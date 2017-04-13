Edition:
United States
Pictures | Thu Apr 13, 2017 | 1:10pm EDT

Celebrating Holy Week

Spanish legionnaires carry a statue of the Christ of Mena outside a church during a ceremony before they take part in the Mena brotherhood procession during Holy Week in Malaga, southern Spain. REUTERS/Jon Nazca

Spanish legionnaires carry a statue of the Christ of Mena outside a church during a ceremony before they take part in the Mena brotherhood procession during Holy Week in Malaga, southern Spain. REUTERS/Jon Nazca

Reuters / Thursday, April 13, 2017
Spanish legionnaires carry a statue of the Christ of Mena outside a church during a ceremony before they take part in the Mena brotherhood procession during Holy Week in Malaga, southern Spain. REUTERS/Jon Nazca
Close
1 / 24
A child portraying Jesus Christ takes part in a re-enactment of the Via Crucis (Way of the Cross) for Catholic children in Tegucigalpa, Honduras. REUTERS/Jorge Cabrera

A child portraying Jesus Christ takes part in a re-enactment of the Via Crucis (Way of the Cross) for Catholic children in Tegucigalpa, Honduras. REUTERS/Jorge Cabrera

Reuters / Thursday, April 13, 2017
A child portraying Jesus Christ takes part in a re-enactment of the Via Crucis (Way of the Cross) for Catholic children in Tegucigalpa, Honduras. REUTERS/Jorge Cabrera
Close
2 / 24
Penitent wait to start the procession of the "Santisimo Cristo de la Paciencia" brotherhood during Holy Week in Santiago de Compostela, northern Spain. REUTERS/Miguel Vidal

Penitent wait to start the procession of the "Santisimo Cristo de la Paciencia" brotherhood during Holy Week in Santiago de Compostela, northern Spain. REUTERS/Miguel Vidal

Reuters / Tuesday, April 11, 2017
Penitent wait to start the procession of the "Santisimo Cristo de la Paciencia" brotherhood during Holy Week in Santiago de Compostela, northern Spain. REUTERS/Miguel Vidal
Close
3 / 24
An actor portrays the crucified Jesus Christ during the interactive street-theatre Passion play "Il-Mixja" (The Way), one of a series of Holy Week activities in the run-up to Easter, in the grounds of Verdala Palace outside Rabat, Malta. REUTERS/Darrin Zammit Lupi

An actor portrays the crucified Jesus Christ during the interactive street-theatre Passion play "Il-Mixja" (The Way), one of a series of Holy Week activities in the run-up to Easter, in the grounds of Verdala Palace outside Rabat, Malta....more

Reuters / Tuesday, April 11, 2017
An actor portrays the crucified Jesus Christ during the interactive street-theatre Passion play "Il-Mixja" (The Way), one of a series of Holy Week activities in the run-up to Easter, in the grounds of Verdala Palace outside Rabat, Malta. REUTERS/Darrin Zammit Lupi
Close
4 / 24
A penitent takes part in the procession of the 'El Nazareno' brotherhood during Holy Week in Oviedo, Spain. REUTERS/Eloy Alonso

A penitent takes part in the procession of the 'El Nazareno' brotherhood during Holy Week in Oviedo, Spain. REUTERS/Eloy Alonso

Reuters / Wednesday, April 12, 2017
A penitent takes part in the procession of the 'El Nazareno' brotherhood during Holy Week in Oviedo, Spain. REUTERS/Eloy Alonso
Close
5 / 24
A child portraying Jesus Christ carries a wooden cross during a re-enactment of the Via Crucis (Way of the Cross) for Catholic children in Tegucigalpa, Honduras. REUTERS/Jorge Cabrera

A child portraying Jesus Christ carries a wooden cross during a re-enactment of the Via Crucis (Way of the Cross) for Catholic children in Tegucigalpa, Honduras. REUTERS/Jorge Cabrera

Reuters / Thursday, April 13, 2017
A child portraying Jesus Christ carries a wooden cross during a re-enactment of the Via Crucis (Way of the Cross) for Catholic children in Tegucigalpa, Honduras. REUTERS/Jorge Cabrera
Close
6 / 24
Penitents of "La Estrella" (The Star) brotherhood take part in a procession during Holy Week in the Andalusian capital of Seville, southern Spain. REUTERS/Jesus Moron

