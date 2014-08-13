Edition:
Ceasefire in Gaza

Palestinians stand outside their badly damaged house as they return to it during a 72-hour truce in Beit Hanoun town, which witnesses said was heavily hit by Israeli shelling and air strikes during the Israeli offensive, in the northern Gaza Strip August 11, 2014. REUTERS/Mohammed Salem

Wednesday, August 13, 2014
Israeli soldiers rest just outside the border with the northern Gaza Strip August 12, 2014. REUTERS/ Amir Cohen

A Palestinian woman holds her daughter as they stand in front of their house, which witnesses said were destroyed in an Israeli offensive, during a 72-hour truce in Beit Hanoun town in the northern Gaza Strip August 12, 2014. REUTERS/Suhaib Salem

Israelis swim in the water on Zikim beach at the Mediterranean sea as an Israeli naval patrol boat is seen in the background August 12, 2014. REUTERS/ Amir Cohen

Palestinians take part in a rally in support of the armed Palestinian factions, in Khan Younis in the southern Gaza Strip August 12, 2014. REUTERS/Ibraheem Abu

Residents of Kibbutz Nahal Oz, which is located just outside the Gaza strip prepare food at a youth village near the central town of Netanya, where they and other residents have been taking refuge from Palestinian rocket and mortar salvoes, August 11, 2014. REUTERS/Nir Elias

A Palestinian woman, hoping to cross into Egypt, cries as she waits with others at the Rafah crossing between Egypt and the southern Gaza Strip August 12, 2014. REUTERS/Ibraheem Abu Mustafa

Residents of Kibbutz Nahal Oz, which is located just outside the Gaza strip, hug with other residents, as they meet after being apart for few weeks, at a youth village near the central town of Netanya, where they and other residents have been taking refuge from Palestinian rocket and mortar salvoes, August 11, 2014. REUTERS/Nir Elias

A Palestinian man rests inside his makeshift shelter next to the remains of his house, which witnesses said was destroyed in the Israeli offensive, during a 72-hour truce in Khan Younis the southern Gaza Strip August 13, 2014. REUTERS/Ibraheem Abu Mustafa

Children, residents of Kibbutz Nahal Oz which is located just outside the Gaza strip, play foosball next to a swimming pool in Kfar Vitkin, close to a youth village near the central town of Netanya, where they and other residents have been taking refuge from Palestinian rocket and mortar salvoes, August 11, 2014. REUTERS/Nir Elias

Palestinians sit in a tent outside their apartments, which witnesses said were destroyed in an Israeli offensive, during a 72-hour truce in Beit Lahiya town in the northern Gaza Strip August 11, 2014. REUTERS/Suhaib Salem

The moon is seen as a man stands next to residential buildings, which witnesses said were destroyed in an Israeli offensive, during a 72-hour truce in Beit Lahiya town in the northern Gaza Strip August 11, 2014. REUTERS/Suhaib Salem

Israeli couple Or (L) and Limor Dahan are photographed before their wedding in a Marina recreation area at the southern Israeli city of Ashkelon August 11, 2014. REUTERS/ Amir Cohen

Palestinians sit atop a car as they return to their house during a 72-hour truce in Beit Hanoun town, which witnesses said was heavily hit by Israeli shelling and air strikes during the Israeli offensive, in the northern Gaza Strip August 11, 2014. REUTERS/Mohammed Salem

A Palestinian man prepares coffee on a fire outside his apartment, which witnesses said was destroyed in an Israeli offensive, during a 72-hour truce in Beit Lahiya town in the northern Gaza Strip August 11, 2014. REUTERS/Suhaib Salem

Palestinians wait to receive food supplies from a United Nations food distribution center during a 72-hour truce, in Khan Younis in the southern Gaza Strip August 11, 2014. REUTERS/Ibraheem Abu Mustafa

Israeli reservists walk in a Marina recreation area at the southern Israeli city of Ashkelon August 11, 2014. REUTERS/ Amir Cohen

