Celebrating the Swimsuit Edition
Marisa Miller and Steven Tyler arrive for the 50 Years of Beautiful broadcast special show celebrating the 50th anniversary of the Sports Illustrated Swimsuit Issue at the Dolby Theater in Los Angeles, January 14, 2014. REUTERS/David McNew
Marisa Miller and Steven Tyler arrive for the 50 Years of Beautiful broadcast special show celebrating the 50th anniversary of the Sports Illustrated Swimsuit Issue at the Dolby Theater in Los Angeles, January 14, 2014. REUTERS/David McNew
Kate Bock arrives for the 50 Years of Beautiful broadcast special show celebrating the 50th Anniversary of the Sports Illustrated Swimsuit Issue at the Dolby Theater in Los Angeles, January 14, 2014. REUTERS/David McNew
Kate Bock arrives for the 50 Years of Beautiful broadcast special show celebrating the 50th Anniversary of the Sports Illustrated Swimsuit Issue at the Dolby Theater in Los Angeles, January 14, 2014. REUTERS/David McNew
Ireland Baldwin arrives for the 50 Years of Beautiful broadcast special show celebrating the 50th Anniversary of the Sports Illustrated Swimsuit Issue at the Dolby Theater in Los Angeles, January 14, 2014. REUTERS/David McNew
Ireland Baldwin arrives for the 50 Years of Beautiful broadcast special show celebrating the 50th Anniversary of the Sports Illustrated Swimsuit Issue at the Dolby Theater in Los Angeles, January 14, 2014. REUTERS/David McNew
Kate Upton arrives for the 50 Years of Beautiful broadcast special show celebrating the 50th Anniversary of the Sports Illustrated Swimsuit Issue at the Dolby Theater in Los Angeles, January 14, 2014. REUTERS/David McNew
Kate Upton arrives for the 50 Years of Beautiful broadcast special show celebrating the 50th Anniversary of the Sports Illustrated Swimsuit Issue at the Dolby Theater in Los Angeles, January 14, 2014. REUTERS/David McNew
Model and actress Christie Brinkley arrives for the 50 Years of Beautiful broadcast special show celebrating the 50th Anniversary of the Sports Illustrated Swimsuit Issue at the Dolby Theater in Los Angeles, January 14, 2014. REUTERS/David McNew more
Model and actress Christie Brinkley arrives for the 50 Years of Beautiful broadcast special show celebrating the 50th Anniversary of the Sports Illustrated Swimsuit Issue at the Dolby Theater in Los Angeles, January 14, 2014. REUTERS/David McNew
Steven Tyler arrives for the 50 Years of Beautiful broadcast special show celebrating the 50th anniversary of the Sports Illustrated Swimsuit Issue at the Dolby Theater in Los Angeles, January 14, 2014. REUTERS/David McNew
Steven Tyler arrives for the 50 Years of Beautiful broadcast special show celebrating the 50th anniversary of the Sports Illustrated Swimsuit Issue at the Dolby Theater in Los Angeles, January 14, 2014. REUTERS/David McNew
Babette March, the first Sports Illustrated swimsuit cover model, arrives for the 50 Years of Beautiful broadcast special show celebrating the 50th Anniversary of the Sports Illustrated Swimsuit Issue at the Dolby Theater in Los Angeles, January 14,...more
Babette March, the first Sports Illustrated swimsuit cover model, arrives for the 50 Years of Beautiful broadcast special show celebrating the 50th Anniversary of the Sports Illustrated Swimsuit Issue at the Dolby Theater in Los Angeles, January 14, 2014. REUTERS/David McNew
Katherine Webb arrives for the 50 Years of Beautiful broadcast special show celebrating the 50th Anniversary of the Sports Illustrated Swimsuit Issue at the Dolby Theater in Los Angeles, January 14, 2014. REUTERS/David McNew
Katherine Webb arrives for the 50 Years of Beautiful broadcast special show celebrating the 50th Anniversary of the Sports Illustrated Swimsuit Issue at the Dolby Theater in Los Angeles, January 14, 2014. REUTERS/David McNew
Natasha Barnard arrives for the 50 Years of Beautiful broadcast special show celebrating the 50th Anniversary of the Sports Illustrated Swimsuit Issue at the Dolby Theater in Los Angeles, January 14, 2014. REUTERS/David McNew
Natasha Barnard arrives for the 50 Years of Beautiful broadcast special show celebrating the 50th Anniversary of the Sports Illustrated Swimsuit Issue at the Dolby Theater in Los Angeles, January 14, 2014. REUTERS/David McNew
Petra Nemcova arrives for the 50 Years of Beautiful broadcast special show celebrating the 50th Anniversary of the Sports Illustrated Swimsuit Issue at the Dolby Theater in Los Angeles, January 14, 2014. REUTERS/David McNew
Petra Nemcova arrives for the 50 Years of Beautiful broadcast special show celebrating the 50th Anniversary of the Sports Illustrated Swimsuit Issue at the Dolby Theater in Los Angeles, January 14, 2014. REUTERS/David McNew
Tim McGraw arrives for the 50 Years of Beautiful broadcast special show celebrating the 50th Anniversary of the Sports Illustrated Swimsuit Issue at the Dolby Theater in Los Angeles, January 14, 2014. REUTERS/David McNew
