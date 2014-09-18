Edition:
United States
Pictures | Wed Sep 17, 2014 | 10:05pm EDT

Catch a taxi to space

An interior view of Boeing's CST-100 spacecraft, which features LED lighting and tablet technology. REUTERS/NASA/Robert Markowitz/Handout

An interior view of Boeing's CST-100 spacecraft, which features LED lighting and tablet technology. REUTERS/NASA/Robert Markowitz/Handout

Wednesday, September 17, 2014
An interior view of Boeing's CST-100 spacecraft, which features LED lighting and tablet technology. REUTERS/NASA/Robert Markowitz/Handout
Close
1 / 20
NASA astronaut Randy Bresnik prepares to enter Boeing's CST-100 spacecraft for a fit check evaluation at the company's Houston Product Support Center. REUTERS/NASA/Handout via Reuters

NASA astronaut Randy Bresnik prepares to enter Boeing's CST-100 spacecraft for a fit check evaluation at the company's Houston Product Support Center. REUTERS/NASA/Handout via Reuters

Wednesday, September 17, 2014
NASA astronaut Randy Bresnik prepares to enter Boeing's CST-100 spacecraft for a fit check evaluation at the company's Houston Product Support Center. REUTERS/NASA/Handout via Reuters
Close
2 / 20
SpaceX CEO Elon Musk sits inside the Dragon V2 spacecraft after it was unveiled in Hawthorne, California May 29, 2014. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni

SpaceX CEO Elon Musk sits inside the Dragon V2 spacecraft after it was unveiled in Hawthorne, California May 29, 2014. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni

Wednesday, September 17, 2014
SpaceX CEO Elon Musk sits inside the Dragon V2 spacecraft after it was unveiled in Hawthorne, California May 29, 2014. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni
Close
3 / 20
The cabin of the Dragon V2 spacecraft is pictured after it was unveiled in Hawthorne, California May 29, 2014. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni

The cabin of the Dragon V2 spacecraft is pictured after it was unveiled in Hawthorne, California May 29, 2014. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni

Wednesday, September 17, 2014
The cabin of the Dragon V2 spacecraft is pictured after it was unveiled in Hawthorne, California May 29, 2014. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni
Close
4 / 20
Astronaut Mike Fincke, a former commander of the International Space Station, speaks during a news conference at NASA's Kennedy Space Center in Cape Canaveral, Florida, September 16, 2014. REUTERS/NASA/Bill Ingalls

Astronaut Mike Fincke, a former commander of the International Space Station, speaks during a news conference at NASA's Kennedy Space Center in Cape Canaveral, Florida, September 16, 2014. REUTERS/NASA/Bill Ingalls

Wednesday, September 17, 2014
Astronaut Mike Fincke, a former commander of the International Space Station, speaks during a news conference at NASA's Kennedy Space Center in Cape Canaveral, Florida, September 16, 2014. REUTERS/NASA/Bill Ingalls
Close
5 / 20
SpaceX CEO Elon Musk introduces a video after unveiling the Dragon V2 spacecraft in Hawthorne, California May 29, 2014. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni

SpaceX CEO Elon Musk introduces a video after unveiling the Dragon V2 spacecraft in Hawthorne, California May 29, 2014. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni

Wednesday, September 17, 2014
SpaceX CEO Elon Musk introduces a video after unveiling the Dragon V2 spacecraft in Hawthorne, California May 29, 2014. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni
Close
6 / 20
SpaceX CEO Elon Musk watches a video after unveiling the Dragon V2 spacecraft in Hawthorne, California May 29, 2014. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni

SpaceX CEO Elon Musk watches a video after unveiling the Dragon V2 spacecraft in Hawthorne, California May 29, 2014. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni

Wednesday, September 17, 2014
SpaceX CEO Elon Musk watches a video after unveiling the Dragon V2 spacecraft in Hawthorne, California May 29, 2014. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni
Close
7 / 20
SpaceX CEO Elon Musk speaks after unveiling the Dragon V2 spacecraft in Hawthorne, California May 29, 2014. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni

SpaceX CEO Elon Musk speaks after unveiling the Dragon V2 spacecraft in Hawthorne, California May 29, 2014. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni

Wednesday, September 17, 2014
SpaceX CEO Elon Musk speaks after unveiling the Dragon V2 spacecraft in Hawthorne, California May 29, 2014. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni
Close
8 / 20
SpaceX CEO Elon Musk sits inside the Dragon V2 spacecraft after it was unveiled in Hawthorne, California May 29, 2014. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni

SpaceX CEO Elon Musk sits inside the Dragon V2 spacecraft after it was unveiled in Hawthorne, California May 29, 2014. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni

