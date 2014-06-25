Edition:
United States
Pictures | Wed Jun 25, 2014 | 3:00pm EDT

Caught in east Ukraine crossfire

A refugee boy from eastern Ukraine plays with a ball inside a school building, which is currently being used as a temporary shelter, in the village of Grigoropolisskaya, northwest of the Russian southern city of Stavropol, June 25, 2014. REUTERS/Eduard Korniyenko

A refugee boy from eastern Ukraine plays with a ball inside a school building, which is currently being used as a temporary shelter, in the village of Grigoropolisskaya, northwest of the Russian southern city of Stavropol, June 25, 2014....more

Wednesday, June 25, 2014
A refugee boy from eastern Ukraine plays with a ball inside a school building, which is currently being used as a temporary shelter, in the village of Grigoropolisskaya, northwest of the Russian southern city of Stavropol, June 25, 2014. REUTERS/Eduard Korniyenko
Close
1 / 30
Refugees from eastern Ukraine sit on their beds inside a school building, which is currently being used as a temporary shelter, in the village of Grigoropolisskaya, northwest of the Russian southern city of Stavropol, June 25, 2014. REUTERS/Eduard Korniyenko

Refugees from eastern Ukraine sit on their beds inside a school building, which is currently being used as a temporary shelter, in the village of Grigoropolisskaya, northwest of the Russian southern city of Stavropol, June 25, 2014. REUTERS/Eduard...more

Wednesday, June 25, 2014
Refugees from eastern Ukraine sit on their beds inside a school building, which is currently being used as a temporary shelter, in the village of Grigoropolisskaya, northwest of the Russian southern city of Stavropol, June 25, 2014. REUTERS/Eduard Korniyenko
Close
2 / 30
A refugee boy from eastern Ukraine plays with a kite at a school yard, which is currently being used as a temporary shelter, in the village of Grigoropolisskaya, northwest of the Russian southern city of Stavropol, June 25, 2014. REUTERS/Eduard Korniyenko

A refugee boy from eastern Ukraine plays with a kite at a school yard, which is currently being used as a temporary shelter, in the village of Grigoropolisskaya, northwest of the Russian southern city of Stavropol, June 25, 2014. REUTERS/Eduard...more

Wednesday, June 25, 2014
A refugee boy from eastern Ukraine plays with a kite at a school yard, which is currently being used as a temporary shelter, in the village of Grigoropolisskaya, northwest of the Russian southern city of Stavropol, June 25, 2014. REUTERS/Eduard Korniyenko
Close
3 / 30
Women speak at a temporary tent camp set up for Ukrainian refugees from Donetsk, in Russia's Rostov region near the Russian-Ukrainian border June 22, 2014. REUTERS/Eduard Korniyenko

Women speak at a temporary tent camp set up for Ukrainian refugees from Donetsk, in Russia's Rostov region near the Russian-Ukrainian border June 22, 2014. REUTERS/Eduard Korniyenko

Wednesday, June 25, 2014
Women speak at a temporary tent camp set up for Ukrainian refugees from Donetsk, in Russia's Rostov region near the Russian-Ukrainian border June 22, 2014. REUTERS/Eduard Korniyenko
Close
4 / 30
Refugee children from eastern Ukraine play in a school yard, which is currently being used as a temporary shelter, in the village of Grigoropolisskaya, northwest of the Russian southern city of Stavropol, June 25, 2014. REUTERS/Eduard Korniyenko

Refugee children from eastern Ukraine play in a school yard, which is currently being used as a temporary shelter, in the village of Grigoropolisskaya, northwest of the Russian southern city of Stavropol, June 25, 2014. REUTERS/Eduard Korniyenko

Wednesday, June 25, 2014
Refugee children from eastern Ukraine play in a school yard, which is currently being used as a temporary shelter, in the village of Grigoropolisskaya, northwest of the Russian southern city of Stavropol, June 25, 2014. REUTERS/Eduard Korniyenko
Close
5 / 30
Children play at a temporary tent camp set up for Ukrainian refugees from Donetsk, in Russia's Rostov region near the Russian-Ukrainian border June 22, 2014. REUTERS/Eduard Korniyenko

Children play at a temporary tent camp set up for Ukrainian refugees from Donetsk, in Russia's Rostov region near the Russian-Ukrainian border June 22, 2014. REUTERS/Eduard Korniyenko

Wednesday, June 25, 2014
Children play at a temporary tent camp set up for Ukrainian refugees from Donetsk, in Russia's Rostov region near the Russian-Ukrainian border June 22, 2014. REUTERS/Eduard Korniyenko
Close
6 / 30
A refugee from eastern Ukraine sits under a tree in a school yard, which is currently being used as a temporary shelter, in the village of Grigoropolisskaya, northwest of the Russian southern city of Stavropol, June 25, 2014. REUTERS/Eduard Korniyenko

