Edition:
United States
Pictures | Fri Mar 9, 2012 | 2:05pm EST

Celebrating Holi

<p>Boys pour coloured water on each other during "Huranga" at Dauji temple near the northern Indian city of Mathura March 9, 2012. Huranga is a game played between men and women a day after Holi, the festival of colours, during which men drench women with liquid colours and women tear off the clothes of the men. REUTERS/Adnan Abidi</p>

Boys pour coloured water on each other during "Huranga" at Dauji temple near the northern Indian city of Mathura March 9, 2012. Huranga is a game played between men and women a day after Holi, the festival of colours, during which men drench women...more

Friday, March 09, 2012

Boys pour coloured water on each other during "Huranga" at Dauji temple near the northern Indian city of Mathura March 9, 2012. Huranga is a game played between men and women a day after Holi, the festival of colours, during which men drench women with liquid colours and women tear off the clothes of the men. REUTERS/Adnan Abidi

Close
1 / 40
<p>Women beat men with torn clothes during "Huranga" at the Dauji temple near the northern Indian city of Mathura March 9, 2012. REUTERS/Adnan Abidi</p>

Women beat men with torn clothes during "Huranga" at the Dauji temple near the northern Indian city of Mathura March 9, 2012. REUTERS/Adnan Abidi

Friday, March 09, 2012

Women beat men with torn clothes during "Huranga" at the Dauji temple near the northern Indian city of Mathura March 9, 2012. REUTERS/Adnan Abidi

Close
2 / 40
<p>Men pray after participating in "Huranga" at Dauji temple near the northern Indian city of Mathura March 9, 2012. REUTERS/Adnan Abidi </p>

Men pray after participating in "Huranga" at Dauji temple near the northern Indian city of Mathura March 9, 2012. REUTERS/Adnan Abidi

Friday, March 09, 2012

Men pray after participating in "Huranga" at Dauji temple near the northern Indian city of Mathura March 9, 2012. REUTERS/Adnan Abidi

Close
3 / 40
<p>A boy throws colored powder on others during "Huranga" at Dauji temple near the northern Indian city of Mathura March 9, 2012. REUTERS/Adnan Abidi </p>

A boy throws colored powder on others during "Huranga" at Dauji temple near the northern Indian city of Mathura March 9, 2012. REUTERS/Adnan Abidi

Friday, March 09, 2012

A boy throws colored powder on others during "Huranga" at Dauji temple near the northern Indian city of Mathura March 9, 2012. REUTERS/Adnan Abidi

Close
4 / 40
<p>Devotees raise their hands to receive coloured holy water from a priest outside a temple during Holi celebrations in the western Indian city of Ahmedabad March 9, 2012. REUTERS/Amit Dave </p>

Devotees raise their hands to receive coloured holy water from a priest outside a temple during Holi celebrations in the western Indian city of Ahmedabad March 9, 2012. REUTERS/Amit Dave

Friday, March 09, 2012

Devotees raise their hands to receive coloured holy water from a priest outside a temple during Holi celebrations in the western Indian city of Ahmedabad March 9, 2012. REUTERS/Amit Dave

Close
5 / 40
<p>People daubed in coloured water stand under arches after playing "Huranga" at Dauji temple near the northern Indian city of Mathura March 9, 2012. REUTERS/Adnan Abidi </p>

People daubed in coloured water stand under arches after playing "Huranga" at Dauji temple near the northern Indian city of Mathura March 9, 2012. REUTERS/Adnan Abidi

Friday, March 09, 2012

People daubed in coloured water stand under arches after playing "Huranga" at Dauji temple near the northern Indian city of Mathura March 9, 2012. REUTERS/Adnan Abidi

Close
6 / 40
<p>A Hindu priest Babulal jumps out of a fire to signify the burning of the demoness Holika during a ritual to mark the first day of the Holi spring festival at village Phalen, near the northern Indian city of Mathura March 8, 2012. REUTERS/Adnan Abidi </p>

