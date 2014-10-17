Edition:
United States
Pictures | Fri Oct 17, 2014 | 4:10pm EDT

Catskills in decline

An abandoned business is pictured in the Catskills region of New York October 8, 2014. The Catskills, which was a bustling vacation community north of New York City, has been in steady decline since the 1980s. REUTERS/Carlo Allegri

An abandoned business is pictured in the Catskills region of New York October 8, 2014. The Catskills, which was a bustling vacation community north of New York City, has been in steady decline since the 1980s. REUTERS/Carlo Allegri

Friday, October 17, 2014
An abandoned business is pictured in the Catskills region of New York October 8, 2014. The Catskills, which was a bustling vacation community north of New York City, has been in steady decline since the 1980s. REUTERS/Carlo Allegri
Close
1 / 20
An abandoned house is pictured in the Catskills region of New York October 8, 2014. REUTERS/Carlo Allegri

An abandoned house is pictured in the Catskills region of New York October 8, 2014. REUTERS/Carlo Allegri

Friday, October 17, 2014
An abandoned house is pictured in the Catskills region of New York October 8, 2014. REUTERS/Carlo Allegri
Close
2 / 20
An abandoned business is pictured in the Catskills region of New York October 6, 2014. REUTERS/Carlo Allegri

An abandoned business is pictured in the Catskills region of New York October 6, 2014. REUTERS/Carlo Allegri

Friday, October 17, 2014
An abandoned business is pictured in the Catskills region of New York October 6, 2014. REUTERS/Carlo Allegri
Close
3 / 20
A gas pump is seen at an abandoned gas station in the Catskills region of New York October 4, 2014. REUTERS/Carlo Allegri

A gas pump is seen at an abandoned gas station in the Catskills region of New York October 4, 2014. REUTERS/Carlo Allegri

Friday, October 17, 2014
A gas pump is seen at an abandoned gas station in the Catskills region of New York October 4, 2014. REUTERS/Carlo Allegri
Close
4 / 20
The interior of an abandoned business is pictured in the Catskills region of New York October 4, 2014. REUTERS/Carlo Allegri

The interior of an abandoned business is pictured in the Catskills region of New York October 4, 2014. REUTERS/Carlo Allegri

Friday, October 17, 2014
The interior of an abandoned business is pictured in the Catskills region of New York October 4, 2014. REUTERS/Carlo Allegri
Close
5 / 20
An abandoned house is pictured in the Catskills region of New York October 8, 2014. REUTERS/Carlo Allegri

An abandoned house is pictured in the Catskills region of New York October 8, 2014. REUTERS/Carlo Allegri

Friday, October 17, 2014
An abandoned house is pictured in the Catskills region of New York October 8, 2014. REUTERS/Carlo Allegri
Close
6 / 20
A warning sign is stapled to an abandoned house in the Catskills region of New York October 4, 2014. REUTERS/Carlo Allegri

A warning sign is stapled to an abandoned house in the Catskills region of New York October 4, 2014. REUTERS/Carlo Allegri

Friday, October 17, 2014
A warning sign is stapled to an abandoned house in the Catskills region of New York October 4, 2014. REUTERS/Carlo Allegri
Close
7 / 20
An abandoned business is pictured in the Catskills region of New York October 6, 2014. REUTERS/Carlo Allegri

An abandoned business is pictured in the Catskills region of New York October 6, 2014. REUTERS/Carlo Allegri

Friday, October 17, 2014
An abandoned business is pictured in the Catskills region of New York October 6, 2014. REUTERS/Carlo Allegri
Close
8 / 20
An abandoned house is pictured in the Catskills region of New York October 5, 2014. REUTERS/Carlo Allegri

An abandoned house is pictured in the Catskills region of New York October 5, 2014. REUTERS/Carlo Allegri

Friday, October 17, 2014
An abandoned house is pictured in the Catskills region of New York October 5, 2014. REUTERS/Carlo Allegri
Close
9 / 20
An abandoned business is pictured in the Catskills region of New York October 4, 2014. REUTERS/Carlo Allegri

An abandoned business is pictured in the Catskills region of New York October 4, 2014. REUTERS/Carlo Allegri

Friday, October 17, 2014
An abandoned business is pictured in the Catskills region of New York October 4, 2014. REUTERS/Carlo Allegri
Close
10 / 20
Fallen ceiling tiles are seen in an abandoned building in the Catskills region of New York October 5, 2014. REUTERS/Carlo Allegri

Fallen ceiling tiles are seen in an abandoned building in the Catskills region of New York October 5, 2014. REUTERS/Carlo Allegri

Friday, October 17, 2014
Fallen ceiling tiles are seen in an abandoned building in the Catskills region of New York October 5, 2014. REUTERS/Carlo Allegri
Close
11 / 20
An abandoned house is pictured in the Catskills region of New York October 5, 2014. REUTERS/Carlo Allegri

An abandoned house is pictured in the Catskills region of New York October 5, 2014. REUTERS/Carlo Allegri

Friday, October 17, 2014
An abandoned house is pictured in the Catskills region of New York October 5, 2014. REUTERS/Carlo Allegri
Close
12 / 20
Peeling paint is seen at an abandoned resort hotel in the Catskills region of New York October 4, 2014. REUTERS/Carlo Allegri

Peeling paint is seen at an abandoned resort hotel in the Catskills region of New York October 4, 2014. REUTERS/Carlo Allegri

Friday, October 17, 2014
Peeling paint is seen at an abandoned resort hotel in the Catskills region of New York October 4, 2014. REUTERS/Carlo Allegri
Close
13 / 20
An abandoned resort hotel is pictured in the Catskills region of New York October 5, 2014. REUTERS/Carlo Allegri

An abandoned resort hotel is pictured in the Catskills region of New York October 5, 2014. REUTERS/Carlo Allegri

Friday, October 17, 2014
An abandoned resort hotel is pictured in the Catskills region of New York October 5, 2014. REUTERS/Carlo Allegri
Close
14 / 20
The interior of an abandoned house is pictured in the Catskills region of New York October 5, 2014. REUTERS/Carlo Allegri

The interior of an abandoned house is pictured in the Catskills region of New York October 5, 2014. REUTERS/Carlo Allegri

Friday, October 17, 2014
The interior of an abandoned house is pictured in the Catskills region of New York October 5, 2014. REUTERS/Carlo Allegri
Close
15 / 20
An burnt abandoned building is pictured in the Catskills region of New York October 5, 2014. REUTERS/Carlo Allegri

An burnt abandoned building is pictured in the Catskills region of New York October 5, 2014. REUTERS/Carlo Allegri

Friday, October 17, 2014
An burnt abandoned building is pictured in the Catskills region of New York October 5, 2014. REUTERS/Carlo Allegri
Close
16 / 20
A fall leaf floats on the surface of the Willowemoc Creek in the Catskills region town of Roscoe, New York October 7, 2014. REUTERS/Carlo Allegri

A fall leaf floats on the surface of the Willowemoc Creek in the Catskills region town of Roscoe, New York October 7, 2014. REUTERS/Carlo Allegri

Friday, October 17, 2014
A fall leaf floats on the surface of the Willowemoc Creek in the Catskills region town of Roscoe, New York October 7, 2014. REUTERS/Carlo Allegri
Close
17 / 20
Deer graze on a harvested corn field in the Catskills region town of Roscoe, New York October 7, 2014. REUTERS/Carlo Allegri

Deer graze on a harvested corn field in the Catskills region town of Roscoe, New York October 7, 2014. REUTERS/Carlo Allegri

Friday, October 17, 2014
Deer graze on a harvested corn field in the Catskills region town of Roscoe, New York October 7, 2014. REUTERS/Carlo Allegri
Close
18 / 20
An abandoned house is pictured in the Catskills region of New York October 5, 2014. REUTERS/Carlo Allegri

An abandoned house is pictured in the Catskills region of New York October 5, 2014. REUTERS/Carlo Allegri

Friday, October 17, 2014
An abandoned house is pictured in the Catskills region of New York October 5, 2014. REUTERS/Carlo Allegri
Close
19 / 20
A fly fisherman fishes for trout at the Willowemoc Creek in the Catskills region town of Roscoe, New York October 7, 2014. Roscoe is nicknamed "Trout Town USA" with a number of top ranked trout fishing streams in the area. REUTERS/Carlo Allegri

A fly fisherman fishes for trout at the Willowemoc Creek in the Catskills region town of Roscoe, New York October 7, 2014. Roscoe is nicknamed "Trout Town USA" with a number of top ranked trout fishing streams in the area. REUTERS/Carlo Allegri

Friday, October 17, 2014
A fly fisherman fishes for trout at the Willowemoc Creek in the Catskills region town of Roscoe, New York October 7, 2014. Roscoe is nicknamed "Trout Town USA" with a number of top ranked trout fishing streams in the area. REUTERS/Carlo Allegri
Close
20 / 20
View Again
View Next
The works of Frank Gehry

The works of Frank Gehry

Next Slideshows

The works of Frank Gehry

The works of Frank Gehry

Curvy buildings designed by the world-famous architect.

Oct 17 2014
Pope in the wind

Pope in the wind

Images of the pontiff battling with the wind.

Oct 16 2014
Larger than life

Larger than life

Giant sculptures that play with proportion.

Oct 16 2014
Blind job fair

Blind job fair

Visually impaired job seekers look for work in Boston.

Oct 16 2014

MORE IN PICTURES

Road to the World Series

Road to the World Series

Highlights from the MLB playoffs.

Deadly wildfires in Portugal and Spain

Deadly wildfires in Portugal and Spain

Flames ripped across Iberian countryside left tinder-dry by an unusually hot summer and early autumn, fanned by strong winds as remnants of ex-Hurricane Ophelia brushed coastal areas.

Deadliest wildfires in California history

Deadliest wildfires in California history

Firefighters gained ground on wildfires that killed at least 40 people in the past week, hundreds are still missing.

Rohingya's perilous journey

Rohingya's perilous journey

Thousands more Rohingya refugees cross the border into Bangladesh from Myanmar.

Ophelia turns London sky red

Ophelia turns London sky red

The sky turns red as dust from the Sahara carried by storm Ophelia filters sunlight over London.

Final push against Islamic State in Raqqa

Final push against Islamic State in Raqqa

U.S.-backed militias battle for the last pocket of Islamic State's one-time Syrian capital of Raqqa, bringing their four-month campaign for the city to the brink of victory.

Iraqi forces advance on Kurdish-held area

Iraqi forces advance on Kurdish-held area

Iraq's central government forces advance into territory held by Kurds, seizing a swathe of countryside surrounding the oil city of Kirkuk.

Today in Sports

Today in Sports

Our top sports photography of the day.

Twin bomb blasts strike Somali capital

Twin bomb blasts strike Somali capital

Two blasts hit busy junctions in the heart of Mogadishu, one of the deadliest attacks since an Islamist insurgency began in 2007.

View More

Trending Collections

Pictures

Podcast