Celebrating Steve Martin
Steve Martin accepts the American Film Institute's 43rd Life Achievement Award at the Dolby theatre in Hollywood. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni
Jack Black and his wife artist Tanya Haden pose. REUTERS/Kevork Djansezian
Producer Mel Brooks speaks. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni
Honoree Steve Martin and actor/comedian Martin Short. REUTERS/Kevork Djansezian
Tina Fey speaks. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni
Steve Carell speaks. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni
Sarah Silverman. REUTERS/Kevork Djansezian
Diane Keaton blows a kiss from the stage. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni
Jack Black sings. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni
Steve Martin is congratulated by presenter Mel Brooks. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni
Queen Latifah speaks. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni
IsaBeall Quella and Brad Garrett. REUTERS/Kevork Djansezian
Jenna Elfman . REUTERS/Kevork Djansezian
T. J. Miller kisses his wife Kate Gorney. REUTERS/Kevork Djansezian
Rebecca Gayheart and her husband actor Eric Dane. REUTERS/Kevork Djansezian
Amy Poehler. REUTERS/Kevork Djansezian
Martin Short sings. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni
Steve Martin is acknowledged by the audience. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni
Lily Tomlin speaks. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni
Donna Dixon and Dan Aykroyd. REUTERS/Kevork Djansezian
Kevin Nealon and his wife Susan Yeagley. REUTERS/Kevork Djansezian
Steve Martin accepts the American Film Institute's 43rd Life Achievement Award. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni
Writer and director Vince Gilligan. REUTERS/Kevork Djansezian
Steve Martin, accompanied by Martin Short, arrives. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni
Lorne Michaels. REUTERS/Kevork Djansezian
Martin Short speaks. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni
