christ), one of the many pre-carnival parties to take place in the neighborhoods of Rio de Janeiro, February 8, 2015. REUTERS/Ricardo Moraes

Reuters / Sunday, February 08, 2015
Revelers attend the annual block party known as the "Suvaco do Cristo" (Armpit of Christ), one of the many pre-carnival parties to take place in the neighborhoods of Rio de Janeiro, February 8, 2015. REUTERS/Ricardo Moraes
Close
18 / 20
A reveler dances during the annual block party known as the "Suvaco do Cristo" (Armpit of Christ), one of the many pre-carnival parties to take place in the neighborhoods of Rio de Janeiro, February 8, 2015. REUTERS/Ricardo Moraes

A reveler dances during the annual block party known as the "Suvaco do Cristo" (Armpit of Christ), one of the many pre-carnival parties to take place in the neighborhoods of Rio de Janeiro, February 8, 2015. REUTERS/Ricardo Moraes

Reuters / Sunday, February 08, 2015
A reveler dances during the annual block party known as the "Suvaco do Cristo" (Armpit of Christ), one of the many pre-carnival parties to take place in the neighborhoods of Rio de Janeiro, February 8, 2015. REUTERS/Ricardo Moraes
Close
19 / 20
Revelers walk to the annual block party known as the "Suvaco do Cristo" (Armpit of Christ), one of the many pre-carnival parties to take place in the neighborhoods of Rio de Janeiro, February 8, 2015. REUTERS/Ricardo Moraes

Revelers walk to the annual block party known as the "Suvaco do Cristo" (Armpit of Christ), one of the many pre-carnival parties to take place in the neighborhoods of Rio de Janeiro, February 8, 2015. REUTERS/Ricardo Moraes

Reuters / Sunday, February 08, 2015
Revelers walk to the annual block party known as the "Suvaco do Cristo" (Armpit of Christ), one of the many pre-carnival parties to take place in the neighborhoods of Rio de Janeiro, February 8, 2015. REUTERS/Ricardo Moraes
Close
20 / 20
View Again
View Next
When politicians fight

When politicians fight

Next Slideshows

When politicians fight

When politicians fight

Sometimes elected officials use fists to solve their differences.

Feb 12 2015
On frozen pond

On frozen pond

The Canadian tradition of playing hockey on a frozen pond.

Feb 12 2015
The selfie phenomenon

The selfie phenomenon

The selfie trend shows no signs of slowing down.

Feb 11 2015
Living in the ruins of Gaza

Living in the ruins of Gaza

Daily life amid the ruins of Gaza.

Feb 09 2015

MORE IN PICTURES

Road to the World Series

Road to the World Series

Highlights from the MLB playoffs.

Deadly wildfires in Portugal and Spain

Deadly wildfires in Portugal and Spain

Flames ripped across Iberian countryside left tinder-dry by an unusually hot summer and early autumn, fanned by strong winds as remnants of ex-Hurricane Ophelia brushed coastal areas.

Deadliest wildfires in California history

Deadliest wildfires in California history

Firefighters gained ground on wildfires that killed at least 40 people in the past week, hundreds are still missing.

Rohingya's perilous journey

Rohingya's perilous journey

Thousands more Rohingya refugees cross the border into Bangladesh from Myanmar.

Ophelia turns London sky red

Ophelia turns London sky red

The sky turns red as dust from the Sahara carried by storm Ophelia filters sunlight over London.

Final push against Islamic State in Raqqa

Final push against Islamic State in Raqqa

U.S.-backed militias battle for the last pocket of Islamic State's one-time Syrian capital of Raqqa, bringing their four-month campaign for the city to the brink of victory.

Iraqi forces advance on Kurdish-held area

Iraqi forces advance on Kurdish-held area

Iraq's central government forces advance into territory held by Kurds, seizing a swathe of countryside surrounding the oil city of Kirkuk.

Today in Sports

Today in Sports

Our top sports photography of the day.

Twin bomb blasts strike Somali capital

Twin bomb blasts strike Somali capital

Two blasts hit busy junctions in the heart of Mogadishu, one of the deadliest attacks since an Islamist insurgency began in 2007.

View More

Trending Collections

Pictures

Podcast