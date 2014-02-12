Castaway returns home
Jose Salvador Alvarenga arrives at Comalapa airport accompanied by personnel from the foreign ministry of El Salvador, in San Luis Talpa on the outskirts of San Salvador, February 11, 2014. Alvarenga, the 37-year-old fisherman from El Salvador he...more
Jose Salvador Alvarenga arrives at Comalapa airport accompanied by personnel from the foreign ministry of El Salvador, in San Luis Talpa on the outskirts of San Salvador, February 11, 2014. Alvarenga, the 37-year-old fisherman from El Salvador he set sail on a fishing trip in December of 2012 but was blown out to sea. He says he spent a year adrift before washing ashore on the Marshall Islands, and survived by drinking turtle blood and catching fish and birds with his bare hands. Alvarenga arrived home and was barely able to speak, sobbing as dozens of curiosity-seekers craned for a glimpse of the famous castaway. REUTERS/Jorge Cabrera
Castaway fisherman Jose Salvador Alvarenga gestures to El Salvador's Foreign Minister Jaime Miranda (C) during his arrival at Comalapa airport in San Luis Talpa on the outskirts of San Salvador, February 11, 2014. REUTERS/Jorge Cabrera
Castaway fisherman Jose Salvador Alvarenga gestures to El Salvador's Foreign Minister Jaime Miranda (C) during his arrival at Comalapa airport in San Luis Talpa on the outskirts of San Salvador, February 11, 2014. REUTERS/Jorge Cabrera
Jose Salvador Alvarenga arrives at Comalapa airport accompanied by personnel from the foreign ministry of El Salvador, in San Luis Talpa on the outskirts of San Salvador, February 11, 2014. REUTERS/Jorge Cabrera
Jose Salvador Alvarenga arrives at Comalapa airport accompanied by personnel from the foreign ministry of El Salvador, in San Luis Talpa on the outskirts of San Salvador, February 11, 2014. REUTERS/Jorge Cabrera
People watch the arrival of castaway fisherman Jose Salvador Alvarenga at Comalapa airport in San Luis Talpa on the outskirts of San Salvador, February 11, 2014. REUTERS/Jorge Cabrera
People watch the arrival of castaway fisherman Jose Salvador Alvarenga at Comalapa airport in San Luis Talpa on the outskirts of San Salvador, February 11, 2014. REUTERS/Jorge Cabrera
Marisol Alvarenga (C) and her sister Maria Elena (R), cousins of castaway fisherman Jose Salvador Alvarenga, talk to the media outside Comalapa airport in San Luis Talpa on the outskirts of San Salvador, February 11, 2014. REUTERS/Jorge Cabrera more
Marisol Alvarenga (C) and her sister Maria Elena (R), cousins of castaway fisherman Jose Salvador Alvarenga, talk to the media outside Comalapa airport in San Luis Talpa on the outskirts of San Salvador, February 11, 2014. REUTERS/Jorge Cabrera
Jose Ricardo, the father of castaway fisherman Jose Salvador Alvarenga shows pictures of his son in their fishing hometown of Ahuchapan, El Salvador, February 4, 2014. REUTERS/ Ulises Rodriguez
Jose Ricardo, the father of castaway fisherman Jose Salvador Alvarenga shows pictures of his son in their fishing hometown of Ahuchapan, El Salvador, February 4, 2014. REUTERS/ Ulises Rodriguez
Maria Julia Alvarenga, mother of castaway Jose Salvador Alvarenga, talks on the phone while showing a photograph of his son, in their fishing hometown of Ahuchapan, February 4, 2014. REUTERS/Ulises Rodriguez
Maria Julia Alvarenga, mother of castaway Jose Salvador Alvarenga, talks on the phone while showing a photograph of his son, in their fishing hometown of Ahuchapan, February 4, 2014. REUTERS/Ulises Rodriguez
The family of castaway fisherman Jose Salvador Alvarenga -- (L-R) his father Jose Ricardo, sister Fatima Orellana and mother Maria Julia Alvarenga -- walk along a stretch of beach in their fishing hometown of Ahuchapan, February 4, 2014....more