Penitents of "La Estrella" (The Star) brotherhood take part in a procession during Holy Week in the Andalusian capital of Seville, southern Spain. REUTERS/Jesus Moron

Reuters / Monday, April 10, 2017
Penitents of "La Estrella" (The Star) brotherhood take part in a procession during Holy Week in the Andalusian capital of Seville, southern Spain. REUTERS/Jesus Moron
Close
7 / 24
A penitent of the Santo Cristo de la Sangre brotherhood takes part in a procession during the Holy Week in Medina Sidonia, southern Spain. REUTERS/Susana Vera

A penitent of the Santo Cristo de la Sangre brotherhood takes part in a procession during the Holy Week in Medina Sidonia, southern Spain. REUTERS/Susana Vera

Reuters / Sunday, April 09, 2017
A penitent of the Santo Cristo de la Sangre brotherhood takes part in a procession during the Holy Week in Medina Sidonia, southern Spain. REUTERS/Susana Vera
Close
8 / 24
Iraqis attend the first Palm Sunday procession in the burnt out main church of the Christian city of Qaraqosh since Iraqi forces retook it from Islamic States militants, Iraq. REUTERS/Suhaib Salem

Iraqis attend the first Palm Sunday procession in the burnt out main church of the Christian city of Qaraqosh since Iraqi forces retook it from Islamic States militants, Iraq. REUTERS/Suhaib Salem

Reuters / Sunday, April 09, 2017
Iraqis attend the first Palm Sunday procession in the burnt out main church of the Christian city of Qaraqosh since Iraqi forces retook it from Islamic States militants, Iraq. REUTERS/Suhaib Salem
Close
9 / 24
Catholics take part in a procession during Palm Sunday celebration in Tegucigalpa, Honduras. REUTERS/Jorge Cabrera

Catholics take part in a procession during Palm Sunday celebration in Tegucigalpa, Honduras. REUTERS/Jorge Cabrera

Reuters / Sunday, April 09, 2017
Catholics take part in a procession during Palm Sunday celebration in Tegucigalpa, Honduras. REUTERS/Jorge Cabrera
Close
10 / 24
A penitent of the brotherhood "Estudiantes" dresses before the start of the Palm Sunday procession in Oviedo, Spain. REUTERS/Eloy Alonso

A penitent of the brotherhood "Estudiantes" dresses before the start of the Palm Sunday procession in Oviedo, Spain. REUTERS/Eloy Alonso

Reuters / Sunday, April 09, 2017
A penitent of the brotherhood "Estudiantes" dresses before the start of the Palm Sunday procession in Oviedo, Spain. REUTERS/Eloy Alonso
Close
11 / 24
A penitent takes part in the Palm Sunday procession of the "Estudiantes" brotherhood in Oviedo, Spain. REUTERS/Eloy Alonso

A penitent takes part in the Palm Sunday procession of the "Estudiantes" brotherhood in Oviedo, Spain. REUTERS/Eloy Alonso

Reuters / Sunday, April 09, 2017
A penitent takes part in the Palm Sunday procession of the "Estudiantes" brotherhood in Oviedo, Spain. REUTERS/Eloy Alonso
Close
12 / 24
A girl stands near candles inside Al-Saleeb church during Palm Sunday in al-Qassaa, Damascus, Syria. REUTERS/Omar Sanadiki

A girl stands near candles inside Al-Saleeb church during Palm Sunday in al-Qassaa, Damascus, Syria. REUTERS/Omar Sanadiki

Reuters / Sunday, April 09, 2017
A girl stands near candles inside Al-Saleeb church during Palm Sunday in al-Qassaa, Damascus, Syria. REUTERS/Omar Sanadiki
Close
13 / 24
An actor dressed as a demon whips a resident during a ceremony known as Los Talciguines, as part of religious activities to mark the start of Holy Week in Texistepeque, El Salvador. REUTERS/Jose Cabezas

An actor dressed as a demon whips a resident during a ceremony known as Los Talciguines, as part of religious activities to mark the start of Holy Week in Texistepeque, El Salvador. REUTERS/Jose Cabezas

Reuters / Monday, April 10, 2017
An actor dressed as a demon whips a resident during a ceremony known as Los Talciguines, as part of religious activities to mark the start of Holy Week in Texistepeque, El Salvador. REUTERS/Jose Cabezas
Close
14 / 24
Penitents of "La Estrella" (The Star) brotherhood take part in a procession during the Holy Week in the Andalusian capital of Seville, southern Spain. REUTERS/Jesus Moron

