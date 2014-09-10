Edition:
Ceasefire in Ukraine

Members of the Ukrainian national guard smoke at a checkpoint near the town of Slavyanoserbsk, in Luhansk region September 10, 2014. REUTERS/Gleb Garanich

Wednesday, September 10, 2014
Members of the Ukrainian national guard stand at a checkpoint nearby the town of Slavyanoserbsk, in Luhansk region September 10, 2014. REUTERS/Gleb Garanich

Wednesday, September 10, 2014
A Ukrainian serviceman sits near a building, which was damaged during fighting between the Ukrainian army and pro-Russian separatists, in Avdeyevka near Donetsk September 8, 2014. REUTERS/Gleb Garanich

Wednesday, September 10, 2014
A Pro-Russian rebel holds a hand grenade at a checkpoint near the airport in Donetsk, eastern Ukraine, September 10, 2014. REUTERS/Marko Djurica

Wednesday, September 10, 2014
Ukrainian refugees from the Donetsk region receive food as humanitarian aid on the outskirts of the southern coastal town of Mariupol September 10, 2014. REUTERS/Vasily Fedosenko

Wednesday, September 10, 2014
A pro-Russian separatist shows his identification card with his battalion and name to Ukrainian journalists at a checkpoint near the town of Slavyanoserbsk, in Luhansk region September 10, 2014. REUTERS/Gleb Garanich

Wednesday, September 10, 2014
Members of the Ukrainian national guard are seen at a checkpoint nearby the town of Slavyanoserbsk, in Luhansk region September 10, 2014. REUTERS/Gleb Garanich

Wednesday, September 10, 2014
A member of the Ukrainian national guard checks documents at a checkpoint near the town of Slavyanoserbsk, in Luhansk region September 10, 2014. REUTERS/Gleb Garanich

Wednesday, September 10, 2014
A member of the Ukrainian national guard is seen at a checkpoint near the town of Slavyanoserbsk, in Luhansk region September 10, 2014. REUTERS/Gleb Garanich

Wednesday, September 10, 2014
Pro-Russian separatists are seen at a checkpoint near the town of Slavyanoserbsk, in Luhansk region September 10, 2014. REUTERS/Gleb Garanich

Wednesday, September 10, 2014
Ukrainian refugees from the Donetsk region wait to receive food as humanitarian aid on the outskirts of the southern coastal town of Mariupol September 10, 2014. REUTERS/Vasily Fedosenko

Wednesday, September 10, 2014
Members of the Ukrainian national guard are seen at a checkpoint nearby the town of Slavyanoserbsk, in Luhansk region September 10, 2014. REUTERS/Gleb Garanich

Wednesday, September 10, 2014
Ukrainian volunteers unload bags of food for refugees in the southern coastal town of Mariupol September 10, 2014. REUTERS/Vasily Fedosenko

Wednesday, September 10, 2014
Pro-Russian rebels stand beside each other at a checkpoint near the airport in Donetsk, eastern Ukraine, September 10, 2014. REUTERS/Marko Djurica

Wednesday, September 10, 2014
A Ukrainian serviceman checks documents at a checkpoint in Debaltseve, September 9, 2014. REUTERS/Gleb Garanich

Wednesday, September 10, 2014
A member of the Ukrainian national guard is seen at a checkpoint near the town of Slavyanoserbsk, in Luhansk region September 10, 2014. REUTERS/Gleb Garanich

Wednesday, September 10, 2014
