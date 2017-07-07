Edition:
United States
Pictures | Thu Jul 6, 2017 | 9:20pm EDT

Caught in the crossfire in Caracas

A woman has her face sprayed with water outside a shopping mall after she was affected by tear gas fired by security forces during clashes at a rally against Venezuelan President Nicolas Maduro's government in Caracas, Venezuela. REUTERS/Carlos Garcia Rawlins

A woman has her face sprayed with water outside a shopping mall after she was affected by tear gas fired by security forces during clashes at a rally against Venezuelan President Nicolas Maduro's government in Caracas, Venezuela. REUTERS/Carlos...more

Reuters / Thursday, July 06, 2017
A woman has her face sprayed with water outside a shopping mall after she was affected by tear gas fired by security forces during clashes at a rally against Venezuelan President Nicolas Maduro's government in Caracas, Venezuela. REUTERS/Carlos Garcia Rawlins
Close
1 / 20
A baby gets medical attention outside a shopping mall after smoke from tear gas fired by security forces got inside of it during clashes at a rally against Venezuelan President Nicolas Maduro's government in Caracas. REUTERS/Carlos Garcia Rawlins

A baby gets medical attention outside a shopping mall after smoke from tear gas fired by security forces got inside of it during clashes at a rally against Venezuelan President Nicolas Maduro's government in Caracas. REUTERS/Carlos Garcia Rawlins

Reuters / Thursday, July 06, 2017
A baby gets medical attention outside a shopping mall after smoke from tear gas fired by security forces got inside of it during clashes at a rally against Venezuelan President Nicolas Maduro's government in Caracas. REUTERS/Carlos Garcia Rawlins
Close
2 / 20
People leave a shopping mall after smoke from tear gas fired by security forces got inside of it during clashes at a rally against Venezuelan President Nicolas Maduro's government in Caracas. REUTERS/Carlos Garcia Rawlins

People leave a shopping mall after smoke from tear gas fired by security forces got inside of it during clashes at a rally against Venezuelan President Nicolas Maduro's government in Caracas. REUTERS/Carlos Garcia Rawlins

Reuters / Thursday, July 06, 2017
People leave a shopping mall after smoke from tear gas fired by security forces got inside of it during clashes at a rally against Venezuelan President Nicolas Maduro's government in Caracas. REUTERS/Carlos Garcia Rawlins
Close
3 / 20
A child receives medical attention outside a shopping mall after being affected by smoke from tear gas fired by security forces during clashes at a rally against Venezuelan President Nicolas Maduro's government in Caracas. REUTERS/Andres Martinez Casares

A child receives medical attention outside a shopping mall after being affected by smoke from tear gas fired by security forces during clashes at a rally against Venezuelan President Nicolas Maduro's government in Caracas. REUTERS/Andres Martinez...more

Reuters / Thursday, July 06, 2017
A child receives medical attention outside a shopping mall after being affected by smoke from tear gas fired by security forces during clashes at a rally against Venezuelan President Nicolas Maduro's government in Caracas. REUTERS/Andres Martinez Casares
Close
4 / 20
People cover their faces from tear gas inside a shopping mall as clashes between demonstrators and security forces occurred on the streets during a rally against Venezuelan President Nicolas Maduro's government in Caracas. REUTERS/Andres Martinez Casares

People cover their faces from tear gas inside a shopping mall as clashes between demonstrators and security forces occurred on the streets during a rally against Venezuelan President Nicolas Maduro's government in Caracas. REUTERS/Andres Martinez...more

Reuters / Thursday, July 06, 2017
People cover their faces from tear gas inside a shopping mall as clashes between demonstrators and security forces occurred on the streets during a rally against Venezuelan President Nicolas Maduro's government in Caracas. REUTERS/Andres Martinez Casares
Close
5 / 20
People cover their faces from tear gas inside a shopping mall as clashes between demonstrators and security forces occur on the streets during a rally against Venezuelan President Nicolas Maduro's government in Caracas. REUTERS/Andres Martinez Casares

People cover their faces from tear gas inside a shopping mall as clashes between demonstrators and security forces occur on the streets during a rally against Venezuelan President Nicolas Maduro's government in Caracas. REUTERS/Andres Martinez...more

