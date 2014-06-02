CAR's dividing line
A sick girl from the Peul tribe stands in a village outside Bambari May 30, 2014. Peul cattle herder tribes are Muslims and are often attacked by anti-Balaka Christian militia. REUTERS/Goran Tomasevic
A Seleka fighter adjusts a broken guitar in a village between Bambari and Grimari May 31, 2014. Residents say Christians and Muslims live in harmony in Bambari, a market town of 65,000 people. Though its mud-brick houses attest to its poverty, the...more
Muslim men from the Peul tribe pray in a village outside Bambari May 30, 2014. Bambari's strategic value lies in its position at what could be regarded as the dividing line between the largely Christian south and the Muslim-dominated north....more
A Seleka fighter smokes in a Seleka base in Grimari May 31, 2014. Central African Republic descended into chaos after Seleka rebels, mostly Muslim, seized power in March of 2013 and their attacks on the majority Christian population set off a wave of...more
A man from the Peul tribe stands in front of cows at a village outside Bambari May 30, 2014. REUTERS/Goran Tomasevic
Seleka fighters drive in a village between Bambari and Grimari May 31, 2014. REUTERS/Goran Tomasevic
A boy from the Peul tribe stands in a village outside Bambari May 30, 2014. REUTERS/Goran Tomasevic
Seleka fighters stand in line at a Seleka base in Bambari May 31, 2014. REUTERS/Goran Tomasevic
Men from the Peul tribe sit in a village outside Bambari May 30, 2014. REUTERS/Goran Tomasevic
Children from the Peul tribe stand in a village outside Bambari May 30, 2014. REUTERS/Goran Tomasevic
Seleka fighters rest in a village between Bambari and Grimari May 31, 2014. REUTERS/Goran Tomasevic
A sick boy from the Peul tribe stands in a village outside Bambari May 30, 2014. REUTERS/Goran Tomasevic
French soldiers walk towards Seleka fighters in Bambari May 31, 2014. REUTERS/Goran Tomasevic
Women from the Peul tribe hold their children in a village outside Bambari May 30, 2014. REUTERS/Goran Tomasevic
A man from the Peul tribe holds a bow and arrows as he runs after his cattle outside Bambari May 30, 2014. REUTERS/Goran Tomasevic
Seleka's General Ali Dararassa Mahamat (L) and General Mussa Bashir El-Badawi pose for a photograph in Bambari, June 1, 2014. REUTERS/Goran Tomasevic
A rooster is seen in a vehicle belonging to Seleka fighters in a village between Bambari and Grimari May 31, 2014. REUTERS/Goran Tomasevic
A girl from the Peul tribe stands in a village outside Bambari May 30, 2014. REUTERS/Goran Tomasevic
A Seleka fighter holds his gun in a village between Bambari and Grimari May 31, 2014. REUTERS/Goran Tomasevic
A boy from the Peul tribe sits in a mosque during Friday prayer at a village outside Bambari May 30, 2014. REUTERS/Goran Tomasevic
Men from the Peul tribe stand in front of a mosque in a village outside Bambari May 30, 2014. REUTERS/Goran Tomasevic
A boy carries oranges to sell to Seleka fighters in a village between Bambari and Grimari May 31, 2014. REUTERS/Goran Tomasevic
Seleka fighters carry a sick child to her mother, at a village between Bambari and Grimari May 31, 2014. REUTERS/Goran Tomasevic
Seleka fighters sit in a vehicle in a village between Bambari and Grimari May 31, 2014. REUTERS/Goran Tomasevic
A man carries firewood in front of Seleka fighters in a village between Bambari and Grimari May 31, 2014. REUTERS/Goran Tomasevic
Next Slideshows
Bowe Bergdahl freed
The U.S. soldier is free after five years of Taliban captivity in Afghanistan.
Solar-powered plane
The Solar Impulse is a plane designed to fly day and night by saving surplus energy from its solar cells.
Afghan war: Iconic images
A look back on the iconic images of the long Afghan war.
Photos of the week
Our top photos from the past week.
MORE IN PICTURES
Road to the World Series
Highlights from the MLB playoffs.
Deadly wildfires in Portugal and Spain
Flames ripped across Iberian countryside left tinder-dry by an unusually hot summer and early autumn, fanned by strong winds as remnants of ex-Hurricane Ophelia brushed coastal areas.
Deadliest wildfires in California history
Firefighters gained ground on wildfires that killed at least 40 people in the past week, hundreds are still missing.
Rohingya's perilous journey
Thousands more Rohingya refugees cross the border into Bangladesh from Myanmar.
Ophelia turns London sky red
The sky turns red as dust from the Sahara carried by storm Ophelia filters sunlight over London.
Final push against Islamic State in Raqqa
U.S.-backed militias battle for the last pocket of Islamic State's one-time Syrian capital of Raqqa, bringing their four-month campaign for the city to the brink of victory.
Iraqi forces advance on Kurdish-held area
Iraq's central government forces advance into territory held by Kurds, seizing a swathe of countryside surrounding the oil city of Kirkuk.
Today in Sports
Our top sports photography of the day.
Twin bomb blasts strike Somali capital
Two blasts hit busy junctions in the heart of Mogadishu, one of the deadliest attacks since an Islamist insurgency began in 2007.