A Hindu priest Babulal jumps out of a fire to signify the burning of the demoness Holika during a ritual to mark the first day of the Holi spring festival at village Phalen, near the northern Indian city of Mathura March 8, 2012. REUTERS/Adnan...more

Friday, March 09, 2012

A Hindu priest Babulal jumps out of a fire to signify the burning of the demoness Holika during a ritual to mark the first day of the Holi spring festival at village Phalen, near the northern Indian city of Mathura March 8, 2012. REUTERS/Adnan Abidi

Close
7 / 40
<p>People dance and chant religious slogans inside a temple as they celebrate Holi, also known as the festival of colours, in Vrindavan near the northern Indian city of Mathura March 8, 2012. REUTERS/Adnan Abidi </p>

People dance and chant religious slogans inside a temple as they celebrate Holi, also known as the festival of colours, in Vrindavan near the northern Indian city of Mathura March 8, 2012. REUTERS/Adnan Abidi

Friday, March 09, 2012

People dance and chant religious slogans inside a temple as they celebrate Holi, also known as the festival of colours, in Vrindavan near the northern Indian city of Mathura March 8, 2012. REUTERS/Adnan Abidi

Close
8 / 40
<p>A man daubed in coloured powder smiles as he celebrates Holi, also known as the festival of colours, in Mumbai March 8, 2012. REUTERS/Danish Siddiqui </p>

A man daubed in coloured powder smiles as he celebrates Holi, also known as the festival of colours, in Mumbai March 8, 2012. REUTERS/Danish Siddiqui

Friday, March 09, 2012

A man daubed in coloured powder smiles as he celebrates Holi, also known as the festival of colours, in Mumbai March 8, 2012. REUTERS/Danish Siddiqui

Close
9 / 40
<p>A man pours water on a family as they leave a temple during Holi, also known as the festival of colours, in Vrindavan near the northern Indian city of Mathura March 8, 2012. REUTERS/Adnan Abidi </p>

A man pours water on a family as they leave a temple during Holi, also known as the festival of colours, in Vrindavan near the northern Indian city of Mathura March 8, 2012. REUTERS/Adnan Abidi

Friday, March 09, 2012

A man pours water on a family as they leave a temple during Holi, also known as the festival of colours, in Vrindavan near the northern Indian city of Mathura March 8, 2012. REUTERS/Adnan Abidi

Close
10 / 40
<p>A teacher holds a plate with colored powder before hurling it on her students as they celebrate Holi, also known as the festival of colors, in the western Indian city of Ahmedabad March 7, 2012. REUTERS/Amit Dave </p>

A teacher holds a plate with colored powder before hurling it on her students as they celebrate Holi, also known as the festival of colors, in the western Indian city of Ahmedabad March 7, 2012. REUTERS/Amit Dave

Friday, March 09, 2012

A teacher holds a plate with colored powder before hurling it on her students as they celebrate Holi, also known as the festival of colors, in the western Indian city of Ahmedabad March 7, 2012. REUTERS/Amit Dave

Close
11 / 40
<p>Students of Rabindra Bharati University apply colored powder to a fellow student's face as they celebrate Holi, also known as the festival of colors in Kolkata, March 6, 2012. REUTERS/Rupak De Chowdhuri </p>

Students of Rabindra Bharati University apply colored powder to a fellow student's face as they celebrate Holi, also known as the festival of colors in Kolkata, March 6, 2012. REUTERS/Rupak De Chowdhuri

Friday, March 09, 2012

Students of Rabindra Bharati University apply colored powder to a fellow student's face as they celebrate Holi, also known as the festival of colors in Kolkata, March 6, 2012. REUTERS/Rupak De Chowdhuri

Close
12 / 40
<p>A man drenches himself in coloured water under an artificial fountain during celebrations of Holi, also known as the festival of colours, in the southern Indian city of Hyderabad March 8, 2012. REUTERS/Krishnendu Halder</p>

A man drenches himself in coloured water under an artificial fountain during celebrations of Holi, also known as the festival of colours, in the southern Indian city of Hyderabad March 8, 2012. REUTERS/Krishnendu Halder

