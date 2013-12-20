Cast in wax
Madame Tussauds employee Keeley Scothern poses with a new figure of Britan's Queen Elizabeth, produced in honor of her Diamond Jubilee in London, May 14, 2012. REUTERS/Suzanne Plunkett
Madame Tussauds employee Keeley Scothern poses with a new figure of Britan's Queen Elizabeth, produced in honor of her Diamond Jubilee in London, May 14, 2012. REUTERS/Suzanne Plunkett
Actress Betty White touches the lips of her wax figure during the unveiling at Madame Tussauds Hollywood wax museum in Los Angeles, June 4, 2012. REUTERS/Bret Hartman
Actress Betty White touches the lips of her wax figure during the unveiling at Madame Tussauds Hollywood wax museum in Los Angeles, June 4, 2012. REUTERS/Bret Hartman
A fan cries after she unveiled a wax figure of pop singer Justin Bieber in Vienna, June 21, 2013. REUTERS/Heinz-Peter Bader
A fan cries after she unveiled a wax figure of pop singer Justin Bieber in Vienna, June 21, 2013. REUTERS/Heinz-Peter Bader
The wax figure of singer and actress Selena Gomez is unveiled at Madame Tussauds museum in Hollywood, December 19, 2013. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni
The wax figure of singer and actress Selena Gomez is unveiled at Madame Tussauds museum in Hollywood, December 19, 2013. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni
Tourist Andrea Johnson, of Tampa, Florida, reacts while posing with the wax figures of U.S. President Barack Obama (R) and first lady, Michelle Obama, (L), at Madame Tussauds wax museum in Washington, April 7, 2009. REUTERS/Larry Downing
Tourist Andrea Johnson, of Tampa, Florida, reacts while posing with the wax figures of U.S. President Barack Obama (R) and first lady, Michelle Obama, (L), at Madame Tussauds wax museum in Washington, April 7, 2009. REUTERS/Larry Downing
A Madame Tussauds employee moves a wax figure of singer Beyonce on display at the international airport in Sydney, February 28, 2013. REUTERS/Daniel Munoz
A Madame Tussauds employee moves a wax figure of singer Beyonce on display at the international airport in Sydney, February 28, 2013. REUTERS/Daniel Munoz
The Dalai Lama (L) gestures next to a wax figure of himself during a news conference with journalists in Mexico City, October 11, 2013. REUTERS/Edgard Garrido
The Dalai Lama (L) gestures next to a wax figure of himself during a news conference with journalists in Mexico City, October 11, 2013. REUTERS/Edgard Garrido
The wax figure of singer Katy Perry (C) is unveiled at the Madame Tussauds wax museum in New York, September 24, 2013. REUTERS/Zoran Milich
The wax figure of singer Katy Perry (C) is unveiled at the Madame Tussauds wax museum in New York, September 24, 2013. REUTERS/Zoran Milich
Guests wave Union Flags as they pose with wax figures of Britain's Prince William and his wife Catherine, Duchess of Cambridgeat the Madame Tussauds wax museum in Tokyo, November 28, 2012. REUTERS/Issei Kato
Guests wave Union Flags as they pose with wax figures of Britain's Prince William and his wife Catherine, Duchess of Cambridgeat the Madame Tussauds wax museum in Tokyo, November 28, 2012. REUTERS/Issei Kato
A woman adds make-up to Madame Tussauds wax figures of Angelina Jolie and Brad Pitt at the observation deck of the Sydney Tower Eye in Sydney, March 28, 2012. REUTERS/Daniel Munoz
A woman adds make-up to Madame Tussauds wax figures of Angelina Jolie and Brad Pitt at the observation deck of the Sydney Tower Eye in Sydney, March 28, 2012. REUTERS/Daniel Munoz
Wax figures of deceased singer Whitney Houston sit on display after being unveiled at Madame Tussauds Wax Museum in New York, February 7, 2013. REUTERS/Keith Bedford
Wax figures of deceased singer Whitney Houston sit on display after being unveiled at Madame Tussauds Wax Museum in New York, February 7, 2013. REUTERS/Keith Bedford