Wednesday, September 17, 2014
SpaceX CEO Elon Musk sits inside the Dragon V2 spacecraft after it was unveiled in Hawthorne, California May 29, 2014. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni
Close
9 / 20
SpaceX CEO Elon Musk unveils the Dragon V2 spacecraft in Hawthorne, California May 29, 2014. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni

SpaceX CEO Elon Musk unveils the Dragon V2 spacecraft in Hawthorne, California May 29, 2014. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni

Wednesday, September 17, 2014
SpaceX CEO Elon Musk unveils the Dragon V2 spacecraft in Hawthorne, California May 29, 2014. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni
Close
10 / 20
The SpaceX Falcon 9 rocket lifts off from Space Launch Complex 40 at the Cape Canaveral Air Force Station in Cape Canaveral, October 7, 2012. REUTERS/Michael Brown

The SpaceX Falcon 9 rocket lifts off from Space Launch Complex 40 at the Cape Canaveral Air Force Station in Cape Canaveral, October 7, 2012. REUTERS/Michael Brown

Wednesday, September 17, 2014
The SpaceX Falcon 9 rocket lifts off from Space Launch Complex 40 at the Cape Canaveral Air Force Station in Cape Canaveral, October 7, 2012. REUTERS/Michael Brown
Close
11 / 20
With the Earth in the background, the SpaceX Dragon commercial cargo craft is seen as it is grappled by the International Space Station's Canadarm2 robotic arm, May 25, 2012. REUTERS/NASA

With the Earth in the background, the SpaceX Dragon commercial cargo craft is seen as it is grappled by the International Space Station's Canadarm2 robotic arm, May 25, 2012. REUTERS/NASA

Wednesday, September 17, 2014
With the Earth in the background, the SpaceX Dragon commercial cargo craft is seen as it is grappled by the International Space Station's Canadarm2 robotic arm, May 25, 2012. REUTERS/NASA
Close
12 / 20
The SpaceX Dragon commercial cargo craft is seen in the docking port camera display of the International Space Station as it holds position as the crew of the ISS conducts tests before the final approach, grapple and docking of the capsule in this image captured from NASA TV May 25, 2012. REUTERS/NASA TV

The SpaceX Dragon commercial cargo craft is seen in the docking port camera display of the International Space Station as it holds position as the crew of the ISS conducts tests before the final approach, grapple and docking of the capsule in this...more

Wednesday, September 17, 2014
The SpaceX Dragon commercial cargo craft is seen in the docking port camera display of the International Space Station as it holds position as the crew of the ISS conducts tests before the final approach, grapple and docking of the capsule in this image captured from NASA TV May 25, 2012. REUTERS/NASA TV
Close
13 / 20
A birthing camera view shows the SpaceX Dragon commercial cargo craft as it is being moved into position for docking with the International Space Station in this image from NASA TV May 25, 2012. REUTERS/NASA TV

A birthing camera view shows the SpaceX Dragon commercial cargo craft as it is being moved into position for docking with the International Space Station in this image from NASA TV May 25, 2012. REUTERS/NASA TV

Wednesday, September 17, 2014
A birthing camera view shows the SpaceX Dragon commercial cargo craft as it is being moved into position for docking with the International Space Station in this image from NASA TV May 25, 2012. REUTERS/NASA TV
Close
14 / 20
Flight controllers clap in NASA's International Space Station control room in Houston, Texas, as the SpaceX Dragon commercial cargo craft is captured by crew members aboard the International Space Station using the station's Canadarm2 in this image captured from NASA TV May 25, 2012. REUTERS/NASA TV

Flight controllers clap in NASA's International Space Station control room in Houston, Texas, as the SpaceX Dragon commercial cargo craft is captured by crew members aboard the International Space Station using the station's Canadarm2 in this image...more

Wednesday, September 17, 2014
Flight controllers clap in NASA's International Space Station control room in Houston, Texas, as the SpaceX Dragon commercial cargo craft is captured by crew members aboard the International Space Station using the station's Canadarm2 in this image captured from NASA TV May 25, 2012. REUTERS/NASA TV
Close
15 / 20
SpaceX spacecrafts the Dragon (L) and the DragonRider sit on display at the SpaceX facility in Hawthorne, California, June 14, 2012. REUTERS/Bret Hartman

SpaceX spacecrafts the Dragon (L) and the DragonRider sit on display at the SpaceX facility in Hawthorne, California, June 14, 2012. REUTERS/Bret Hartman

Wednesday, September 17, 2014
SpaceX spacecrafts the Dragon (L) and the DragonRider sit on display at the SpaceX facility in Hawthorne, California, June 14, 2012. REUTERS/Bret Hartman
Close
16 / 20
The SpaceX Falcon 9 test rocket is being prepared for launch from Complex 40 at the Cape Canaveral Air Force Station in Florida May 18, 2012. REUTERS/ Michael Brown