Penitents of "La Estrella" (The Star) brotherhood take part in a procession during the Holy Week in the Andalusian capital of Seville, southern Spain. REUTERS/Jesus Moron

Reuters / Monday, April 10, 2017
Penitents of "La Estrella" (The Star) brotherhood take part in a procession during the Holy Week in the Andalusian capital of Seville, southern Spain. REUTERS/Jesus Moron
Close
15 / 24
A man holds an image of Jesus Christ while surrounded by churchgoer's holding palm fronds during a Palm Sunday mass, marking the start of the Holy Week, outside of the Our Lady of Perpetual Help church in Paranaque city, metro Manila, Philippines. REUTERS/Romeo Ranoco

A man holds an image of Jesus Christ while surrounded by churchgoer's holding palm fronds during a Palm Sunday mass, marking the start of the Holy Week, outside of the Our Lady of Perpetual Help church in Paranaque city, metro Manila, Philippines....more

Reuters / Saturday, April 08, 2017
A man holds an image of Jesus Christ while surrounded by churchgoer's holding palm fronds during a Palm Sunday mass, marking the start of the Holy Week, outside of the Our Lady of Perpetual Help church in Paranaque city, metro Manila, Philippines. REUTERS/Romeo Ranoco
Close
16 / 24
An man dressed as Jesus Christ participates in a ceremony known as Los Talciguines, as part of religious activities to mark the start of Holy Week in Texistepeque, El Salvador. REUTERS/Jose Cabezas

An man dressed as Jesus Christ participates in a ceremony known as Los Talciguines, as part of religious activities to mark the start of Holy Week in Texistepeque, El Salvador. REUTERS/Jose Cabezas

Reuters / Monday, April 10, 2017
An man dressed as Jesus Christ participates in a ceremony known as Los Talciguines, as part of religious activities to mark the start of Holy Week in Texistepeque, El Salvador. REUTERS/Jose Cabezas
Close
17 / 24
Roma people sing and dance as they take part in a procession of the Gitanos brotherhood during Holy Week in Malaga, southern Spain. REUTERS/Jon Nazca

Roma people sing and dance as they take part in a procession of the Gitanos brotherhood during Holy Week in Malaga, southern Spain. REUTERS/Jon Nazca

Reuters / Monday, April 10, 2017
Roma people sing and dance as they take part in a procession of the Gitanos brotherhood during Holy Week in Malaga, southern Spain. REUTERS/Jon Nazca
Close
18 / 24
A penitent of "Lagrimas and Favores" blows out candles inside a church as she takes part in a Palm Sunday procession, marking the start of the Holy Week in Malaga, southern Spain. REUTERS/Jon Nazca

A penitent of "Lagrimas and Favores" blows out candles inside a church as she takes part in a Palm Sunday procession, marking the start of the Holy Week in Malaga, southern Spain. REUTERS/Jon Nazca

Reuters / Sunday, April 09, 2017
A penitent of "Lagrimas and Favores" blows out candles inside a church as she takes part in a Palm Sunday procession, marking the start of the Holy Week in Malaga, southern Spain. REUTERS/Jon Nazca
Close
19 / 24
Penitents carry a weighted structure with a statue of the Christ as they take part in the procession of the Cautivo brotherhood during Holy Week in Malaga, southern Spain. REUTERS/Jon Nazca

Penitents carry a weighted structure with a statue of the Christ as they take part in the procession of the Cautivo brotherhood during Holy Week in Malaga, southern Spain. REUTERS/Jon Nazca

Reuters / Monday, April 10, 2017
Penitents carry a weighted structure with a statue of the Christ as they take part in the procession of the Cautivo brotherhood during Holy Week in Malaga, southern Spain. REUTERS/Jon Nazca
Close
20 / 24
Penitents of Las Aguas (The Waters) brotherhood walk to a church before taking part in a procession during Holy Week in the Andalusian capital of Seville, southern Spain. REUTERS/Jesus Moron

Penitents of Las Aguas (The Waters) brotherhood walk to a church before taking part in a procession during Holy Week in the Andalusian capital of Seville, southern Spain. REUTERS/Jesus Moron

