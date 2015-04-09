Edition:
United States
Pictures | Thu Apr 9, 2015 | 6:50pm EDT

Celebrating Orthodox Easter

A Christian pilgrim dips in the water during her visit to the baptismal site known as Qasr el-Yahud on the banks of the Jordan River, near the West Bank city of Jericho, April 9, 2015. A day ahead of Orthodox Good Friday, the Easter period draws many Christian tourists to visit well-known religious sites, including Qasr el-Yahud, where it is believed John the Baptist baptized Jesus. REUTERS/Amir Cohen

A Christian pilgrim dips in the water during her visit to the baptismal site known as Qasr el-Yahud on the banks of the Jordan River, near the West Bank city of Jericho, April 9, 2015. A day ahead of Orthodox Good Friday, the Easter period draws many...more

Reuters / Thursday, April 09, 2015
A Christian pilgrim dips in the water during her visit to the baptismal site known as Qasr el-Yahud on the banks of the Jordan River, near the West Bank city of Jericho, April 9, 2015. A day ahead of Orthodox Good Friday, the Easter period draws many Christian tourists to visit well-known religious sites, including Qasr el-Yahud, where it is believed John the Baptist baptized Jesus. REUTERS/Amir Cohen
Close
1 / 17
Members of the Greek Orthodox clergy await the arrival of the Greek Orthodox Patriarch of Jerusalem Metropolitan Theophilos before the washing of the feet ceremony outside the Church of the Holy Sepulchre in Jerusalem's Old City, April 9, 2015. REUTERS/Ammar Awad

Members of the Greek Orthodox clergy await the arrival of the Greek Orthodox Patriarch of Jerusalem Metropolitan Theophilos before the washing of the feet ceremony outside the Church of the Holy Sepulchre in Jerusalem's Old City, April 9, 2015....more

Reuters / Thursday, April 09, 2015
Members of the Greek Orthodox clergy await the arrival of the Greek Orthodox Patriarch of Jerusalem Metropolitan Theophilos before the washing of the feet ceremony outside the Church of the Holy Sepulchre in Jerusalem's Old City, April 9, 2015. REUTERS/Ammar Awad
Close
2 / 17
An Ethiopian Orthodox worshiper prays during the washing of the feet ceremony at the Ethiopian section of the Church of the Holy Sepulchre in Jerusalem's Old City April 9, 2015. REUTERS/Ammar Awad

An Ethiopian Orthodox worshiper prays during the washing of the feet ceremony at the Ethiopian section of the Church of the Holy Sepulchre in Jerusalem's Old City April 9, 2015. REUTERS/Ammar Awad

Reuters / Thursday, April 09, 2015
An Ethiopian Orthodox worshiper prays during the washing of the feet ceremony at the Ethiopian section of the Church of the Holy Sepulchre in Jerusalem's Old City April 9, 2015. REUTERS/Ammar Awad
Close
3 / 17
Ethiopian Orthodox worshippers wait for the start of the washing of the feet ceremony outside the Ethiopian section of the Church of the Holy Sepulchre in Jerusalem's Old City April 9, 2015. REUTERS/Ammar Awad

Ethiopian Orthodox worshippers wait for the start of the washing of the feet ceremony outside the Ethiopian section of the Church of the Holy Sepulchre in Jerusalem's Old City April 9, 2015. REUTERS/Ammar Awad

Reuters / Thursday, April 09, 2015
Ethiopian Orthodox worshippers wait for the start of the washing of the feet ceremony outside the Ethiopian section of the Church of the Holy Sepulchre in Jerusalem's Old City April 9, 2015. REUTERS/Ammar Awad
Close
4 / 17
A Christian pilgrim prays during her visit to the baptismal site known as Qasr el-Yahud on the banks of the Jordan River near the West Bank city of Jericho April 9, 2015. REUTERS/Amir Cohen

A Christian pilgrim prays during her visit to the baptismal site known as Qasr el-Yahud on the banks of the Jordan River near the West Bank city of Jericho April 9, 2015. REUTERS/Amir Cohen

Reuters / Thursday, April 09, 2015
A Christian pilgrim prays during her visit to the baptismal site known as Qasr el-Yahud on the banks of the Jordan River near the West Bank city of Jericho April 9, 2015. REUTERS/Amir Cohen
Close
5 / 17
A Christian pilgrim dips in the water during his visit to the baptismal site known as Qasr el-Yahud on the banks of the Jordan River near the West Bank city of Jericho April 9, 2015. REUTERS/Amir Cohen

A Christian pilgrim dips in the water during his visit to the baptismal site known as Qasr el-Yahud on the banks of the Jordan River near the West Bank city of Jericho April 9, 2015. REUTERS/Amir Cohen

Reuters / Thursday, April 09, 2015
A Christian pilgrim dips in the water during his visit to the baptismal site known as Qasr el-Yahud on the banks of the Jordan River near the West Bank city of Jericho April 9, 2015. REUTERS/Amir Cohen
Close
6 / 17
An Ethiopian Orthodox worshiper prays during the washing of the feet ceremony at the Ethiopian section of the Church of the Holy Sepulchre in Jerusalem's Old City April 9, 2015. REUTERS/Ammar Awad

