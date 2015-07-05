Edition:
United States
Pictures | Sat Jul 4, 2015 | 10:21pm EDT

Celebrating 4th of July

The Washington Monument is seen during the annual Fourth of July fireworks on the National Mall in Washington July 4, 2015. Americans marched in star-spangled parades, ran relay races, gathered for fireworks shows and crowned a new world hot dog eating champion as they celebrated Independence Day in traditional style on Saturday. REUTERS/Gary Cameron

The Washington Monument is seen during the annual Fourth of July fireworks on the National Mall in Washington July 4, 2015. Americans marched in star-spangled parades, ran relay races, gathered for fireworks shows and crowned a new world hot dog...more

Reuters / Saturday, July 04, 2015
The Washington Monument is seen during the annual Fourth of July fireworks on the National Mall in Washington July 4, 2015. Americans marched in star-spangled parades, ran relay races, gathered for fireworks shows and crowned a new world hot dog eating champion as they celebrated Independence Day in traditional style on Saturday. REUTERS/Gary Cameron
Close
1 / 20
Military families and guests celebrate Independence Day on the South Lawn of the White House in Washington July 4, 2015. REUTERS/Yuri Gripas

Military families and guests celebrate Independence Day on the South Lawn of the White House in Washington July 4, 2015. REUTERS/Yuri Gripas

Reuters / Saturday, July 04, 2015
Military families and guests celebrate Independence Day on the South Lawn of the White House in Washington July 4, 2015. REUTERS/Yuri Gripas
Close
2 / 20
The Washington Monument is seen during the annual Fourth of July fireworks on the National Mall in Washington July 4, 2015. REUTERS/Gary Cameron

The Washington Monument is seen during the annual Fourth of July fireworks on the National Mall in Washington July 4, 2015. REUTERS/Gary Cameron

Reuters / Saturday, July 04, 2015
The Washington Monument is seen during the annual Fourth of July fireworks on the National Mall in Washington July 4, 2015. REUTERS/Gary Cameron
Close
3 / 20
President Barack Obama and First lady Michelle Obama greet military families and guests for an Independence Day celebration on the South Lawn of the White House in Washington July 4, 2015. REUTERS/Yuri Gripas

President Barack Obama and First lady Michelle Obama greet military families and guests for an Independence Day celebration on the South Lawn of the White House in Washington July 4, 2015. REUTERS/Yuri Gripas

Reuters / Saturday, July 04, 2015
President Barack Obama and First lady Michelle Obama greet military families and guests for an Independence Day celebration on the South Lawn of the White House in Washington July 4, 2015. REUTERS/Yuri Gripas
Close
4 / 20
Violinists play patriotic songs during the Independence Day Parade in Fairfax, Virginia July 4, 2015. REUTERS/Jonathan Ernst

Violinists play patriotic songs during the Independence Day Parade in Fairfax, Virginia July 4, 2015. REUTERS/Jonathan Ernst

Reuters / Saturday, July 04, 2015
Violinists play patriotic songs during the Independence Day Parade in Fairfax, Virginia July 4, 2015. REUTERS/Jonathan Ernst
Close
5 / 20
Children in revolutionary war era costumes march through Barnstable Village on Cape Cod, during the annual Fourth of July Parade celebrating the country's Independence Day, in Barnstable, Massachusetts, July 4, 2015. REUTERS/Mike Segar

Children in revolutionary war era costumes march through Barnstable Village on Cape Cod, during the annual Fourth of July Parade celebrating the country's Independence Day, in Barnstable, Massachusetts, July 4, 2015. REUTERS/Mike Segar

Reuters / Saturday, July 04, 2015
Children in revolutionary war era costumes march through Barnstable Village on Cape Cod, during the annual Fourth of July Parade celebrating the country's Independence Day, in Barnstable, Massachusetts, July 4, 2015. REUTERS/Mike Segar
Close
6 / 20
A man leaps on a trampoline behind attendees before the annual Fourth of July 2015 Nathan's Famous Hot Dog Eating Contest in Brooklyn, New York July 4, 2015. REUTERS/Andrew Kelly

A man leaps on a trampoline behind attendees before the annual Fourth of July 2015 Nathan's Famous Hot Dog Eating Contest in Brooklyn, New York July 4, 2015. REUTERS/Andrew Kelly

Reuters / Saturday, July 04, 2015
A man leaps on a trampoline behind attendees before the annual Fourth of July 2015 Nathan's Famous Hot Dog Eating Contest in Brooklyn, New York July 4, 2015. REUTERS/Andrew Kelly
Close
7 / 20
A team from Woody's Ice Cream shop wrangle a large inflatable dinosaur down the street during the Independence Day Parade in Fairfax, Virginia July 4, 2015. REUTERS/Jonathan Ernst

A team from Woody's Ice Cream shop wrangle a large inflatable dinosaur down the street during the Independence Day Parade in Fairfax, Virginia July 4, 2015. REUTERS/Jonathan Ernst