A refugee from eastern Ukraine sits under a tree in a school yard, which is currently being used as a temporary shelter, in the village of Grigoropolisskaya, northwest of the Russian southern city of Stavropol, June 25, 2014. REUTERS/Eduard...more

Wednesday, June 25, 2014
A refugee from eastern Ukraine sits under a tree in a school yard, which is currently being used as a temporary shelter, in the village of Grigoropolisskaya, northwest of the Russian southern city of Stavropol, June 25, 2014. REUTERS/Eduard Korniyenko
Close
7 / 30
A refugee boy from eastern Ukraine plays with a toy gun inside a school building, which is currently being used as a temporary shelter, in the village of Grigoropolisskaya, northwest of the Russian southern city of Stavropol, June 25, 2014. REUTERS/Eduard Korniyenko

A refugee boy from eastern Ukraine plays with a toy gun inside a school building, which is currently being used as a temporary shelter, in the village of Grigoropolisskaya, northwest of the Russian southern city of Stavropol, June 25, 2014....more

Wednesday, June 25, 2014
A refugee boy from eastern Ukraine plays with a toy gun inside a school building, which is currently being used as a temporary shelter, in the village of Grigoropolisskaya, northwest of the Russian southern city of Stavropol, June 25, 2014. REUTERS/Eduard Korniyenko
Close
8 / 30
Refugees from eastern Ukraine sit inside a school building, which is currently being used as a temporary shelter, in the village of Grigoropolisskaya, northwest of the Russian southern city of Stavropol, June 25, 2014. REUTERS/Eduard Korniyenko

Refugees from eastern Ukraine sit inside a school building, which is currently being used as a temporary shelter, in the village of Grigoropolisskaya, northwest of the Russian southern city of Stavropol, June 25, 2014. REUTERS/Eduard Korniyenko

Wednesday, June 25, 2014
Refugees from eastern Ukraine sit inside a school building, which is currently being used as a temporary shelter, in the village of Grigoropolisskaya, northwest of the Russian southern city of Stavropol, June 25, 2014. REUTERS/Eduard Korniyenko
Close
9 / 30
An elderly woman stands at the entrance of a medical post at a temporary tent camp set up for Ukrainian refugees from Donetsk, in Russia's Rostov region near the Russian-Ukrainian border, June 22, 2014. REUTERS/Eduard Korniyenko

An elderly woman stands at the entrance of a medical post at a temporary tent camp set up for Ukrainian refugees from Donetsk, in Russia's Rostov region near the Russian-Ukrainian border, June 22, 2014. REUTERS/Eduard Korniyenko

Wednesday, June 25, 2014
An elderly woman stands at the entrance of a medical post at a temporary tent camp set up for Ukrainian refugees from Donetsk, in Russia's Rostov region near the Russian-Ukrainian border, June 22, 2014. REUTERS/Eduard Korniyenko
Close
10 / 30
People spend time at a temporary tent camp set up for Ukrainian refugees from Donetsk, in Russia's Rostov region near the Russian-Ukrainian border June 22, 2014. REUTERS/Eduard Korniyenko

People spend time at a temporary tent camp set up for Ukrainian refugees from Donetsk, in Russia's Rostov region near the Russian-Ukrainian border June 22, 2014. REUTERS/Eduard Korniyenko

Wednesday, June 25, 2014
People spend time at a temporary tent camp set up for Ukrainian refugees from Donetsk, in Russia's Rostov region near the Russian-Ukrainian border June 22, 2014. REUTERS/Eduard Korniyenko
Close
11 / 30
A man sits in a car as a woman washes her legs near a temporary tent camp set up for Ukrainian refugees from Donetsk, in Russia's Rostov region near the Russian-Ukrainian border, June 22, 2014. REUTERS/Eduard Korniyenko

A man sits in a car as a woman washes her legs near a temporary tent camp set up for Ukrainian refugees from Donetsk, in Russia's Rostov region near the Russian-Ukrainian border, June 22, 2014. REUTERS/Eduard Korniyenko

Wednesday, June 25, 2014
A man sits in a car as a woman washes her legs near a temporary tent camp set up for Ukrainian refugees from Donetsk, in Russia's Rostov region near the Russian-Ukrainian border, June 22, 2014. REUTERS/Eduard Korniyenko
Close
12 / 30
A boy plays with toys at a temporary tent camp set up for Ukrainian refugees from Donetsk, in Russia's Rostov region near the Russian-Ukrainian border, June 22, 2014. REUTERS/Eduard Korniyenko

