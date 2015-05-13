Celebration in Burundi

A man gestures as he celebrates in Bujumbura, Burundi May 13, 2015. Crowds poured onto the streets of Burundi's capital on Wednesday to celebrate after a general said he was dismissing President Pierre Nkurunziza for violating the constitution by...more

A man gestures as he celebrates in Bujumbura, Burundi May 13, 2015. Crowds poured onto the streets of Burundi's capital on Wednesday to celebrate after a general said he was dismissing President Pierre Nkurunziza for violating the constitution by seeking a third term in office, a Reuters witness said. REUTERS/Goran Tomasevic

Close