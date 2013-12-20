Edition:
United States
Pictures | Thu Dec 19, 2013 | 7:15pm EST

Cast in wax

<p>Madame Tussauds employee Keeley Scothern poses with a new figure of Britan's Queen Elizabeth, produced in honor of her Diamond Jubilee in London, May 14, 2012. REUTERS/Suzanne Plunkett</p>

Madame Tussauds employee Keeley Scothern poses with a new figure of Britan's Queen Elizabeth, produced in honor of her Diamond Jubilee in London, May 14, 2012. REUTERS/Suzanne Plunkett

Thursday, December 19, 2013

Madame Tussauds employee Keeley Scothern poses with a new figure of Britan's Queen Elizabeth, produced in honor of her Diamond Jubilee in London, May 14, 2012. REUTERS/Suzanne Plunkett

Close
1 / 40
<p>Actress Betty White touches the lips of her wax figure during the unveiling at Madame Tussauds Hollywood wax museum in Los Angeles, June 4, 2012. REUTERS/Bret Hartman</p>

Actress Betty White touches the lips of her wax figure during the unveiling at Madame Tussauds Hollywood wax museum in Los Angeles, June 4, 2012. REUTERS/Bret Hartman

Thursday, December 19, 2013

Actress Betty White touches the lips of her wax figure during the unveiling at Madame Tussauds Hollywood wax museum in Los Angeles, June 4, 2012. REUTERS/Bret Hartman

Close
2 / 40
<p>A fan cries after she unveiled a wax figure of pop singer Justin Bieber in Vienna, June 21, 2013. REUTERS/Heinz-Peter Bader</p>

A fan cries after she unveiled a wax figure of pop singer Justin Bieber in Vienna, June 21, 2013. REUTERS/Heinz-Peter Bader

Thursday, December 19, 2013

A fan cries after she unveiled a wax figure of pop singer Justin Bieber in Vienna, June 21, 2013. REUTERS/Heinz-Peter Bader

Close
3 / 40
<p>The wax figure of singer and actress Selena Gomez is unveiled at Madame Tussauds museum in Hollywood, December 19, 2013. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni</p>

The wax figure of singer and actress Selena Gomez is unveiled at Madame Tussauds museum in Hollywood, December 19, 2013. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni

Thursday, December 19, 2013

The wax figure of singer and actress Selena Gomez is unveiled at Madame Tussauds museum in Hollywood, December 19, 2013. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni

Close
4 / 40
<p>Tourist Andrea Johnson, of Tampa, Florida, reacts while posing with the wax figures of U.S. President Barack Obama (R) and first lady, Michelle Obama, (L), at Madame Tussauds wax museum in Washington, April 7, 2009. REUTERS/Larry Downing</p>

Tourist Andrea Johnson, of Tampa, Florida, reacts while posing with the wax figures of U.S. President Barack Obama (R) and first lady, Michelle Obama, (L), at Madame Tussauds wax museum in Washington, April 7, 2009. REUTERS/Larry Downing

Thursday, December 19, 2013

Tourist Andrea Johnson, of Tampa, Florida, reacts while posing with the wax figures of U.S. President Barack Obama (R) and first lady, Michelle Obama, (L), at Madame Tussauds wax museum in Washington, April 7, 2009. REUTERS/Larry Downing

Close
5 / 40
<p>A Madame Tussauds employee moves a wax figure of singer Beyonce on display at the international airport in Sydney, February 28, 2013. REUTERS/Daniel Munoz</p>

A Madame Tussauds employee moves a wax figure of singer Beyonce on display at the international airport in Sydney, February 28, 2013. REUTERS/Daniel Munoz

Thursday, December 19, 2013

A Madame Tussauds employee moves a wax figure of singer Beyonce on display at the international airport in Sydney, February 28, 2013. REUTERS/Daniel Munoz

Close
6 / 40
<p>The Dalai Lama (L) gestures next to a wax figure of himself during a news conference with journalists in Mexico City, October 11, 2013. REUTERS/Edgard Garrido</p>