Tim McGraw arrives for the 50 Years of Beautiful broadcast special show celebrating the 50th Anniversary of the Sports Illustrated Swimsuit Issue at the Dolby Theater in Los Angeles, January 14, 2014. REUTERS/David McNew
Kathy Ireland arrives for the 50 Years of Beautiful broadcast special show celebrating the 50th Anniversary of the Sports Illustrated Swimsuit Issue at the Dolby Theater in Los Angeles, January 14, 2014. REUTERS/David McNew
Kathy Ireland arrives for the 50 Years of Beautiful broadcast special show celebrating the 50th Anniversary of the Sports Illustrated Swimsuit Issue at the Dolby Theater in Los Angeles, January 14, 2014. REUTERS/David McNew
Cheryl Tiegs arrives for the 50 Years of Beautiful broadcast special show celebrating the 50th anniversary of the Sports Illustrated Swimsuit Issue at the Dolby Theater in Los Angeles, January 14, 2014. REUTERS/David McNew
Cheryl Tiegs arrives for the 50 Years of Beautiful broadcast special show celebrating the 50th anniversary of the Sports Illustrated Swimsuit Issue at the Dolby Theater in Los Angeles, January 14, 2014. REUTERS/David McNew
John Legend arrives for the 50 Years of Beautiful broadcast special show celebrating the 50th Anniversary of the Sports Illustrated Swimsuit Issue at the Dolby Theater in Los Angeles, January 14, 2014. REUTERS/David McNew
John Legend arrives for the 50 Years of Beautiful broadcast special show celebrating the 50th Anniversary of the Sports Illustrated Swimsuit Issue at the Dolby Theater in Los Angeles, January 14, 2014. REUTERS/David McNew
Jessica Gomes arrives for the 50 Years of Beautiful broadcast special show celebrating the 50th anniversary of the Sports Illustrated Swimsuit Issue at the Dolby Theater in Los Angeles, January 14, 2014. REUTERS/David McNew
Jessica Gomes arrives for the 50 Years of Beautiful broadcast special show celebrating the 50th anniversary of the Sports Illustrated Swimsuit Issue at the Dolby Theater in Los Angeles, January 14, 2014. REUTERS/David McNew
Ireland Baldwin arrives for the 50 Years of Beautiful broadcast special show celebrating the 50th anniversary of the Sports Illustrated Swimsuit Issue at the Dolby Theater in Los Angeles, January 14, 2014. REUTERS/David McNew
Ireland Baldwin arrives for the 50 Years of Beautiful broadcast special show celebrating the 50th anniversary of the Sports Illustrated Swimsuit Issue at the Dolby Theater in Los Angeles, January 14, 2014. REUTERS/David McNew
Kate Upton (C, in black dress) and members of Lady Antebellum Charles Kelley (3rd R), Hillary Scott (2nd R) and Dave Haywood (R) arrive for the 50 Years of Beautiful broadcast special show celebrating the 50th anniversary of the Sports Illustrated...more
Kate Upton (C, in black dress) and members of Lady Antebellum Charles Kelley (3rd R), Hillary Scott (2nd R) and Dave Haywood (R) arrive for the 50 Years of Beautiful broadcast special show celebrating the 50th anniversary of the Sports Illustrated Swimsuit Issue at the Dolby Theater in Los Angeles, January 14, 2014. REUTERS/David McNew
Next Slideshows
Preparing for the SAG Awards
Getting ready for the 20th Annual Screen Actors Guild Awards in Los Angeles.
Golden Globe Awards red carpet
Style from the red carpet at the Golden Globes.
Golden Globe after parties
Inside the after parties following the Golden Globe Awards.
People's Choice red carpet
Red carpet style at the People's Choice Awards.
MORE IN PICTURES
Road to the World Series
Highlights from the MLB playoffs.
Deadly wildfires in Portugal and Spain
Flames ripped across Iberian countryside left tinder-dry by an unusually hot summer and early autumn, fanned by strong winds as remnants of ex-Hurricane Ophelia brushed coastal areas.
Deadliest wildfires in California history
Firefighters gained ground on wildfires that killed at least 40 people in the past week, hundreds are still missing.
Rohingya's perilous journey
Thousands more Rohingya refugees cross the border into Bangladesh from Myanmar.
Ophelia turns London sky red
The sky turns red as dust from the Sahara carried by storm Ophelia filters sunlight over London.
Final push against Islamic State in Raqqa
U.S.-backed militias battle for the last pocket of Islamic State's one-time Syrian capital of Raqqa, bringing their four-month campaign for the city to the brink of victory.
Iraqi forces advance on Kurdish-held area
Iraq's central government forces advance into territory held by Kurds, seizing a swathe of countryside surrounding the oil city of Kirkuk.
Today in Sports
Our top sports photography of the day.
Twin bomb blasts strike Somali capital
Two blasts hit busy junctions in the heart of Mogadishu, one of the deadliest attacks since an Islamist insurgency began in 2007.