A boy plays with toys at a temporary tent camp set up for Ukrainian refugees from Donetsk, in Russia's Rostov region near the Russian-Ukrainian border, June 22, 2014. REUTERS/Eduard Korniyenko

Wednesday, June 25, 2014
A boy plays with toys at a temporary tent camp set up for Ukrainian refugees from Donetsk, in Russia's Rostov region near the Russian-Ukrainian border, June 22, 2014. REUTERS/Eduard Korniyenko
Close
13 / 30
People board a helicopter before traveling to the city of Stavropol near a temporary tent camp set up for Ukrainian refugees from Donetsk, in Russia's Rostov region near the Russian-Ukrainian border, June 22, 2014. REUTERS/Eduard Korniyenko

People board a helicopter before traveling to the city of Stavropol near a temporary tent camp set up for Ukrainian refugees from Donetsk, in Russia's Rostov region near the Russian-Ukrainian border, June 22, 2014. REUTERS/Eduard Korniyenko

Wednesday, June 25, 2014
People board a helicopter before traveling to the city of Stavropol near a temporary tent camp set up for Ukrainian refugees from Donetsk, in Russia's Rostov region near the Russian-Ukrainian border, June 22, 2014. REUTERS/Eduard Korniyenko
Close
14 / 30
A girl sits in a bus as she flees the fighting in Slaviansk June 7, 2014. REUTERS/Gleb Garanich

A girl sits in a bus as she flees the fighting in Slaviansk June 7, 2014. REUTERS/Gleb Garanich

Wednesday, June 25, 2014
A girl sits in a bus as she flees the fighting in Slaviansk June 7, 2014. REUTERS/Gleb Garanich
Close
15 / 30
Local resident Sergei holds his three-month-old son Kiril as mother Anna looks on near a school where they are sheltering in the basement in Slaviansk June 16, 2014. REUTERS/Shamil Zhumatov

Local resident Sergei holds his three-month-old son Kiril as mother Anna looks on near a school where they are sheltering in the basement in Slaviansk June 16, 2014. REUTERS/Shamil Zhumatov

Wednesday, June 25, 2014
Local resident Sergei holds his three-month-old son Kiril as mother Anna looks on near a school where they are sheltering in the basement in Slaviansk June 16, 2014. REUTERS/Shamil Zhumatov
Close
16 / 30
People wait for a bus to leave town in the local office of the Communist Party, which organized the residents' departure, in Slaviansk June 17, 2014. REUTERS/Shamil Zhumatov

People wait for a bus to leave town in the local office of the Communist Party, which organized the residents' departure, in Slaviansk June 17, 2014. REUTERS/Shamil Zhumatov

Wednesday, June 25, 2014
People wait for a bus to leave town in the local office of the Communist Party, which organized the residents' departure, in Slaviansk June 17, 2014. REUTERS/Shamil Zhumatov
Close
17 / 30
Sonya, 4, watches as her brother collects water at a pumping station in Slaviansk June 17, 2014. REUTERS/Shamil Zhumatov

Sonya, 4, watches as her brother collects water at a pumping station in Slaviansk June 17, 2014. REUTERS/Shamil Zhumatov

Wednesday, June 25, 2014
Sonya, 4, watches as her brother collects water at a pumping station in Slaviansk June 17, 2014. REUTERS/Shamil Zhumatov
Close
18 / 30
A father hugs his daughter as she prepares to board a bus to leave the fighting area in Slaviansk, June 7, 2014. REUTERS/Gleb Garanich

A father hugs his daughter as she prepares to board a bus to leave the fighting area in Slaviansk, June 7, 2014. REUTERS/Gleb Garanich

Wednesday, June 25, 2014
A father hugs his daughter as she prepares to board a bus to leave the fighting area in Slaviansk, June 7, 2014. REUTERS/Gleb Garanich
Close
19 / 30
Children sit in a bus as they flee from fighting in Slaviansk June 7, 2014. REUTERS/Gleb Garanich

Children sit in a bus as they flee from fighting in Slaviansk June 7, 2014. REUTERS/Gleb Garanich

Wednesday, June 25, 2014
Children sit in a bus as they flee from fighting in Slaviansk June 7, 2014. REUTERS/Gleb Garanich
Close
20 / 30
People gather outside an office of the Russian federal migration service, with children seen playing in the foreground, in Belgorod, Russia June 9, 2014. People, many of whom claimed they had recently arrived from Ukraine and called themselves Ukrainian citizens, came to the office of the service to receive the refugee status, according to those present. The Russian Belgorod region shares borders with districts of eastern Ukraine. REUTERS/Vladimir Kornev

