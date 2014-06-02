CAR's dividing line

A Seleka fighter adjusts a broken guitar in a village between Bambari and Grimari May 31, 2014. Residents say Christians and Muslims live in harmony in Bambari, a market town of 65,000 people. Though its mud-brick houses attest to its poverty, the...more

A Seleka fighter adjusts a broken guitar in a village between Bambari and Grimari May 31, 2014. Residents say Christians and Muslims live in harmony in Bambari, a market town of 65,000 people. Though its mud-brick houses attest to its poverty, the town is a crossroads for traders and a starting point for journeys to Chad and Cameroon. REUTERS/Goran Tomasevic