The Dalai Lama (L) gestures next to a wax figure of himself during a news conference with journalists in Mexico City, October 11, 2013. REUTERS/Edgard Garrido

Thursday, December 19, 2013

The Dalai Lama (L) gestures next to a wax figure of himself during a news conference with journalists in Mexico City, October 11, 2013. REUTERS/Edgard Garrido

Close
7 / 40
<p>The wax figure of singer Katy Perry (C) is unveiled at the Madame Tussauds wax museum in New York, September 24, 2013. REUTERS/Zoran Milich</p>

The wax figure of singer Katy Perry (C) is unveiled at the Madame Tussauds wax museum in New York, September 24, 2013. REUTERS/Zoran Milich

Thursday, December 19, 2013

The wax figure of singer Katy Perry (C) is unveiled at the Madame Tussauds wax museum in New York, September 24, 2013. REUTERS/Zoran Milich

Close
8 / 40
<p>Guests wave Union Flags as they pose with wax figures of Britain's Prince William and his wife Catherine, Duchess of Cambridgeat the Madame Tussauds wax museum in Tokyo, November 28, 2012. REUTERS/Issei Kato</p>

Guests wave Union Flags as they pose with wax figures of Britain's Prince William and his wife Catherine, Duchess of Cambridgeat the Madame Tussauds wax museum in Tokyo, November 28, 2012. REUTERS/Issei Kato

Thursday, December 19, 2013

Guests wave Union Flags as they pose with wax figures of Britain's Prince William and his wife Catherine, Duchess of Cambridgeat the Madame Tussauds wax museum in Tokyo, November 28, 2012. REUTERS/Issei Kato

Close
9 / 40
<p>A woman adds make-up to Madame Tussauds wax figures of Angelina Jolie and Brad Pitt at the observation deck of the Sydney Tower Eye in Sydney, March 28, 2012. REUTERS/Daniel Munoz</p>

A woman adds make-up to Madame Tussauds wax figures of Angelina Jolie and Brad Pitt at the observation deck of the Sydney Tower Eye in Sydney, March 28, 2012. REUTERS/Daniel Munoz

Thursday, December 19, 2013

A woman adds make-up to Madame Tussauds wax figures of Angelina Jolie and Brad Pitt at the observation deck of the Sydney Tower Eye in Sydney, March 28, 2012. REUTERS/Daniel Munoz

Close
10 / 40
<p>Wax figures of deceased singer Whitney Houston sit on display after being unveiled at Madame Tussauds Wax Museum in New York, February 7, 2013. REUTERS/Keith Bedford</p>

Wax figures of deceased singer Whitney Houston sit on display after being unveiled at Madame Tussauds Wax Museum in New York, February 7, 2013. REUTERS/Keith Bedford

Thursday, December 19, 2013

Wax figures of deceased singer Whitney Houston sit on display after being unveiled at Madame Tussauds Wax Museum in New York, February 7, 2013. REUTERS/Keith Bedford

Close
11 / 40
<p>Russia's Alex Ovechkin (R), star forward for the Washington Capitals of the NHL, mimics his wax likeness in hockey gear during the unveiling at Madame Tussauds wax museum in Washington, October 24, 2011. REUTERS/Jonathan Ernst</p>

Russia's Alex Ovechkin (R), star forward for the Washington Capitals of the NHL, mimics his wax likeness in hockey gear during the unveiling at Madame Tussauds wax museum in Washington, October 24, 2011. REUTERS/Jonathan Ernst

Thursday, December 19, 2013

Russia's Alex Ovechkin (R), star forward for the Washington Capitals of the NHL, mimics his wax likeness in hockey gear during the unveiling at Madame Tussauds wax museum in Washington, October 24, 2011. REUTERS/Jonathan Ernst

Close
12 / 40
<p>A wax statue of pop singer Lady Gaga is unveiled at the Madame Tussauds Wax Museum in Shanghai December 9, 2010. REUTERS/Carlos Barria</p>

