Pictures | Mon Apr 17, 2017 | 12:10pm EDT

Celebrating Easter

Local residents reenact Jesus Christ's crucifixion during a Via Crucis representation on Good Friday in Cuevas del Campo, Spain. REUTERS/Pepe Marin

Reuters / Friday, April 14, 2017
Jesus Christ, played by local resident Tomas Izaguirre, looks up during a Via Crucis representation on Good Friday in Tegucigalpa, Honduras. REUTERS/Jorge Cabrera

Reuters / Friday, April 14, 2017
Members of the Confraternity of Our Lady of Loreto run across a square as they carry the statue of Madonna che Scappa (The Madonna Who Runs) during an Easter Sunday celebration in Sulmona, Italy. REUTERS/Alessandro Bianchi

Reuters / Sunday, April 16, 2017
Women take part in the procession of the 'Virgem da Atalaia' during Holy Week in Alcochete, near Lisbon, Portugal. REUTERS/Rafael Marchante

Reuters / Sunday, April 16, 2017
Patricia Fox poses during the annual Easter Parade and Bonnet Festival along 5th avenue in New York. REUTERS/Shannon Stapleton

Reuters / Sunday, April 16, 2017
Jesus Christ, played by local resident Tomas Izaguirre, lies on the floor during a Via Crucis representation on Good Friday in Tegucigalpa, Honduras. REUTERS/Jorge Cabrera

Reuters / Friday, April 14, 2017
Pope Francis delivers his "Urbi et Orbi" (to the city and the world) message from the balcony overlooking St. Peter's Square at the Vatican. Osservatore Romano

Reuters / Sunday, April 16, 2017
Britain's Queen Elizabeth and prince Philip leave the Easter Sunday service in Windsor Castle, in Windsor. REUTERS/Peter Nicholls

Reuters / Sunday, April 16, 2017
A Christian worshipper lights candles during an Sunday Easter mass procession in the Church of the Holy Sepulchre in Jerusalem's Old City. REUTERS/Ammar Awad

Reuters / Sunday, April 16, 2017
Actors portraying a soldier and Jesus Christ take part in a re-enactment of the Via Crucis (Way of the Cross) during Good Friday celebrations in Cancun, Mexico. REUTERS/Victor Ruiz Garcia

Reuters / Friday, April 14, 2017
Christian worshippers surround the Edicule as they take part in a Sunday Easter mass procession in the Church of the Holy Sepulchre in Jerusalem's Old City. REUTERS/Ammar Awad

Reuters / Sunday, April 16, 2017
Sorbian men dressed in black tailcoats ride decorated horses during an Easter rider procession near Panschwitz, Germany. REUTERS/Matthias Rietschel

Reuters / Sunday, April 16, 2017
Actors participate in a re-enactment of the crucifixion of Jesus Christ during Good Friday celebratrions in Cancun, Mexico. REUTERS/Victor Ruiz Garcia

Reuters / Friday, April 14, 2017
Members of the Italian community take part in a re-enactment of the crucifixion of Jesus Christ on Good Friday in Bensheim, southwest of Frankfurt, Germany. REUTERS/Kai Pfaffenbach

Reuters / Friday, April 14, 2017
Believers wait for the beginning of the Orthodox Easter service outside the Mikhailovsky Zlatoverkhy Cathedral (St. Michael's Golden-Domed Cathedral) in Kiev, Ukraine. REUTERS/Valentyn Ogirenko

Reuters / Saturday, April 15, 2017
An actor portraying Jesus Christ takes part in a re-enactment of the Via Crucis (Way of the Cross) during Good Friday celebrations in Cancun, Mexico. REUTERS/Victor Ruiz Garcia

Reuters / Friday, April 14, 2017
Local residents reenact Jesus Christ's crucifixion during a Via Crucis representation on Good Friday in Cuevas del Campo, Spain. REUTERS/Pepe Marin

Reuters / Friday, April 14, 2017
Christian faithful of the Legio Maria African Mission church attend the easter vigil mass in their church in Fort Jesus area of Nairobi, Kenya. REUTERS/Thomas Mukoya

Reuters / Sunday, April 16, 2017
An actor playing Jesus Christ performs a scene from the reenactment of the Passion of Jesus Christ during Easter celebrations in Ceska Lipa, Czech Republic. REUTERS/David W Cerny

Reuters / Friday, April 14, 2017
A local resident, playing the role of Jesus Christ, carries his cross during a Via Crucis representation on Good Friday in Cuevas del Campo, Spain. REUTERS/Pepe Marin

Reuters / Friday, April 14, 2017
Residents are pictured with their bodies covered in sand at the beach as they celebrate Easter Sunday in Tanza, Philippines. REUTERS/Erik De Castro

Reuters / Sunday, April 16, 2017
Christian worshippers light candles during a Sunday Easter mass procession in the Church of the Holy Sepulchre in Jerusalem's Old City. REUTERS/Ammar Awad

Reuters / Sunday, April 16, 2017
Christian men take part in a re-enactment of the crucifixion of Jesus Christ on Good Friday in al-Qraya village, in southern Lebanon. REUTERS/Ali Hashisho

Reuters / Friday, April 14, 2017
Bosnian Catholics participate in an annual egg breaking competition on the first day of Easter in Paklarevo, Bosnia and Herzegovina. REUTERS/Dado Ruvic

Reuters / Sunday, April 16, 2017
Members of the Italian community take part in a re-enactment of the crucifixion of Jesus Christ on Good Friday in Bensheim, southwest of Frankfurt, Germany. REUTERS/Kai Pfaffenbach

Reuters / Friday, April 14, 2017
