Casino closings in Atlantic City

Joe Luccathetti (L) and Robert Fitting, employees of the Revel Casino Hotel remove signage from its wall along the boardwalk in Atlantic City, September 1, 2014. REUTERS/Tom Mihalek

A man tries to peek into the closed Showboat Casino Hotel in Atlantic City, New Jersey, September 1, 2014. REUTERS/Tom Mihalek

Guests at the Revel Casino Hotel travel past a sign notifying the public about its closure, in Atlantic City, September 1, 2014. REUTERS/Tom Mihalek

People walk outside the Revel Casino Hotel in Atlantic City, September 1, 2014. REUTERS/Tom Mihalek

Trump Plaza Hotel and Casino is seen from the beach in Atlantic City, September 1, 2014. REUTERS/Tom Mihalek

A general view of the Revel Casino Hotel in Atlantic City, September 1, 2014. REUTERS/Tom Mihalek

A man reads a sign at the Revel Casino Hotel notifying the public about its closure, in Atlantic City, September 1, 2014. REUTERS/Tom Mihalek