Reuters / Thursday, July 06, 2017
People cover their faces from tear gas inside a shopping mall as clashes between demonstrators and security forces occur on the streets during a rally against Venezuelan President Nicolas Maduro's government in Caracas. REUTERS/Andres Martinez Casares
Close
6 / 20
A child cries as he gets medical attention outside a shopping mall after smoke from tear gas fired by security forces got inside of it during clashes at a rally against Venezuelan President Nicolas Maduro's government in Caracas. REUTERS/Carlos Garcia Rawlins

A child cries as he gets medical attention outside a shopping mall after smoke from tear gas fired by security forces got inside of it during clashes at a rally against Venezuelan President Nicolas Maduro's government in Caracas. REUTERS/Carlos...more

Reuters / Thursday, July 06, 2017
A child cries as he gets medical attention outside a shopping mall after smoke from tear gas fired by security forces got inside of it during clashes at a rally against Venezuelan President Nicolas Maduro's government in Caracas. REUTERS/Carlos Garcia Rawlins
Close
7 / 20
People react at a restaurant when smoke from tear gas fired by security forces got inside of it during clashes at a rally against Venezuelan President Nicolas Maduro's government in Caracas. REUTERS/Andres Martinez Casares

People react at a restaurant when smoke from tear gas fired by security forces got inside of it during clashes at a rally against Venezuelan President Nicolas Maduro's government in Caracas. REUTERS/Andres Martinez Casares

Reuters / Thursday, July 06, 2017
People react at a restaurant when smoke from tear gas fired by security forces got inside of it during clashes at a rally against Venezuelan President Nicolas Maduro's government in Caracas. REUTERS/Andres Martinez Casares
Close
8 / 20
A man carries a child out of a shopping mall when smoke from tear gas fired by security forces got inside of it as clashes occurred during a rally against Venezuelan President Nicolas Maduro's government in Caracas. REUTERS/Carlos Garcia Rawlins

A man carries a child out of a shopping mall when smoke from tear gas fired by security forces got inside of it as clashes occurred during a rally against Venezuelan President Nicolas Maduro's government in Caracas. REUTERS/Carlos Garcia Rawlins

Reuters / Thursday, July 06, 2017
A man carries a child out of a shopping mall when smoke from tear gas fired by security forces got inside of it as clashes occurred during a rally against Venezuelan President Nicolas Maduro's government in Caracas. REUTERS/Carlos Garcia Rawlins
Close
9 / 20
A woman reacts after she was exposed to tear gas during clashes with security forces at a rally against Venezuelan President Nicolas Maduro's government in Caracas. REUTERS/Andres Martinez Casares

A woman reacts after she was exposed to tear gas during clashes with security forces at a rally against Venezuelan President Nicolas Maduro's government in Caracas. REUTERS/Andres Martinez Casares

Reuters / Thursday, July 06, 2017
A woman reacts after she was exposed to tear gas during clashes with security forces at a rally against Venezuelan President Nicolas Maduro's government in Caracas. REUTERS/Andres Martinez Casares
Close
10 / 20
A man is helped as he leaves a shopping mall after smoke from tear gas fired by security forces got inside of it during clashes at a rally against Venezuelan President Nicolas Maduro's government in Caracas. REUTERS/Carlos Garcia Rawlins

A man is helped as he leaves a shopping mall after smoke from tear gas fired by security forces got inside of it during clashes at a rally against Venezuelan President Nicolas Maduro's government in Caracas. REUTERS/Carlos Garcia Rawlins

Reuters / Thursday, July 06, 2017
A man is helped as he leaves a shopping mall after smoke from tear gas fired by security forces got inside of it during clashes at a rally against Venezuelan President Nicolas Maduro's government in Caracas. REUTERS/Carlos Garcia Rawlins
Close
11 / 20
A man carries a child out of a shopping mall after smoke from tear gas fired by security forces got inside of it during clashes at a rally against Venezuelan President Nicolas Maduro's government in Caracas. REUTERS/Carlos Garcia Rawlins

A man carries a child out of a shopping mall after smoke from tear gas fired by security forces got inside of it during clashes at a rally against Venezuelan President Nicolas Maduro's government in Caracas. REUTERS/Carlos Garcia Rawlins

