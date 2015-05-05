Celebrating Star Wars Day
A cosplayer dressed up as "Star Wars" character Yoda looks at a mobile phone at a Star Wars Day fan event in Tokyo May 4, 2015. Star Wars fans celebrate May 4 as Star Wars Day, a pun that comes from an iconic quote in the movie, "May the Force be...more
People dressed as Chewbacca (front), Princess Leia (C) and Han Solo throw out the ceremonial first pitch before the MLB baseball game between the Tampa Bay Rays and the Boston Red Sox at Fenway Park in Boston, Massachusetts, May 4, 2015. Fans who...more
Cosplayers dressed up as Darth Vader (L) and Princess Leia talk at a Star Wars Day fan event in Tokyo May 4, 2015. REUTERS/Toru Hanai
People dressed as stormtroopers from the 501st New England Garrison talk to an entertainer on stilts (C) before the baseball game between the Tampa Bay Rays and the Boston Red Sox at Fenway Park in Boston, Massachusetts, May 4, 2015. REUTERS/Brian...more
Cosplayers dressed as Chewbacca (R) and Darth Vader talk at a Star Wars Day fan event in Tokyo May 4, 2015. REUTERS/Toru Hanai
A Darth Vader role player walks under the stands after participating in pre-game ceremonies at Fenway Park in Boston, Massachusetts, May 4, 2015. REUTERS/Brian Snyder
A baseball fan wearing a Darth Vader mask waits under the stands at Fenway Park in Boston, Massachusetts, May 4, 2015. REUTERS/Brian Snyder
People dressed as Star Wars characters and Tampa Bay Rays players stand for the U.S. national anthem at Fenway Park in Boston, Massachusetts, May 4, 2015. REUTERS/Brian Snyder
Young Boston Red Sox fans hold their light sabers before the Red Sox game at Fenway Park in Boston, Massachusetts, May 4, 2015. REUTERS/Brian Snyder
A cosplayer dressed up as "Star Wars" character Storm Trooper takes part in a Star Wars Day fan event in Tokyo May 4, 2015. REUTERS/Toru Hanai
People dressed as storm troopers and Darth Vader (R), walk through Fenway Park in Boston, Massachusetts, May 4, 2015. REUTERS/Brian Snyder
A baseball fan wearing a storm trooper mask stands in line at a souvenir store at Fenway Park in Boston, Massachusetts, May 4, 2015. REUTERS/Brian Snyder
Cosplayers dressed up as Scout Trooper (L), Storm Trooper (R) and Darth Vader take part in a Star Wars Day fan event in Tokyo May 4, 2015.REUTERS/Toru Hanai
A baseball fan poses for a selfie with people dressed as storm troopers at Fenway Park in Boston, Massachusetts, May 4, 2015. REUTERS/Brian Snyder
Cosplayers dressed up as "Star Wars" characters take part in a Star Wars Day fan event in Tokyo May 4, 2015. REUTERS/Toru Hanai
A cosplayer dressed up as "Star Wars" character Jango Fett walks at a Star Wars Day fan event in Tokyo May 4, 2015. REUTERS/Toru Hanai
Cosplayers dressed up as "Star Wars" characters Scout Trooper (L) and Storm Trooper take part in a Star Wars Day fan event in Tokyo May 4, 2015. REUTERS/Toru Hanai
A cosplayer dressed up as "Star Wars" character Scout Trooper joins a line to attend a Star Wars Day fan event in Tokyo May 4, 2015. REUTERS/Toru Hanai
Next Slideshows
Met Costume Gala
Style at the Metropolitan Museum of Art's annual Costume Institute Benefit gala celebrating the opening of "China: Through the Looking Glass."
Chanel cruise collection
Karl Lagerfeld unveils his colorful 2015/2016 cruise collection, inspired by traditional South Korean dress, in Seoul.
Best of Latin Billboard Awards
Highlights from the Latin Billboard Awards.
Time 100 gala
Attendees celebrate the world's 100 most influential people.
MORE IN PICTURES
Road to the World Series
Highlights from the MLB playoffs.
Deadly wildfires in Portugal and Spain
Flames ripped across Iberian countryside left tinder-dry by an unusually hot summer and early autumn, fanned by strong winds as remnants of ex-Hurricane Ophelia brushed coastal areas.
Deadliest wildfires in California history
Firefighters gained ground on wildfires that killed at least 40 people in the past week, hundreds are still missing.
Rohingya's perilous journey
Thousands more Rohingya refugees cross the border into Bangladesh from Myanmar.
Ophelia turns London sky red
The sky turns red as dust from the Sahara carried by storm Ophelia filters sunlight over London.
Final push against Islamic State in Raqqa
U.S.-backed militias battle for the last pocket of Islamic State's one-time Syrian capital of Raqqa, bringing their four-month campaign for the city to the brink of victory.
Iraqi forces advance on Kurdish-held area
Iraq's central government forces advance into territory held by Kurds, seizing a swathe of countryside surrounding the oil city of Kirkuk.
Today in Sports
Our top sports photography of the day.
Twin bomb blasts strike Somali capital
Two blasts hit busy junctions in the heart of Mogadishu, one of the deadliest attacks since an Islamist insurgency began in 2007.