Reuters / Saturday, July 04, 2015
A team from Woody's Ice Cream shop wrangle a large inflatable dinosaur down the street during the Independence Day Parade in Fairfax, Virginia July 4, 2015. REUTERS/Jonathan Ernst
Close
8 / 20
A girl runs across a lawn before former United States Secretary of State and Democratic candidate for president Hillary Clinton appears at a Fourth of July event in Glen, New Hampshire, July 4, 2015. REUTERS/Dominick Reuter

A girl runs across a lawn before former United States Secretary of State and Democratic candidate for president Hillary Clinton appears at a Fourth of July event in Glen, New Hampshire, July 4, 2015. REUTERS/Dominick Reuter

Reuters / Saturday, July 04, 2015
A girl runs across a lawn before former United States Secretary of State and Democratic candidate for president Hillary Clinton appears at a Fourth of July event in Glen, New Hampshire, July 4, 2015. REUTERS/Dominick Reuter
Close
9 / 20
A woman waves an American flag as she rides in an antique pickup truck through Barnstable Village on Cape Cod, during the annual Fourth of July Parade celebrating the country's Independence Day, in Barnstable, Massachusetts, July 4, 2015. REUTERS/Mike Segar

A woman waves an American flag as she rides in an antique pickup truck through Barnstable Village on Cape Cod, during the annual Fourth of July Parade celebrating the country's Independence Day, in Barnstable, Massachusetts, July 4, 2015....more

Reuters / Saturday, July 04, 2015
A woman waves an American flag as she rides in an antique pickup truck through Barnstable Village on Cape Cod, during the annual Fourth of July Parade celebrating the country's Independence Day, in Barnstable, Massachusetts, July 4, 2015. REUTERS/Mike Segar
Close
10 / 20
Therese Cuccia and her son Francis, 2, of Bethlehem, Connecticut participate in the Independence Day parade in Merrimack, New Hampshire July 4, 2015. REUTERS/Gretchen Ertl

Therese Cuccia and her son Francis, 2, of Bethlehem, Connecticut participate in the Independence Day parade in Merrimack, New Hampshire July 4, 2015. REUTERS/Gretchen Ertl

Reuters / Saturday, July 04, 2015
Therese Cuccia and her son Francis, 2, of Bethlehem, Connecticut participate in the Independence Day parade in Merrimack, New Hampshire July 4, 2015. REUTERS/Gretchen Ertl
Close
11 / 20
A girl dressed as a mermaid rides on the back of a pickup truck through Barnstable Village on Cape Cod, during the annual Fourth of July Parade celebrating the country's Independence Day, in Barnstable, Massachusetts, July 4, 2015. REUTERS/Mike Segar

A girl dressed as a mermaid rides on the back of a pickup truck through Barnstable Village on Cape Cod, during the annual Fourth of July Parade celebrating the country's Independence Day, in Barnstable, Massachusetts, July 4, 2015. REUTERS/Mike Segar

Reuters / Saturday, July 04, 2015
A girl dressed as a mermaid rides on the back of a pickup truck through Barnstable Village on Cape Cod, during the annual Fourth of July Parade celebrating the country's Independence Day, in Barnstable, Massachusetts, July 4, 2015. REUTERS/Mike Segar
Close
12 / 20
A little girl waves a U.S. flag as she takes part in the Independence Day Parade in Fairfax, Virginia July 4, 2015. REUTERS/Jonathan Ernst

A little girl waves a U.S. flag as she takes part in the Independence Day Parade in Fairfax, Virginia July 4, 2015. REUTERS/Jonathan Ernst

Reuters / Saturday, July 04, 2015
A little girl waves a U.S. flag as she takes part in the Independence Day Parade in Fairfax, Virginia July 4, 2015. REUTERS/Jonathan Ernst
Close
13 / 20
Police officers patrol Times Square in New York, United States, July 3, 2015. REUTERS/Andrew Kelly

Police officers patrol Times Square in New York, United States, July 3, 2015. REUTERS/Andrew Kelly

Reuters / Friday, July 03, 2015
Police officers patrol Times Square in New York, United States, July 3, 2015. REUTERS/Andrew Kelly
Close
14 / 20
A bracelet in the design of the U.S. flag is seen on the gun of a police officer in Manhattan, New York, July 3, 2015, ahead of the Fourth of July holiday. REUTERS/Andrew Kelly

A bracelet in the design of the U.S. flag is seen on the gun of a police officer in Manhattan, New York, July 3, 2015, ahead of the Fourth of July holiday. REUTERS/Andrew Kelly

Reuters / Friday, July 03, 2015
A bracelet in the design of the U.S. flag is seen on the gun of a police officer in Manhattan, New York, July 3, 2015, ahead of the Fourth of July holiday. REUTERS/Andrew Kelly
Close
15 / 20
A girl wears a backpack with the design of the U.S. flag in Manhattan, New York, July 3, 2015, ahead of the Fourth of July holiday. REUTERS/Andrew Kelly

