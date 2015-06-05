Edition:
United States
Pictures | Fri Jun 5, 2015 | 10:35am EDT

Celebrating Steve Martin

Steve Martin accepts the American Film Institute's 43rd Life Achievement Award at the Dolby theatre in Hollywood. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni

Steve Martin accepts the American Film Institute's 43rd Life Achievement Award at the Dolby theatre in Hollywood. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni

Reuters / Friday, June 05, 2015
Steve Martin accepts the American Film Institute's 43rd Life Achievement Award at the Dolby theatre in Hollywood. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni
Close
1 / 26
Jack Black and his wife artist Tanya Haden pose. REUTERS/Kevork Djansezian

Jack Black and his wife artist Tanya Haden pose. REUTERS/Kevork Djansezian

Reuters / Friday, June 05, 2015
Jack Black and his wife artist Tanya Haden pose. REUTERS/Kevork Djansezian
Close
2 / 26
Producer Mel Brooks speaks. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni

Producer Mel Brooks speaks. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni

Reuters / Friday, June 05, 2015
Producer Mel Brooks speaks. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni
Close
3 / 26
Honoree Steve Martin and actor/comedian Martin Short. REUTERS/Kevork Djansezian

Honoree Steve Martin and actor/comedian Martin Short. REUTERS/Kevork Djansezian

Reuters / Friday, June 05, 2015
Honoree Steve Martin and actor/comedian Martin Short. REUTERS/Kevork Djansezian
Close
4 / 26
Tina Fey speaks. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni

Tina Fey speaks. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni

Reuters / Friday, June 05, 2015
Tina Fey speaks. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni
Close
5 / 26
Steve Carell speaks. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni

Steve Carell speaks. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni

Reuters / Friday, June 05, 2015
Steve Carell speaks. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni
Close
6 / 26
Sarah Silverman. REUTERS/Kevork Djansezian

Sarah Silverman. REUTERS/Kevork Djansezian

Reuters / Friday, June 05, 2015
Sarah Silverman. REUTERS/Kevork Djansezian
Close
7 / 26
Diane Keaton blows a kiss from the stage. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni

Diane Keaton blows a kiss from the stage. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni

Reuters / Friday, June 05, 2015
Diane Keaton blows a kiss from the stage. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni
Close
8 / 26
Jack Black sings. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni

Jack Black sings. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni

Reuters / Friday, June 05, 2015
Jack Black sings. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni
Close
9 / 26
Steve Martin is congratulated by presenter Mel Brooks. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni

Steve Martin is congratulated by presenter Mel Brooks. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni

Reuters / Friday, June 05, 2015
Steve Martin is congratulated by presenter Mel Brooks. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni
Close
10 / 26
Queen Latifah speaks. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni

Queen Latifah speaks. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni

Reuters / Friday, June 05, 2015
Queen Latifah speaks. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni
Close
11 / 26
IsaBeall Quella and Brad Garrett. REUTERS/Kevork Djansezian

IsaBeall Quella and Brad Garrett. REUTERS/Kevork Djansezian

Reuters / Friday, June 05, 2015
IsaBeall Quella and Brad Garrett. REUTERS/Kevork Djansezian
Close
12 / 26
Jenna Elfman . REUTERS/Kevork Djansezian

Jenna Elfman . REUTERS/Kevork Djansezian

Reuters / Friday, June 05, 2015
Jenna Elfman . REUTERS/Kevork Djansezian
Close
13 / 26
T. J. Miller kisses his wife Kate Gorney. REUTERS/Kevork Djansezian

T. J. Miller kisses his wife Kate Gorney. REUTERS/Kevork Djansezian

Reuters / Friday, June 05, 2015
T. J. Miller kisses his wife Kate Gorney. REUTERS/Kevork Djansezian
Close
14 / 26
Rebecca Gayheart and her husband actor Eric Dane. REUTERS/Kevork Djansezian

Rebecca Gayheart and her husband actor Eric Dane. REUTERS/Kevork Djansezian

Reuters / Friday, June 05, 2015
Rebecca Gayheart and her husband actor Eric Dane. REUTERS/Kevork Djansezian
Close
15 / 26
Amy Poehler. REUTERS/Kevork Djansezian

Amy Poehler. REUTERS/Kevork Djansezian

Reuters / Friday, June 05, 2015
Amy Poehler. REUTERS/Kevork Djansezian
Close
16 / 26
Martin Short sings. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni

Martin Short sings. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni

Reuters / Friday, June 05, 2015
Martin Short sings. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni
Close
17 / 26
Steve Martin is acknowledged by the audience. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni

Steve Martin is acknowledged by the audience. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni

Reuters / Friday, June 05, 2015
Steve Martin is acknowledged by the audience. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni
Close
18 / 26
Lily Tomlin speaks. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni

Lily Tomlin speaks. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni

Reuters / Friday, June 05, 2015
Lily Tomlin speaks. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni
Close
19 / 26
Donna Dixon and Dan Aykroyd. REUTERS/Kevork Djansezian

Donna Dixon and Dan Aykroyd. REUTERS/Kevork Djansezian

Reuters / Friday, June 05, 2015
Donna Dixon and Dan Aykroyd. REUTERS/Kevork Djansezian
Close
20 / 26
Kevin Nealon and his wife Susan Yeagley. REUTERS/Kevork Djansezian

Kevin Nealon and his wife Susan Yeagley. REUTERS/Kevork Djansezian

Reuters / Friday, June 05, 2015
Kevin Nealon and his wife Susan Yeagley. REUTERS/Kevork Djansezian
Close
21 / 26
Steve Martin accepts the American Film Institute's 43rd Life Achievement Award. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni

Steve Martin accepts the American Film Institute's 43rd Life Achievement Award. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni

Reuters / Friday, June 05, 2015
Steve Martin accepts the American Film Institute's 43rd Life Achievement Award. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni
Close
22 / 26
Writer and director Vince Gilligan. REUTERS/Kevork Djansezian

Writer and director Vince Gilligan. REUTERS/Kevork Djansezian

Reuters / Friday, June 05, 2015
Writer and director Vince Gilligan. REUTERS/Kevork Djansezian
Close
23 / 26
Steve Martin, accompanied by Martin Short, arrives. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni

Steve Martin, accompanied by Martin Short, arrives. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni

Reuters / Friday, June 05, 2015
Steve Martin, accompanied by Martin Short, arrives. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni
Close
24 / 26
Lorne Michaels. REUTERS/Kevork Djansezian

Lorne Michaels. REUTERS/Kevork Djansezian

Reuters / Friday, June 05, 2015
Lorne Michaels. REUTERS/Kevork Djansezian
Close
25 / 26
Martin Short speaks. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni

Martin Short speaks. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni

Reuters / Friday, June 05, 2015
Martin Short speaks. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni
Close
26 / 26
View Again
View Next
CFDA Fashion Awards

CFDA Fashion Awards

Next Slideshows

CFDA Fashion Awards

CFDA Fashion Awards

Style at the CFDA Fashion Awards in NY.

Jun 02 2015
Farewell to B.B. King

Farewell to B.B. King

Family and friends say goodbye to the blues legend.

Jun 01 2015
Critics' Choice red carpet

Critics' Choice red carpet

Style at the Critics' Choice Television Awards.

Jun 01 2015
Critics' Choice Television Awards

Critics' Choice Television Awards

Highlights from the Critics' Choice Television Awards in Beverly Hills.

Jun 01 2015

MORE IN PICTURES

Road to the World Series

Road to the World Series

Highlights from the MLB playoffs.

Deadly wildfires in Portugal and Spain

Deadly wildfires in Portugal and Spain

Flames ripped across Iberian countryside left tinder-dry by an unusually hot summer and early autumn, fanned by strong winds as remnants of ex-Hurricane Ophelia brushed coastal areas.

Deadliest wildfires in California history

Deadliest wildfires in California history

Firefighters gained ground on wildfires that killed at least 40 people in the past week, hundreds are still missing.

Rohingya's perilous journey

Rohingya's perilous journey

Thousands more Rohingya refugees cross the border into Bangladesh from Myanmar.

Ophelia turns London sky red

Ophelia turns London sky red

The sky turns red as dust from the Sahara carried by storm Ophelia filters sunlight over London.

Final push against Islamic State in Raqqa

Final push against Islamic State in Raqqa

U.S.-backed militias battle for the last pocket of Islamic State's one-time Syrian capital of Raqqa, bringing their four-month campaign for the city to the brink of victory.

Iraqi forces advance on Kurdish-held area

Iraqi forces advance on Kurdish-held area

Iraq's central government forces advance into territory held by Kurds, seizing a swathe of countryside surrounding the oil city of Kirkuk.

Today in Sports

Today in Sports

Our top sports photography of the day.

Twin bomb blasts strike Somali capital

Twin bomb blasts strike Somali capital

Two blasts hit busy junctions in the heart of Mogadishu, one of the deadliest attacks since an Islamist insurgency began in 2007.

View More

Trending Collections

Pictures

Podcast