People gather outside an office of the Russian federal migration service, with children seen playing in the foreground, in Belgorod, Russia June 9, 2014. People, many of whom claimed they had recently arrived from Ukraine and called themselves...more

Wednesday, June 25, 2014
People gather outside an office of the Russian federal migration service, with children seen playing in the foreground, in Belgorod, Russia June 9, 2014. People, many of whom claimed they had recently arrived from Ukraine and called themselves Ukrainian citizens, came to the office of the service to receive the refugee status, according to those present. The Russian Belgorod region shares borders with districts of eastern Ukraine. REUTERS/Vladimir Kornev
Close
21 / 30
An old woman looks from inside a car with bullet holes and shattered windows as she flees fighting in Slaviansk June 9, 2014. REUTERS/Gleb Garanich

An old woman looks from inside a car with bullet holes and shattered windows as she flees fighting in Slaviansk June 9, 2014. REUTERS/Gleb Garanich

Wednesday, June 25, 2014
An old woman looks from inside a car with bullet holes and shattered windows as she flees fighting in Slaviansk June 9, 2014. REUTERS/Gleb Garanich
Close
22 / 30
A mother and child who have fled from fighting in Slaviansk stand in their temporary accommodation in the town of Nizhnaya Krinka in eastern Ukraine June 4, 2014. REUTERS/Maxim Zmeyev

A mother and child who have fled from fighting in Slaviansk stand in their temporary accommodation in the town of Nizhnaya Krinka in eastern Ukraine June 4, 2014. REUTERS/Maxim Zmeyev

Wednesday, June 25, 2014
A mother and child who have fled from fighting in Slaviansk stand in their temporary accommodation in the town of Nizhnaya Krinka in eastern Ukraine June 4, 2014. REUTERS/Maxim Zmeyev
Close
23 / 30
Children of families who have fled from fighting in Slaviansk play with toys at temporary accommodation in a dormitory in the town of Ilovaisk in eastern Ukraine June 3, 2014. REUTERS/Maxim Zmeyev

Children of families who have fled from fighting in Slaviansk play with toys at temporary accommodation in a dormitory in the town of Ilovaisk in eastern Ukraine June 3, 2014. REUTERS/Maxim Zmeyev

Wednesday, June 25, 2014
Children of families who have fled from fighting in Slaviansk play with toys at temporary accommodation in a dormitory in the town of Ilovaisk in eastern Ukraine June 3, 2014. REUTERS/Maxim Zmeyev
Close
24 / 30
Families who have fled fighting in Slaviansk arrive at the Makiyivsky Coke and Chemical Plant in the town of Makiyivka in eastern Ukraine June 4, 2014. REUTERS/Maxim Zmeyev

Families who have fled fighting in Slaviansk arrive at the Makiyivsky Coke and Chemical Plant in the town of Makiyivka in eastern Ukraine June 4, 2014. REUTERS/Maxim Zmeyev

Wednesday, June 25, 2014
Families who have fled fighting in Slaviansk arrive at the Makiyivsky Coke and Chemical Plant in the town of Makiyivka in eastern Ukraine June 4, 2014. REUTERS/Maxim Zmeyev
Close
25 / 30
A child who has fled from fighting in Slaviansk puts on an Orthodox cross in temporary accommodation in the town of Nizhnaya Krinka in eastern Ukraine June 4, 2014. REUTERS/Maxim Zmeyev

A child who has fled from fighting in Slaviansk puts on an Orthodox cross in temporary accommodation in the town of Nizhnaya Krinka in eastern Ukraine June 4, 2014. REUTERS/Maxim Zmeyev

Wednesday, June 25, 2014
A child who has fled from fighting in Slaviansk puts on an Orthodox cross in temporary accommodation in the town of Nizhnaya Krinka in eastern Ukraine June 4, 2014. REUTERS/Maxim Zmeyev
Close
26 / 30
Families who have fled fighting in Slaviansk eat at the canteen of the Makiyivsky Coke and Chemical Plant in the town of Makiyivka in eastern Ukraine June 4, 2014. REUTERS/Maxim Zmeyev

Families who have fled fighting in Slaviansk eat at the canteen of the Makiyivsky Coke and Chemical Plant in the town of Makiyivka in eastern Ukraine June 4, 2014. REUTERS/Maxim Zmeyev