The SpaceX Falcon 9 test rocket is being prepared for launch from Complex 40 at the Cape Canaveral Air Force Station in Florida May 18, 2012. REUTERS/ Michael Brown

Wednesday, September 17, 2014
The SpaceX Falcon 9 test rocket is being prepared for launch from Complex 40 at the Cape Canaveral Air Force Station in Florida May 18, 2012. REUTERS/ Michael Brown
Close
17 / 20
The SpaceX Falcon 9 test rocket is being prepared for launch from Complex 40 at the Cape Canaveral Air Force Station in Florida May 18, 2012. REUTERS/Pierre DuCharme

The SpaceX Falcon 9 test rocket is being prepared for launch from Complex 40 at the Cape Canaveral Air Force Station in Florida May 18, 2012. REUTERS/Pierre DuCharme

Wednesday, September 17, 2014
The SpaceX Falcon 9 test rocket is being prepared for launch from Complex 40 at the Cape Canaveral Air Force Station in Florida May 18, 2012. REUTERS/Pierre DuCharme
Close
18 / 20
Space Exploration Technologies' unmanned Dragon capsule floats in the Pacific Ocean off of Baja, California, May 31, 2012. REUTERS/SpaceX

Space Exploration Technologies' unmanned Dragon capsule floats in the Pacific Ocean off of Baja, California, May 31, 2012. REUTERS/SpaceX

Wednesday, September 17, 2014
Space Exploration Technologies' unmanned Dragon capsule floats in the Pacific Ocean off of Baja, California, May 31, 2012. REUTERS/SpaceX
Close
19 / 20
The SpaceX Falcon 9 test rocket lifts off from Space Launch Complex 40 at the Cape Canaveral Air Force Station in Cape Canaveral, Florida May 22, 2012. REUTERS/Pierre DuCharme

The SpaceX Falcon 9 test rocket lifts off from Space Launch Complex 40 at the Cape Canaveral Air Force Station in Cape Canaveral, Florida May 22, 2012. REUTERS/Pierre DuCharme

Wednesday, September 17, 2014
The SpaceX Falcon 9 test rocket lifts off from Space Launch Complex 40 at the Cape Canaveral Air Force Station in Cape Canaveral, Florida May 22, 2012. REUTERS/Pierre DuCharme
Close
20 / 20
View Again
View Next
Crunch time for Scottish decision

Crunch time for Scottish decision

Next Slideshows

Crunch time for Scottish decision

Crunch time for Scottish decision

Images on the eve of Scotland's vote.

Sep 17 2014
Our outpost in space

Our outpost in space

The surreal life aboard the International Space Station.

Sep 17 2014
Back to school in Syria

Back to school in Syria

Syrian children return to school amid civil war.

Sep 16 2014
Slum fire in Manila

Slum fire in Manila

Around 100 families are left homeless after a fire caused by faulty wiring.

Sep 16 2014

MORE IN PICTURES

Road to the World Series

Road to the World Series

Highlights from the MLB playoffs.

Deadly wildfires in Portugal and Spain

Deadly wildfires in Portugal and Spain

Flames ripped across Iberian countryside left tinder-dry by an unusually hot summer and early autumn, fanned by strong winds as remnants of ex-Hurricane Ophelia brushed coastal areas.

Deadliest wildfires in California history

Deadliest wildfires in California history

Firefighters gained ground on wildfires that killed at least 40 people in the past week, hundreds are still missing.

Rohingya's perilous journey

Rohingya's perilous journey

Thousands more Rohingya refugees cross the border into Bangladesh from Myanmar.

Ophelia turns London sky red

Ophelia turns London sky red

The sky turns red as dust from the Sahara carried by storm Ophelia filters sunlight over London.

Final push against Islamic State in Raqqa

Final push against Islamic State in Raqqa

U.S.-backed militias battle for the last pocket of Islamic State's one-time Syrian capital of Raqqa, bringing their four-month campaign for the city to the brink of victory.

Iraqi forces advance on Kurdish-held area

Iraqi forces advance on Kurdish-held area

Iraq's central government forces advance into territory held by Kurds, seizing a swathe of countryside surrounding the oil city of Kirkuk.

Today in Sports

Today in Sports

Our top sports photography of the day.

Twin bomb blasts strike Somali capital

Twin bomb blasts strike Somali capital

Two blasts hit busy junctions in the heart of Mogadishu, one of the deadliest attacks since an Islamist insurgency began in 2007.

View More

Trending Collections

Pictures

Podcast