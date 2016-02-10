Casualties of Syria
Five-year old Sheima, who lost both eyes when hit by a stray bullet in Syria, sits on her hospital bed in a small clinic near the Turkish-Syrian border in the southeastern city of Kilis, Turkey February 9, 2016. REUTERS/Osman Orsal
An injured Syrian man receives physical therapy. REUTERS/Osman Orsal
Five-year old Sheima, who lost both eyes when hit by a stray bullet in Syria, sleeps in her bed next to a coloring book. REUTERS/Osman Orsal
An injured Syrian man sits in a wheelchair. REUTERS/Osman Orsal
Injured Syrian men receive physical therapy. REUTERS/Osman Orsal
A Syrian man, injured in air strikes over Aleppo, lies at a small clinic. REUTERS/Osman Orsal
Five-year-old Sheima, who lost both eyes when hit by a stray bullet in Syria, holds a coloring book as she sits on her hospital bed. REUTERS/Osman Orsal
An injured Syrian man is assisted by medics. REUTERS/Osman Orsal
An injured Syrian man prays on his bed. REUTERS/Osman Orsal
Medics assist an injured Syrian. REUTERS/Osman Orsal
Injured Syrians sit in the garden of a small clinic. REUTERS/Osman Orsal
An injured Syrian man (L) sits at a small clinic. REUTERS/Osman Orsal
Five-year old Sheima, who lost both eyes when hit by a stray bullet in Syria, sits while her father describes her a coloring book at her hospital bed. REUTERS/Osman Orsal
An injured Syrian man walks along the corridor of a small clinic. REUTERS/Osman Orsal
