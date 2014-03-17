Celebrating St. Patrick's Day
People stand along 5th avenue during the St. Patrick's Day parade in New York, March 17, 2014. REUTERS/Shannon Stapleton
People stand along 5th avenue during the St. Patrick's Day parade in New York, March 17, 2014. REUTERS/Shannon Stapleton
People stand along 5th avenue during the St. Patrick's Day parade in New York, March 17, 2014. REUTERS/Shannon Stapleton
People stand along 5th avenue during the St. Patrick's Day parade in New York, March 17, 2014. REUTERS/Shannon Stapleton
People stand along 5th avenue during the St. Patrick's Day parade in New York, March 17, 2014. REUTERS/Shannon Stapleton
People stand along 5th avenue during the St. Patrick's Day parade in New York, March 17, 2014. REUTERS/Shannon Stapleton
Bagpipers march along 5th avenue during the St. Patrick's Day parade in New York, March 17, 2014. REUTERS/Shannon Stapleton
Bagpipers march along 5th avenue during the St. Patrick's Day parade in New York, March 17, 2014. REUTERS/Shannon Stapleton
People cheer along 5th avenue during the St. Patrick's Day parade in New York, March 17, 2014. REUTERS/Shannon Stapleton
People cheer along 5th avenue during the St. Patrick's Day parade in New York, March 17, 2014. REUTERS/Shannon Stapleton
Members of the FDNY march along 5th avenue during the St. Patrick's Day parade in New York, March 17, 2014. REUTERS/Shannon Stapleton
Members of the FDNY march along 5th avenue during the St. Patrick's Day parade in New York, March 17, 2014. REUTERS/Shannon Stapleton
A member of the FDNY Pipes and Drums stands during the St. Patrick's Day parade in New York, March 17, 2014. REUTERS/Shannon Stapleton
A member of the FDNY Pipes and Drums stands during the St. Patrick's Day parade in New York, March 17, 2014. REUTERS/Shannon Stapleton
A woman with a shamrock-shaped pattern on her cheek takes part in the Irish St. Patrick's Day parade in Bucharest, Romania, March 16, 2014. REUTERS/Bogdan Cristel
A woman with a shamrock-shaped pattern on her cheek takes part in the Irish St. Patrick's Day parade in Bucharest, Romania, March 16, 2014. REUTERS/Bogdan Cristel
A man dressed as a leprechaun smiles as he stands beside the dyed green Chicago River during St. Patrick's Day celebrations in Chicago, March 15, 2014. REUTERS/Jim Young
A man dressed as a leprechaun smiles as he stands beside the dyed green Chicago River during St. Patrick's Day celebrations in Chicago, March 15, 2014. REUTERS/Jim Young
Dancers perform at the St. Patrick's Day parade in central London, March 16, 2014. REUTERS/Olivia Harris
Dancers perform at the St. Patrick's Day parade in central London, March 16, 2014. REUTERS/Olivia Harris
Ciaran, aged 10, dressed as a member of the Garda, poses for a photograph before the St. Patrick's Day parade in central London, March 16, 2014. REUTERS/Olivia Harris
Ciaran, aged 10, dressed as a member of the Garda, poses for a photograph before the St. Patrick's Day parade in central London, March 16, 2014. REUTERS/Olivia Harris
Irish dancers get ready for the St Patrick's Day parade in central London, March 16, 2014. REUTERS/Olivia Harris
Irish dancers get ready for the St Patrick's Day parade in central London, March 16, 2014. REUTERS/Olivia Harris
A baby wears a green wig during the St. Patrick's Day parade in central London, March 16, 2014. REUTERS/Olivia Harris
A baby wears a green wig during the St. Patrick's Day parade in central London, March 16, 2014. REUTERS/Olivia Harris
Spectators in costume watch the annual South Boston St. Patrick's Day parade in Boston, March 16, 2014. REUTERS/Dominick Reuter
Spectators in costume watch the annual South Boston St. Patrick's Day parade in Boston, March 16, 2014. REUTERS/Dominick Reuter
A spectator blows bubbles from a second-story window as participants march down Broadway during the annual South Boston St. Patrick's Day parade in Boston, March 16, 2014. REUTERS/Dominick Reuter
