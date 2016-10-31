Edition:
United States
Pictures | Mon Oct 31, 2016 | 10:30am EDT

Celebrating Diwali

People decorate their houses with lanterns and lights as they celebrate the annual Hindu festival of Diwali in Mumbai, India. REUTERS/Danish Siddiqui

People decorate their houses with lanterns and lights as they celebrate the annual Hindu festival of Diwali in Mumbai, India. REUTERS/Danish Siddiqui

Reuters / Sunday, October 30, 2016
People decorate their houses with lanterns and lights as they celebrate the annual Hindu festival of Diwali in Mumbai, India. REUTERS/Danish Siddiqui
Close
1 / 15
A boy picks marigold flowers used to make garlands and offer prayers for the Tihar festival, also called Diwali, in Kathmandu, Nepal. REUTERS/Navesh Chitrakar

A boy picks marigold flowers used to make garlands and offer prayers for the Tihar festival, also called Diwali, in Kathmandu, Nepal. REUTERS/Navesh Chitrakar

Reuters / Saturday, October 29, 2016
A boy picks marigold flowers used to make garlands and offer prayers for the Tihar festival, also called Diwali, in Kathmandu, Nepal. REUTERS/Navesh Chitrakar
Close
2 / 15
Fireworks explode over the Wheel of Light during Diwali celebrations in Leicester, Britain. REUTERS/Darren Staples

Fireworks explode over the Wheel of Light during Diwali celebrations in Leicester, Britain. REUTERS/Darren Staples

Reuters / Sunday, October 30, 2016
Fireworks explode over the Wheel of Light during Diwali celebrations in Leicester, Britain. REUTERS/Darren Staples
Close
3 / 15
Participants from Newar community in traditional attire, dance during the Newari New Year parade that falls during the Tihar festival, also called Diwali, in Kathmandu, Nepal. REUTERS/Navesh Chitrakar

Participants from Newar community in traditional attire, dance during the Newari New Year parade that falls during the Tihar festival, also called Diwali, in Kathmandu, Nepal. REUTERS/Navesh Chitrakar

Reuters / Monday, October 31, 2016
Participants from Newar community in traditional attire, dance during the Newari New Year parade that falls during the Tihar festival, also called Diwali, in Kathmandu, Nepal. REUTERS/Navesh Chitrakar
Close
4 / 15
A girl lights candles inside a cricket stadium on the eve of Diwali, the Hindu festival of lights, in Allahabad, India. REUTERS/Jitendra Prakash

A girl lights candles inside a cricket stadium on the eve of Diwali, the Hindu festival of lights, in Allahabad, India. REUTERS/Jitendra Prakash

Reuters / Saturday, October 29, 2016
A girl lights candles inside a cricket stadium on the eve of Diwali, the Hindu festival of lights, in Allahabad, India. REUTERS/Jitendra Prakash
Close
5 / 15
A cow adorned with garlands and smeared with vermilion powder is pictured during a religious ceremony celebrating the Tihar festival, also called Diwali, in Kathmandu, Nepal. REUTERS/Navesh Chitrakar

A cow adorned with garlands and smeared with vermilion powder is pictured during a religious ceremony celebrating the Tihar festival, also called Diwali, in Kathmandu, Nepal. REUTERS/Navesh Chitrakar

Reuters / Sunday, October 30, 2016
A cow adorned with garlands and smeared with vermilion powder is pictured during a religious ceremony celebrating the Tihar festival, also called Diwali, in Kathmandu, Nepal. REUTERS/Navesh Chitrakar
Close
6 / 15
A street vendor spreads vermilion powder used for worship during the Tihar festival, also called Diwali, in Kathmandu, Nepal. REUTERS/Navesh Chitrakar

A street vendor spreads vermilion powder used for worship during the Tihar festival, also called Diwali, in Kathmandu, Nepal. REUTERS/Navesh Chitrakar

Reuters / Saturday, October 29, 2016
A street vendor spreads vermilion powder used for worship during the Tihar festival, also called Diwali, in Kathmandu, Nepal. REUTERS/Navesh Chitrakar
Close
7 / 15
A boys shows his illuminated shoes during Diwali celebrations in Leicester, Britain. REUTERS/Darren Staples

A boys shows his illuminated shoes during Diwali celebrations in Leicester, Britain. REUTERS/Darren Staples

Reuters / Sunday, October 30, 2016
A boys shows his illuminated shoes during Diwali celebrations in Leicester, Britain. REUTERS/Darren Staples
Close
8 / 15
Children play with balloons during Diwali celebrations in Leicester, Britain. REUTERS/Darren Staples

Children play with balloons during Diwali celebrations in Leicester, Britain. REUTERS/Darren Staples

Reuters / Sunday, October 30, 2016
Children play with balloons during Diwali celebrations in Leicester, Britain. REUTERS/Darren Staples
Close
9 / 15
Devotees light candles at a Gurdwara, or Sikh temple, during celebrations to mark Bandi Chhorh Divas, which coincides with the Hindu festival of Diwali, in Chandigarh, India. REUTERS/Ajay Verma

Devotees light candles at a Gurdwara, or Sikh temple, during celebrations to mark Bandi Chhorh Divas, which coincides with the Hindu festival of Diwali, in Chandigarh, India. REUTERS/Ajay Verma