Friday, March 09, 2012

A man drenches himself in coloured water under an artificial fountain during celebrations of Holi, also known as the festival of colours, in the southern Indian city of Hyderabad March 8, 2012. REUTERS/Krishnendu Halder

Close
13 / 40
<p>A man pours water on a woman as she leaves a temple during Holi celebrations, also known as the festival of colours, in Vrindavan near the northern Indian city of Mathura March 8, 2012. REUTERS/Adnan Abidi </p>

A man pours water on a woman as she leaves a temple during Holi celebrations, also known as the festival of colours, in Vrindavan near the northern Indian city of Mathura March 8, 2012. REUTERS/Adnan Abidi

Friday, March 09, 2012

A man pours water on a woman as she leaves a temple during Holi celebrations, also known as the festival of colours, in Vrindavan near the northern Indian city of Mathura March 8, 2012. REUTERS/Adnan Abidi

Close
14 / 40
<p>A boy smiles as he is applied coloured powder by other boys while celebrating Holi, also known as the festival of colours, in Kolkata March 8, 2012. REUTERS/Rupak De Chowdhuri </p>

A boy smiles as he is applied coloured powder by other boys while celebrating Holi, also known as the festival of colours, in Kolkata March 8, 2012. REUTERS/Rupak De Chowdhuri

Friday, March 09, 2012

A boy smiles as he is applied coloured powder by other boys while celebrating Holi, also known as the festival of colours, in Kolkata March 8, 2012. REUTERS/Rupak De Chowdhuri

Close
15 / 40
<p>People throw colored powder as they chant religious slogans inside a temple while celebrating the Holi, also known as the festival of colors, in Vrindavan near the northern Indian city of Mathura March 7, 2012. REUTERS/Adnan Abidi </p>

People throw colored powder as they chant religious slogans inside a temple while celebrating the Holi, also known as the festival of colors, in Vrindavan near the northern Indian city of Mathura March 7, 2012. REUTERS/Adnan Abidi

Friday, March 09, 2012

People throw colored powder as they chant religious slogans inside a temple while celebrating the Holi, also known as the festival of colors, in Vrindavan near the northern Indian city of Mathura March 7, 2012. REUTERS/Adnan Abidi

Close
16 / 40
<p>Men daubed in colored powder sing a hymn at a temple during "Lathmar Holi" at village Nandgaon in the northern Indian state of Uttar Pradesh, March 3, 2012. REUTERS/Adnan Abidi </p>

Men daubed in colored powder sing a hymn at a temple during "Lathmar Holi" at village Nandgaon in the northern Indian state of Uttar Pradesh, March 3, 2012. REUTERS/Adnan Abidi

Friday, March 09, 2012

Men daubed in colored powder sing a hymn at a temple during "Lathmar Holi" at village Nandgaon in the northern Indian state of Uttar Pradesh, March 3, 2012. REUTERS/Adnan Abidi

Close
17 / 40
<p>Boys daubed in coloured powder dance in an alley as they celebrate Holi, also known as the festival of colours, in Mumbai March 8, 2012. REUTERS/Danish Siddiqui </p>

Boys daubed in coloured powder dance in an alley as they celebrate Holi, also known as the festival of colours, in Mumbai March 8, 2012. REUTERS/Danish Siddiqui

Friday, March 09, 2012

Boys daubed in coloured powder dance in an alley as they celebrate Holi, also known as the festival of colours, in Mumbai March 8, 2012. REUTERS/Danish Siddiqui

Close
18 / 40
<p>Sita, 12, with her face smeared in colored powder, is photographed during celebrations for Holi, also known as the festival of colours, in Karachi March 7, 2012. REUTERS/Insiya Syed </p>

Sita, 12, with her face smeared in colored powder, is photographed during celebrations for Holi, also known as the festival of colours, in Karachi March 7, 2012. REUTERS/Insiya Syed

Friday, March 09, 2012

Sita, 12, with her face smeared in colored powder, is photographed during celebrations for Holi, also known as the festival of colours, in Karachi March 7, 2012. REUTERS/Insiya Syed