A spectator blows bubbles from a second-story window as participants march down Broadway during the annual South Boston St. Patrick's Day parade in Boston, March 16, 2014. REUTERS/Dominick Reuter
Members of the Quaboag Highlanders Pipes and Drums prepare to march down Broadway during the annual South Boston St. Patrick's Day parade in Boston, March 16, 2014. REUTERS/Dominick Reuter
Members of the Quaboag Highlanders Pipes and Drums prepare to march down Broadway during the annual South Boston St. Patrick's Day parade in Boston, March 16, 2014. REUTERS/Dominick Reuter
Dancers perform at the St. Patrick's Day parade in central London, March 16, 2014. REUTERS/Olivia Harris
Dancers perform at the St. Patrick's Day parade in central London, March 16, 2014. REUTERS/Olivia Harris
Spectators watch the St. Patrick's Day parade in central London, March 16, 2014. REUTERS/Olivia Harris
Spectators watch the St. Patrick's Day parade in central London, March 16, 2014. REUTERS/Olivia Harris
Gay rights advocates prepare to march in an equality parade immediately after the annual South Boston St. Patrick's Day parade in Boston, March 16, 2014. REUTERS/Dominick Reuter
Gay rights advocates prepare to march in an equality parade immediately after the annual South Boston St. Patrick's Day parade in Boston, March 16, 2014. REUTERS/Dominick Reuter
The Brussels Grand Place is lit in green on the occasion of St. Patrick's Day as part of Tourism Ireland's Global Greening Initiative in Brussels, March 16, 2014 REUTERS/Eric Vidal
The Brussels Grand Place is lit in green on the occasion of St. Patrick's Day as part of Tourism Ireland's Global Greening Initiative in Brussels, March 16, 2014 REUTERS/Eric Vidal
The Holmenkollen ski jump is lit with green floodlights, in Oslo, Norway, March 12, 2014. REUTERS/Hakon Mosvold Larsen/NTB Scanpix
The Holmenkollen ski jump is lit with green floodlights, in Oslo, Norway, March 12, 2014. REUTERS/Hakon Mosvold Larsen/NTB Scanpix
Next Slideshows
Adventurous eating
Alligator, tarantula and ostrich are on the menu at The Explorers Club annual dinner in New York.
Polluted Paris
A week of unseasonably balmy weather has worsened air quality in Paris as the city enforces drastic measures to curb pollution.
Human trafficking camp raided
About 200 people were rescued by police from a human smuggling camp in southern Thailand.
Exercise Flintlock
Exercise Flintlock is a counter-terrorism exercise for nations on the Sahara's southern flanks that the United States organizes each year.
MORE IN PICTURES
Road to the World Series
Highlights from the MLB playoffs.
Deadly wildfires in Portugal and Spain
Flames ripped across Iberian countryside left tinder-dry by an unusually hot summer and early autumn, fanned by strong winds as remnants of ex-Hurricane Ophelia brushed coastal areas.
Deadliest wildfires in California history
Firefighters gained ground on wildfires that killed at least 40 people in the past week, hundreds are still missing.
Rohingya's perilous journey
Thousands more Rohingya refugees cross the border into Bangladesh from Myanmar.
Ophelia turns London sky red
The sky turns red as dust from the Sahara carried by storm Ophelia filters sunlight over London.
Final push against Islamic State in Raqqa
U.S.-backed militias battle for the last pocket of Islamic State's one-time Syrian capital of Raqqa, bringing their four-month campaign for the city to the brink of victory.
Iraqi forces advance on Kurdish-held area
Iraq's central government forces advance into territory held by Kurds, seizing a swathe of countryside surrounding the oil city of Kirkuk.
Today in Sports
Our top sports photography of the day.
Twin bomb blasts strike Somali capital
Two blasts hit busy junctions in the heart of Mogadishu, one of the deadliest attacks since an Islamist insurgency began in 2007.