Cattle herders of CAR
Men from the Peul tribe sit at the back of a pick-up truck in the town of Molemi June 4, 2014. Peul cattle herders are mostly Muslims and they are often attacked by "anti-balaka" Christian militia. Central African Republic has been gripped by ethnic...more
An armed Seleka soldier walks with children from the Peul tribe in the town of Molemi June 4, 2014. REUTERS/Goran Tomasevic
Women from the Peul tribe look at Seleka soldiers during a soccer match in the town of Molemi June 4, 2014. REUTERS/Goran Tomasevic
Boys from the Peul tribe stand during a visit by Seleka's General Ali Dararassa Mahamat in the town of Molemi June 5, 2014. REUTERS/Goran Tomasevic
Women from the Peul tribe are pictured in the town of Molemi June 4, 2014. REUTERS/Goran Tomasevic
A man from Peul tribe stands in front of cows at a village outside Bambari May 30, 2014. REUTERS/Goran Tomasevic
Soccer players stand in a line in front of a Seleka fighter before a soccer match in the town of Molemi June 4, 2014. REUTERS/Goran Tomasevic
A youth from the Peul tribe holds a bow and quiver of arrows in the town of Molemi June 4, 2014. REUTERS/Goran Tomasevic
A man walks through an empty market in the town of Molemi June 4, 2014. REUTERS/Goran Tomasevic
A Seleka fighter stands in front of men from the Peul tribe holding bows during a visit by Seleka's General Ali Dararassa Mahamat in the town of Molemi June 4, 2014. REUTERS/Goran Tomasevic
Men from the Peul tribe hold bows and arrows during a visit by Seleka's General Ali Dararassa Mahamat in the town of Molemi June 4, 2014. REUTERS/Goran Tomasevic
A Seleka soldier smokes as he carries his gun in front of Peul tribeswomen in the town of Molemi June 4, 2014. REUTERS/Goran Tomasevic
Men from Peul tribe sit in a village outside Bambari May 30, 2014. REUTERS/Goran Tomasevic
A sick boy from the Peul tribe stands in a village outside Bambari May 30, 2014. REUTERS/Goran Tomasevic
A man from the Peul tribe holds a bow and arrows as he runs after his cattle outside Bambari May 30, 2014. REUTERS/Goran Tomasevic
Muslim men from the Peul tribe pray in a village outside Bambari May 30, 2014. REUTERS/Goran Tomasevic
A man from the Peul tribe holds a bow and a quiver of arrows as he watches a soccer match in the town of Molemi June 4, 2014. REUTERS/Goran Tomasevic
Men from the Peul tribe stand during a visit by Seleka's General Ali Dararassa Mahamat in the town of Molemi June 4, 2014. REUTERS/Goran Tomasevic
Men from the Peul tribe hold bows next to a Seleka fighter during a visit by Seleka's General Ali Dararassa Mahamat in the town of Molemi June 5, 2014. REUTERS/Goran Tomasevic
Women from the Peul tribe watch a soccer match in the town of Molemi June 4, 2014. REUTERS/Goran Tomasevic
Next Slideshows
Inside the Chinese military
China's sustained drive to become a major military power.
Military plane crashes into home
A Marine Corps Harrier jet crashes into a California home.
Hong Kong remembers Tiananmen
Every year Hong Kong commemorates the Tiananmen Square crackdown of 1989.
Egypt elects Sisi
Egypt votes in former army chief Abdel Fattah al-Sisi as president.
MORE IN PICTURES
Road to the World Series
Highlights from the MLB playoffs.
Deadly wildfires in Portugal and Spain
Flames ripped across Iberian countryside left tinder-dry by an unusually hot summer and early autumn, fanned by strong winds as remnants of ex-Hurricane Ophelia brushed coastal areas.
Deadliest wildfires in California history
Firefighters gained ground on wildfires that killed at least 40 people in the past week, hundreds are still missing.
Rohingya's perilous journey
Thousands more Rohingya refugees cross the border into Bangladesh from Myanmar.
Ophelia turns London sky red
The sky turns red as dust from the Sahara carried by storm Ophelia filters sunlight over London.
Final push against Islamic State in Raqqa
U.S.-backed militias battle for the last pocket of Islamic State's one-time Syrian capital of Raqqa, bringing their four-month campaign for the city to the brink of victory.
Iraqi forces advance on Kurdish-held area
Iraq's central government forces advance into territory held by Kurds, seizing a swathe of countryside surrounding the oil city of Kirkuk.
Today in Sports
Our top sports photography of the day.
Twin bomb blasts strike Somali capital
Two blasts hit busy junctions in the heart of Mogadishu, one of the deadliest attacks since an Islamist insurgency began in 2007.