Wednesday, June 25, 2014
Families who have fled fighting in Slaviansk eat at the canteen of the Makiyivsky Coke and Chemical Plant in the town of Makiyivka in eastern Ukraine June 4, 2014. REUTERS/Maxim Zmeyev
Close
27 / 30
A doctor examines a baby whose family has fled fighting in Slaviansk, at the Makiyivsky Coke and Chemical Plant in the town of Makiyivka in eastern Ukraine June 4, 2014. REUTERS/Maxim Zmeyev

A doctor examines a baby whose family has fled fighting in Slaviansk, at the Makiyivsky Coke and Chemical Plant in the town of Makiyivka in eastern Ukraine June 4, 2014. REUTERS/Maxim Zmeyev

Wednesday, June 25, 2014
A doctor examines a baby whose family has fled fighting in Slaviansk, at the Makiyivsky Coke and Chemical Plant in the town of Makiyivka in eastern Ukraine June 4, 2014. REUTERS/Maxim Zmeyev
Close
28 / 30
Children of families who have fled from fighting in Slaviansk play together at a temporary accommodation in the town of Nizhnaya Krinka in eastern Ukraine June 3, 2014. REUTERS/Maxim Zmeyev

Children of families who have fled from fighting in Slaviansk play together at a temporary accommodation in the town of Nizhnaya Krinka in eastern Ukraine June 3, 2014. REUTERS/Maxim Zmeyev

Wednesday, June 25, 2014
Children of families who have fled from fighting in Slaviansk play together at a temporary accommodation in the town of Nizhnaya Krinka in eastern Ukraine June 3, 2014. REUTERS/Maxim Zmeyev
Close
29 / 30
Children of families who have fled from fighting in Slaviansk play with toys at temporary accommodation in a dormitory in the town of Ilovaisk in eastern Ukraine June 3, 2014. REUTERS/Maxim Zmeyev

Children of families who have fled from fighting in Slaviansk play with toys at temporary accommodation in a dormitory in the town of Ilovaisk in eastern Ukraine June 3, 2014. REUTERS/Maxim Zmeyev

Wednesday, June 25, 2014
Children of families who have fled from fighting in Slaviansk play with toys at temporary accommodation in a dormitory in the town of Ilovaisk in eastern Ukraine June 3, 2014. REUTERS/Maxim Zmeyev
Close
30 / 30
View Again
View Next
Playtime with Jeff Koons

Playtime with Jeff Koons

Next Slideshows

Playtime with Jeff Koons

Playtime with Jeff Koons

Balloon animals and metallic sculptures galore at the Jeff Koons retrospective in New York.

Jun 25 2014
Defending Baghdad

Defending Baghdad

Iraq ramps up security in the wake of the Sunni insurgent onslaught.

Jun 25 2014
ISIL in Mosul

ISIL in Mosul

ISIL militants tighten their hold on the Iraqi city.

Jun 25 2014
Suicide bomber hits Beirut

Suicide bomber hits Beirut

A suicide bomber blows up his car near an army checkpoint, killing a security officer and wounding several people watching the World Cup in a nearby cafe.

Jun 24 2014

MORE IN PICTURES

Road to the World Series

Road to the World Series

Highlights from the MLB playoffs.

Deadly wildfires in Portugal and Spain

Deadly wildfires in Portugal and Spain

Flames ripped across Iberian countryside left tinder-dry by an unusually hot summer and early autumn, fanned by strong winds as remnants of ex-Hurricane Ophelia brushed coastal areas.

Deadliest wildfires in California history

Deadliest wildfires in California history

Firefighters gained ground on wildfires that killed at least 40 people in the past week, hundreds are still missing.

Rohingya's perilous journey

Rohingya's perilous journey

Thousands more Rohingya refugees cross the border into Bangladesh from Myanmar.

Ophelia turns London sky red

Ophelia turns London sky red

The sky turns red as dust from the Sahara carried by storm Ophelia filters sunlight over London.

Final push against Islamic State in Raqqa

Final push against Islamic State in Raqqa

U.S.-backed militias battle for the last pocket of Islamic State's one-time Syrian capital of Raqqa, bringing their four-month campaign for the city to the brink of victory.

Iraqi forces advance on Kurdish-held area

Iraqi forces advance on Kurdish-held area

Iraq's central government forces advance into territory held by Kurds, seizing a swathe of countryside surrounding the oil city of Kirkuk.

Today in Sports

Today in Sports

Our top sports photography of the day.

Twin bomb blasts strike Somali capital

Twin bomb blasts strike Somali capital

Two blasts hit busy junctions in the heart of Mogadishu, one of the deadliest attacks since an Islamist insurgency began in 2007.

View More

Trending Collections

Pictures

Podcast