An Ethiopian Orthodox worshiper prays during the washing of the feet ceremony at the Ethiopian section of the Church of the Holy Sepulchre in Jerusalem's Old City April 9, 2015. REUTERS/Ammar Awad

Reuters / Thursday, April 09, 2015
An Ethiopian Orthodox worshiper prays during the washing of the feet ceremony at the Ethiopian section of the Church of the Holy Sepulchre in Jerusalem's Old City April 9, 2015. REUTERS/Ammar Awad
Close
7 / 17
An Ethiopian Orthodox priest holds a cross during the washing of the feet ceremony outside the Ethiopian section of the Church of the Holy Sepulchre in Jerusalem's Old City April 9, 2015. REUTERS/Ammar Awad

An Ethiopian Orthodox priest holds a cross during the washing of the feet ceremony outside the Ethiopian section of the Church of the Holy Sepulchre in Jerusalem's Old City April 9, 2015. REUTERS/Ammar Awad

Reuters / Thursday, April 09, 2015
An Ethiopian Orthodox priest holds a cross during the washing of the feet ceremony outside the Ethiopian section of the Church of the Holy Sepulchre in Jerusalem's Old City April 9, 2015. REUTERS/Ammar Awad
Close
8 / 17
A Christian pilgrim dips in the water during his visit to the baptismal site known as Qasr el-Yahud on the banks of the Jordan River near the West Bank city of Jericho April 9, 2015. REUTERS/Amir Cohen

A Christian pilgrim dips in the water during his visit to the baptismal site known as Qasr el-Yahud on the banks of the Jordan River near the West Bank city of Jericho April 9, 2015. REUTERS/Amir Cohen

Reuters / Thursday, April 09, 2015
A Christian pilgrim dips in the water during his visit to the baptismal site known as Qasr el-Yahud on the banks of the Jordan River near the West Bank city of Jericho April 9, 2015. REUTERS/Amir Cohen
Close
9 / 17
An Ethiopian Orthodox worshiper waits for the start of the washing of the feet ceremony outside the Ethiopian section of the Church of the Holy Sepulchre in Jerusalem's Old City April 9, 2015. REUTERS/Ammar Awad

An Ethiopian Orthodox worshiper waits for the start of the washing of the feet ceremony outside the Ethiopian section of the Church of the Holy Sepulchre in Jerusalem's Old City April 9, 2015. REUTERS/Ammar Awad

Reuters / Thursday, April 09, 2015
An Ethiopian Orthodox worshiper waits for the start of the washing of the feet ceremony outside the Ethiopian section of the Church of the Holy Sepulchre in Jerusalem's Old City April 9, 2015. REUTERS/Ammar Awad
Close
10 / 17
Ethiopian Orthodox worshipers attend the washing of the feet ceremony in the Ethiopian section of the Church of the Holy Sepulchre in Jerusalem's Old City April 9, 2015. REUTERS/Ammar Awad

Ethiopian Orthodox worshipers attend the washing of the feet ceremony in the Ethiopian section of the Church of the Holy Sepulchre in Jerusalem's Old City April 9, 2015. REUTERS/Ammar Awad

Reuters / Thursday, April 09, 2015
Ethiopian Orthodox worshipers attend the washing of the feet ceremony in the Ethiopian section of the Church of the Holy Sepulchre in Jerusalem's Old City April 9, 2015. REUTERS/Ammar Awad
Close
11 / 17
A worshiper prays during the washing of the feet ceremony outside the Church of the Holy Sepulchre in Jerusalem's Old City, April 9, 2015. REUTERS/Ammar Awad

A worshiper prays during the washing of the feet ceremony outside the Church of the Holy Sepulchre in Jerusalem's Old City, April 9, 2015. REUTERS/Ammar Awad

Reuters / Thursday, April 09, 2015
A worshiper prays during the washing of the feet ceremony outside the Church of the Holy Sepulchre in Jerusalem's Old City, April 9, 2015. REUTERS/Ammar Awad
Close
12 / 17
A Greek Orthodox priest is given a book as he stands on a platform during the washing of the feet ceremony outside the Church of the Holy Sepulchre in Jerusalem's Old City, April 9, 2015. REUTERS/Ammar Awad

A Greek Orthodox priest is given a book as he stands on a platform during the washing of the feet ceremony outside the Church of the Holy Sepulchre in Jerusalem's Old City, April 9, 2015. REUTERS/Ammar Awad

Reuters / Thursday, April 09, 2015
A Greek Orthodox priest is given a book as he stands on a platform during the washing of the feet ceremony outside the Church of the Holy Sepulchre in Jerusalem's Old City, April 9, 2015. REUTERS/Ammar Awad
Close
13 / 17
A clergy member of the Orthodox Church blows out candles during a mass in the Church of the Holy Sepulchre in Jerusalem's Old City April 8, 2015. REUTERS/Baz Ratner