A wax statue of pop singer Lady Gaga is unveiled at the Madame Tussauds Wax Museum in Shanghai December 9, 2010. REUTERS/Carlos Barria

Thursday, December 19, 2013

A wax statue of pop singer Lady Gaga is unveiled at the Madame Tussauds Wax Museum in Shanghai December 9, 2010. REUTERS/Carlos Barria

Close
13 / 40
<p>Television journalist Anderson Cooper poses for a portrait with his wax figure from Madame Tussauds in New York, September 8, 2011. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson</p>

Television journalist Anderson Cooper poses for a portrait with his wax figure from Madame Tussauds in New York, September 8, 2011. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson

Thursday, December 19, 2013

Television journalist Anderson Cooper poses for a portrait with his wax figure from Madame Tussauds in New York, September 8, 2011. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson

Close
14 / 40
<p>A staff member puts finishing touches to a wax figure of German Chancellor Angela Merkel before its presentation at the Madame Tussauds wax museum in Berlin, September 19, 2013. REUTERS/Thomas Peter</p>

A staff member puts finishing touches to a wax figure of German Chancellor Angela Merkel before its presentation at the Madame Tussauds wax museum in Berlin, September 19, 2013. REUTERS/Thomas Peter

Thursday, December 19, 2013

A staff member puts finishing touches to a wax figure of German Chancellor Angela Merkel before its presentation at the Madame Tussauds wax museum in Berlin, September 19, 2013. REUTERS/Thomas Peter

Close
15 / 40
<p>Celebrity tattoo artist Jessica V stands next to a wax figure of singer Rihanna as it is unveiled at New York City's Sacred Tattoo NYC shop, July 11, 2013. REUTERS/Mike Segar</p>

Celebrity tattoo artist Jessica V stands next to a wax figure of singer Rihanna as it is unveiled at New York City's Sacred Tattoo NYC shop, July 11, 2013. REUTERS/Mike Segar

Thursday, December 19, 2013

Celebrity tattoo artist Jessica V stands next to a wax figure of singer Rihanna as it is unveiled at New York City's Sacred Tattoo NYC shop, July 11, 2013. REUTERS/Mike Segar

Close
16 / 40
<p>The wax figure of actress Elizabeth Taylor in her role as 'Cleopatra' is pictured at Madame Tussauds Hollywood in Hollywood, March 23, 2011. REUTERS/Fred Prouser</p>

The wax figure of actress Elizabeth Taylor in her role as 'Cleopatra' is pictured at Madame Tussauds Hollywood in Hollywood, March 23, 2011. REUTERS/Fred Prouser

Thursday, December 19, 2013

The wax figure of actress Elizabeth Taylor in her role as 'Cleopatra' is pictured at Madame Tussauds Hollywood in Hollywood, March 23, 2011. REUTERS/Fred Prouser

Close
17 / 40
<p>A wax figure of Australian actress Nicole Kidman is placed for pictures in front of the Sydney Opera House, April 17, 2013. REUTERS/Daniel Munoz</p>

A wax figure of Australian actress Nicole Kidman is placed for pictures in front of the Sydney Opera House, April 17, 2013. REUTERS/Daniel Munoz

Thursday, December 19, 2013

A wax figure of Australian actress Nicole Kidman is placed for pictures in front of the Sydney Opera House, April 17, 2013. REUTERS/Daniel Munoz

Close
18 / 40
<p>Orion Hicks-Bey, 3, and his brother Omarion Hicks-Bey, 8, of DC, stand next to a wax figure of Rev Martin Luther King Jr. on display in Washington, August 25, 2013. REUTERS/Mary F. Calvert</p>

Orion Hicks-Bey, 3, and his brother Omarion Hicks-Bey, 8, of DC, stand next to a wax figure of Rev Martin Luther King Jr. on display in Washington, August 25, 2013. REUTERS/Mary F. Calvert

