Edition:
United States
Pictures | Fri Jan 6, 2017 | 10:16am EST

Celebrating the Epiphany

Bulgarian men jump to catch a wooden crucifix during Epiphany day celebrations in Sofia, Bulgaria. REUTERS/Stoyan Nenov

Bulgarian men jump to catch a wooden crucifix during Epiphany day celebrations in Sofia, Bulgaria. REUTERS/Stoyan Nenov

Reuters / Friday, January 06, 2017
Bulgarian men jump to catch a wooden crucifix during Epiphany day celebrations in Sofia, Bulgaria. REUTERS/Stoyan Nenov
Close
1 / 20
An Orthodox faithful kisses a cross during a celebration for Orthodox Epiphany Day held for the second time in decades, on the northern side of ethnically-split Cyprus, in Famagusta, Cyprus. REUTERS/Yiannis Kourtoglou

An Orthodox faithful kisses a cross during a celebration for Orthodox Epiphany Day held for the second time in decades, on the northern side of ethnically-split Cyprus, in Famagusta, Cyprus. REUTERS/Yiannis Kourtoglou

Reuters / Friday, January 06, 2017
An Orthodox faithful kisses a cross during a celebration for Orthodox Epiphany Day held for the second time in decades, on the northern side of ethnically-split Cyprus, in Famagusta, Cyprus. REUTERS/Yiannis Kourtoglou
Close
2 / 20
A man dressed as one of the Three Kings greets people during the Epiphany parade in Gijon, Spain. REUTERS/Eloy Alonso

A man dressed as one of the Three Kings greets people during the Epiphany parade in Gijon, Spain. REUTERS/Eloy Alonso

Reuters / Thursday, January 05, 2017
A man dressed as one of the Three Kings greets people during the Epiphany parade in Gijon, Spain. REUTERS/Eloy Alonso
Close
3 / 20
Orthodox faithful jump to catch a wooden crucifix during Epiphany day celebrations in the southern suburb of Faliro in Athens, Greece. REUTERS/Alkis Konstantinidis

Orthodox faithful jump to catch a wooden crucifix during Epiphany day celebrations in the southern suburb of Faliro in Athens, Greece. REUTERS/Alkis Konstantinidis

Reuters / Friday, January 06, 2017
Orthodox faithful jump to catch a wooden crucifix during Epiphany day celebrations in the southern suburb of Faliro in Athens, Greece. REUTERS/Alkis Konstantinidis
Close
4 / 20
Pope Francis holds the Book of the Gospels during the Epiphany mass in Saint Peter's Basilica at the Vatican. REUTERS/Stefano Rellandini

Pope Francis holds the Book of the Gospels during the Epiphany mass in Saint Peter's Basilica at the Vatican. REUTERS/Stefano Rellandini

Reuters / Friday, January 06, 2017
Pope Francis holds the Book of the Gospels during the Epiphany mass in Saint Peter's Basilica at the Vatican. REUTERS/Stefano Rellandini
Close
5 / 20
Orthodox faithful hold a wooden crucifix during Epiphany day celebrations in the southern suburb of Faliro in Athens, Greece. REUTERS/Alkis Konstantinidis

Orthodox faithful hold a wooden crucifix during Epiphany day celebrations in the southern suburb of Faliro in Athens, Greece. REUTERS/Alkis Konstantinidis

Reuters / Friday, January 06, 2017
Orthodox faithful hold a wooden crucifix during Epiphany day celebrations in the southern suburb of Faliro in Athens, Greece. REUTERS/Alkis Konstantinidis
Close
6 / 20
An Orthodox faithful braves the cold waters during Epiphany day celebrations in the southern suburb of Faliro in Athens, Greece. REUTERS/Alkis Konstantinidis

An Orthodox faithful braves the cold waters during Epiphany day celebrations in the southern suburb of Faliro in Athens, Greece. REUTERS/Alkis Konstantinidis

Reuters / Friday, January 06, 2017
An Orthodox faithful braves the cold waters during Epiphany day celebrations in the southern suburb of Faliro in Athens, Greece. REUTERS/Alkis Konstantinidis
Close
7 / 20
A man carries a child as Bulgarian men dance in the icy waters of the Tundzha river during a celebration to commemorate Epiphany Day in the town of Kalofer, Bulgaria. REUTERS/Stoyan Nenov

A man carries a child as Bulgarian men dance in the icy waters of the Tundzha river during a celebration to commemorate Epiphany Day in the town of Kalofer, Bulgaria. REUTERS/Stoyan Nenov

Reuters / Friday, January 06, 2017
A man carries a child as Bulgarian men dance in the icy waters of the Tundzha river during a celebration to commemorate Epiphany Day in the town of Kalofer, Bulgaria. REUTERS/Stoyan Nenov
Close
8 / 20
A man dressed as one of the Three Kings greets children during the Epiphany parade in Gijon, Spain. REUTERS/Eloy Alonso