A clergy member of the Orthodox Church blows out candles during a mass in the Church of the Holy Sepulchre in Jerusalem's Old City April 8, 2015. REUTERS/Baz Ratner

Reuters / Wednesday, April 08, 2015
A clergy member of the Orthodox Church blows out candles during a mass in the Church of the Holy Sepulchre in Jerusalem's Old City April 8, 2015. REUTERS/Baz Ratner
Close
14 / 17
Greek Orthodox Patriarch of Jerusalem Metropolitan Theophilos leaves the Church of the Holy Sepulchre to begin the washing of the feet ceremony in Jerusalem's Old City, April 9, 2015. REUTERS/Ammar Awad

Greek Orthodox Patriarch of Jerusalem Metropolitan Theophilos leaves the Church of the Holy Sepulchre to begin the washing of the feet ceremony in Jerusalem's Old City, April 9, 2015. REUTERS/Ammar Awad

Reuters / Thursday, April 09, 2015
Greek Orthodox Patriarch of Jerusalem Metropolitan Theophilos leaves the Church of the Holy Sepulchre to begin the washing of the feet ceremony in Jerusalem's Old City, April 9, 2015. REUTERS/Ammar Awad
Close
15 / 17
Greek Orthodox Patriarch of Jerusalem Metropolitan Theophilos blesses the crowd after the washing of the feet ceremony outside the Church of the Holy Sepulchre in Jerusalem's Old City, April 9, 2015. REUTERS/Ammar Awad

Greek Orthodox Patriarch of Jerusalem Metropolitan Theophilos blesses the crowd after the washing of the feet ceremony outside the Church of the Holy Sepulchre in Jerusalem's Old City, April 9, 2015. REUTERS/Ammar Awad

Reuters / Thursday, April 09, 2015
Greek Orthodox Patriarch of Jerusalem Metropolitan Theophilos blesses the crowd after the washing of the feet ceremony outside the Church of the Holy Sepulchre in Jerusalem's Old City, April 9, 2015. REUTERS/Ammar Awad
Close
16 / 17
A Christian Orthodox nun and a worshiper hold candles as they attend a mass in the Church of the Holy Sepulchre in Jerusalem's Old City April 8, 2015. REUTERS/Baz Ratner

A Christian Orthodox nun and a worshiper hold candles as they attend a mass in the Church of the Holy Sepulchre in Jerusalem's Old City April 8, 2015. REUTERS/Baz Ratner

Reuters / Wednesday, April 08, 2015
A Christian Orthodox nun and a worshiper hold candles as they attend a mass in the Church of the Holy Sepulchre in Jerusalem's Old City April 8, 2015. REUTERS/Baz Ratner
Close
17 / 17
View Again
View Next
Outrage in South Carolina

Outrage in South Carolina

Next Slideshows

Outrage in South Carolina

Outrage in South Carolina

Demonstrators rally after a white officer is caught on video killing a black man by shooting him in the back as he ran.

Apr 09 2015
World's oldest art replicated

World's oldest art replicated

A replica of the pre-historic Decorated Cave of Pont-d'Arc, containing the world's earliest known art and recently named a UNESCO World Heritage site.

Apr 08 2015
Drug tunnels of Mexico

Drug tunnels of Mexico

Walking the smuggling tunnels under the U.S.-Mexico border.

Apr 08 2015
Trapped in ice

Trapped in ice

Coast guard ships come to the rescue of freighters trapped in ice on Lake Superior.

Apr 07 2015

MORE IN PICTURES

Road to the World Series

Road to the World Series

Highlights from the MLB playoffs.

Deadly wildfires in Portugal and Spain

Deadly wildfires in Portugal and Spain

Flames ripped across Iberian countryside left tinder-dry by an unusually hot summer and early autumn, fanned by strong winds as remnants of ex-Hurricane Ophelia brushed coastal areas.

Deadliest wildfires in California history

Deadliest wildfires in California history

Firefighters gained ground on wildfires that killed at least 40 people in the past week, hundreds are still missing.

Rohingya's perilous journey

Rohingya's perilous journey

Thousands more Rohingya refugees cross the border into Bangladesh from Myanmar.

Ophelia turns London sky red

Ophelia turns London sky red

The sky turns red as dust from the Sahara carried by storm Ophelia filters sunlight over London.

Final push against Islamic State in Raqqa

Final push against Islamic State in Raqqa

U.S.-backed militias battle for the last pocket of Islamic State's one-time Syrian capital of Raqqa, bringing their four-month campaign for the city to the brink of victory.

Iraqi forces advance on Kurdish-held area

Iraqi forces advance on Kurdish-held area

Iraq's central government forces advance into territory held by Kurds, seizing a swathe of countryside surrounding the oil city of Kirkuk.

Today in Sports

Today in Sports

Our top sports photography of the day.

Twin bomb blasts strike Somali capital

Twin bomb blasts strike Somali capital

Two blasts hit busy junctions in the heart of Mogadishu, one of the deadliest attacks since an Islamist insurgency began in 2007.

View More

Trending Collections

Pictures

Podcast