Reuters / Sunday, October 30, 2016
Devotees light candles at a Gurdwara, or Sikh temple, during celebrations to mark Bandi Chhorh Divas, which coincides with the Hindu festival of Diwali, in Chandigarh, India. REUTERS/Ajay Verma
Close
10 / 15
The Bombay Stock Exchange (BSE) building is illuminated during the Diwali special trading session celebrating the annual Hindu festival of lights in Mumbai, India. REUTERS/Shailesh Andrade

The Bombay Stock Exchange (BSE) building is illuminated during the Diwali special trading session celebrating the annual Hindu festival of lights in Mumbai, India. REUTERS/Shailesh Andrade

Reuters / Sunday, October 30, 2016
The Bombay Stock Exchange (BSE) building is illuminated during the Diwali special trading session celebrating the annual Hindu festival of lights in Mumbai, India. REUTERS/Shailesh Andrade
Close
11 / 15
Candles are arranged to form a tribute to the Indian army inside a cricket stadium on the eve of Diwali, the Hindu festival of lights in Allahabad, India. REUTERS/Jitendra Prakash

Candles are arranged to form a tribute to the Indian army inside a cricket stadium on the eve of Diwali, the Hindu festival of lights in Allahabad, India. REUTERS/Jitendra Prakash

Reuters / Saturday, October 29, 2016
Candles are arranged to form a tribute to the Indian army inside a cricket stadium on the eve of Diwali, the Hindu festival of lights in Allahabad, India. REUTERS/Jitendra Prakash
Close
12 / 15
A Tamil devotee lights oil lamps at a religious ceremony during the Diwali or Deepavali festival at Ponnambalavaneshwaram Hindu temple in Colombo, Sri Lanka. REUTERS/Dinuka Liyanawatte

A Tamil devotee lights oil lamps at a religious ceremony during the Diwali or Deepavali festival at Ponnambalavaneshwaram Hindu temple in Colombo, Sri Lanka. REUTERS/Dinuka Liyanawatte

Reuters / Saturday, October 29, 2016
A Tamil devotee lights oil lamps at a religious ceremony during the Diwali or Deepavali festival at Ponnambalavaneshwaram Hindu temple in Colombo, Sri Lanka. REUTERS/Dinuka Liyanawatte
Close
13 / 15
A street vendor sells garlands made of marigold flowers along the streets during the Tihar festival, also called Diwali, in Kathmandu, Nepal. REUTERS/Navesh Chitrakar

A street vendor sells garlands made of marigold flowers along the streets during the Tihar festival, also called Diwali, in Kathmandu, Nepal. REUTERS/Navesh Chitrakar

Reuters / Saturday, October 29, 2016
A street vendor sells garlands made of marigold flowers along the streets during the Tihar festival, also called Diwali, in Kathmandu, Nepal. REUTERS/Navesh Chitrakar
Close
14 / 15
A woman colours earthern lamps for sale ahead of the Hindu festival of Diwali in Mumbai, India. REUTERS/Danish Siddiqui

A woman colours earthern lamps for sale ahead of the Hindu festival of Diwali in Mumbai, India. REUTERS/Danish Siddiqui

Reuters / Monday, October 24, 2016
A woman colours earthern lamps for sale ahead of the Hindu festival of Diwali in Mumbai, India. REUTERS/Danish Siddiqui
Close
15 / 15
View Again
View Next
From Calais to Paris

From Calais to Paris

Next Slideshows

From Calais to Paris

From Calais to Paris

The number of migrants sleeping on the streets of Paris has risen since the start of the week, with some of the newcomers coming from Calais.

Oct 28 2016
Long live the King

Long live the King

The nation of Thailand mourns their late King Bhumibol Adulyadej.

Oct 28 2016
Lady Liberty

Lady Liberty

The iconic Statue of Liberty turns 130.

Oct 28 2016
Fall colors

Fall colors

Mother Nature puts on an autumn show.

Oct 27 2016

MORE IN PICTURES

Deadliest wildfires in California history

Deadliest wildfires in California history

Firefighters gained ground on wildfires that killed at least 40 people in the past week, hundreds are still missing.

Rohingya's perilous journey

Rohingya's perilous journey

Thousands more Rohingya refugees cross the border into Bangladesh from Myanmar.

Ophelia turns London sky red

Ophelia turns London sky red

The sky turns red as dust from the Sahara carried by storm Ophelia filters sunlight over London.

Final push against Islamic State in Raqqa

Final push against Islamic State in Raqqa

U.S.-backed militias battle for the last pocket of Islamic State's one-time Syrian capital of Raqqa, bringing their four-month campaign for the city to the brink of victory.

Iraqi forces advance on Kurdish-held area

Iraqi forces advance on Kurdish-held area

Iraq's central government forces advance into territory held by Kurds, seizing a swathe of countryside surrounding the oil city of Kirkuk.

Today in Sports

Today in Sports

Our top sports photography of the day.

Twin bomb blasts strike Somali capital

Twin bomb blasts strike Somali capital

Two blasts hit busy junctions in the heart of Mogadishu, one of the deadliest attacks since an Islamist insurgency began in 2007.

Cargo plane crashes off Ivory Coast

Cargo plane crashes off Ivory Coast

A cargo plane chartered by the French military crashes into the sea near the airport in Ivory Coast�s main city.

California's scorched landscape

California's scorched landscape

The aftermath of dozens of wildfires in Sonoma and Napa counties, the heart of Northern California's wine country.

View More

Trending Collections

Pictures

Podcast