Celebrating Star Wars Day

A cosplayer dressed up as "Star Wars" character Yoda looks at a mobile phone at a Star Wars Day fan event in Tokyo May 4, 2015. Star Wars fans celebrate May 4 as Star Wars Day, a pun that comes from an iconic quote in the movie, "May the Force be with you". REUTERS/Toru Hanai

Reuters / Monday, May 04, 2015
A cosplayer dressed up as "Star Wars" character Yoda looks at a mobile phone at a Star Wars Day fan event in Tokyo May 4, 2015. Star Wars fans celebrate May 4 as Star Wars Day, a pun that comes from an iconic quote in the movie, "May the Force be with you". REUTERS/Toru Hanai
People dressed as Chewbacca (front), Princess Leia (C) and Han Solo throw out the ceremonial first pitch before the MLB baseball game between the Tampa Bay Rays and the Boston Red Sox at Fenway Park in Boston, Massachusetts, May 4, 2015. Fans who arrived at the game in Star Wars paraphernalia were admitted to the ball park early. REUTERS/Brian Snyder

Reuters / Monday, May 04, 2015
People dressed as Chewbacca (front), Princess Leia (C) and Han Solo throw out the ceremonial first pitch before the MLB baseball game between the Tampa Bay Rays and the Boston Red Sox at Fenway Park in Boston, Massachusetts, May 4, 2015. Fans who arrived at the game in Star Wars paraphernalia were admitted to the ball park early. REUTERS/Brian Snyder
Cosplayers dressed up as Darth Vader (L) and Princess Leia talk at a Star Wars Day fan event in Tokyo May 4, 2015. REUTERS/Toru Hanai

Reuters / Monday, May 04, 2015
Cosplayers dressed up as Darth Vader (L) and Princess Leia talk at a Star Wars Day fan event in Tokyo May 4, 2015. REUTERS/Toru Hanai
People dressed as stormtroopers from the 501st New England Garrison talk to an entertainer on stilts (C) before the baseball game between the Tampa Bay Rays and the Boston Red Sox at Fenway Park in Boston, Massachusetts, May 4, 2015. REUTERS/Brian Snyder

Reuters / Monday, May 04, 2015
People dressed as stormtroopers from the 501st New England Garrison talk to an entertainer on stilts (C) before the baseball game between the Tampa Bay Rays and the Boston Red Sox at Fenway Park in Boston, Massachusetts, May 4, 2015. REUTERS/Brian Snyder
Cosplayers dressed as Chewbacca (R) and Darth Vader talk at a Star Wars Day fan event in Tokyo May 4, 2015. REUTERS/Toru Hanai

Reuters / Monday, May 04, 2015
Cosplayers dressed as Chewbacca (R) and Darth Vader talk at a Star Wars Day fan event in Tokyo May 4, 2015. REUTERS/Toru Hanai
A Darth Vader role player walks under the stands after participating in pre-game ceremonies at Fenway Park in Boston, Massachusetts, May 4, 2015. REUTERS/Brian Snyder

Reuters / Monday, May 04, 2015
A Darth Vader role player walks under the stands after participating in pre-game ceremonies at Fenway Park in Boston, Massachusetts, May 4, 2015. REUTERS/Brian Snyder
A baseball fan wearing a Darth Vader mask waits under the stands at Fenway Park in Boston, Massachusetts, May 4, 2015. REUTERS/Brian Snyder

Reuters / Monday, May 04, 2015
A baseball fan wearing a Darth Vader mask waits under the stands at Fenway Park in Boston, Massachusetts, May 4, 2015. REUTERS/Brian Snyder
People dressed as Star Wars characters and Tampa Bay Rays players stand for the U.S. national anthem at Fenway Park in Boston, Massachusetts, May 4, 2015. REUTERS/Brian Snyder

Reuters / Monday, May 04, 2015
People dressed as Star Wars characters and Tampa Bay Rays players stand for the U.S. national anthem at Fenway Park in Boston, Massachusetts, May 4, 2015. REUTERS/Brian Snyder
Young Boston Red Sox fans hold their light sabers before the Red Sox game at Fenway Park in Boston, Massachusetts, May 4, 2015. REUTERS/Brian Snyder

Reuters / Monday, May 04, 2015
Young Boston Red Sox fans hold their light sabers before the Red Sox game at Fenway Park in Boston, Massachusetts, May 4, 2015. REUTERS/Brian Snyder
A cosplayer dressed up as "Star Wars" character Storm Trooper takes part in a Star Wars Day fan event in Tokyo May 4, 2015. REUTERS/Toru Hanai

Reuters / Monday, May 04, 2015
A cosplayer dressed up as "Star Wars" character Storm Trooper takes part in a Star Wars Day fan event in Tokyo May 4, 2015. REUTERS/Toru Hanai
People dressed as storm troopers and Darth Vader (R), walk through Fenway Park in Boston, Massachusetts, May 4, 2015. REUTERS/Brian Snyder

Reuters / Monday, May 04, 2015
People dressed as storm troopers and Darth Vader (R), walk through Fenway Park in Boston, Massachusetts, May 4, 2015. REUTERS/Brian Snyder
A baseball fan wearing a storm trooper mask stands in line at a souvenir store at Fenway Park in Boston, Massachusetts, May 4, 2015. REUTERS/Brian Snyder

Reuters / Monday, May 04, 2015
A baseball fan wearing a storm trooper mask stands in line at a souvenir store at Fenway Park in Boston, Massachusetts, May 4, 2015. REUTERS/Brian Snyder
Cosplayers dressed up as Scout Trooper (L), Storm Trooper (R) and Darth Vader take part in a Star Wars Day fan event in Tokyo May 4, 2015.REUTERS/Toru Hanai

Reuters / Monday, May 04, 2015
Cosplayers dressed up as Scout Trooper (L), Storm Trooper (R) and Darth Vader take part in a Star Wars Day fan event in Tokyo May 4, 2015.REUTERS/Toru Hanai
A baseball fan poses for a selfie with people dressed as storm troopers at Fenway Park in Boston, Massachusetts, May 4, 2015. REUTERS/Brian Snyder

Reuters / Monday, May 04, 2015
A baseball fan poses for a selfie with people dressed as storm troopers at Fenway Park in Boston, Massachusetts, May 4, 2015. REUTERS/Brian Snyder
Cosplayers dressed up as "Star Wars" characters take part in a Star Wars Day fan event in Tokyo May 4, 2015. REUTERS/Toru Hanai

Reuters / Monday, May 04, 2015
Cosplayers dressed up as "Star Wars" characters take part in a Star Wars Day fan event in Tokyo May 4, 2015. REUTERS/Toru Hanai
A cosplayer dressed up as "Star Wars" character Jango Fett walks at a Star Wars Day fan event in Tokyo May 4, 2015. REUTERS/Toru Hanai

Reuters / Monday, May 04, 2015
A cosplayer dressed up as "Star Wars" character Jango Fett walks at a Star Wars Day fan event in Tokyo May 4, 2015. REUTERS/Toru Hanai
Cosplayers dressed up as "Star Wars" characters Scout Trooper (L) and Storm Trooper take part in a Star Wars Day fan event in Tokyo May 4, 2015. REUTERS/Toru Hanai

Reuters / Monday, May 04, 2015
Cosplayers dressed up as "Star Wars" characters Scout Trooper (L) and Storm Trooper take part in a Star Wars Day fan event in Tokyo May 4, 2015. REUTERS/Toru Hanai
A cosplayer dressed up as "Star Wars" character Scout Trooper joins a line to attend a Star Wars Day fan event in Tokyo May 4, 2015. REUTERS/Toru Hanai

Reuters / Monday, May 04, 2015
A cosplayer dressed up as "Star Wars" character Scout Trooper joins a line to attend a Star Wars Day fan event in Tokyo May 4, 2015. REUTERS/Toru Hanai
