Cars, planes and politics
Republican presidential candidate Donald Trump speaks after arriving in his helicopter as a group of children race towards it for ride during a rally in Sarasota, Florida November 28, 2015. REUTERS/Scott Audette
Democratic presidential candidate Bernie Sanders sits in his seat on a plane as he waits to leave in Teterboro, New Jersey, U.S., April 19, 2016. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson
Republican presidential candidate Ted Cruz and his wife Heidi speak to the press aboard a plane en route to a campaign event in Piedmont, South Carolina February 2, 2016. REUTERS/Eric Thayer
Democratic presidential candidate Hillary Clinton arrives aboard her campaign plane at Columbia Metropolitan Airport in Columbia, South Carolina February 27, 2016. REUTERS/Jonathan Ernst
Republican presidential candidate Donald Trump boards his plane after speaking at a campaign rally in Mesa, Arizona December 16, 2015. REUTERS/Nancy Wiechec
The campaign bus for Republican presidential candidate and Ohio Governor John Kasich arrives at Dukes Bar-B-Que in Orangeburg, South Carolina, February 12, 2016. REUTERS/Randall Hill
Democratic presidential candidate Bernie Sanders' motorcade moves through a driving snowstorm on the way to an event in Manchester, New Hampshire February 5, 2016. Picture taken through a window. REUTERS/Rick Wilking
Republican presidential candidate Ted Cruz carries his daughter Caroline as he arrives at a campaign event in Jefferson, Iowa, United States, February 1, 2016. REUTERS/Jim Young
Secret Service agents hold the car door for Democratic presidential candidate Bernie Sanders in Lancaster, Pennsylvania, U.S., April 22, 2016. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson
A TV cameraman records the van of presidential candidate Hillary Clinton is using to cross the state to campaign for the 2016 Democratic presidential nomination, at the Jones Street Java House in LeClaire, Iowa April 14, 2015. REUTERS/Rick Wilking
Democratic presidential candidate Bernie Sanders boards his campaign plane after speaking at a campaign rally in Janesville, Wisconsin April 4, 2016. REUTERS/Mark Kauzlarich
Republican presidential candidate and Ohio Governor John Kasich gets in his car as he leaves the Red Arrow Diner after a campaign stop in Manchester, New Hampshire February 9, 2016. REUTERS/Mary Schwalm
Democratic presidential candidate Hillary Clinton arrives to testify in front of the House Select Committee on Benghazi, on Capitol Hill in Washington October 22, 2015. REUTERS/Jim Bourg
A bus transporting Republican presidential candidate Senator Ted Cruz arrives at a campaign event in Williamsport, Pennsylvania, April 22, 2016. REUTERS/Carlos Barria