Close
19 / 40
<p>People arrive in a temple as others throw colored powder to celebrate Holi, also known as the festival of colors, in Vrindavan near the northern Indian city of Mathura March 7, 2012. REUTERS/Adnan Abidi </p>

People arrive in a temple as others throw colored powder to celebrate Holi, also known as the festival of colors, in Vrindavan near the northern Indian city of Mathura March 7, 2012. REUTERS/Adnan Abidi

Friday, March 09, 2012

People arrive in a temple as others throw colored powder to celebrate Holi, also known as the festival of colors, in Vrindavan near the northern Indian city of Mathura March 7, 2012. REUTERS/Adnan Abidi

Close
20 / 40
<p>People dance as others spray colored water on them during the "Lathmar Holi" at village Nandgaon in the northern Indian state of Uttar Pradesh, March 3, 2012. REUTERS/Adnan Abidi </p>

People dance as others spray colored water on them during the "Lathmar Holi" at village Nandgaon in the northern Indian state of Uttar Pradesh, March 3, 2012. REUTERS/Adnan Abidi

Friday, March 09, 2012

People dance as others spray colored water on them during the "Lathmar Holi" at village Nandgaon in the northern Indian state of Uttar Pradesh, March 3, 2012. REUTERS/Adnan Abidi

Close
21 / 40
<p>A veiled Hindu woman holds a bamboo stick as she celebrates "Lathmar Holi" at Barsana in the northern Indian state of Uttar Pradesh, March 2, 2012. REUTERS/Adnan Abidi </p>

A veiled Hindu woman holds a bamboo stick as she celebrates "Lathmar Holi" at Barsana in the northern Indian state of Uttar Pradesh, March 2, 2012. REUTERS/Adnan Abidi

Friday, March 09, 2012

A veiled Hindu woman holds a bamboo stick as she celebrates "Lathmar Holi" at Barsana in the northern Indian state of Uttar Pradesh, March 2, 2012. REUTERS/Adnan Abidi

Close
22 / 40
<p>A man daubed in colored powder smiles as he celebrates "Lathmar Holi" at village Nandgaon in the northern Indian state of Uttar Pradesh, March 3, 2012. REUTERS/Adnan Abidi </p>

A man daubed in colored powder smiles as he celebrates "Lathmar Holi" at village Nandgaon in the northern Indian state of Uttar Pradesh, March 3, 2012. REUTERS/Adnan Abidi

Friday, March 09, 2012

A man daubed in colored powder smiles as he celebrates "Lathmar Holi" at village Nandgaon in the northern Indian state of Uttar Pradesh, March 3, 2012. REUTERS/Adnan Abidi

Close
23 / 40
<p>A boy pours colored water on a family making their way to a temple during "Lathmar Holi" at village Nandgaon in the northern Indian state of Uttar Pradesh, March 3, 2012. REUTERS/Adnan Abidi</p>

A boy pours colored water on a family making their way to a temple during "Lathmar Holi" at village Nandgaon in the northern Indian state of Uttar Pradesh, March 3, 2012. REUTERS/Adnan Abidi

Friday, March 09, 2012

A boy pours colored water on a family making their way to a temple during "Lathmar Holi" at village Nandgaon in the northern Indian state of Uttar Pradesh, March 3, 2012. REUTERS/Adnan Abidi

Close
24 / 40
<p>Boys dressed as females dance as they celebrate "Lathmar Holi" at Barsana in the northern Indian state of Uttar Pradesh, March 2, 2012. REUTERS/Adnan Abidi </p>

Boys dressed as females dance as they celebrate "Lathmar Holi" at Barsana in the northern Indian state of Uttar Pradesh, March 2, 2012. REUTERS/Adnan Abidi

Friday, March 09, 2012

Boys dressed as females dance as they celebrate "Lathmar Holi" at Barsana in the northern Indian state of Uttar Pradesh, March 2, 2012. REUTERS/Adnan Abidi

Close
25 / 40
<p>A boy sprays colored water on a family making their way to a temple during the "Lathmar Holi" at the village of Nandgaon in the northern Indian state of Uttar Pradesh, March 3, 2012. REUTERS/Adnan Abidi </p>