Thursday, December 19, 2013

Orion Hicks-Bey, 3, and his brother Omarion Hicks-Bey, 8, of DC, stand next to a wax figure of Rev Martin Luther King Jr. on display in Washington, August 25, 2013. REUTERS/Mary F. Calvert

Close
19 / 40
<p>Celebrity blogger Perez Hilton kisses the wax figure of television personality Kim Kardashian after it was unveiled at Madame Tussauds museum in Hollywood, August 18, 2011. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni</p>

Celebrity blogger Perez Hilton kisses the wax figure of television personality Kim Kardashian after it was unveiled at Madame Tussauds museum in Hollywood, August 18, 2011. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni

Thursday, December 19, 2013

Celebrity blogger Perez Hilton kisses the wax figure of television personality Kim Kardashian after it was unveiled at Madame Tussauds museum in Hollywood, August 18, 2011. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni

Close
20 / 40
<p>Cristiano Ronaldo, who plays for Real Madrid and Portugal's national soccer team, poses with his wax statue after an unveiling ceremony at the Madrid Wax Museum, in Madrid, December 7, 2013. REUTERS/Javier Barbancho</p>

Cristiano Ronaldo, who plays for Real Madrid and Portugal's national soccer team, poses with his wax statue after an unveiling ceremony at the Madrid Wax Museum, in Madrid, December 7, 2013. REUTERS/Javier Barbancho

Thursday, December 19, 2013

Cristiano Ronaldo, who plays for Real Madrid and Portugal's national soccer team, poses with his wax statue after an unveiling ceremony at the Madrid Wax Museum, in Madrid, December 7, 2013. REUTERS/Javier Barbancho

Close
21 / 40
<p>A Celine Dion wax figure, which was unveiled by Madame Tussauds, is seen in Times Square in New York, October 8, 2013. REUTERS/Adrees Latif</p>

A Celine Dion wax figure, which was unveiled by Madame Tussauds, is seen in Times Square in New York, October 8, 2013. REUTERS/Adrees Latif

Thursday, December 19, 2013

A Celine Dion wax figure, which was unveiled by Madame Tussauds, is seen in Times Square in New York, October 8, 2013. REUTERS/Adrees Latif

Close
22 / 40
<p>Young women pose next to a wax figure of Britney Spears during a look-a-like contest at Madame Tussauds in Berlin, May 19, 2009. REUTERS/Tobias Schwarz</p>

Young women pose next to a wax figure of Britney Spears during a look-a-like contest at Madame Tussauds in Berlin, May 19, 2009. REUTERS/Tobias Schwarz

Thursday, December 19, 2013

Young women pose next to a wax figure of Britney Spears during a look-a-like contest at Madame Tussauds in Berlin, May 19, 2009. REUTERS/Tobias Schwarz

Close
23 / 40
<p>Women wearing Christmas angels costumes pose with a wax figure of actor George Clooney which is dressed in a Santa Claus outfit, at the German 'Madame Tussauds' in Berlin December 5, 2008. REUTERS/Hannibal Hanschke</p>

Women wearing Christmas angels costumes pose with a wax figure of actor George Clooney which is dressed in a Santa Claus outfit, at the German 'Madame Tussauds' in Berlin December 5, 2008. REUTERS/Hannibal Hanschke

Thursday, December 19, 2013

Women wearing Christmas angels costumes pose with a wax figure of actor George Clooney which is dressed in a Santa Claus outfit, at the German 'Madame Tussauds' in Berlin December 5, 2008. REUTERS/Hannibal Hanschke

Close
24 / 40
<p>Singer Carrie Underwood (R) unveils her wax figure at Madame Tussauds in New York, October 22, 2008. REUTERS/Brendan McDermid</p>

Singer Carrie Underwood (R) unveils her wax figure at Madame Tussauds in New York, October 22, 2008. REUTERS/Brendan McDermid

Thursday, December 19, 2013

Singer Carrie Underwood (R) unveils her wax figure at Madame Tussauds in New York, October 22, 2008. REUTERS/Brendan McDermid

