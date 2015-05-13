Celebration in Burundi
A man gestures as he celebrates in Bujumbura, Burundi May 13, 2015. Crowds poured onto the streets of Burundi's capital on Wednesday to celebrate after a general said he was dismissing President Pierre Nkurunziza for violating the constitution by...more
People greet soldiers as they celebrate in Bujumbura, Burundi May 13, 2015. REUTERS/Goran Tomasevic
A man holds a riot police shield as he celebrates in Bujumbura, Burundi, May 13, 2015. REUTERS/Goran Tomasevic
A man celebrates in a street in Bujumbura, Burundi, May 13, 2015. REUTERS/Goran Tomasevic
People celebrate in a street in Bujumbura, Burundi May 13, 2015. REUTERS/Goran Tomasevic
People celebrate in a street in Bujumbura May 13, 2015. REUTERS/Goran Tomasevic
People greet soldiers as they celebrate in Bujumbura May 13, 2015. REUTERS/Goran Tomasevic
People celebrate in a street in Bujumbura May 13, 2015. REUTERS/Goran Tomasevic
People celebrate in a street in Bujumbura May 13, 2015. REUTERS/Goran Tomasevic
Next Slideshows
Police woman under mob attack
A female police officer is beaten and stoned by a crowd in Burundi before being handed back to police.
On board a Rohingya boat
On the deck of a boat that carried Rohingya migrants from Myanmar to Malaysia on their three month journey.
Libya's migrant exodus
Migrants attempt to reach Europe through Libya, which has descended into chaos after the fall of Muammar Gaddafi.
Mexican farmworkers strike
Workers who pick produce in Baja California protest for better wages and working conditions.
MORE IN PICTURES
Road to the World Series
Highlights from the MLB playoffs.
Deadly wildfires in Portugal and Spain
Flames ripped across Iberian countryside left tinder-dry by an unusually hot summer and early autumn, fanned by strong winds as remnants of ex-Hurricane Ophelia brushed coastal areas.
Deadliest wildfires in California history
Firefighters gained ground on wildfires that killed at least 40 people in the past week, hundreds are still missing.
Rohingya's perilous journey
Thousands more Rohingya refugees cross the border into Bangladesh from Myanmar.
Ophelia turns London sky red
The sky turns red as dust from the Sahara carried by storm Ophelia filters sunlight over London.
Final push against Islamic State in Raqqa
U.S.-backed militias battle for the last pocket of Islamic State's one-time Syrian capital of Raqqa, bringing their four-month campaign for the city to the brink of victory.
Iraqi forces advance on Kurdish-held area
Iraq's central government forces advance into territory held by Kurds, seizing a swathe of countryside surrounding the oil city of Kirkuk.
Today in Sports
Our top sports photography of the day.
Twin bomb blasts strike Somali capital
Two blasts hit busy junctions in the heart of Mogadishu, one of the deadliest attacks since an Islamist insurgency began in 2007.