A boy sprays colored water on a family making their way to a temple during the "Lathmar Holi" at the village of Nandgaon in the northern Indian state of Uttar Pradesh, March 3, 2012. REUTERS/Adnan Abidi

Friday, March 09, 2012

A boy sprays colored water on a family making their way to a temple during the "Lathmar Holi" at the village of Nandgaon in the northern Indian state of Uttar Pradesh, March 3, 2012. REUTERS/Adnan Abidi

Close
26 / 40
<p>A man daubed in coloured powder smokes as he celebrates Holi, also known as the festival of colours, in Mumbai March 8, 2012. REUTERS/Danish Siddiqui </p>

A man daubed in coloured powder smokes as he celebrates Holi, also known as the festival of colours, in Mumbai March 8, 2012. REUTERS/Danish Siddiqui

Friday, March 09, 2012

A man daubed in coloured powder smokes as he celebrates Holi, also known as the festival of colours, in Mumbai March 8, 2012. REUTERS/Danish Siddiqui

Close
27 / 40
<p>A man pours water on a family as they arrive at a temple during celebrations of Holi, also known as the festival of colours, in Vrindavan near the northern Indian city of Mathura March 8, 2012. REUTERS/Adnan Abidi </p>

A man pours water on a family as they arrive at a temple during celebrations of Holi, also known as the festival of colours, in Vrindavan near the northern Indian city of Mathura March 8, 2012. REUTERS/Adnan Abidi

Friday, March 09, 2012

A man pours water on a family as they arrive at a temple during celebrations of Holi, also known as the festival of colours, in Vrindavan near the northern Indian city of Mathura March 8, 2012. REUTERS/Adnan Abidi

Close
28 / 40
<p>Veiled Hindu women hold bamboo sticks as they celebrate "Lathmar Holi" at Barsana in the northern Indian state of Uttar Pradesh, March 2, 2012. REUTERS/Adnan Abidi </p>

Veiled Hindu women hold bamboo sticks as they celebrate "Lathmar Holi" at Barsana in the northern Indian state of Uttar Pradesh, March 2, 2012. REUTERS/Adnan Abidi

Friday, March 09, 2012

Veiled Hindu women hold bamboo sticks as they celebrate "Lathmar Holi" at Barsana in the northern Indian state of Uttar Pradesh, March 2, 2012. REUTERS/Adnan Abidi

Close
29 / 40
<p>A man shields himself from women playfully beating him with bamboo sticks during "Lathmar Holi" at Barsana in the northern Indian state of Uttar Pradesh, March 2, 2012. REUTERS/Adnan Abidi </p>

A man shields himself from women playfully beating him with bamboo sticks during "Lathmar Holi" at Barsana in the northern Indian state of Uttar Pradesh, March 2, 2012. REUTERS/Adnan Abidi

Friday, March 09, 2012

A man shields himself from women playfully beating him with bamboo sticks during "Lathmar Holi" at Barsana in the northern Indian state of Uttar Pradesh, March 2, 2012. REUTERS/Adnan Abidi

Close
30 / 40
<p>People apply coloured powder to a woman's face as they celebrate Holi, also known as the festival of colours, in the western Indian city of Ahmedabad, March 5, 2012. REUTERS/Amit Dave </p>

People apply coloured powder to a woman's face as they celebrate Holi, also known as the festival of colours, in the western Indian city of Ahmedabad, March 5, 2012. REUTERS/Amit Dave

Friday, March 09, 2012

People apply coloured powder to a woman's face as they celebrate Holi, also known as the festival of colours, in the western Indian city of Ahmedabad, March 5, 2012. REUTERS/Amit Dave

Close
31 / 40
<p>Men throw red color powder as they celebrate "Lathmar Holi" at village Nandgaon in the northern Indian state of Uttar Pradesh, March 3, 2012. REUTERS/Adnan Abidi </p>

Men throw red color powder as they celebrate "Lathmar Holi" at village Nandgaon in the northern Indian state of Uttar Pradesh, March 3, 2012. REUTERS/Adnan Abidi

