Pictures | Tue Aug 19, 2014

Celebrating Krishna

Devotees try to form a human pyramid to break a clay pot containing curd during the celebrations to mark the Hindu festival of Janmashtami in Mumbai August 18, 2014. REUTERS/Shailesh Andrade

Tuesday, August 19, 2014
An Indian artist dressed as Hindu Lord Krishna takes part in a play during celebrations to mark Janmashtami festival in New Delhi August 18, 2014. REUTERS/Anindito Mukherjee

Tuesday, August 19, 2014
Devotees try to form a human pyramid to break a clay pot containing curd during celebrations to mark the Hindu festival of Janmashtami in Mumbai August 18, 2014. REUTERS/Danish Siddiqui

Tuesday, August 19, 2014
Devotees tumble as they try to form a human pyramid to break a clay pot containing curd during celebrations of Janmashtami in Mumbai August 18, 2014. REUTERS/Danish Siddiqui

Tuesday, August 19, 2014
Devotees pray before forming a human pyramid to break a clay pot containing curd during celebrations to mark the Hindu festival of Janmashtami in Mumbai August 18, 2014. REUTERS/Danish Siddiqui

Tuesday, August 19, 2014
An Indian artist showers flower petals on another artist dressed as Hindu Lord Krishna, as they take part in a play during celebrations to mark Janmashtami festival in New Delhi August 18, 2014. REUTERS/Anindito Mukherjee

Tuesday, August 19, 2014
Devotees try to form a human pyramid to break a clay pot containing curd during the celebrations to mark the Hindu festival of Janmashtami in Mumbai August 18, 2014. REUTERS/Danish Siddiqui

Tuesday, August 19, 2014
A Hindu priest with a tika on his forehead sits near the Krishna Temple to offer prayers during the Krishna Janmasthami festival in Lalitpur August 17, 2014. REUTERS/Navesh Chitrakar

Tuesday, August 19, 2014
Students spin an idol of Hindu Lord Krishna during celebrations marking the Janmashtami festival inside a school in the western Indian city of Ahmedabad August 16, 2014. REUTERS/Amit Dave

Tuesday, August 19, 2014
Students dressed as Hindu Lord Krishna and his consort Radha offer school prayers inside their classroom during celebrations marking the Janmashtami festival in the western Indian city of Ahmedabad August 16, 2014. . REUTERS/Amit Dave

Tuesday, August 19, 2014
A child dressed as Hindu Lord Krishna attends a fancy dress competition at a temple during celebrations before the Janmashtami festival in the northern Indian city of Chandigarh August 16, 2014. REUTERS/Ajay Verma

Tuesday, August 19, 2014
An Indian artist dressed as Radha, the consort of Hindu Krishna, takes part in a play during celebrations to mark Janmashtami festival in New Delhi August 18, 2014. REUTERS/Anindito Mukherjee

Tuesday, August 19, 2014
A devotee breaks a clay pot containing curd during the celebrations to mark the Hindu festival of Janmashtami in Mumbai August 18, 2014. REUTERS/Danish Siddiqui

Tuesday, August 19, 2014
A Hindu priest sits near the Krishna Temple to offer prayers during the Krishna Janmasthami festival in Lalitpur August 17, 2014. REUTERS/Navesh Chitrakar

Tuesday, August 19, 2014
Indian artists rest backstage before taking part in a play during celebrations to mark Janmashtami festival in New Delhi August 18, 2014. REUTERS/Anindito Mukherjee

Tuesday, August 19, 2014
Students hold an idol of Hindu Lord Krishna during the celebrations to mark Janmashtami festival inside a school in the western Indian city of Ahmedabad August 16, 2014. REUTERS/Amit Dave

Tuesday, August 19, 2014
A tricycle rider transports a mural of Hindu Lord Krishna and his consort Radha ahead of the Janmashtami festival in Kolkata August 13, 2014. REUTERS/Rupak De Chowdhuri

Tuesday, August 19, 2014
An Indian artist dressed as Hindu Lord Vishnu, whose incarnation is Lord Krishna, takes part in a play during celebrations to mark Janmashtami festival in New Delhi August 18, 2014. REUTERS/Anindito Mukherjee

Tuesday, August 19, 2014