A man dressed as one of the Three Kings greets children during the Epiphany parade in Gijon, Spain. REUTERS/Eloy Alonso

Reuters / Thursday, January 05, 2017
A man dressed as one of the Three Kings greets children during the Epiphany parade in Gijon, Spain. REUTERS/Eloy Alonso
Close
9 / 20
Greek Orthodox faithful Nikolas Solis, 29, a pilgrim from Greece, receives a gift from Greek Orthodox Ecumenical Patriarch Bartholomew after he retrieved a wooden crucifix from the waters of Golden Horn in Istanbul, Turkey. REUTERS/Murad Sezer

Greek Orthodox faithful Nikolas Solis, 29, a pilgrim from Greece, receives a gift from Greek Orthodox Ecumenical Patriarch Bartholomew after he retrieved a wooden crucifix from the waters of Golden Horn in Istanbul, Turkey. REUTERS/Murad Sezer

Reuters / Friday, January 06, 2017
Greek Orthodox faithful Nikolas Solis, 29, a pilgrim from Greece, receives a gift from Greek Orthodox Ecumenical Patriarch Bartholomew after he retrieved a wooden crucifix from the waters of Golden Horn in Istanbul, Turkey. REUTERS/Murad Sezer
Close
10 / 20
Volunteers of San Carlos Borromeo parish dressed up as the Three Wise Men, warm up next to hot coals after giving away gifts in the shanty town settlement of 'El Gallinero', in the outskirts of Madrid, Spain. REUTERS/Juan Medina

Volunteers of San Carlos Borromeo parish dressed up as the Three Wise Men, warm up next to hot coals after giving away gifts in the shanty town settlement of 'El Gallinero', in the outskirts of Madrid, Spain. REUTERS/Juan Medina

Reuters / Thursday, January 05, 2017
Volunteers of San Carlos Borromeo parish dressed up as the Three Wise Men, warm up next to hot coals after giving away gifts in the shanty town settlement of 'El Gallinero', in the outskirts of Madrid, Spain. REUTERS/Juan Medina
Close
11 / 20
A man (C) dressed as Gaspar, one of the Three Wise Men, and his assistants throw sweets from a float during the traditional Epiphany parade in Malaga, southern Spain. REUTERS/Jon Nazca

A man (C) dressed as Gaspar, one of the Three Wise Men, and his assistants throw sweets from a float during the traditional Epiphany parade in Malaga, southern Spain. REUTERS/Jon Nazca

Reuters / Thursday, January 05, 2017
A man (C) dressed as Gaspar, one of the Three Wise Men, and his assistants throw sweets from a float during the traditional Epiphany parade in Malaga, southern Spain. REUTERS/Jon Nazca
Close
12 / 20
Orthodox faithful try to catch a cross during a celebration for Orthodox Epiphany Day held for the second time in decades in Famagusta, Cyprus. REUTERS/Yiannis Kourtoglou

Orthodox faithful try to catch a cross during a celebration for Orthodox Epiphany Day held for the second time in decades in Famagusta, Cyprus. REUTERS/Yiannis Kourtoglou

Reuters / Friday, January 06, 2017
Orthodox faithful try to catch a cross during a celebration for Orthodox Epiphany Day held for the second time in decades in Famagusta, Cyprus. REUTERS/Yiannis Kourtoglou
Close
13 / 20
Greek Orthodox faithful Nikolas Solis, 29, a pilgrim from Greece, reaches out to retrieve a wooden crucifix as he swims in the Golden Horn in Istanbul, Turkey. REUTERS/Murad Sezer

Greek Orthodox faithful Nikolas Solis, 29, a pilgrim from Greece, reaches out to retrieve a wooden crucifix as he swims in the Golden Horn in Istanbul, Turkey. REUTERS/Murad Sezer

Reuters / Friday, January 06, 2017
Greek Orthodox faithful Nikolas Solis, 29, a pilgrim from Greece, reaches out to retrieve a wooden crucifix as he swims in the Golden Horn in Istanbul, Turkey. REUTERS/Murad Sezer
Close
14 / 20
A man dressed as one of the Three Kings gives bread to a camel before the start of the Epiphany parade in Gijon, Spain. REUTERS/Eloy Alonso

A man dressed as one of the Three Kings gives bread to a camel before the start of the Epiphany parade in Gijon, Spain. REUTERS/Eloy Alonso

Reuters / Thursday, January 05, 2017
A man dressed as one of the Three Kings gives bread to a camel before the start of the Epiphany parade in Gijon, Spain. REUTERS/Eloy Alonso
Close
15 / 20
A man carries a child as Bulgarian men dance in the icy waters of the Tundzha river during a celebration to commemorate Epiphany Day in the town of Kalofer, Bulgaria. REUTERS/Stoyan Nenov

A man carries a child as Bulgarian men dance in the icy waters of the Tundzha river during a celebration to commemorate Epiphany Day in the town of Kalofer, Bulgaria. REUTERS/Stoyan Nenov