Reuters / Thursday, July 06, 2017
A man carries a child out of a shopping mall after smoke from tear gas fired by security forces got inside of it during clashes at a rally against Venezuelan President Nicolas Maduro's government in Caracas. REUTERS/Carlos Garcia Rawlins
Close
12 / 20
People cover their faces from tear gas inside a shopping mall as clashes between demonstrators and security forces occur on the streets during a rally against Venezuelan President Nicolas Maduro's government in Caracas. REUTERS/Andres Martinez Casares

People cover their faces from tear gas inside a shopping mall as clashes between demonstrators and security forces occur on the streets during a rally against Venezuelan President Nicolas Maduro's government in Caracas. REUTERS/Andres Martinez...more

Reuters / Thursday, July 06, 2017
People cover their faces from tear gas inside a shopping mall as clashes between demonstrators and security forces occur on the streets during a rally against Venezuelan President Nicolas Maduro's government in Caracas. REUTERS/Andres Martinez Casares
Close
13 / 20
People react at a restaurant after smoke from tear gas fired by security forces got inside of it during clashes at a rally against Venezuelan President Nicolas Maduro's government in Caracas. REUTERS/Andres Martinez Casares

People react at a restaurant after smoke from tear gas fired by security forces got inside of it during clashes at a rally against Venezuelan President Nicolas Maduro's government in Caracas. REUTERS/Andres Martinez Casares

Reuters / Thursday, July 06, 2017
People react at a restaurant after smoke from tear gas fired by security forces got inside of it during clashes at a rally against Venezuelan President Nicolas Maduro's government in Caracas. REUTERS/Andres Martinez Casares
Close
14 / 20
A woman reacts outside a restaurant after tear gas was fired by security forces during clashes at a rally against Venezuelan President Nicolas Maduro's government in Caracas. REUTERS/Andres Martinez Casares

A woman reacts outside a restaurant after tear gas was fired by security forces during clashes at a rally against Venezuelan President Nicolas Maduro's government in Caracas. REUTERS/Andres Martinez Casares

Reuters / Thursday, July 06, 2017
A woman reacts outside a restaurant after tear gas was fired by security forces during clashes at a rally against Venezuelan President Nicolas Maduro's government in Caracas. REUTERS/Andres Martinez Casares
Close
15 / 20
People leave a shopping mall after smoke from tear gas fired by security forces got inside of it during clashes at a rally against Venezuelan President Nicolas Maduro's government in Caracas. REUTERS/Carlos Garcia Rawlins

People leave a shopping mall after smoke from tear gas fired by security forces got inside of it during clashes at a rally against Venezuelan President Nicolas Maduro's government in Caracas. REUTERS/Carlos Garcia Rawlins

Reuters / Thursday, July 06, 2017
People leave a shopping mall after smoke from tear gas fired by security forces got inside of it during clashes at a rally against Venezuelan President Nicolas Maduro's government in Caracas. REUTERS/Carlos Garcia Rawlins
Close
16 / 20
A woman and a girl get medical attention outside a shopping mall after smoke from tear gas fired by security forces got inside of it during clashes at a rally against Venezuelan President Nicolas Maduro's government in Caracas. REUTERS/Carlos Garcia Rawlins

A woman and a girl get medical attention outside a shopping mall after smoke from tear gas fired by security forces got inside of it during clashes at a rally against Venezuelan President Nicolas Maduro's government in Caracas. REUTERS/Carlos Garcia...more

Reuters / Thursday, July 06, 2017
A woman and a girl get medical attention outside a shopping mall after smoke from tear gas fired by security forces got inside of it during clashes at a rally against Venezuelan President Nicolas Maduro's government in Caracas. REUTERS/Carlos Garcia Rawlins
Close
17 / 20
A woman accompanies children out of a shopping mall after smoke from tear gas fired by security forces got inside of it during clashes at a rally against Venezuelan President Nicolas Maduro's government in Caracas. REUTERS/Carlos Garcia Rawlins

A woman accompanies children out of a shopping mall after smoke from tear gas fired by security forces got inside of it during clashes at a rally against Venezuelan President Nicolas Maduro's government in Caracas. REUTERS/Carlos Garcia Rawlins