The family of castaway fisherman Jose Salvador Alvarenga -- (L-R) his father Jose Ricardo, sister Fatima Orellana and mother Maria Julia Alvarenga -- walk along a stretch of beach in their fishing hometown of Ahuchapan, February 4, 2014. REUTERS/Ulises Rodriguez
The family of castaway fisherman Jose Salvador Alvarenga -- (L-R) his sister Fatima Orellana, mother Maria Julia Alvarenga and father Jose Ricardo -- stand near a boat in their fishing hometown of Ahuchapan, February 4, 2014. REUTERS/Ulises...more
The family of castaway fisherman Jose Salvador Alvarenga -- (L-R) his sister Fatima Orellana, mother Maria Julia Alvarenga and father Jose Ricardo -- stand near a boat in their fishing hometown of Ahuchapan, February 4, 2014. REUTERS/Ulises Rodriguez
Fishermen get ready to go out to sea in the fishing town of Ahuchapan, the hometown of castaway fisherman Jose Salvador Alvarenga, February 4, 2014. REUTERS/Ulises Rodriguez
Fishermen get ready to go out to sea in the fishing town of Ahuchapan, the hometown of castaway fisherman Jose Salvador Alvarenga, February 4, 2014. REUTERS/Ulises Rodriguez
Francisco Estrada, a friend of castaway fisherman Jose Salvador Alvarenga, spreads out a fishing net in the fishing town of Ahuchapan, Alvarenga's hometown, February 4, 2014. REUTERS/Ulises Rodriguez
Francisco Estrada, a friend of castaway fisherman Jose Salvador Alvarenga, spreads out a fishing net in the fishing town of Ahuchapan, Alvarenga's hometown, February 4, 2014. REUTERS/Ulises Rodriguez
A couple chat next to a boat in the fishing town of Ahuchapan, the hometown of castaway fisherman Jose Salvador Alvarenga, February 4, 2014. REUTERS/Ulises Rodriguez
A couple chat next to a boat in the fishing town of Ahuchapan, the hometown of castaway fisherman Jose Salvador Alvarenga, February 4, 2014. REUTERS/Ulises Rodriguez
Francisco Estrada, a friend of castaway fisherman Jose Salvador Alvarenga, spreads out a fishing net in the fishing town of Ahuchapan, Alvarenga's hometown, February 4, 2014. REUTERS/Ulises Rodriguez
Francisco Estrada, a friend of castaway fisherman Jose Salvador Alvarenga, spreads out a fishing net in the fishing town of Ahuchapan, Alvarenga's hometown, February 4, 2014. REUTERS/Ulises Rodriguez
Next Slideshows
White House State Dinner
Scenes from the State Dinner held for French President Francois Hollande.
Best of Sochi - Day 5
Daily highlights from the Sochi Winter Olympics.
Slum fire aftermath
A fire destroys at least 200 shanties and 20 shops in Bangladesh.
Displaced in Central African Republic
Residents fleeing violence camp at Bangui M'Poko International Airport.
MORE IN PICTURES
Road to the World Series
Highlights from the MLB playoffs.
Deadly wildfires in Portugal and Spain
Flames ripped across Iberian countryside left tinder-dry by an unusually hot summer and early autumn, fanned by strong winds as remnants of ex-Hurricane Ophelia brushed coastal areas.
Deadliest wildfires in California history
Firefighters gained ground on wildfires that killed at least 40 people in the past week, hundreds are still missing.
Rohingya's perilous journey
Thousands more Rohingya refugees cross the border into Bangladesh from Myanmar.
Ophelia turns London sky red
The sky turns red as dust from the Sahara carried by storm Ophelia filters sunlight over London.
Final push against Islamic State in Raqqa
U.S.-backed militias battle for the last pocket of Islamic State's one-time Syrian capital of Raqqa, bringing their four-month campaign for the city to the brink of victory.
Iraqi forces advance on Kurdish-held area
Iraq's central government forces advance into territory held by Kurds, seizing a swathe of countryside surrounding the oil city of Kirkuk.
Today in Sports
Our top sports photography of the day.
Twin bomb blasts strike Somali capital
Two blasts hit busy junctions in the heart of Mogadishu, one of the deadliest attacks since an Islamist insurgency began in 2007.