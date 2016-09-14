Celebrities at NYFW
Kanye West and Kim Kardashian attend Harper's Bazaar's celebration of 'ICONS By Carine Roitfeld' at The Plaza Hotel during New York Fashion Week. REUTERS/Andrew Kelly
Actress Jessica Alba attends the Tory Burch show. REUTERS/Andrew Kelly
Kylie Jenner attends Harper's Bazaar's celebration of 'ICONS By Carine Roitfeld' at The Plaza Hotel during New York Fashion Week in Manhattan, New York, U.S., September 9, 2016. REUTERS/Andrew Kelly
Emily Ratajkowski attends Harper's Bazaar's celebration of 'ICONS By Carine Roitfeld' at The Plaza Hotel. REUTERS/Andrew Kelly
Actress Katie Holmes attends the Cartier Fifth Avenue Mansion Reopening Party at Cartier Mansion during New York Fashion Week. REUTERS/Andrew Kelly
Kendall Jenner attends Harper's Bazaar's celebration of 'ICONS By Carine Roitfeld' at The Plaza Hotel. REUTERS/Andrew Kelly
Kourtney Kardashian attends Harper's Bazaar's celebration of 'ICONS By Carine Roitfeld' at The Plaza Hotel. REUTERS/Andrew Kelly
Kate Upton attends Harper's Bazaar's celebration of 'ICONS By Carine Roitfeld' at The Plaza Hotel. REUTERS/Andrew Kelly
Actress Rooney Mara attends the Cartier Fifth Avenue Mansion Reopening Party at Cartier Mansion. REUTERS/Andrew Kelly
Vogue Editor-in-Chief Anna Wintour and tennis player Caroline Wozniacki attend the Serena Williams Signature Statement Fall Collection. REUTERS/Andrew Kelly
Actress Kelly Osbourne takes photographs of The Blonds Spring/Summer 2017 collection. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson
Zayn Malik arrives to attend a presentation of Tom Ford's Autumn/Winter 2016 collections. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson
Actor John Hamm arrives to attend a presentation of Tom Ford's Autumn/Winter 2016 collections. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson
Maria Sharapova attends Harper's Bazaar's celebration of 'ICONS By Carine Roitfeld' at The Plaza Hotel. REUTERS/Andrew Kelly
Musician Ellie Goulding attends the Cartier Fifth Avenue Mansion Reopening Party at Cartier Mansion. REUTERS/Andrew Kelly
Actress Sienna Miller attends the Cartier Fifth Avenue Mansion Reopening Party at Cartier Mansion. REUTERS/Andrew Kelly
Tyga and Kylie Jenner attend Harper's Bazaar's celebration of 'ICONS By Carine Roitfeld' at The Plaza Hotel. REUTERS/Andrew Kelly
British Formula One racing driver Lewis Hamilton attends the Cartier Fifth Avenue Mansion Reopening Party at Cartier Mansion. REUTERS/Andrew Kelly
Model Naomi Campbell arrives to attend a presentation of Tom Ford's Autumn/Winter 2016 collections. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson
Swizz Beatz and Alicia Keys arrive to attend a presentation of Tom Ford's Autumn/Winter 2016 collections. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson
Heidi Klum attends Harper's Bazaar's celebration of 'ICONS By Carine Roitfeld' at The Plaza Hotel. REUTERS/Andrew Kelly
Director Sofia Coppola attends the Cartier Fifth Avenue Mansion Reopening Party at Cartier Mansion. REUTERS/Andrew Kelly
Adriana Lima attends Harper's Bazaar's celebration of 'ICONS By Carine Roitfeld' at The Plaza Hotel. REUTERS/Andrew Kelly
Actress Julianne Moore arrives to attend a presentation of Tom Ford's Autumn/Winter 2016 collections. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson
Cindy Crawford arrives to attend a presentation of Tom Ford's Autumn/Winter 2016 collections. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson
Actress Uma Thurman arrives to attend a presentation of Tom Ford's Autumn/Winter 2016 collections. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson
Alicia Keys arrives to attend a presentation of Tom Ford's Autumn/Winter 2016 collections. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson
Singer Rita Ora arrives to attend a presentation of Tom Ford's Autumn/Winter 2016 collections. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson
