Casualties in Kiev
WARNING: GRAPHIC CONTENT A man holds the hand of his dead son during the transfer of over a dozen of corpses from a hotel lobby to a local hospital following clashes with riot police at Independence Square in Kiev February 20, 2014. REUTERS/Yannis...more
WARNING: GRAPHIC CONTENT A man holds the hand of his dead son during the transfer of over a dozen of corpses from a hotel lobby to a local hospital following clashes with riot police at Independence Square in Kiev February 20, 2014. REUTERS/Yannis Behrakis
People pray near the bodies of anti-government protesters killed during clashes with riot police in Kiev February 20, 2014. REUTERS/Stringer
People pray near the bodies of anti-government protesters killed during clashes with riot police in Kiev February 20, 2014. REUTERS/Stringer
An injured man struggles to breathe as he is carried on a stretcher by anti-government protesters after clashes with riot police in the Independence Square in Kiev February 20, 2014. REUTERS/Yannis Behrakis
An injured man struggles to breathe as he is carried on a stretcher by anti-government protesters after clashes with riot police in the Independence Square in Kiev February 20, 2014. REUTERS/Yannis Behrakis
Anti-government protesters carry an injured man on a stretcher after violence erupted in the Independence Square in Kiev February 20, 2014. REUTERS/David Mdzinarishvili
Anti-government protesters carry an injured man on a stretcher after violence erupted in the Independence Square in Kiev February 20, 2014. REUTERS/David Mdzinarishvili
Anti-government protesters carry an injured man on a stretcher after clashes with riot police in the Independence Square in Kiev February 20, 2014. REUTERS/Yannis Behrakis
Anti-government protesters carry an injured man on a stretcher after clashes with riot police in the Independence Square in Kiev February 20, 2014. REUTERS/Yannis Behrakis
A woman reacts in front of dead bodies of anti-government protesters dead body on a stretcher after violence erupted in the Independence Square in Kiev February 20, 2014. REUTERS/Vasily Fedosenko
A woman reacts in front of dead bodies of anti-government protesters dead body on a stretcher after violence erupted in the Independence Square in Kiev February 20, 2014. REUTERS/Vasily Fedosenko
An injured man reacts as he is attended by anti-government protesters during clashes with riot police in the Independence Square in Kiev February 20, 2014. REUTERS/Stringer
An injured man reacts as he is attended by anti-government protesters during clashes with riot police in the Independence Square in Kiev February 20, 2014. REUTERS/Stringer
An anti-government protester reacts in front of dead bodies covered with blankets after violence erupted in the Independence Square in Kiev February 20, 2014. REUTERS/Vasily Fedosenko
An anti-government protester reacts in front of dead bodies covered with blankets after violence erupted in the Independence Square in Kiev February 20, 2014. REUTERS/Vasily Fedosenko
A priest talks on a telephone in the hotel Ukraine near bodies of anti-government protesters killed during clashes with riot police in Kiev February 20, 2014. REUTERS/David Mdzinarishvili
A priest talks on a telephone in the hotel Ukraine near bodies of anti-government protesters killed during clashes with riot police in Kiev February 20, 2014. REUTERS/David Mdzinarishvili
Anti-government protesters attend an injured man during clashes with riot police in the Independence Square in Kiev February 20, 2014. REUTERS/Konstantin Chernichkin
Anti-government protesters attend an injured man during clashes with riot police in the Independence Square in Kiev February 20, 2014. REUTERS/Konstantin Chernichkin
Blood and stretchers are seen on the pavement during clashes with riot police near Independence Square in Kiev February 20, 2014. REUTERS/Maks Levin
Blood and stretchers are seen on the pavement during clashes with riot police near Independence Square in Kiev February 20, 2014. REUTERS/Maks Levin
A woman reacts as dead bodies are seen on the ground following violence in Independence Square in Kiev February 20, 2014. REUTERS/Konstantin Chernichkin
A woman reacts as dead bodies are seen on the ground following violence in Independence Square in Kiev February 20, 2014. REUTERS/Konstantin Chernichkin
Anti-government protesters carry an injured man on a stretcher after violence erupted in the Independence Square in Kiev February 20, 2014. REUTERS/Konstantin Chernichkin
Anti-government protesters carry an injured man on a stretcher after violence erupted in the Independence Square in Kiev February 20, 2014. REUTERS/Konstantin Chernichkin
Dead bodies are seen on the ground after clashes between anti-government protesters and riot police in the Independence Square in Kiev February 20, 2014. REUTERS/Petro Zadorozhnyy
Dead bodies are seen on the ground after clashes between anti-government protesters and riot police in the Independence Square in Kiev February 20, 2014. REUTERS/Petro Zadorozhnyy
Medical personnel prepare an improvised field hospital in the lobby of hotel Ukraine during clashes between anti-government demonstrators and riot police in Kiev February 20, 2014. REUTERS/Vasily Fedosenko
Medical personnel prepare an improvised field hospital in the lobby of hotel Ukraine during clashes between anti-government demonstrators and riot police in Kiev February 20, 2014. REUTERS/Vasily Fedosenko
A man covers a dead body in Independence Square in Kiev February 20, 2014. REUTERS/Vasily Fedosenko
A man covers a dead body in Independence Square in Kiev February 20, 2014. REUTERS/Vasily Fedosenko
An injured man reacts as he is carried on a stretcher by anti-government protesters after clashes with riot police in the Independence Square in Kiev February 20, 2014. REUTERS/Yannis Behrakis
An injured man reacts as he is carried on a stretcher by anti-government protesters after clashes with riot police in the Independence Square in Kiev February 20, 2014. REUTERS/Yannis Behrakis
A priest assists an injured anti-government protester following clashes with riot police in Independence Square in Kiev February 20, 2014. REUTERS/Vasily Fedosenko
A priest assists an injured anti-government protester following clashes with riot police in Independence Square in Kiev February 20, 2014. REUTERS/Vasily Fedosenko
Anti-government protesters carry an injured man on a stretcher in Independence Square in Kiev February 20, 2014. REUTERS/David Mdzinarishvili
Anti-government protesters carry an injured man on a stretcher in Independence Square in Kiev February 20, 2014. REUTERS/David Mdzinarishvili
A woman reacts as anti-government protesters place a dead body on a stretcher after violence erupted in the Independence Square in Kiev February 20, 2014. REUTERS/Vasily Fedosenko
A woman reacts as anti-government protesters place a dead body on a stretcher after violence erupted in the Independence Square in Kiev February 20, 2014. REUTERS/Vasily Fedosenko
Injured men receive medical assistance in Independence Square in Kiev February 20, 2014. REUTERS/Vasily Fedosenko
Injured men receive medical assistance in Independence Square in Kiev February 20, 2014. REUTERS/Vasily Fedosenko
Wounded people are seen after clashes with riot police in central Kiev February 18, 2014. REUTERS//Vlad Sodel
Wounded people are seen after clashes with riot police in central Kiev February 18, 2014. REUTERS//Vlad Sodel
Riot policemen detain wounded people after clashes in central Kiev February 18, 2014. REUTERS/Stringer
Riot policemen detain wounded people after clashes in central Kiev February 18, 2014. REUTERS/Stringer
A wounded person lies on the ground after clashes in central Kiev February 18, 2014. REUTERS/Stringer
A wounded person lies on the ground after clashes in central Kiev February 18, 2014. REUTERS/Stringer
Riot police stand near wounded people after clashes in central Kiev February 18, 2014. REUTERS//Vlad Sodel
Riot police stand near wounded people after clashes in central Kiev February 18, 2014. REUTERS//Vlad Sodel
Wounded people are seen after clashes with riot police in central Kiev February 18, 2014. REUTERS//Vlad Sodel
Wounded people are seen after clashes with riot police in central Kiev February 18, 2014. REUTERS//Vlad Sodel
-Anti-government protesters carry an injured man on a stretcher in Independence Square in Kiev February 20, 2014. REUTERS/David Mdzinarishvili
-Anti-government protesters carry an injured man on a stretcher in Independence Square in Kiev February 20, 2014. REUTERS/David Mdzinarishvili
An injured man is helped by anti-government protesters during clashes with riot police in Independence Square in Kiev February 19, 2014. REUTERS/David Mdzinarishvili
An injured man is helped by anti-government protesters during clashes with riot police in Independence Square in Kiev February 19, 2014. REUTERS/David Mdzinarishvili
A priest assists an injured anti-government protester following clashes with riot police in Independence Square in Kiev February 20, 2014. REUTERS/Vasily Fedosenko
A priest assists an injured anti-government protester following clashes with riot police in Independence Square in Kiev February 20, 2014. REUTERS/Vasily Fedosenko
Wounded people are seen after clashes with riot police in central Kiev February 18, 2014. REUTERS//Vlad Sodel
Wounded people are seen after clashes with riot police in central Kiev February 18, 2014. REUTERS//Vlad Sodel
Next Slideshows
Building the barricades in Kiev
Protesters build and repair the barricades in Independence Square.
Best of Sochi - Day 13
Daily highlights from the Sochi Winter Olympics.
Chinese inventions
From homemade Lamborghinis to submarines, a look at some unique inventions and self-made projects from China.
In the business of death
The murder rate in Caracas is rising - and so is demand for undertakers, tomb-chisellers, flower-sellers and others purveying to death.
MORE IN PICTURES
Road to the World Series
Highlights from the MLB playoffs.
Deadly wildfires in Portugal and Spain
Flames ripped across Iberian countryside left tinder-dry by an unusually hot summer and early autumn, fanned by strong winds as remnants of ex-Hurricane Ophelia brushed coastal areas.
Deadliest wildfires in California history
Firefighters gained ground on wildfires that killed at least 40 people in the past week, hundreds are still missing.
Rohingya's perilous journey
Thousands more Rohingya refugees cross the border into Bangladesh from Myanmar.
Ophelia turns London sky red
The sky turns red as dust from the Sahara carried by storm Ophelia filters sunlight over London.
Final push against Islamic State in Raqqa
U.S.-backed militias battle for the last pocket of Islamic State's one-time Syrian capital of Raqqa, bringing their four-month campaign for the city to the brink of victory.
Iraqi forces advance on Kurdish-held area
Iraq's central government forces advance into territory held by Kurds, seizing a swathe of countryside surrounding the oil city of Kirkuk.
Today in Sports
Our top sports photography of the day.
Twin bomb blasts strike Somali capital
Two blasts hit busy junctions in the heart of Mogadishu, one of the deadliest attacks since an Islamist insurgency began in 2007.