Celebrating Purim

<p>An Israeli soldier (R) stands guard as he watches a man dressed in a clown costume juggle during a parade for the Jewish holiday of Purim in the West Bank city of Hebron March 8, 2012. Purim is a celebration of the Jews' salvation from genocide in ancient Persia, as recounted in the Book of Esther. REUTERS/Nir Elias </p>

An Israeli soldier (R) stands guard as he watches a man dressed in a clown costume juggle during a parade for the Jewish holiday of Purim in the West Bank city of Hebron March 8, 2012. Purim is a celebration of the Jews' salvation from genocide in ancient Persia, as recounted in the Book of Esther.

An Israeli soldier (R) stands guard as he watches a man dressed in a clown costume juggle during a parade for the Jewish holiday of Purim in the West Bank city of Hebron March 8, 2012.

<p>An Israeli dressed in a costume takes part in an annual parade for the Jewish holiday of Purim in the Israeli city of Holon, near Tel Aviv March 8, 2012. REUTERS/Amir Cohen </p>

An Israeli dressed in a costume takes part in an annual parade for the Jewish holiday of Purim in the Israeli city of Holon, near Tel Aviv March 8, 2012.

An Israeli dressed in a costume takes part in an annual parade for the Jewish holiday of Purim in the Israeli city of Holon, near Tel Aviv March 8, 2012.

<p>Israeli dressed in costumes take part in an annual parade for the Jewish holiday of Purim in the Israeli city of Holon, near Tel Aviv March 8, 2012. REUTERS/Amir Cohen </p>

Israeli dressed in costumes take part in an annual parade for the Jewish holiday of Purim in the Israeli city of Holon, near Tel Aviv March 8, 2012.

Israeli dressed in costumes take part in an annual parade for the Jewish holiday of Purim in the Israeli city of Holon, near Tel Aviv March 8, 2012.

<p>A Jewish settler (R) wearing a wig walks with children past Israeli soldiers standing guard in the West Bank city of Hebron March 8 2012, as they take part in a parade for the Jewish holiday of Purim. REUTERS/Nir Elias </p>

A Jewish settler (R) wearing a wig walks with children past Israeli soldiers standing guard in the West Bank city of Hebron March 8 2012, as they take part in a parade for the Jewish holiday of Purim.

A Jewish settler (R) wearing a wig walks with children past Israeli soldiers standing guard in the West Bank city of Hebron March 8 2012, as they take part in a parade for the Jewish holiday of Purim.

<p>Ultra-Orthodox Jews read The Book of Esther during celebrations for the Jewish holiday of Purim at a synagogue in Bnei Brak March 7, 2012. REUTERS/Ronen Zvulun </p>

Ultra-Orthodox Jews read The Book of Esther during celebrations for the Jewish holiday of Purim at a synagogue in Bnei Brak March 7, 2012.

Ultra-Orthodox Jews read The Book of Esther during celebrations for the Jewish holiday of Purim at a synagogue in Bnei Brak March 7, 2012.

<p>An Ultra-Orthodox Jewish boy poses with a cigarette during celebration for the Jewish holiday of Purim at a synagogue in Bnei Brak March 7, 2012. REUTERS/Nir Elias</p>

An Ultra-Orthodox Jewish boy poses with a cigarette during celebration for the Jewish holiday of Purim at a synagogue in Bnei Brak March 7, 2012.

An Ultra-Orthodox Jewish boy poses with a cigarette during celebration for the Jewish holiday of Purim at a synagogue in Bnei Brak March 7, 2012.

<p>Ultra-Orthodox Jews celebrate the Jewish holiday of Purim at a synagogue in Bnei Brak March 7, 2012. REUTERS/Ronen Zvulun </p>

Ultra-Orthodox Jews celebrate the Jewish holiday of Purim at a synagogue in Bnei Brak March 7, 2012.

Ultra-Orthodox Jews celebrate the Jewish holiday of Purim at a synagogue in Bnei Brak March 7, 2012.

<p>Ultra-Orthodox Jewish boys, dressed in a special costume for Purim, and other adults read Book of Esther celebrating the Jewish holiday of Purim at a synagogue in Bnei Brak March 7, 2012. REUTERS/Nir Elias </p>

Ultra-Orthodox Jewish boys, dressed in a special costume for Purim, and other adults read Book of Esther celebrating the Jewish holiday of Purim at a synagogue in Bnei Brak March 7, 2012.

Ultra-Orthodox Jewish boys, dressed in a special costume for Purim, and other adults read Book of Esther celebrating the Jewish holiday of Purim at a synagogue in Bnei Brak March 7, 2012.

<p>Ultra-Orthodox Jews celebrate the Jewish holiday of Purim at a synagogue in Bnei Brak March 7, 2012. REUTERS/Nir Elias </p>

Ultra-Orthodox Jews celebrate the Jewish holiday of Purim at a synagogue in Bnei Brak March 7, 2012.

Ultra-Orthodox Jews celebrate the Jewish holiday of Purim at a synagogue in Bnei Brak March 7, 2012.

<p>Ultra-Orthodox Jews celebrate the Jewish holiday of Purim at a synagogue in Bnei Brak March 7, 2012. REUTERS/Nir Elias </p>

Ultra-Orthodox Jews celebrate the Jewish holiday of Purim at a synagogue in Bnei Brak March 7, 2012.

Ultra-Orthodox Jews celebrate the Jewish holiday of Purim at a synagogue in Bnei Brak March 7, 2012.

<p>Ultra-Orthodox Jewish boys dressed in a special costume for Purim is seen while celebrating the Jewish holiday of Purim at a synagogue in Bnei Brak March 7, 2012. REUTERS/Nir Elias </p>

Ultra-Orthodox Jewish boys dressed in a special costume for Purim is seen while celebrating the Jewish holiday of Purim at a synagogue in Bnei Brak March 7, 2012.

Ultra-Orthodox Jewish boys dressed in a special costume for Purim is seen while celebrating the Jewish holiday of Purim at a synagogue in Bnei Brak March 7, 2012.

<p>An Ultra-Orthodox Jewish boy, dressed in a special costume for Purim, and other adults read Book of Esther celebrating the Jewish holiday of Purim at a synagogue in Bnei Brak March 7, 2012. REUTERS/Nir Elias </p>

An Ultra-Orthodox Jewish boy, dressed in a special costume for Purim, and other adults read Book of Esther celebrating the Jewish holiday of Purim at a synagogue in Bnei Brak March 7, 2012.

An Ultra-Orthodox Jewish boy, dressed in a special costume for Purim, and other adults read Book of Esther celebrating the Jewish holiday of Purim at a synagogue in Bnei Brak March 7, 2012.

<p>Israeli youths dressed as zombies take part in an annual Zombie Walk procession ahead of the Jewish holiday of Purim, in Tel Aviv March 6, 2012. REUTERS/Amir Cohen </p>

Israeli youths dressed as zombies take part in an annual Zombie Walk procession ahead of the Jewish holiday of Purim, in Tel Aviv March 6, 2012.

Israeli youths dressed as zombies take part in an annual Zombie Walk procession ahead of the Jewish holiday of Purim, in Tel Aviv March 6, 2012.

<p>Israeli youths dressed as zombies take part in an annual Zombie Walk procession ahead of the Jewish holiday of Purim, in Tel Aviv March 6, 2012. REUTERS/Amir Cohen </p>

Israeli youths dressed as zombies take part in an annual Zombie Walk procession ahead of the Jewish holiday of Purim, in Tel Aviv March 6, 2012.

Israeli youths dressed as zombies take part in an annual Zombie Walk procession ahead of the Jewish holiday of Purim, in Tel Aviv March 6, 2012.

<p>Israeli youths take part in an annual Zombie Walk procession ahead of the Jewish holiday of Purim, in Tel Aviv March 6, 2012. REUTERS/Amir Cohen</p>

Israeli youths take part in an annual Zombie Walk procession ahead of the Jewish holiday of Purim, in Tel Aviv March 6, 2012.

Israeli youths take part in an annual Zombie Walk procession ahead of the Jewish holiday of Purim, in Tel Aviv March 6, 2012.

<p>An Israeli youth dressed as a zombie takes part in an annual Zombie Walk procession ahead of the Jewish holiday of Purim, in Tel Aviv March 6, 2012. REUTERS/Amir Cohen </p>

An Israeli youth dressed as a zombie takes part in an annual Zombie Walk procession ahead of the Jewish holiday of Purim, in Tel Aviv March 6, 2012.

An Israeli youth dressed as a zombie takes part in an annual Zombie Walk procession ahead of the Jewish holiday of Purim, in Tel Aviv March 6, 2012.

<p>A student wears a costume during a parade ahead of the Jewish holiday of Purim outside the Bialik Rogozin school in south Tel Aviv March 6, 2012. At Bialik Rogozin, children of migrant workers and refugees from 48 states are educated alongside native Israelis. REUTERS/Nir Elias</p>

A student wears a costume during a parade ahead of the Jewish holiday of Purim outside the Bialik Rogozin school in south Tel Aviv March 6, 2012. At Bialik Rogozin, children of migrant workers and refugees from 48 states are educated alongside native Israelis.

A student wears a costume during a parade ahead of the Jewish holiday of Purim outside the Bialik Rogozin school in south Tel Aviv March 6, 2012. At Bialik Rogozin, children of migrant workers and refugees from 48 states are educated alongside native Israelis.

<p>Students wear costumes during a parade ahead of the Jewish holiday of Purim outside the Bialik Rogozin school in south Tel Aviv March 6, 2012. REUTERS/Nir Elias </p>

Students wear costumes during a parade ahead of the Jewish holiday of Purim outside the Bialik Rogozin school in south Tel Aviv March 6, 2012.

Students wear costumes during a parade ahead of the Jewish holiday of Purim outside the Bialik Rogozin school in south Tel Aviv March 6, 2012.

<p>A schoolgirl wearing a costume holds a balloon during a parade for the Jewish holiday of Purim outside the Bialik Rogozin school in south Tel Aviv March 6, 2012. REUTERS/Nir Elias </p>

A schoolgirl wearing a costume holds a balloon during a parade for the Jewish holiday of Purim outside the Bialik Rogozin school in south Tel Aviv March 6, 2012.

A schoolgirl wearing a costume holds a balloon during a parade for the Jewish holiday of Purim outside the Bialik Rogozin school in south Tel Aviv March 6, 2012.

<p>A schoolboy wearing a costume sits during celebrations ahead of the Jewish holiday of Purim at the Bialik Rogozin school in south Tel Aviv March 6, 2012. REUTERS/Nir Elias</p>

A schoolboy wearing a costume sits during celebrations ahead of the Jewish holiday of Purim at the Bialik Rogozin school in south Tel Aviv March 6, 2012.

A schoolboy wearing a costume sits during celebrations ahead of the Jewish holiday of Purim at the Bialik Rogozin school in south Tel Aviv March 6, 2012.