Russia's Alex Ovechkin (R), star forward for the Washington Capitals of the NHL, mimics his wax likeness in hockey gear during the unveiling at Madame Tussauds wax museum in Washington, October 24, 2011. REUTERS/Jonathan Ernst
Russia's Alex Ovechkin (R), star forward for the Washington Capitals of the NHL, mimics his wax likeness in hockey gear during the unveiling at Madame Tussauds wax museum in Washington, October 24, 2011. REUTERS/Jonathan Ernst
A wax statue of pop singer Lady Gaga is unveiled at the Madame Tussauds Wax Museum in Shanghai December 9, 2010. REUTERS/Carlos Barria
A wax statue of pop singer Lady Gaga is unveiled at the Madame Tussauds Wax Museum in Shanghai December 9, 2010. REUTERS/Carlos Barria
Television journalist Anderson Cooper poses for a portrait with his wax figure from Madame Tussauds in New York, September 8, 2011. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson
Television journalist Anderson Cooper poses for a portrait with his wax figure from Madame Tussauds in New York, September 8, 2011. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson
A staff member puts finishing touches to a wax figure of German Chancellor Angela Merkel before its presentation at the Madame Tussauds wax museum in Berlin, September 19, 2013. REUTERS/Thomas Peter
A staff member puts finishing touches to a wax figure of German Chancellor Angela Merkel before its presentation at the Madame Tussauds wax museum in Berlin, September 19, 2013. REUTERS/Thomas Peter
Celebrity tattoo artist Jessica V stands next to a wax figure of singer Rihanna as it is unveiled at New York City's Sacred Tattoo NYC shop, July 11, 2013. REUTERS/Mike Segar
Celebrity tattoo artist Jessica V stands next to a wax figure of singer Rihanna as it is unveiled at New York City's Sacred Tattoo NYC shop, July 11, 2013. REUTERS/Mike Segar
The wax figure of actress Elizabeth Taylor in her role as 'Cleopatra' is pictured at Madame Tussauds Hollywood in Hollywood, March 23, 2011. REUTERS/Fred Prouser
The wax figure of actress Elizabeth Taylor in her role as 'Cleopatra' is pictured at Madame Tussauds Hollywood in Hollywood, March 23, 2011. REUTERS/Fred Prouser
A wax figure of Australian actress Nicole Kidman is placed for pictures in front of the Sydney Opera House, April 17, 2013. REUTERS/Daniel Munoz
A wax figure of Australian actress Nicole Kidman is placed for pictures in front of the Sydney Opera House, April 17, 2013. REUTERS/Daniel Munoz
Orion Hicks-Bey, 3, and his brother Omarion Hicks-Bey, 8, of DC, stand next to a wax figure of Rev Martin Luther King Jr. on display in Washington, August 25, 2013. REUTERS/Mary F. Calvert
Orion Hicks-Bey, 3, and his brother Omarion Hicks-Bey, 8, of DC, stand next to a wax figure of Rev Martin Luther King Jr. on display in Washington, August 25, 2013. REUTERS/Mary F. Calvert
Celebrity blogger Perez Hilton kisses the wax figure of television personality Kim Kardashian after it was unveiled at Madame Tussauds museum in Hollywood, August 18, 2011. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni
Celebrity blogger Perez Hilton kisses the wax figure of television personality Kim Kardashian after it was unveiled at Madame Tussauds museum in Hollywood, August 18, 2011. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni
Cristiano Ronaldo, who plays for Real Madrid and Portugal's national soccer team, poses with his wax statue after an unveiling ceremony at the Madrid Wax Museum, in Madrid, December 7, 2013. REUTERS/Javier Barbancho
Cristiano Ronaldo, who plays for Real Madrid and Portugal's national soccer team, poses with his wax statue after an unveiling ceremony at the Madrid Wax Museum, in Madrid, December 7, 2013. REUTERS/Javier Barbancho
A Celine Dion wax figure, which was unveiled by Madame Tussauds, is seen in Times Square in New York, October 8, 2013. REUTERS/Adrees Latif
A Celine Dion wax figure, which was unveiled by Madame Tussauds, is seen in Times Square in New York, October 8, 2013. REUTERS/Adrees Latif
