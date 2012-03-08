Celebrating Purim
An Israeli soldier (R) stands guard as he watches a man dressed in a clown costume juggle during a parade for the Jewish holiday of Purim in the West Bank city of Hebron March 8, 2012. Purim is a celebration of the Jews' salvation from genocide in...more
An Israeli dressed in a costume takes part in an annual parade for the Jewish holiday of Purim in the Israeli city of Holon, near Tel Aviv March 8, 2012. REUTERS/Amir Cohen
Israeli dressed in costumes take part in an annual parade for the Jewish holiday of Purim in the Israeli city of Holon, near Tel Aviv March 8, 2012. REUTERS/Amir Cohen
A Jewish settler (R) wearing a wig walks with children past Israeli soldiers standing guard in the West Bank city of Hebron March 8 2012, as they take part in a parade for the Jewish holiday of Purim. REUTERS/Nir Elias
Ultra-Orthodox Jews read The Book of Esther during celebrations for the Jewish holiday of Purim at a synagogue in Bnei Brak March 7, 2012. REUTERS/Ronen Zvulun
An Ultra-Orthodox Jewish boy poses with a cigarette during celebration for the Jewish holiday of Purim at a synagogue in Bnei Brak March 7, 2012. REUTERS/Nir Elias
Ultra-Orthodox Jews celebrate the Jewish holiday of Purim at a synagogue in Bnei Brak March 7, 2012. REUTERS/Ronen Zvulun
Ultra-Orthodox Jewish boys, dressed in a special costume for Purim, and other adults read Book of Esther celebrating the Jewish holiday of Purim at a synagogue in Bnei Brak March 7, 2012. REUTERS/Nir Elias
Ultra-Orthodox Jews celebrate the Jewish holiday of Purim at a synagogue in Bnei Brak March 7, 2012. REUTERS/Nir Elias
Ultra-Orthodox Jews celebrate the Jewish holiday of Purim at a synagogue in Bnei Brak March 7, 2012. REUTERS/Nir Elias
Ultra-Orthodox Jewish boys dressed in a special costume for Purim is seen while celebrating the Jewish holiday of Purim at a synagogue in Bnei Brak March 7, 2012. REUTERS/Nir Elias
An Ultra-Orthodox Jewish boy, dressed in a special costume for Purim, and other adults read Book of Esther celebrating the Jewish holiday of Purim at a synagogue in Bnei Brak March 7, 2012. REUTERS/Nir Elias
Israeli youths dressed as zombies take part in an annual Zombie Walk procession ahead of the Jewish holiday of Purim, in Tel Aviv March 6, 2012. REUTERS/Amir Cohen
Israeli youths dressed as zombies take part in an annual Zombie Walk procession ahead of the Jewish holiday of Purim, in Tel Aviv March 6, 2012. REUTERS/Amir Cohen
Israeli youths take part in an annual Zombie Walk procession ahead of the Jewish holiday of Purim, in Tel Aviv March 6, 2012. REUTERS/Amir Cohen
An Israeli youth dressed as a zombie takes part in an annual Zombie Walk procession ahead of the Jewish holiday of Purim, in Tel Aviv March 6, 2012. REUTERS/Amir Cohen
A student wears a costume during a parade ahead of the Jewish holiday of Purim outside the Bialik Rogozin school in south Tel Aviv March 6, 2012. At Bialik Rogozin, children of migrant workers and refugees from 48 states are educated alongside native...more
Students wear costumes during a parade ahead of the Jewish holiday of Purim outside the Bialik Rogozin school in south Tel Aviv March 6, 2012. REUTERS/Nir Elias
A schoolgirl wearing a costume holds a balloon during a parade for the Jewish holiday of Purim outside the Bialik Rogozin school in south Tel Aviv March 6, 2012. REUTERS/Nir Elias
A schoolboy wearing a costume sits during celebrations ahead of the Jewish holiday of Purim at the Bialik Rogozin school in south Tel Aviv March 6, 2012. REUTERS/Nir Elias