Reuters / Monday, April 10, 2017
Penitents of Las Aguas (The Waters) brotherhood walk to a church before taking part in a procession during Holy Week in the Andalusian capital of Seville, southern Spain. REUTERS/Jesus Moron
Close
21 / 24
A boy dressed as a demon participate in a mass prior to a ceremony known as Los Talciguines, as part of religious activities to mark the start of Holy Week in Texistepeque, El Salvador. REUTERS/Jose Cabezas

A boy dressed as a demon participate in a mass prior to a ceremony known as Los Talciguines, as part of religious activities to mark the start of Holy Week in Texistepeque, El Salvador. REUTERS/Jose Cabezas

Reuters / Monday, April 10, 2017
A boy dressed as a demon participate in a mass prior to a ceremony known as Los Talciguines, as part of religious activities to mark the start of Holy Week in Texistepeque, El Salvador. REUTERS/Jose Cabezas
Close
22 / 24
A woman wearing a traditional mantilla dress and penitents take part in the procession of the Gitanos brotherhood during Holy Week in Malaga, southern Spain. REUTERS/Jon Nazca

A woman wearing a traditional mantilla dress and penitents take part in the procession of the Gitanos brotherhood during Holy Week in Malaga, southern Spain. REUTERS/Jon Nazca

Reuters / Monday, April 10, 2017
A woman wearing a traditional mantilla dress and penitents take part in the procession of the Gitanos brotherhood during Holy Week in Malaga, southern Spain. REUTERS/Jon Nazca
Close
23 / 24
Costaleras (women who carry a float bearing the statue of Christ) of the Santo Cristo de la Sangre brotherhood pray as they get ready to take part in a procession during the Holy Week in Medina Sidonia, southern Spain. REUTERS/Susana Vera

Costaleras (women who carry a float bearing the statue of Christ) of the Santo Cristo de la Sangre brotherhood pray as they get ready to take part in a procession during the Holy Week in Medina Sidonia, southern Spain. REUTERS/Susana Vera

Reuters / Sunday, April 09, 2017
Costaleras (women who carry a float bearing the statue of Christ) of the Santo Cristo de la Sangre brotherhood pray as they get ready to take part in a procession during the Holy Week in Medina Sidonia, southern Spain. REUTERS/Susana Vera
Close
24 / 24
View Again
View Next
Songkran water festival

Songkran water festival

Next Slideshows

Songkran water festival

Songkran water festival

The Songkran festival, also known as the water festival, marks the start of Thailand's traditional New Year and is believed to wash away bad luck.

Apr 13 2017
Chocolate printed in 3D

Chocolate printed in 3D

Beer bottles and bunnies are printed in 3D at the Belgian chocolate company Miam Factory.

Apr 13 2017
New York auto show

New York auto show

Highlights from the 2017 New York International Auto Show.

Apr 12 2017
Chinese seek live streaming stardom

Chinese seek live streaming stardom

Tens of thousands hope to find online stardom as an anchor on the live video streaming phenomenon sweeping China's media.

Apr 12 2017

MORE IN PICTURES

Ophelia turns London sky red

Ophelia turns London sky red

The sky turns red as dust from the Sahara carried by storm Ophelia filters sunlight over London.

Rohingya's perilous journey

Rohingya's perilous journey

Thousands more Rohingya refugees cross the border into Bangladesh from Myanmar.

Final push against Islamic State in Raqqa

Final push against Islamic State in Raqqa

U.S.-backed militias battle for the last pocket of Islamic State's one-time Syrian capital of Raqqa, bringing their four-month campaign for the city to the brink of victory.

Iraqi forces advance on Kurdish-held area

Iraqi forces advance on Kurdish-held area

Iraq's central government forces advance into territory held by Kurds, seizing a swathe of countryside surrounding the oil city of Kirkuk.

Deadliest wildfires in California history

Deadliest wildfires in California history

Firefighters gained ground on wildfires that killed at least 40 people in the past week, hundreds are still missing.

Today in Sports

Today in Sports

Our top sports photography of the day.

Twin bomb blasts strike Somali capital

Twin bomb blasts strike Somali capital

Two blasts hit busy junctions in the heart of Mogadishu, one of the deadliest attacks since an Islamist insurgency began in 2007.

Cargo plane crashes off Ivory Coast

Cargo plane crashes off Ivory Coast

A cargo plane chartered by the French military crashes into the sea near the airport in Ivory Coast�s main city.

California's scorched landscape

California's scorched landscape

The aftermath of dozens of wildfires in Sonoma and Napa counties, the heart of Northern California's wine country.

View More

Trending Collections

Pictures

Podcast