Close
25 / 40
<p>A wax figure of supermodel and talkshow host Tyra Banks on display at the Madame Tussauds Museum in New York, July 24, 2008. REUTERS/Brendan McDermid</p>

A wax figure of supermodel and talkshow host Tyra Banks on display at the Madame Tussauds Museum in New York, July 24, 2008. REUTERS/Brendan McDermid

Thursday, December 19, 2013

A wax figure of supermodel and talkshow host Tyra Banks on display at the Madame Tussauds Museum in New York, July 24, 2008. REUTERS/Brendan McDermid

Close
26 / 40
<p>An assistant puts final touches to wax figures of 'The Beatles' during a promotion for a Beatles musical 'All You Need Is Love!' in Berlin, June 26, 2008. The wax figures pictured are L-R: Paul McCartney, Ringo Star, John Lennon and George Harrison. REUTERS/Tobias Schwarz</p>

An assistant puts final touches to wax figures of 'The Beatles' during a promotion for a Beatles musical 'All You Need Is Love!' in Berlin, June 26, 2008. The wax figures pictured are L-R: Paul McCartney, Ringo Star, John Lennon and George Harrison. ...more

Thursday, December 19, 2013

An assistant puts final touches to wax figures of 'The Beatles' during a promotion for a Beatles musical 'All You Need Is Love!' in Berlin, June 26, 2008. The wax figures pictured are L-R: Paul McCartney, Ringo Star, John Lennon and George Harrison. REUTERS/Tobias Schwarz

Close
27 / 40
<p>A Chinese boy poses next to wax statue of pop star Madonna at the opening day of the new Madame Tussauds wax statues museum in Shanghai, China May 1, 2006. REUTERS/Aly Song</p>

A Chinese boy poses next to wax statue of pop star Madonna at the opening day of the new Madame Tussauds wax statues museum in Shanghai, China May 1, 2006. REUTERS/Aly Song

Thursday, December 19, 2013

A Chinese boy poses next to wax statue of pop star Madonna at the opening day of the new Madame Tussauds wax statues museum in Shanghai, China May 1, 2006. REUTERS/Aly Song

Close
28 / 40
<p>Joe Jonas poses with his wax figure at Madame Tussauds in New York February 12, 2009. REUTERS/Brendan McDermid</p>

Joe Jonas poses with his wax figure at Madame Tussauds in New York February 12, 2009. REUTERS/Brendan McDermid

Thursday, December 19, 2013

Joe Jonas poses with his wax figure at Madame Tussauds in New York February 12, 2009. REUTERS/Brendan McDermid

Close
29 / 40
<p>Actress Paris Hilton (R) looks towards her wax figure at Madame Tussauds in New York, May 2, 2005. REUTERS/Jeff Christensen</p>

Actress Paris Hilton (R) looks towards her wax figure at Madame Tussauds in New York, May 2, 2005. REUTERS/Jeff Christensen

Thursday, December 19, 2013

Actress Paris Hilton (R) looks towards her wax figure at Madame Tussauds in New York, May 2, 2005. REUTERS/Jeff Christensen

Close
30 / 40
<p>Tourists look at a wax figure of actress Lindsay Lohan dressed in "prison stripes" on display at Madame Tussauds Wax Museum in New York, July 25, 2007. REUTERS/Brendan McDermid</p>

Tourists look at a wax figure of actress Lindsay Lohan dressed in "prison stripes" on display at Madame Tussauds Wax Museum in New York, July 25, 2007. REUTERS/Brendan McDermid

Thursday, December 19, 2013

Tourists look at a wax figure of actress Lindsay Lohan dressed in "prison stripes" on display at Madame Tussauds Wax Museum in New York, July 25, 2007. REUTERS/Brendan McDermid

Close
31 / 40
<p>Wax figures of David (L) and Victoria Beckham (C) are welcomed by a wax figure of President George W. Bush at Madame Tussauds in New York January 23, 2007. REUTERS/Brendan McDermid</p>