Young women pose next to a wax figure of Britney Spears during a look-a-like contest at Madame Tussauds in Berlin, May 19, 2009. REUTERS/Tobias Schwarz
Young women pose next to a wax figure of Britney Spears during a look-a-like contest at Madame Tussauds in Berlin, May 19, 2009. REUTERS/Tobias Schwarz
Women wearing Christmas angels costumes pose with a wax figure of actor George Clooney which is dressed in a Santa Claus outfit, at the German 'Madame Tussauds' in Berlin December 5, 2008. REUTERS/Hannibal Hanschke
Women wearing Christmas angels costumes pose with a wax figure of actor George Clooney which is dressed in a Santa Claus outfit, at the German 'Madame Tussauds' in Berlin December 5, 2008. REUTERS/Hannibal Hanschke
Singer Carrie Underwood (R) unveils her wax figure at Madame Tussauds in New York, October 22, 2008. REUTERS/Brendan McDermid
Singer Carrie Underwood (R) unveils her wax figure at Madame Tussauds in New York, October 22, 2008. REUTERS/Brendan McDermid
A wax figure of supermodel and talkshow host Tyra Banks on display at the Madame Tussauds Museum in New York, July 24, 2008. REUTERS/Brendan McDermid
A wax figure of supermodel and talkshow host Tyra Banks on display at the Madame Tussauds Museum in New York, July 24, 2008. REUTERS/Brendan McDermid
An assistant puts final touches to wax figures of 'The Beatles' during a promotion for a Beatles musical 'All You Need Is Love!' in Berlin, June 26, 2008. The wax figures pictured are L-R: Paul McCartney, Ringo Star, John Lennon and George Harrison. ...more
An assistant puts final touches to wax figures of 'The Beatles' during a promotion for a Beatles musical 'All You Need Is Love!' in Berlin, June 26, 2008. The wax figures pictured are L-R: Paul McCartney, Ringo Star, John Lennon and George Harrison. REUTERS/Tobias Schwarz
A Chinese boy poses next to wax statue of pop star Madonna at the opening day of the new Madame Tussauds wax statues museum in Shanghai, China May 1, 2006. REUTERS/Aly Song
A Chinese boy poses next to wax statue of pop star Madonna at the opening day of the new Madame Tussauds wax statues museum in Shanghai, China May 1, 2006. REUTERS/Aly Song
Joe Jonas poses with his wax figure at Madame Tussauds in New York February 12, 2009. REUTERS/Brendan McDermid
Joe Jonas poses with his wax figure at Madame Tussauds in New York February 12, 2009. REUTERS/Brendan McDermid
Actress Paris Hilton (R) looks towards her wax figure at Madame Tussauds in New York, May 2, 2005. REUTERS/Jeff Christensen
Actress Paris Hilton (R) looks towards her wax figure at Madame Tussauds in New York, May 2, 2005. REUTERS/Jeff Christensen
Tourists look at a wax figure of actress Lindsay Lohan dressed in "prison stripes" on display at Madame Tussauds Wax Museum in New York, July 25, 2007. REUTERS/Brendan McDermid
Tourists look at a wax figure of actress Lindsay Lohan dressed in "prison stripes" on display at Madame Tussauds Wax Museum in New York, July 25, 2007. REUTERS/Brendan McDermid
Wax figures of David (L) and Victoria Beckham (C) are welcomed by a wax figure of President George W. Bush at Madame Tussauds in New York January 23, 2007. REUTERS/Brendan McDermid
Wax figures of David (L) and Victoria Beckham (C) are welcomed by a wax figure of President George W. Bush at Madame Tussauds in New York January 23, 2007. REUTERS/Brendan McDermid
The latest wax figure of NBA player Yao Ming displays at Madame Tussauds in Hong Kong September 30, 2003. REUTERS/Kin Cheung
The latest wax figure of NBA player Yao Ming displays at Madame Tussauds in Hong Kong September 30, 2003. REUTERS/Kin Cheung
A wax figure of English naturalist Charles Darwin is pictured at the Darwin's Evolution Exhibition in the Calouste Gulbenkina Foundation in Lisbon February 12, 2009. REUTERS/Jose Manuel Ribeiro
A wax figure of English naturalist Charles Darwin is pictured at the Darwin's Evolution Exhibition in the Calouste Gulbenkina Foundation in Lisbon February 12, 2009. REUTERS/Jose Manuel Ribeiro