A girl wears a backpack with the design of the U.S. flag in Manhattan, New York, July 3, 2015, ahead of the Fourth of July holiday. REUTERS/Andrew Kelly

Reuters / Friday, July 03, 2015
A girl wears a backpack with the design of the U.S. flag in Manhattan, New York, July 3, 2015, ahead of the Fourth of July holiday. REUTERS/Andrew Kelly
Close
16 / 20
A man wears a pair of shorts with the design of the U.S. flag in Manhattan, New York, July 3, 2015, ahead of the Fourth of July holiday. REUTERS/Andrew Kelly

A man wears a pair of shorts with the design of the U.S. flag in Manhattan, New York, July 3, 2015, ahead of the Fourth of July holiday. REUTERS/Andrew Kelly

Reuters / Friday, July 03, 2015
A man wears a pair of shorts with the design of the U.S. flag in Manhattan, New York, July 3, 2015, ahead of the Fourth of July holiday. REUTERS/Andrew Kelly
Close
17 / 20
A girl wears a top in the design of the U.S. flag in Manhattan, New York, July 3, 2015, ahead of the Fourth of July holiday. REUTERS/Andrew Kelly

A girl wears a top in the design of the U.S. flag in Manhattan, New York, July 3, 2015, ahead of the Fourth of July holiday. REUTERS/Andrew Kelly

Reuters / Friday, July 03, 2015
A girl wears a top in the design of the U.S. flag in Manhattan, New York, July 3, 2015, ahead of the Fourth of July holiday. REUTERS/Andrew Kelly
Close
18 / 20
A girl wears a dress with the design of the U.S. flag in Manhattan, New York, July 3, 2015, ahead of the Fourth of July holiday. REUTERS/Andrew Kelly

A girl wears a dress with the design of the U.S. flag in Manhattan, New York, July 3, 2015, ahead of the Fourth of July holiday. REUTERS/Andrew Kelly

Reuters / Friday, July 03, 2015
A girl wears a dress with the design of the U.S. flag in Manhattan, New York, July 3, 2015, ahead of the Fourth of July holiday. REUTERS/Andrew Kelly
Close
19 / 20
Members of the U.S. Army National Guard Joint Task Force Empire Shield patrol Grand Central Terminal in New York July 3, 2015. REUTERS/Andrew Kelly

Members of the U.S. Army National Guard Joint Task Force Empire Shield patrol Grand Central Terminal in New York July 3, 2015. REUTERS/Andrew Kelly

Reuters / Friday, July 03, 2015
Members of the U.S. Army National Guard Joint Task Force Empire Shield patrol Grand Central Terminal in New York July 3, 2015. REUTERS/Andrew Kelly
Close
20 / 20
View Again
View Next
Hot dog eating champions

Hot dog eating champions

Next Slideshows

Hot dog eating champions

Hot dog eating champions

Matt Stonie and Miki Sudo win at Nathan's Famous Hot Dog Eating Contest.

Jul 04 2015
Photos of the week

Photos of the week

Our top photos from the past week

Jul 03 2015
Ash clouds of Sinabung

Ash clouds of Sinabung

More than 10,000 villagers around the volcano's slopes have left their homes and moved to refugee camps.

Jul 03 2015
Greece decides

Greece decides

Rallies in Greece ahead of the referendum.

Jul 03 2015

MORE IN PICTURES

Road to the World Series

Road to the World Series

Highlights from the MLB playoffs.

Deadly wildfires in Portugal and Spain

Deadly wildfires in Portugal and Spain

Flames ripped across Iberian countryside left tinder-dry by an unusually hot summer and early autumn, fanned by strong winds as remnants of ex-Hurricane Ophelia brushed coastal areas.

Deadliest wildfires in California history

Deadliest wildfires in California history

Firefighters gained ground on wildfires that killed at least 40 people in the past week, hundreds are still missing.

Rohingya's perilous journey

Rohingya's perilous journey

Thousands more Rohingya refugees cross the border into Bangladesh from Myanmar.

Ophelia turns London sky red

Ophelia turns London sky red

The sky turns red as dust from the Sahara carried by storm Ophelia filters sunlight over London.

Final push against Islamic State in Raqqa

Final push against Islamic State in Raqqa

U.S.-backed militias battle for the last pocket of Islamic State's one-time Syrian capital of Raqqa, bringing their four-month campaign for the city to the brink of victory.

Iraqi forces advance on Kurdish-held area

Iraqi forces advance on Kurdish-held area

Iraq's central government forces advance into territory held by Kurds, seizing a swathe of countryside surrounding the oil city of Kirkuk.

Today in Sports

Today in Sports

Our top sports photography of the day.

Twin bomb blasts strike Somali capital

Twin bomb blasts strike Somali capital

Two blasts hit busy junctions in the heart of Mogadishu, one of the deadliest attacks since an Islamist insurgency began in 2007.

View More

Trending Collections

Pictures

Podcast