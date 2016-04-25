Edition:
United States
Pictures | Mon Apr 25, 2016 | 3:35pm EDT

Cars, planes and politics

Republican presidential candidate Donald Trump speaks after arriving in his helicopter as a group of children race towards it for ride during a rally in Sarasota, Florida November 28, 2015. REUTERS/Scott Audette

Republican presidential candidate Donald Trump speaks after arriving in his helicopter as a group of children race towards it for ride during a rally in Sarasota, Florida November 28, 2015. REUTERS/Scott Audette

Reuters / Saturday, November 28, 2015
Republican presidential candidate Donald Trump speaks after arriving in his helicopter as a group of children race towards it for ride during a rally in Sarasota, Florida November 28, 2015. REUTERS/Scott Audette
Close
1 / 14
Democratic presidential candidate Bernie Sanders sits in his seat on a plane as he waits to leave in Teterboro, New Jersey, U.S., April 19, 2016. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson

Democratic presidential candidate Bernie Sanders sits in his seat on a plane as he waits to leave in Teterboro, New Jersey, U.S., April 19, 2016. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson

Reuters / Tuesday, April 19, 2016
Democratic presidential candidate Bernie Sanders sits in his seat on a plane as he waits to leave in Teterboro, New Jersey, U.S., April 19, 2016. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson
Close
2 / 14
Republican presidential candidate Ted Cruz and his wife Heidi speak to the press aboard a plane en route to a campaign event in Piedmont, South Carolina February 2, 2016. REUTERS/Eric Thayer

Republican presidential candidate Ted Cruz and his wife Heidi speak to the press aboard a plane en route to a campaign event in Piedmont, South Carolina February 2, 2016. REUTERS/Eric Thayer

Reuters / Tuesday, February 02, 2016
Republican presidential candidate Ted Cruz and his wife Heidi speak to the press aboard a plane en route to a campaign event in Piedmont, South Carolina February 2, 2016. REUTERS/Eric Thayer
Close
3 / 14
Democratic presidential candidate Hillary Clinton arrives aboard her campaign plane at Columbia Metropolitan Airport in Columbia, South Carolina February 27, 2016. REUTERS/Jonathan Ernst

Democratic presidential candidate Hillary Clinton arrives aboard her campaign plane at Columbia Metropolitan Airport in Columbia, South Carolina February 27, 2016. REUTERS/Jonathan Ernst

Reuters / Saturday, February 27, 2016
Democratic presidential candidate Hillary Clinton arrives aboard her campaign plane at Columbia Metropolitan Airport in Columbia, South Carolina February 27, 2016. REUTERS/Jonathan Ernst
Close
4 / 14
Republican presidential candidate Donald Trump boards his plane after speaking at a campaign rally in Mesa, Arizona December 16, 2015. REUTERS/Nancy Wiechec

Republican presidential candidate Donald Trump boards his plane after speaking at a campaign rally in Mesa, Arizona December 16, 2015. REUTERS/Nancy Wiechec

Reuters / Wednesday, December 16, 2015
Republican presidential candidate Donald Trump boards his plane after speaking at a campaign rally in Mesa, Arizona December 16, 2015. REUTERS/Nancy Wiechec
Close
5 / 14
The campaign bus for Republican presidential candidate and Ohio Governor John Kasich arrives at Dukes Bar-B-Que in Orangeburg, South Carolina, February 12, 2016. REUTERS/Randall Hill

The campaign bus for Republican presidential candidate and Ohio Governor John Kasich arrives at Dukes Bar-B-Que in Orangeburg, South Carolina, February 12, 2016. REUTERS/Randall Hill

Reuters / Friday, February 12, 2016
The campaign bus for Republican presidential candidate and Ohio Governor John Kasich arrives at Dukes Bar-B-Que in Orangeburg, South Carolina, February 12, 2016. REUTERS/Randall Hill
Close
6 / 14
Democratic presidential candidate Bernie Sanders' motorcade moves through a driving snowstorm on the way to an event in Manchester, New Hampshire February 5, 2016. Picture taken through a window. REUTERS/Rick Wilking

Democratic presidential candidate Bernie Sanders' motorcade moves through a driving snowstorm on the way to an event in Manchester, New Hampshire February 5, 2016. Picture taken through a window. REUTERS/Rick Wilking

Reuters / Friday, February 05, 2016
Democratic presidential candidate Bernie Sanders' motorcade moves through a driving snowstorm on the way to an event in Manchester, New Hampshire February 5, 2016. Picture taken through a window. REUTERS/Rick Wilking
Close
7 / 14
Republican presidential candidate Ted Cruz carries his daughter Caroline as he arrives at a campaign event in Jefferson, Iowa, United States, February 1, 2016. REUTERS/Jim Young

Republican presidential candidate Ted Cruz carries his daughter Caroline as he arrives at a campaign event in Jefferson, Iowa, United States, February 1, 2016. REUTERS/Jim Young

Reuters / Monday, February 01, 2016
Republican presidential candidate Ted Cruz carries his daughter Caroline as he arrives at a campaign event in Jefferson, Iowa, United States, February 1, 2016. REUTERS/Jim Young
Close
8 / 14
Secret Service agents hold the car door for Democratic presidential candidate Bernie Sanders in Lancaster, Pennsylvania, U.S., April 22, 2016. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson

Secret Service agents hold the car door for Democratic presidential candidate Bernie Sanders in Lancaster, Pennsylvania, U.S., April 22, 2016. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson

Reuters / Friday, April 22, 2016
Secret Service agents hold the car door for Democratic presidential candidate Bernie Sanders in Lancaster, Pennsylvania, U.S., April 22, 2016. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson
Close
9 / 14
A TV cameraman records the van of presidential candidate Hillary Clinton is using to cross the state to campaign for the 2016 Democratic presidential nomination, at the Jones Street Java House in LeClaire, Iowa April 14, 2015. REUTERS/Rick Wilking