Reuters / Thursday, July 06, 2017
A woman accompanies children out of a shopping mall after smoke from tear gas fired by security forces got inside of it during clashes at a rally against Venezuelan President Nicolas Maduro's government in Caracas. REUTERS/Carlos Garcia Rawlins
Close
18 / 20
A woman is helped as she leaves a restaurant when smoke from tear gas fired by security forces got inside of it as clashes occured during a rally against Venezuelan President Nicolas Maduro's government in Caracas. REUTERS/Andres Martinez Casares

A woman is helped as she leaves a restaurant when smoke from tear gas fired by security forces got inside of it as clashes occured during a rally against Venezuelan President Nicolas Maduro's government in Caracas. REUTERS/Andres Martinez Casares

Reuters / Thursday, July 06, 2017
A woman is helped as she leaves a restaurant when smoke from tear gas fired by security forces got inside of it as clashes occured during a rally against Venezuelan President Nicolas Maduro's government in Caracas. REUTERS/Andres Martinez Casares
Close
19 / 20
People cover their faces from tear gas inside a shopping mall as clashes between demonstrators and security forces occured on the streets during a rally against Venezuelan President Nicolas Maduro's government in Caracas. REUTERS/Carlos Garcia Rawlins

People cover their faces from tear gas inside a shopping mall as clashes between demonstrators and security forces occured on the streets during a rally against Venezuelan President Nicolas Maduro's government in Caracas. REUTERS/Carlos Garcia...more

Reuters / Thursday, July 06, 2017
People cover their faces from tear gas inside a shopping mall as clashes between demonstrators and security forces occured on the streets during a rally against Venezuelan President Nicolas Maduro's government in Caracas. REUTERS/Carlos Garcia Rawlins
Close
20 / 20
View Again
View Next
Protesting the G20

Protesting the G20

Next Slideshows

Protesting the G20

Protesting the G20

Thousands of protesters pour into Hamburg, Germany, aiming to disrupt the G20 summit.

7:05pm EDT
Battle for Benghazi

Battle for Benghazi

Members of the Libyan National Army clash with Islamist militants in Libya's second-largest city.

6:30pm EDT
Deadly deluge in Japan

Deadly deluge in Japan

Torrential rains battered southwestern Japan, killing three people, with 100,000 ordered to evacuate their homes while rescuers searched for survivors.

10:55am EDT
Trump visits Poland

Trump visits Poland

President Donald Trump makes a brief visit to Warsaw, Poland, billed as an opportunity for him to patch up relations with European allies, en route to the G20...

9:10am EDT

MORE IN PICTURES

Protesting the G20

Protesting the G20

Thousands of protesters pour into Hamburg, Germany, aiming to disrupt the G20 summit.

Battle for Benghazi

Battle for Benghazi

Members of the Libyan National Army clash with Islamist militants in Libya's second-largest city.

Running of the bulls

Running of the bulls

Highlights from the San Fermin festival in Pamplona, Spain.

Training the Afghan National Army

Training the Afghan National Army

U.S. Marines train Afghan soldiers to take on a Taliban insurgency that now controls or contests some 40 percent of territory.

Best of Tour de France

Best of Tour de France

Highlights from all the stages of the Tour de France.

Deadly deluge in Japan

Deadly deluge in Japan

Torrential rains battered southwestern Japan, killing three people, with 100,000 ordered to evacuate their homes while rescuers searched for survivors.

Trump visits Poland

Trump visits Poland

President Donald Trump makes a brief visit to Warsaw, Poland, billed as an opportunity for him to patch up relations with European allies, en route to the G20 summit in Germany.

Last stand in Mosul

Last stand in Mosul

Iraqi forces have pushed Islamic State into a shrinking rectangle beside the Tigris river as they uproot the last militants from the Iraqi city.

Pro-Maduro groups burst into Venezuela congress

Pro-Maduro groups burst into Venezuela congress

Rowdy groups of government supporters burst into Venezuela's opposition-controlled National Assembly, injuring several lawmakers and journalists.

View More

Trending Collections

Pictures

Podcast