Friday, March 09, 2012

Men throw red color powder as they celebrate "Lathmar Holi" at village Nandgaon in the northern Indian state of Uttar Pradesh, March 3, 2012. REUTERS/Adnan Abidi

Close
32 / 40
<p>People throw colored powder as they celebrate "Lathmar Holi" at village Nandgaon in the northern Indian state of Uttar Pradesh, March 3, 2012. REUTERS/Adnan Abidi </p>

People throw colored powder as they celebrate "Lathmar Holi" at village Nandgaon in the northern Indian state of Uttar Pradesh, March 3, 2012. REUTERS/Adnan Abidi

Friday, March 09, 2012

People throw colored powder as they celebrate "Lathmar Holi" at village Nandgaon in the northern Indian state of Uttar Pradesh, March 3, 2012. REUTERS/Adnan Abidi

Close
33 / 40
<p>People daubed in coloured powder watches others celebrate Holi, also known as the festival of colours, inside a temple in Vrindavan near the northern Indian city of Mathura March 8, 2012. REUTERS/Adnan Abidi </p>

People daubed in coloured powder watches others celebrate Holi, also known as the festival of colours, inside a temple in Vrindavan near the northern Indian city of Mathura March 8, 2012. REUTERS/Adnan Abidi

Friday, March 09, 2012

People daubed in coloured powder watches others celebrate Holi, also known as the festival of colours, inside a temple in Vrindavan near the northern Indian city of Mathura March 8, 2012. REUTERS/Adnan Abidi

Close
34 / 40
<p>A man shields himself from a woman playfully beating him with a bamboo stick during "Lathmar Holi" at Barsana in the northern Indian state of Uttar Pradesh, March 2, 2012. REUTERS/Adnan Abidi </p>

A man shields himself from a woman playfully beating him with a bamboo stick during "Lathmar Holi" at Barsana in the northern Indian state of Uttar Pradesh, March 2, 2012. REUTERS/Adnan Abidi

Friday, March 09, 2012

A man shields himself from a woman playfully beating him with a bamboo stick during "Lathmar Holi" at Barsana in the northern Indian state of Uttar Pradesh, March 2, 2012. REUTERS/Adnan Abidi

Close
35 / 40
<p>Boys covered with coloured powder pose for a picture as they celebrate the Hindu festival of Holi, also known as the festival of colours, in a camp in Humhama on the outskirts of Srinagar March 8, 2012. REUTERS/Danish Ismail </p>

Boys covered with coloured powder pose for a picture as they celebrate the Hindu festival of Holi, also known as the festival of colours, in a camp in Humhama on the outskirts of Srinagar March 8, 2012. REUTERS/Danish Ismail

Friday, March 09, 2012

Boys covered with coloured powder pose for a picture as they celebrate the Hindu festival of Holi, also known as the festival of colours, in a camp in Humhama on the outskirts of Srinagar March 8, 2012. REUTERS/Danish Ismail

Close
36 / 40
<p>A man daubed in coloured powder sings a hymn at a temple during "Lathmar Holi" at Nandgaon village, in the northern Indian state of Uttar Pradesh, March 3, 2012. REUTERS/Adnan Abidi </p>

A man daubed in coloured powder sings a hymn at a temple during "Lathmar Holi" at Nandgaon village, in the northern Indian state of Uttar Pradesh, March 3, 2012. REUTERS/Adnan Abidi

Friday, March 09, 2012

A man daubed in coloured powder sings a hymn at a temple during "Lathmar Holi" at Nandgaon village, in the northern Indian state of Uttar Pradesh, March 3, 2012. REUTERS/Adnan Abidi

Close
37 / 40
<p>A boy throws coloured powder on others as they celebrate "Lathmar Holi" at village Nandgaon in the northern Indian state of Uttar Pradesh March 3, 2012. REUTERS/Adnan Abidi </p>

A boy throws coloured powder on others as they celebrate "Lathmar Holi" at village Nandgaon in the northern Indian state of Uttar Pradesh March 3, 2012. REUTERS/Adnan Abidi