Wax figures of David (L) and Victoria Beckham (C) are welcomed by a wax figure of President George W. Bush at Madame Tussauds in New York January 23, 2007. REUTERS/Brendan McDermid

Thursday, December 19, 2013

Wax figures of David (L) and Victoria Beckham (C) are welcomed by a wax figure of President George W. Bush at Madame Tussauds in New York January 23, 2007. REUTERS/Brendan McDermid

Close
32 / 40
<p>The latest wax figure of NBA player Yao Ming displays at Madame Tussauds in Hong Kong September 30, 2003. REUTERS/Kin Cheung</p>

The latest wax figure of NBA player Yao Ming displays at Madame Tussauds in Hong Kong September 30, 2003. REUTERS/Kin Cheung

Thursday, December 19, 2013

The latest wax figure of NBA player Yao Ming displays at Madame Tussauds in Hong Kong September 30, 2003. REUTERS/Kin Cheung

Close
33 / 40
<p>A wax figure of English naturalist Charles Darwin is pictured at the Darwin's Evolution Exhibition in the Calouste Gulbenkina Foundation in Lisbon February 12, 2009. REUTERS/Jose Manuel Ribeiro</p>

A wax figure of English naturalist Charles Darwin is pictured at the Darwin's Evolution Exhibition in the Calouste Gulbenkina Foundation in Lisbon February 12, 2009. REUTERS/Jose Manuel Ribeiro

Thursday, December 19, 2013

A wax figure of English naturalist Charles Darwin is pictured at the Darwin's Evolution Exhibition in the Calouste Gulbenkina Foundation in Lisbon February 12, 2009. REUTERS/Jose Manuel Ribeiro

Close
34 / 40
<p>An artist adjust the hair on a wax model of mathematician Albert Einstein at the Madame Tussaud's Wax Museum in Shanghai April 28, 2006. REUTERS/ Aly Song</p>

An artist adjust the hair on a wax model of mathematician Albert Einstein at the Madame Tussaud's Wax Museum in Shanghai April 28, 2006. REUTERS/ Aly Song

Thursday, December 19, 2013

An artist adjust the hair on a wax model of mathematician Albert Einstein at the Madame Tussaud's Wax Museum in Shanghai April 28, 2006. REUTERS/ Aly Song

Close
35 / 40
<p>A wax figure of Anne Frank is presented to the public at Madame Tussaud's museum in Berlin, December 19, 2008. Frank wrote her world famous diary after fleeing from Germany to the Netherlands and died aged 15 in a German concentration camp in 1945. REUTERS/Tobias Schwarz</p>

A wax figure of Anne Frank is presented to the public at Madame Tussaud's museum in Berlin, December 19, 2008. Frank wrote her world famous diary after fleeing from Germany to the Netherlands and died aged 15 in a German concentration camp in 1945. ...more

Thursday, December 19, 2013

A wax figure of Anne Frank is presented to the public at Madame Tussaud's museum in Berlin, December 19, 2008. Frank wrote her world famous diary after fleeing from Germany to the Netherlands and died aged 15 in a German concentration camp in 1945. REUTERS/Tobias Schwarz

Close
36 / 40
<p>A wax figure of Adolf Hitler is pictured through a glass screen in a mock bunker at the German 'Madame Tussauds' in Berlin September 13, 2008. REUTERS/Hannibal Hanschke</p>

A wax figure of Adolf Hitler is pictured through a glass screen in a mock bunker at the German 'Madame Tussauds' in Berlin September 13, 2008. REUTERS/Hannibal Hanschke

Thursday, December 19, 2013

A wax figure of Adolf Hitler is pictured through a glass screen in a mock bunker at the German 'Madame Tussauds' in Berlin September 13, 2008. REUTERS/Hannibal Hanschke

Close
37 / 40
<p>A lifelike wax figure of Hillary Clinton is on display at Madame Tussauds in Washington February 11, 2008. REUTERS/Molly Riley</p>

A lifelike wax figure of Hillary Clinton is on display at Madame Tussauds in Washington February 11, 2008. REUTERS/Molly Riley

