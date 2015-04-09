Celebrating Orthodox Easter
A Christian pilgrim dips in the water during her visit to the baptismal site known as Qasr el-Yahud on the banks of the Jordan River, near the West Bank city of Jericho, April 9, 2015. A day ahead of Orthodox Good Friday, the Easter period draws many...more
Members of the Greek Orthodox clergy await the arrival of the Greek Orthodox Patriarch of Jerusalem Metropolitan Theophilos before the washing of the feet ceremony outside the Church of the Holy Sepulchre in Jerusalem's Old City, April 9, 2015....more
An Ethiopian Orthodox worshiper prays during the washing of the feet ceremony at the Ethiopian section of the Church of the Holy Sepulchre in Jerusalem's Old City April 9, 2015. REUTERS/Ammar Awad
Ethiopian Orthodox worshippers wait for the start of the washing of the feet ceremony outside the Ethiopian section of the Church of the Holy Sepulchre in Jerusalem's Old City April 9, 2015. REUTERS/Ammar Awad
A Christian pilgrim prays during her visit to the baptismal site known as Qasr el-Yahud on the banks of the Jordan River near the West Bank city of Jericho April 9, 2015. REUTERS/Amir Cohen
A Christian pilgrim dips in the water during his visit to the baptismal site known as Qasr el-Yahud on the banks of the Jordan River near the West Bank city of Jericho April 9, 2015. REUTERS/Amir Cohen
An Ethiopian Orthodox worshiper prays during the washing of the feet ceremony at the Ethiopian section of the Church of the Holy Sepulchre in Jerusalem's Old City April 9, 2015. REUTERS/Ammar Awad
An Ethiopian Orthodox priest holds a cross during the washing of the feet ceremony outside the Ethiopian section of the Church of the Holy Sepulchre in Jerusalem's Old City April 9, 2015. REUTERS/Ammar Awad
A Christian pilgrim dips in the water during his visit to the baptismal site known as Qasr el-Yahud on the banks of the Jordan River near the West Bank city of Jericho April 9, 2015. REUTERS/Amir Cohen
An Ethiopian Orthodox worshiper waits for the start of the washing of the feet ceremony outside the Ethiopian section of the Church of the Holy Sepulchre in Jerusalem's Old City April 9, 2015. REUTERS/Ammar Awad
Ethiopian Orthodox worshipers attend the washing of the feet ceremony in the Ethiopian section of the Church of the Holy Sepulchre in Jerusalem's Old City April 9, 2015. REUTERS/Ammar Awad
A worshiper prays during the washing of the feet ceremony outside the Church of the Holy Sepulchre in Jerusalem's Old City, April 9, 2015. REUTERS/Ammar Awad
A Greek Orthodox priest is given a book as he stands on a platform during the washing of the feet ceremony outside the Church of the Holy Sepulchre in Jerusalem's Old City, April 9, 2015. REUTERS/Ammar Awad
A clergy member of the Orthodox Church blows out candles during a mass in the Church of the Holy Sepulchre in Jerusalem's Old City April 8, 2015. REUTERS/Baz Ratner
Greek Orthodox Patriarch of Jerusalem Metropolitan Theophilos leaves the Church of the Holy Sepulchre to begin the washing of the feet ceremony in Jerusalem's Old City, April 9, 2015. REUTERS/Ammar Awad
Greek Orthodox Patriarch of Jerusalem Metropolitan Theophilos blesses the crowd after the washing of the feet ceremony outside the Church of the Holy Sepulchre in Jerusalem's Old City, April 9, 2015. REUTERS/Ammar Awad
A Christian Orthodox nun and a worshiper hold candles as they attend a mass in the Church of the Holy Sepulchre in Jerusalem's Old City April 8, 2015. REUTERS/Baz Ratner
Next Slideshows
Outrage in South Carolina
Demonstrators rally after a white officer is caught on video killing a black man by shooting him in the back as he ran.
World's oldest art replicated
A replica of the pre-historic Decorated Cave of Pont-d'Arc, containing the world's earliest known art and recently named a UNESCO World Heritage site.
Drug tunnels of Mexico
Walking the smuggling tunnels under the U.S.-Mexico border.
Trapped in ice
Coast guard ships come to the rescue of freighters trapped in ice on Lake Superior.
MORE IN PICTURES
Road to the World Series
Highlights from the MLB playoffs.
Deadly wildfires in Portugal and Spain
Flames ripped across Iberian countryside left tinder-dry by an unusually hot summer and early autumn, fanned by strong winds as remnants of ex-Hurricane Ophelia brushed coastal areas.
Deadliest wildfires in California history
Firefighters gained ground on wildfires that killed at least 40 people in the past week, hundreds are still missing.
Rohingya's perilous journey
Thousands more Rohingya refugees cross the border into Bangladesh from Myanmar.
Ophelia turns London sky red
The sky turns red as dust from the Sahara carried by storm Ophelia filters sunlight over London.
Final push against Islamic State in Raqqa
U.S.-backed militias battle for the last pocket of Islamic State's one-time Syrian capital of Raqqa, bringing their four-month campaign for the city to the brink of victory.
Iraqi forces advance on Kurdish-held area
Iraq's central government forces advance into territory held by Kurds, seizing a swathe of countryside surrounding the oil city of Kirkuk.
Today in Sports
Our top sports photography of the day.
Twin bomb blasts strike Somali capital
Two blasts hit busy junctions in the heart of Mogadishu, one of the deadliest attacks since an Islamist insurgency began in 2007.