A TV cameraman records the van of presidential candidate Hillary Clinton is using to cross the state to campaign for the 2016 Democratic presidential nomination, at the Jones Street Java House in LeClaire, Iowa April 14, 2015. REUTERS/Rick Wilking

Reuters / Tuesday, April 14, 2015
A TV cameraman records the van of presidential candidate Hillary Clinton is using to cross the state to campaign for the 2016 Democratic presidential nomination, at the Jones Street Java House in LeClaire, Iowa April 14, 2015. REUTERS/Rick Wilking
Close
10 / 14
Democratic presidential candidate Bernie Sanders boards his campaign plane after speaking at a campaign rally in Janesville, Wisconsin April 4, 2016. REUTERS/Mark Kauzlarich

Democratic presidential candidate Bernie Sanders boards his campaign plane after speaking at a campaign rally in Janesville, Wisconsin April 4, 2016. REUTERS/Mark Kauzlarich

Reuters / Monday, April 04, 2016
Democratic presidential candidate Bernie Sanders boards his campaign plane after speaking at a campaign rally in Janesville, Wisconsin April 4, 2016. REUTERS/Mark Kauzlarich
Close
11 / 14
Republican presidential candidate and Ohio Governor John Kasich gets in his car as he leaves the Red Arrow Diner after a campaign stop in Manchester, New Hampshire February 9, 2016. REUTERS/Mary Schwalm

Republican presidential candidate and Ohio Governor John Kasich gets in his car as he leaves the Red Arrow Diner after a campaign stop in Manchester, New Hampshire February 9, 2016. REUTERS/Mary Schwalm

Reuters / Tuesday, February 09, 2016
Republican presidential candidate and Ohio Governor John Kasich gets in his car as he leaves the Red Arrow Diner after a campaign stop in Manchester, New Hampshire February 9, 2016. REUTERS/Mary Schwalm
Close
12 / 14
Democratic presidential candidate Hillary Clinton arrives to testify in front of the House Select Committee on Benghazi, on Capitol Hill in Washington October 22, 2015. REUTERS/Jim Bourg

Democratic presidential candidate Hillary Clinton arrives to testify in front of the House Select Committee on Benghazi, on Capitol Hill in Washington October 22, 2015. REUTERS/Jim Bourg

Reuters / Thursday, October 22, 2015
Democratic presidential candidate Hillary Clinton arrives to testify in front of the House Select Committee on Benghazi, on Capitol Hill in Washington October 22, 2015. REUTERS/Jim Bourg
Close
13 / 14
A bus transporting Republican presidential candidate Senator Ted Cruz arrives at a campaign event in Williamsport, Pennsylvania, April 22, 2016. REUTERS/Carlos Barria

A bus transporting Republican presidential candidate Senator Ted Cruz arrives at a campaign event in Williamsport, Pennsylvania, April 22, 2016. REUTERS/Carlos Barria

Reuters / Friday, April 22, 2016
A bus transporting Republican presidential candidate Senator Ted Cruz arrives at a campaign event in Williamsport, Pennsylvania, April 22, 2016. REUTERS/Carlos Barria
Close
14 / 14
View Again
View Next
China's auto show

China's auto show

Next Slideshows

China's auto show

China's auto show

The latest models and concept cars are unveiled at Auto China 2016 in Beijing.

Apr 25 2016
Kurd-Shi'ite clashes in Iraq

Kurd-Shi'ite clashes in Iraq

Violence in Tuz Khurmatu has become a near monthly occurrence between the armed groups - uncomfortable allies against Islamic State.

Apr 25 2016
North Korea's missile program

North Korea's missile program

Inside North Korea's secretive missile program.

Apr 25 2016
Mourning for Prince

Mourning for Prince

Prince fans gather to thank the pop superstar for a funky time, celebrating his music and mourning his death.

Apr 22 2016

MORE IN PICTURES

Deadly wildfires in Portugal and Spain

Deadly wildfires in Portugal and Spain

Flames ripped across Iberian countryside left tinder-dry by an unusually hot summer and early autumn, fanned by strong winds as remnants of ex-Hurricane Ophelia brushed coastal areas.

Deadliest wildfires in California history

Deadliest wildfires in California history

Firefighters gained ground on wildfires that killed at least 40 people in the past week, hundreds are still missing.

Rohingya's perilous journey

Rohingya's perilous journey

Thousands more Rohingya refugees cross the border into Bangladesh from Myanmar.

Ophelia turns London sky red

Ophelia turns London sky red

The sky turns red as dust from the Sahara carried by storm Ophelia filters sunlight over London.

Final push against Islamic State in Raqqa

Final push against Islamic State in Raqqa

U.S.-backed militias battle for the last pocket of Islamic State's one-time Syrian capital of Raqqa, bringing their four-month campaign for the city to the brink of victory.

Iraqi forces advance on Kurdish-held area

Iraqi forces advance on Kurdish-held area

Iraq's central government forces advance into territory held by Kurds, seizing a swathe of countryside surrounding the oil city of Kirkuk.

Today in Sports

Today in Sports

Our top sports photography of the day.

Twin bomb blasts strike Somali capital

Twin bomb blasts strike Somali capital

Two blasts hit busy junctions in the heart of Mogadishu, one of the deadliest attacks since an Islamist insurgency began in 2007.

Cargo plane crashes off Ivory Coast

Cargo plane crashes off Ivory Coast

A cargo plane chartered by the French military crashes into the sea near the airport in Ivory Coast�s main city.

View More

Trending Collections

Pictures

Podcast