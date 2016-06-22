Cavaliers come home to Cleveland
Cleveland Cavaliers LeBron James celebrates with the crowd during a parade to celebrate winning the 2016 NBA Championship in downtown Cleveland, Ohio. REUTERS/Aaron Josefczyk
Guard Kyrie Irving celebrates with fans during the NBA championship parade in downtown Cleveland. David Richard-USA TODAY Sports
Guard Kyrie Irving, forward LeBron James and guard J.R. Smith laugh during the Cleveland Cavaliers NBA championship celebration in downtown Cleveland. Ken Blaze-USA TODAY Sports
Streamers cover the stage to end the Cleveland Cavaliers celebration in downtown Cleveland, Ohio. REUTERS/Aaron Josefczyk
J.R. Smith takes a selfie during a parade. REUTERS/Aaron Josefczyk
Forward Kevin Love celebrates with fans. David Richard-USA TODAY Sports
Mo Williams (L) , J.R. Smith (2nd L), head coach Tyronn Lue (3rd L) and LeBron James (R) are presented the NBA Championship trophy by Cleveland Browns Hall of Famer Jim Brown during a celebration. REUTERS/Aaron Josefczyk
Cavaliers fans celebrate in downtown Cleveland. REUTERS/Aaron Josefczyk
Kyrie Irving stands on a truck during a parade. REUTERS/Aaron Josefczyk
Iman Shumpert celebrates with the crowd. REUTERS/Aaron Josefczyk
Forward LeBron James, left in yellow cap, celebrates during the NBA championship parade. David Richard-USA TODAY Sports
J.R. Smith celebrates. REUTERS/Aaron Josefczyk
LeBron James leaves with the NBA Championship trophy after a rally. REUTERS/Aaron Josefczyk
Kyrie Irving celebrates. REUTERS/Aaron Josefczyk
Kevin Love holds up a WWE Championship belt during a parade. REUTERS/Aaron Josefczyk
Cavaliers owner Dan Gilbert throw beads to the crowd during the parade. David Richard-USA TODAY Sports
Kyrie Irving celebrates with the crowd. REUTERS/Aaron Josefczyk
The crowd gathers in Mall B before the Cavaliers parade. Ken Blaze-USA TODAY Sports
LeBron James waves to the crowd during a parade. REUTERS/Aaron Josefczyk
Next Slideshows
Goodbye Gordie Howe
Hockey legend Gordie Howe is remembered by family, friends and fans with a funeral and public visitation in Detroit.
Soccer hooligans clash at Euro
Soccer hooligans spar around France during Euro 2016.
Best of Euro 2016
Highlights from the Euro 2016 soccer tournament.
Remembering Muhammad Ali
Thousands gather for an interfaith service to remember boxing great Muhammad Ali.
MORE IN PICTURES
Deadly wildfires in Portugal and Spain
Flames ripped across Iberian countryside left tinder-dry by an unusually hot summer and early autumn, fanned by strong winds as remnants of ex-Hurricane Ophelia brushed coastal areas.
Deadliest wildfires in California history
Firefighters gained ground on wildfires that killed at least 40 people in the past week, hundreds are still missing.
Rohingya's perilous journey
Thousands more Rohingya refugees cross the border into Bangladesh from Myanmar.
Ophelia turns London sky red
The sky turns red as dust from the Sahara carried by storm Ophelia filters sunlight over London.
Final push against Islamic State in Raqqa
U.S.-backed militias battle for the last pocket of Islamic State's one-time Syrian capital of Raqqa, bringing their four-month campaign for the city to the brink of victory.
Iraqi forces advance on Kurdish-held area
Iraq's central government forces advance into territory held by Kurds, seizing a swathe of countryside surrounding the oil city of Kirkuk.
Today in Sports
Our top sports photography of the day.
Twin bomb blasts strike Somali capital
Two blasts hit busy junctions in the heart of Mogadishu, one of the deadliest attacks since an Islamist insurgency began in 2007.
Cargo plane crashes off Ivory Coast
A cargo plane chartered by the French military crashes into the sea near the airport in Ivory Coast�s main city.