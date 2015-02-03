Edition:
Caught in the Ukraine crossfire

A boy looks through a bus window before the departure, as people flee due to the military conflict, in Debaltseve, February 3, 2015. REUTERS/Sergey Polezhaka

People walk outside a house, which according to locals was recently damaged by shelling, in Donetsk, February 3, 2015. REUTERS/Alexander Ermochenko

Local residents leave a residential block during a recent shelling, in the town of Yenakieve, northeast from Donetsk, February 2, 2015. REUTERS/Maxim Shemetov

A woman and a firefighter walk amidst the debris of a house, which according to locals was recently damaged by shelling, in Donetsk, February 3, 2015. REUTERS/Alexander Ermochenko

People sit inside a bus before the departure, as they flee due to the military conflict, in Debaltseve, Ukraine, February 3, 2015. REUTERS/Sergey Polezhaka

A man shows a staircase at a multi-storey block of flats damaged by shelling in Yenakieve town, northeast from Donetsk, February 2, 2015. REUTERS/Maxim Shemetov

Women run from a damaged residential block during a recent shelling in Yenakieve town, northeast from Donetsk, February 2, 2015. REUTERS/Maxim Shemetov

A woman stands in her house, which was damaged by recent shelling, in central Donetsk, eastern Ukraine, February 2, 2015. REUTERS/Alexander Ermochenko

A woman reacts as she looks at the debris inside a flat at a residential block damaged by recent shelling in Yenakieve town, northeast from Donetsk, February 2, 2015. REUTERS/Maxim Shemetov

A woman surveys damage done to a house, which according to locals was recently damaged by shelling, in the suburbs of Donetsk, January 30, 2015. REUTERS/Alexander Ermochenko

Men cover the body of a victim of shelling before loading it onto a stretcher to be put into a vehicle at a site hit by shelling in Donetsk, January 30, 2015. REUTERS/Alexander Ermochenko

Men remove a broken window near the body of a victim of shelling at a site hit by shelling in Donetsk, January 30, 2015. REUTERS/Alexander Ermochenko

A woman cries as she holds a child, while on a bus waiting to flee the military conflict, in Debaltseve, February 3, 2015. REUTERS/Sergey Polezhaka

A man walks past a house damaged by recent shelling in Yenakieve town, northeast from Donetsk, February 2, 2015. REUTERS/Maxim Shemetov

Women stand near a multi-storey block of flats damaged by shelling in Yenakieve town, northeast from Donetsk, February 2, 2015. REUTERS/Maxim Shemetov

Wrapped bodies of victims of shelling are loaded into a vehicle in Donetsk, January 30, 2015. REUTERS/Alexander Ermochenko

Local residents wait in a queue to get humanitarian aid near a grocery store in Donetsk, January 29, 2015. REUTERS/Alexander Ermochenko

