Celebrating Holy Week
Spanish legionnaires carry a statue of the Christ of Mena outside a church during a ceremony before they take part in the Mena brotherhood procession during Holy Week in Malaga, southern Spain. REUTERS/Jon Nazca
A child portraying Jesus Christ takes part in a re-enactment of the Via Crucis (Way of the Cross) for Catholic children in Tegucigalpa, Honduras. REUTERS/Jorge Cabrera
Penitent wait to start the procession of the "Santisimo Cristo de la Paciencia" brotherhood during Holy Week in Santiago de Compostela, northern Spain. REUTERS/Miguel Vidal
An actor portrays the crucified Jesus Christ during the interactive street-theatre Passion play "Il-Mixja" (The Way), one of a series of Holy Week activities in the run-up to Easter, in the grounds of Verdala Palace outside Rabat, Malta....more
A penitent takes part in the procession of the 'El Nazareno' brotherhood during Holy Week in Oviedo, Spain. REUTERS/Eloy Alonso
A child portraying Jesus Christ carries a wooden cross during a re-enactment of the Via Crucis (Way of the Cross) for Catholic children in Tegucigalpa, Honduras. REUTERS/Jorge Cabrera
Penitents of "La Estrella" (The Star) brotherhood take part in a procession during Holy Week in the Andalusian capital of Seville, southern Spain. REUTERS/Jesus Moron
A penitent of the Santo Cristo de la Sangre brotherhood takes part in a procession during the Holy Week in Medina Sidonia, southern Spain. REUTERS/Susana Vera
Iraqis attend the first Palm Sunday procession in the burnt out main church of the Christian city of Qaraqosh since Iraqi forces retook it from Islamic States militants, Iraq. REUTERS/Suhaib Salem
Catholics take part in a procession during Palm Sunday celebration in Tegucigalpa, Honduras. REUTERS/Jorge Cabrera
A penitent of the brotherhood "Estudiantes" dresses before the start of the Palm Sunday procession in Oviedo, Spain. REUTERS/Eloy Alonso
A penitent takes part in the Palm Sunday procession of the "Estudiantes" brotherhood in Oviedo, Spain. REUTERS/Eloy Alonso
A girl stands near candles inside Al-Saleeb church during Palm Sunday in al-Qassaa, Damascus, Syria. REUTERS/Omar Sanadiki
An actor dressed as a demon whips a resident during a ceremony known as Los Talciguines, as part of religious activities to mark the start of Holy Week in Texistepeque, El Salvador. REUTERS/Jose Cabezas
Penitents of "La Estrella" (The Star) brotherhood take part in a procession during the Holy Week in the Andalusian capital of Seville, southern Spain. REUTERS/Jesus Moron
A man holds an image of Jesus Christ while surrounded by churchgoer's holding palm fronds during a Palm Sunday mass, marking the start of the Holy Week, outside of the Our Lady of Perpetual Help church in Paranaque city, metro Manila, Philippines....more
An man dressed as Jesus Christ participates in a ceremony known as Los Talciguines, as part of religious activities to mark the start of Holy Week in Texistepeque, El Salvador. REUTERS/Jose Cabezas
Roma people sing and dance as they take part in a procession of the Gitanos brotherhood during Holy Week in Malaga, southern Spain. REUTERS/Jon Nazca
A penitent of "Lagrimas and Favores" blows out candles inside a church as she takes part in a Palm Sunday procession, marking the start of the Holy Week in Malaga, southern Spain. REUTERS/Jon Nazca
Penitents carry a weighted structure with a statue of the Christ as they take part in the procession of the Cautivo brotherhood during Holy Week in Malaga, southern Spain. REUTERS/Jon Nazca
Penitents of Las Aguas (The Waters) brotherhood walk to a church before taking part in a procession during Holy Week in the Andalusian capital of Seville, southern Spain. REUTERS/Jesus Moron
A boy dressed as a demon participate in a mass prior to a ceremony known as Los Talciguines, as part of religious activities to mark the start of Holy Week in Texistepeque, El Salvador. REUTERS/Jose Cabezas
A woman wearing a traditional mantilla dress and penitents take part in the procession of the Gitanos brotherhood during Holy Week in Malaga, southern Spain. REUTERS/Jon Nazca
Costaleras (women who carry a float bearing the statue of Christ) of the Santo Cristo de la Sangre brotherhood pray as they get ready to take part in a procession during the Holy Week in Medina Sidonia, southern Spain. REUTERS/Susana Vera