Thursday, December 19, 2013

A lifelike wax figure of Hillary Clinton is on display at Madame Tussauds in Washington February 11, 2008. REUTERS/Molly Riley

Close
38 / 40
<p>A Chinese woman (R) poses next to wax statue of former President Bill Clinton at the opening day of the new Madame Tussauds wax statues museum in Shanghai, China May 1, 2006. REUTERS/Aly Song</p>

A Chinese woman (R) poses next to wax statue of former President Bill Clinton at the opening day of the new Madame Tussauds wax statues museum in Shanghai, China May 1, 2006. REUTERS/Aly Song

Thursday, December 19, 2013

A Chinese woman (R) poses next to wax statue of former President Bill Clinton at the opening day of the new Madame Tussauds wax statues museum in Shanghai, China May 1, 2006. REUTERS/Aly Song

Close
39 / 40
<p>A sculptor puts the finishing touches to a Madame Tussauds wax figure of actor Leonardo DiCaprio, in the Madame Tussauds studio in London, in this undated handout photograph made available on August, 10, 2007. REUTERS/Madame Tussauds/Handout</p>

A sculptor puts the finishing touches to a Madame Tussauds wax figure of actor Leonardo DiCaprio, in the Madame Tussauds studio in London, in this undated handout photograph made available on August, 10, 2007. REUTERS/Madame Tussauds/Handout

Thursday, December 19, 2013

A sculptor puts the finishing touches to a Madame Tussauds wax figure of actor Leonardo DiCaprio, in the Madame Tussauds studio in London, in this undated handout photograph made available on August, 10, 2007. REUTERS/Madame Tussauds/Handout

Close
40 / 40
View Again
View Next
Most downloaded songs of 2013

Most downloaded songs of 2013

Next Slideshows

Most downloaded songs of 2013

Most downloaded songs of 2013

The top-selling tracks on iTunes this past year.

Dec 18 2013
Celebrity breakups of 2013

Celebrity breakups of 2013

Famous couples who split up this past year.

Dec 18 2013
Jingle Ball concert in New York

Jingle Ball concert in New York

Miley Cyrus, Robin Thicke, Pitbull and others headline New York's Jingle Ball concert.

Dec 16 2013
American Country Awards

American Country Awards

Highlights from the annual American Country Awards.

Dec 10 2013

MORE IN PICTURES

Road to the World Series

Road to the World Series

Highlights from the MLB playoffs.

Deadly wildfires in Portugal and Spain

Deadly wildfires in Portugal and Spain

Flames ripped across Iberian countryside left tinder-dry by an unusually hot summer and early autumn, fanned by strong winds as remnants of ex-Hurricane Ophelia brushed coastal areas.

Deadliest wildfires in California history

Deadliest wildfires in California history

Firefighters gained ground on wildfires that killed at least 40 people in the past week, hundreds are still missing.

Rohingya's perilous journey

Rohingya's perilous journey

Thousands more Rohingya refugees cross the border into Bangladesh from Myanmar.

Ophelia turns London sky red

Ophelia turns London sky red

The sky turns red as dust from the Sahara carried by storm Ophelia filters sunlight over London.

Final push against Islamic State in Raqqa

Final push against Islamic State in Raqqa

U.S.-backed militias battle for the last pocket of Islamic State's one-time Syrian capital of Raqqa, bringing their four-month campaign for the city to the brink of victory.

Iraqi forces advance on Kurdish-held area

Iraqi forces advance on Kurdish-held area

Iraq's central government forces advance into territory held by Kurds, seizing a swathe of countryside surrounding the oil city of Kirkuk.

Today in Sports

Today in Sports

Our top sports photography of the day.

Twin bomb blasts strike Somali capital

Twin bomb blasts strike Somali capital

Two blasts hit busy junctions in the heart of Mogadishu, one of the deadliest attacks since an Islamist insurgency began in 2007.

View More

Trending Collections

Pictures

Podcast