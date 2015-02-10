Caught in the crossfire
The body of a woman killed by recent shelling lies on a street in the residential sector in the town of Kramatorsk, eastern Ukraine, February 10, 2015. REUTERS/Gleb Garanich
People look at the remains of a rocket shell on a street in the town of Kramatorsk, eastern Ukraine February 10, 2015. REUTERS/Gleb Garanich
A woman removes debris in front of her house, which was damaged during fighting between pro-Russian rebels and Ukrainian government forces, in the town of Horlivka, eastern Ukraine February 10, 2015. REUTERS/Maxim Shemetov
People carry bags containing their belongings past a burning residential block, caused by a recent shelling according to locals, on the outskirts of Donetsk, eastern Ukraine February 9, 2015. REUTERS/Maxim Shemetov
A man walks past a burnt vehicle, which according to locals was destroyed by a shelling, in Donetsk, eastern Ukraine February 9, 2015. REUTERS/Alexander Ermochenko
The body of a woman killed by recent shelling lies on a street in the residential sector in the town of Kramatorsk, eastern Ukraine February 10, 2015. REUTERS/Gleb Garanich
A woman reacts as the residential block in which she lives in burns, a result of recent shelling according to locals, on the outskirts of Donetsk, eastern Ukraine February 9, 2015. REUTERS/Maxim Shemetov
People look at the remains of a rocket shell on a street in the town of Kramatorsk, eastern Ukraine February 10, 2015. REUTERS/Gleb Garanich
A woman cries as she flees the conflict in Debaltseve, eastern Ukraine, February 6, 2015. REUTERS/Gleb Garanich
A firefighter works to extinguish a fire at a residential block, which was damaged by a recent shelling according to locals, on the outskirts of Donetsk, eastern Ukraine February 9, 2015. REUTERS/Maxim Shemetov
A woman cries as she waits for humanitarian aid near a Ukrainian serviceman stands nearby in Debaltseve, eastern Ukraine, February 6, 2015. REUTERS/Gleb Garanich
Local residents leave a residential block during a recent shelling, in the town of Yenakieve, northeast from Donetsk, February 2, 2015. REUTERS/Maxim Shemetov
A woman and a child look through a bus window before leaving as people flee the conflict in Debaltseve, eastern Ukraine, February 6, 2015. REUTERS/Gleb Garanich
A member of the Ukrainian armed forces assists local residents onto a bus to flee the military conflict, in Debaltseve, eastern Ukraine, February 6, 2015. REUTERS/Gleb Garanich
Local residents with bags containing humanitarian aid are seen in front of a delivery point in the Ukrainian forces-controlled town of Debaltseve, eastern Ukraine, February 6, 2015. REUTERS/Gleb Garanich
A man shows a staircase at a multi-storey block of flats damaged by shelling in Yenakieve town, northeast from Donetsk, February 2, 2015. REUTERS/Maxim Shemetov
A woman reacts as she waits for humanitarian aid in front of a delivery point in the Ukrainian forces-controlled town of Debaltseve, Donetsk region February 6, 2015. REUTERS/Maxim Shemetov
A woman stands in her house, which was damaged by recent shelling, in central Donetsk, eastern Ukraine, February 2, 2015. REUTERS/Alexander Ermochenko
Local residents react as they watch their relatives board buses to flee the conflict in Debaltseve, eastern Ukraine, February 6, 2015. REUTERS/Gleb Garanich
Local residents wait for a bus to flee the conflict in Debaltseve, eastern Ukraine, February 6, 2015. REUTERS/Gleb Garanich
A woman carries a bag containing humanitarian aid in front of a delivery point in the Ukrainian forces-controlled town of Debaltseve, Donetsk region February 6, 2015. REUTERS/Maxim Shemetov
A man and a child look through a bus window before leaving as people flee the conflict in Debaltseve, eastern Ukraine, February 6, 2015. REUTERS/Gleb Garanich
A local resident cooks outside her house as children play nearby in Debaltseve, eastern Ukraine, February 5, 2015. REUTERS/Gleb Garanich
Local residents flee the conflict in Debaltseve, eastern Ukraine, February 5, 2015. REUTERS/Gleb Garanich
Local residents wait for a bus to flee the conflict in Debaltseve, eastern Ukraine, February 5, 2015. REUTERS/Gleb Garanich
People walk out of a building near damaged pavement following a shelling, according to locals, in Donetsk February 4, 2015. REUTERS/Maxim Shemetov
Local residents wait to board a bus to flee the conflict in Debaltseve, eastern Ukraine, February 5, 2015. REUTERS/Gleb Garanich
A woman reacts as she looks at the debris inside a flat at a residential block damaged by recent shelling in Yenakieve town, northeast from Donetsk, February 2, 2015. REUTERS/Maxim Shemetov
Next Slideshows
Jakarta under water
Heavy seasonal rains have flooded parts of Jakarta.
Protecting the President
The Secret Service detail surrounding President Obama.
Grammy red carpet
Style from the Grammy arrivals carpet.
Air strikes in Damascus
The aftermath of air strikes in the Syrian capital.
MORE IN PICTURES
Road to the World Series
Highlights from the MLB playoffs.
Deadly wildfires in Portugal and Spain
Flames ripped across Iberian countryside left tinder-dry by an unusually hot summer and early autumn, fanned by strong winds as remnants of ex-Hurricane Ophelia brushed coastal areas.
Deadliest wildfires in California history
Firefighters gained ground on wildfires that killed at least 40 people in the past week, hundreds are still missing.
Rohingya's perilous journey
Thousands more Rohingya refugees cross the border into Bangladesh from Myanmar.
Ophelia turns London sky red
The sky turns red as dust from the Sahara carried by storm Ophelia filters sunlight over London.
Final push against Islamic State in Raqqa
U.S.-backed militias battle for the last pocket of Islamic State's one-time Syrian capital of Raqqa, bringing their four-month campaign for the city to the brink of victory.
Iraqi forces advance on Kurdish-held area
Iraq's central government forces advance into territory held by Kurds, seizing a swathe of countryside surrounding the oil city of Kirkuk.
Today in Sports
Our top sports photography of the day.
Twin bomb blasts strike Somali capital
Two blasts hit busy junctions in the heart of Mogadishu, one of the deadliest attacks since an Islamist insurgency began in 2007.