Reuters / Friday, January 06, 2017
A man carries a child as Bulgarian men dance in the icy waters of the Tundzha river during a celebration to commemorate Epiphany Day in the town of Kalofer, Bulgaria. REUTERS/Stoyan Nenov
Close
16 / 20
A man dressed as Melchior, one of the Three Wise Men, waves during the traditional Epiphany parade in Madrid, Spain. REUTERS/Juan Medina

A man dressed as Melchior, one of the Three Wise Men, waves during the traditional Epiphany parade in Madrid, Spain. REUTERS/Juan Medina

Reuters / Thursday, January 05, 2017
A man dressed as Melchior, one of the Three Wise Men, waves during the traditional Epiphany parade in Madrid, Spain. REUTERS/Juan Medina
Close
17 / 20
People react as sweets are thrown to them from a float by people dressed as the Three Wise Men during the traditional Epiphany parade in Malaga, southern Spain. REUTERS/Jon Nazca

People react as sweets are thrown to them from a float by people dressed as the Three Wise Men during the traditional Epiphany parade in Malaga, southern Spain. REUTERS/Jon Nazca

Reuters / Thursday, January 05, 2017
People react as sweets are thrown to them from a float by people dressed as the Three Wise Men during the traditional Epiphany parade in Malaga, southern Spain. REUTERS/Jon Nazca
Close
18 / 20
Men dressed up as the Three Wise Men wave to children after arriving on a helicopter to take part in the traditional Epiphany parade in Ronda, near Malaga, southern Spain. Children in Spain traditionally receive their Christmas presents delivered by the Three Wise Men on the morning of January 6, during the Christian holiday of the Epiphany. REUTERS/Jon Nazca

Men dressed up as the Three Wise Men wave to children after arriving on a helicopter to take part in the traditional Epiphany parade in Ronda, near Malaga, southern Spain. Children in Spain traditionally receive their Christmas presents delivered by...more

Reuters / Thursday, January 05, 2017
Men dressed up as the Three Wise Men wave to children after arriving on a helicopter to take part in the traditional Epiphany parade in Ronda, near Malaga, southern Spain. Children in Spain traditionally receive their Christmas presents delivered by the Three Wise Men on the morning of January 6, during the Christian holiday of the Epiphany. REUTERS/Jon Nazca
Close
19 / 20
Participants take part in the traditional Three Kings swim to celebrate Epiphany at the Vltava River in Prague, Czech Republic. REUTERS/David W Cerny

Participants take part in the traditional Three Kings swim to celebrate Epiphany at the Vltava River in Prague, Czech Republic. REUTERS/David W Cerny

Reuters / Friday, January 06, 2017
Participants take part in the traditional Three Kings swim to celebrate Epiphany at the Vltava River in Prague, Czech Republic. REUTERS/David W Cerny
Close
20 / 20
View Again
View Next
What's ahead in 2017

What's ahead in 2017

Next Slideshows

What's ahead in 2017

What's ahead in 2017

The issues, people and events that could shape the news this year.

Jan 05 2017
Street battles of Mosul

Street battles of Mosul

Iraqi forces have retaken around 70 percent of eastern Mosul from Islamic State militants and expect to reach the river bisecting the city in the coming days.

Jan 05 2017
Photos of the week

Photos of the week

Our top photos from the past week.

Jan 05 2017
The smoggy skies of China

The smoggy skies of China

China is in the third year of a war on pollution aimed at reversing the damage done to its skies, soil and water after decades of untrammeled economic growth.

Jan 05 2017

MORE IN PICTURES

Today in Sports

Today in Sports

Our top sports photography of the day.

Twin bomb blasts strike Somali capital

Twin bomb blasts strike Somali capital

Two blasts hit busy junctions in the heart of Mogadishu, one of the deadliest attacks since an Islamist insurgency began in 2007.

Cargo plane crashes off Ivory Coast

Cargo plane crashes off Ivory Coast

A cargo plane chartered by the French military crashes into the sea near the airport in Ivory Coast�s main city.

California's scorched landscape

California's scorched landscape

The aftermath of dozens of wildfires in Sonoma and Napa counties, the heart of Northern California's wine country.

Road to the World Series

Road to the World Series

Highlights from the MLB playoffs.

Puerto Rico in the dark

Puerto Rico in the dark

Much of the island remains without electricity or running water three weeks after Maria's landfall.

Thousands flee wildfires in California

Thousands flee wildfires in California

Hundreds of residents are missing in what is now the most lethal wildfire event in California's history.

Faces of the Rohingya

Faces of the Rohingya

More than half a million Rohingya have fled to Bangladesh since a Myanmar military crackdown began in late August.

California wildfire aftermath from above

California wildfire aftermath from above

Aerial views of devastation caused by the Tubbs Fire in Santa Rosa.

View More

Trending Collections

Pictures

Podcast