An artist adjust the hair on a wax model of mathematician Albert Einstein at the Madame Tussaud's Wax Museum in Shanghai April 28, 2006. REUTERS/ Aly Song
An artist adjust the hair on a wax model of mathematician Albert Einstein at the Madame Tussaud's Wax Museum in Shanghai April 28, 2006. REUTERS/ Aly Song
A wax figure of Anne Frank is presented to the public at Madame Tussaud's museum in Berlin, December 19, 2008. Frank wrote her world famous diary after fleeing from Germany to the Netherlands and died aged 15 in a German concentration camp in 1945. ...more
A wax figure of Anne Frank is presented to the public at Madame Tussaud's museum in Berlin, December 19, 2008. Frank wrote her world famous diary after fleeing from Germany to the Netherlands and died aged 15 in a German concentration camp in 1945. REUTERS/Tobias Schwarz
A wax figure of Adolf Hitler is pictured through a glass screen in a mock bunker at the German 'Madame Tussauds' in Berlin September 13, 2008. REUTERS/Hannibal Hanschke
A wax figure of Adolf Hitler is pictured through a glass screen in a mock bunker at the German 'Madame Tussauds' in Berlin September 13, 2008. REUTERS/Hannibal Hanschke
A lifelike wax figure of Hillary Clinton is on display at Madame Tussauds in Washington February 11, 2008. REUTERS/Molly Riley
A lifelike wax figure of Hillary Clinton is on display at Madame Tussauds in Washington February 11, 2008. REUTERS/Molly Riley
A Chinese woman (R) poses next to wax statue of former President Bill Clinton at the opening day of the new Madame Tussauds wax statues museum in Shanghai, China May 1, 2006. REUTERS/Aly Song
A Chinese woman (R) poses next to wax statue of former President Bill Clinton at the opening day of the new Madame Tussauds wax statues museum in Shanghai, China May 1, 2006. REUTERS/Aly Song
A sculptor puts the finishing touches to a Madame Tussauds wax figure of actor Leonardo DiCaprio, in the Madame Tussauds studio in London, in this undated handout photograph made available on August, 10, 2007. REUTERS/Madame Tussauds/Handout
A sculptor puts the finishing touches to a Madame Tussauds wax figure of actor Leonardo DiCaprio, in the Madame Tussauds studio in London, in this undated handout photograph made available on August, 10, 2007. REUTERS/Madame Tussauds/Handout
Next Slideshows
Most downloaded songs of 2013
The top-selling tracks on iTunes this past year.
Celebrity breakups of 2013
Famous couples who split up this past year.
Jingle Ball concert in New York
Miley Cyrus, Robin Thicke, Pitbull and others headline New York's Jingle Ball concert.
American Country Awards
Highlights from the annual American Country Awards.
MORE IN PICTURES
Road to the World Series
Highlights from the MLB playoffs.
Deadly wildfires in Portugal and Spain
Flames ripped across Iberian countryside left tinder-dry by an unusually hot summer and early autumn, fanned by strong winds as remnants of ex-Hurricane Ophelia brushed coastal areas.
Deadliest wildfires in California history
Firefighters gained ground on wildfires that killed at least 40 people in the past week, hundreds are still missing.
Rohingya's perilous journey
Thousands more Rohingya refugees cross the border into Bangladesh from Myanmar.
Ophelia turns London sky red
The sky turns red as dust from the Sahara carried by storm Ophelia filters sunlight over London.
Final push against Islamic State in Raqqa
U.S.-backed militias battle for the last pocket of Islamic State's one-time Syrian capital of Raqqa, bringing their four-month campaign for the city to the brink of victory.
Iraqi forces advance on Kurdish-held area
Iraq's central government forces advance into territory held by Kurds, seizing a swathe of countryside surrounding the oil city of Kirkuk.
Today in Sports
Our top sports photography of the day.
Twin bomb blasts strike Somali capital
Two blasts hit busy junctions in the heart of Mogadishu, one of the deadliest attacks since an Islamist insurgency began in 2007.