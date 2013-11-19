Edition:
Pictures | Tue Nov 19, 2013 | 11:30am EST

Catching Fire red carpet

<p>Jennifer Lawrence poses at the premiere of "The Hunger Games: Catching Fire" in Los Angeles, November 18, 2013. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni</p>

<p>Jena Malone poses at the premiere of "The Hunger Games: Catching Fire" in Los Angeles, November 18, 2013. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni</p>

<p>Cast member Liam Hemsworth poses at the premiere of "The Hunger Games: Catching Fire" in Los Angeles, November 18, 2013. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni</p>

<p>Meta Golding poses at the premiere of "The Hunger Games: Catching Fire" in Los Angeles, November 18, 2013. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni</p>

<p>Josh Hutcherson poses by fans at the premiere of "The Hunger Games: Catching Fire" in Los Angeles, November 18, 2013. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni</p>

<p>Elizabeth Banks poses at the premiere of "The Hunger Games: Catching Fire" in Los Angeles, November 18, 2013. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni</p>

<p>Sam Claflin poses at the premiere of "The Hunger Games: Catching Fire" in Los Angeles, November 18, 2013. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni</p>

<p>Lenny Kravitz poses at the premiere of "The Hunger Games: Catching Fire" in Los Angeles, November 18, 2013. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni</p>

<p>Writer Suzanne Collins poses at the premiere of "The Hunger Games: Catching Fire" in Los Angeles, November 18, 2013. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni</p>

<p>Jennifer Lawrence poses at the premiere of "The Hunger Games: Catching Fire" in Los Angeles, November 18, 2013. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni</p>

<p>Liam Hemsworth, Jennifer Lawrence and Josh Hutcherson pose at the premiere of "The Hunger Games: Catching Fire" in Los Angeles, November 18, 2013. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni</p>

<p>Jena Malone poses with a fan at the premiere of "The Hunger Games: Catching Fire" in Los Angeles, November 18, 2013. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni</p>

<p>Liam Hemsworth takes a 'selfie' with a fan at the premiere of "The Hunger Games: Catching Fire" in Los Angeles, November 18, 2013. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni</p>

<p>Jennifer Lawrence greets fans at the premiere of "The Hunger Games: Catching Fire" in Los Angeles, November 18, 2013. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni</p>

<p>Elizabeth Banks, Liam Hemsworth, Jennifer Lawrence and Josh Hutcherson pose at the premiere of "The Hunger Games: Catching Fire" in Los Angeles, November 18, 2013. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni</p>