Friday, March 09, 2012

A boy throws coloured powder on others as they celebrate "Lathmar Holi" at village Nandgaon in the northern Indian state of Uttar Pradesh March 3, 2012. REUTERS/Adnan Abidi

Close
38 / 40
<p>A boy daubed in colored powder reacts to the camera as he celebrates "Lathmar Holi" at village Nandgaon in the northern Indian state of Uttar Pradesh, March 3, 2012. REUTERS/Adnan Abidi </p>

A boy daubed in colored powder reacts to the camera as he celebrates "Lathmar Holi" at village Nandgaon in the northern Indian state of Uttar Pradesh, March 3, 2012. REUTERS/Adnan Abidi

Friday, March 09, 2012

A boy daubed in colored powder reacts to the camera as he celebrates "Lathmar Holi" at village Nandgaon in the northern Indian state of Uttar Pradesh, March 3, 2012. REUTERS/Adnan Abidi

Close
39 / 40
<p>A combination of pictures shows men and boys daubed in coloured powder as they celebrate "Lathmar Holi" at Nandgaon and Barsana villages, in the northern Indian state of Uttar Pradesh, on March 2 and March 3, 2012. REUTERS/Adnan Abidi </p>

A combination of pictures shows men and boys daubed in coloured powder as they celebrate "Lathmar Holi" at Nandgaon and Barsana villages, in the northern Indian state of Uttar Pradesh, on March 2 and March 3, 2012. REUTERS/Adnan Abidi

Friday, March 09, 2012

A combination of pictures shows men and boys daubed in coloured powder as they celebrate "Lathmar Holi" at Nandgaon and Barsana villages, in the northern Indian state of Uttar Pradesh, on March 2 and March 3, 2012. REUTERS/Adnan Abidi

Close
40 / 40
View Again
View Next
Celebrating Purim

Celebrating Purim

Next Slideshows

Celebrating Purim

Celebrating Purim

A look at the Jewish costume holiday of Purim.

Mar 08 2012
Coming to America

Coming to America

Enrollment is dropping at some rural schools, but officials have an improbable plan to save their schools -- by turning them into magnets for wealthy foreign...

Mar 08 2012
The Greyhound express

The Greyhound express

An adoption group finds homes for retired greyhounds.

Mar 07 2012
Geneva Auto Show

Geneva Auto Show

Fresh models and new concepts at the Geneva Motor Show.

Mar 07 2012

MORE IN PICTURES

Road to the World Series

Road to the World Series

Highlights from the MLB playoffs.

Deadly wildfires in Portugal and Spain

Deadly wildfires in Portugal and Spain

Flames ripped across Iberian countryside left tinder-dry by an unusually hot summer and early autumn, fanned by strong winds as remnants of ex-Hurricane Ophelia brushed coastal areas.

Deadliest wildfires in California history

Deadliest wildfires in California history

Firefighters gained ground on wildfires that killed at least 40 people in the past week, hundreds are still missing.

Rohingya's perilous journey

Rohingya's perilous journey

Thousands more Rohingya refugees cross the border into Bangladesh from Myanmar.

Ophelia turns London sky red

Ophelia turns London sky red

The sky turns red as dust from the Sahara carried by storm Ophelia filters sunlight over London.

Final push against Islamic State in Raqqa

Final push against Islamic State in Raqqa

U.S.-backed militias battle for the last pocket of Islamic State's one-time Syrian capital of Raqqa, bringing their four-month campaign for the city to the brink of victory.

Iraqi forces advance on Kurdish-held area

Iraqi forces advance on Kurdish-held area

Iraq's central government forces advance into territory held by Kurds, seizing a swathe of countryside surrounding the oil city of Kirkuk.

Today in Sports

Today in Sports

Our top sports photography of the day.

Twin bomb blasts strike Somali capital

Twin bomb blasts strike Somali capital

Two blasts hit busy junctions in the heart of Mogadishu, one of the deadliest attacks since an Islamist insurgency began in 2007.

View More

Trending Collections

Pictures

Podcast