Cat cafe
Cat 'Luca' sleeps in his basket as a waitress serves some food to customers in Vienna's first cat cafe May 7, 2012. After three years of negotiations with city officials over hygiene issues, Austria opened its first cat cafe last Friday. 'Cafe Neko',...more
Cat 'Luca' sleeps in his basket as a waitress serves some food to customers in Vienna's first cat cafe May 7, 2012. After three years of negotiations with city officials over hygiene issues, Austria opened its first cat cafe last Friday. 'Cafe Neko', "Neko" meaning cat in Japanese, was opened by Vienna resident Takako Ishimitsu, 47, from Japan. Customers can stroke and interact with their five feline hosts, named Sonja, Thomas, Moritz, Luca and Momo, who all came from an animal shelter and now freely roam about the cafe and take naps. REUTERS/Leonhard Foeger
Cat 'Moritz' sits in his basket in Vienna's first cat cafe May 7, 2012. REUTERS/Leonhard Foeger
Pedestrians are reflected in the entrance of Vienna's first cat cafe May 7, 2012. REUTERS/Leonhard Foeger
A customer speaks on her mobile phone as cat 'Moritz' strolls about in Vienna's first cat cafe May 7, 2012. REUTERS/Leonhard Foeger
The menu of Vienna's first cat cafe is pictured May 7, 2012. REUTERS/Leonhard Foeger
Owner Takako Ishimitsu holds cat Moritz in Vienna's first cat cafe May 7, 2012. REUTERS/Leonhard Foeger
Customers watch cat 'Moritz' sitting on a chair in Vienna's first cat cafe May 7, 2012. REUTERS/Leonhard Foeger
A customer plays with cat 'Moritz' in Vienna's first cat cafe May 7, 2012. REUTERS/Leonhard Foeger
Cat 'Sonja' sits on the legs of a customer in Vienna's first cat cafe May 7, 2012. REUTERS/Leonhard Foeger
Cat 'Luca' sits in his basket in Vienna's first cat cafe May 7, 2012. REUTERS/Leonhard Foeger
A customer takes a picture of cat 'Luca' in Vienna's first cat cafe May 7, 2012. REUTERS/Leonhard Foeger
Customers watch cat 'Moritz' in Vienna's first cat cafe May 7, 2012. REUTERS/Leonhard Foeger
Magazines are pictured on a shelf as customers enjoy a coffee in Vienna's first cat cafe May 7, 2012. REUTERS/Leonhard Foeger
A customer watches cat 'Thomas' inspects his basket in Vienna's first cat cafe May 7, 2012. REUTERS/Leonhard Foeger
Cat 'Sonja' licks herself clean while lying on the floor in Vienna's first cat cafe May 7, 2012. REUTERS/Leonhard Foeger
