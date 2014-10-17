Catskills in decline
An abandoned business is pictured in the Catskills region of New York October 8, 2014. The Catskills, which was a bustling vacation community north of New York City, has been in steady decline since the 1980s. REUTERS/Carlo Allegri
An abandoned house is pictured in the Catskills region of New York October 8, 2014. REUTERS/Carlo Allegri
An abandoned business is pictured in the Catskills region of New York October 6, 2014. REUTERS/Carlo Allegri
A gas pump is seen at an abandoned gas station in the Catskills region of New York October 4, 2014. REUTERS/Carlo Allegri
The interior of an abandoned business is pictured in the Catskills region of New York October 4, 2014. REUTERS/Carlo Allegri
An abandoned house is pictured in the Catskills region of New York October 8, 2014. REUTERS/Carlo Allegri
A warning sign is stapled to an abandoned house in the Catskills region of New York October 4, 2014. REUTERS/Carlo Allegri
An abandoned business is pictured in the Catskills region of New York October 6, 2014. REUTERS/Carlo Allegri
An abandoned house is pictured in the Catskills region of New York October 5, 2014. REUTERS/Carlo Allegri
An abandoned business is pictured in the Catskills region of New York October 4, 2014. REUTERS/Carlo Allegri
Fallen ceiling tiles are seen in an abandoned building in the Catskills region of New York October 5, 2014. REUTERS/Carlo Allegri
An abandoned house is pictured in the Catskills region of New York October 5, 2014. REUTERS/Carlo Allegri
Peeling paint is seen at an abandoned resort hotel in the Catskills region of New York October 4, 2014. REUTERS/Carlo Allegri
An abandoned resort hotel is pictured in the Catskills region of New York October 5, 2014. REUTERS/Carlo Allegri
The interior of an abandoned house is pictured in the Catskills region of New York October 5, 2014. REUTERS/Carlo Allegri
An burnt abandoned building is pictured in the Catskills region of New York October 5, 2014. REUTERS/Carlo Allegri
A fall leaf floats on the surface of the Willowemoc Creek in the Catskills region town of Roscoe, New York October 7, 2014. REUTERS/Carlo Allegri
Deer graze on a harvested corn field in the Catskills region town of Roscoe, New York October 7, 2014. REUTERS/Carlo Allegri
An abandoned house is pictured in the Catskills region of New York October 5, 2014. REUTERS/Carlo Allegri
A fly fisherman fishes for trout at the Willowemoc Creek in the Catskills region town of Roscoe, New York October 7, 2014. Roscoe is nicknamed "Trout Town USA" with a number of top ranked trout fishing streams in the area. REUTERS/Carlo Allegri
Next Slideshows
The works of Frank Gehry
Curvy buildings designed by the world-famous architect.
Pope in the wind
Images of the pontiff battling with the wind.
Larger than life
Giant sculptures that play with proportion.
Blind job fair
Visually impaired job seekers look for work in Boston.
MORE IN PICTURES
Road to the World Series
Highlights from the MLB playoffs.
Deadly wildfires in Portugal and Spain
Flames ripped across Iberian countryside left tinder-dry by an unusually hot summer and early autumn, fanned by strong winds as remnants of ex-Hurricane Ophelia brushed coastal areas.
Deadliest wildfires in California history
Firefighters gained ground on wildfires that killed at least 40 people in the past week, hundreds are still missing.
Rohingya's perilous journey
Thousands more Rohingya refugees cross the border into Bangladesh from Myanmar.
Ophelia turns London sky red
The sky turns red as dust from the Sahara carried by storm Ophelia filters sunlight over London.
Final push against Islamic State in Raqqa
U.S.-backed militias battle for the last pocket of Islamic State's one-time Syrian capital of Raqqa, bringing their four-month campaign for the city to the brink of victory.
Iraqi forces advance on Kurdish-held area
Iraq's central government forces advance into territory held by Kurds, seizing a swathe of countryside surrounding the oil city of Kirkuk.
Today in Sports
Our top sports photography of the day.
Twin bomb blasts strike Somali capital
Two blasts hit busy junctions in the heart of Mogadishu, one of the deadliest attacks since an Islamist insurgency began in 2007.