A Palestinian man reacts in front of the remains of a mosque, which witnesses said was destroyed in an Israeli air strike before a 72-hour truce, in Khan Younis in the southern Gaza Strip August 11, 2014. REUTERS/Ibraheem Abu Mustafa

Palestinian youth who fled their neighbourhood during an Israeli offensive, inspect damages caused to their home in the Beit Hanoun area during a 72-hour ceasefire, Gaza City, August 11, 2014. REUTERS/Siegfried Modola

Palestinian fishermen return to sea during a 72-hour ceasefire, Gaza City, August 11, 2014. REUTERS/Siegfried Modola

Palestinians youths who fled their neighbourhood during the Israeli offensive, fetch water from a container after returning to their damaged home in the Beit Hanoun area during a 72-hour ceasefire, Gaza City, August 11, 2014. REUTERS/Siegfried Modola

A Palestinian youth who fled his neighbourhood during an Israeli offensive, removes dust from his family's furniture after returning to his damaged home in the Beit Hanoun area during a 72-hour ceasefire, Gaza City, August 11, 2014. REUTERS/Siegfried Modola

Palestinians ride in a car as they return to their house during a 72-hour truce in Beit Lahiya town, which witnesses said was heavily hit by Israeli shelling and air strikes during the Israeli offensive, in the northern Gaza Strip August 11, 2014. REUTERS/Mohammed Salem

An Israeli child blow soap bubbles on the shore of the Mediterranean sea at the southern Israeli city of Ashkelon August 11, 2014. REUTERS/ Amir Cohen

A Palestinian youth who fled his neighbourhood during an Israeli offensive, fetches water from a container after returning to his damaged home in the Beit Hanoun area during a 72-hour ceasefire, Gaza City, August 11, 2014. REUTERS/Siegfried Modola

Palestinians sit in a tent outside their apartments, which witnesses said were destroyed in an Israeli offensive, during a 72-hour truce in Beit Lahiya town in the northern Gaza Strip August 11, 2014. REUTERS/Suhaib Salem

Israelis play guitar on the shore of the Mediterranean sea at the southern Israeli city of Ashkelon August 11, 2014. REUTERS/ Amir Cohen

Israeli skipper Geva sails his yacht in the Mediterranean sea at the southern Israeli city of Ashkelon August 11, 2014. REUTERS/ Amir Cohen

A relative of Palestinian man Ihsan al-Agha, whom medics said was killed in an Israeli air strike before a 72-hour truce, mourns during his funeral in Khan Younis in the southern Gaza Strip August 11, 2014. REUTERS/Ibraheem Abu Mustafa

Palestinians sit in a tent as they return to their apartments in badly damaged residential buildings during a 72-hour truce in Beit Lahiya town, which witnesses said was heavily hit by Israeli shelling and air strikes during Israeli offensive, in the northern Gaza Strip August 11, 2014. REUTERS/Mohammed Salem

Palestinians gather around the remains of a mosque, which witnesses said was destroyed in an Israeli air strike before a 72-hour truce, in Khan Younis in the southern Gaza Strip August 11, 2014. REUTERS/Ibraheem Abu Mustafa

A Palestinian youth who fled his neighbourhood during the Israeli offensive, tries to salvage some of his belongings amid the ruins of his destroyed home in the Beit Hanoun area during a 72-hour ceasefire, Gaza City, August 11, 2014. REUTERS/Siegfried Modola

A Palestinian sits in a tent outside apartments, which witnesses said were destroyed in an Israeli offensive, during a 72-hour truce in Beit Lahiya town in the northern Gaza Strip August 11, 2014. REUTERS/Suhaib Salem

An Israeli tank patrols just outside the border with the northern Gaza Strip August 12, 2014. Talks to end a month-long war between Israel and Gaza militants are "difficult", Palestinian delegates said on Tuesday, while Israeli officials said no progress had been made so far and fighting could soon resume. REUTERS/ Amir Cohen (ISRAEL - Tags: POLITICS CIVIL UNREST MILITARY)

Palestinians who fled their home during an Israeli offensive return to the Beit Hanoun neighbourhood during a 72-hour ceasefire, Gaza City, August 11, 2014. REUTERS/Siegfried Modola

