Celebrities at NYFW
Former Democratic presidential nominee Hillary Clinton and Vogue editor-in-chief Anna Wintour smile on stage during a dedication ceremony honoring fashion designer Oscar de la Renta with a series of U.S. postal stamps at Vanderbilt Hall in Grand...more
Models Emily Ratajkowski (L) and Jourdan Dunn attend Michael Kors. REUTERS/Andrew Kelly
Vogue editor-in-chief Anna Wintour and actress Blake Lively attend Michael Kors. REUTERS/Andrew Kelly
Actors Millie Bobby Brown and Ashton Sanders at Calvin Klein. REUTERS/Andrew Kelly
Actress Gwyneth Paltrow at Calvin Klein. REUTERS/Andrew Kelly
Model Karlie Kloss at Calvin Klein. REUTERS/Andrew Kelly
Actress Mandy Moore attends Marchesa. REUTERS/Andrew Kelly
Actress Sarah Jessica Parker at Calvin Klein. REUTERS/Andrew Kelly
Vogue editor-in-chief Anna Wintour is interviewed before Michael Kors at New York Fashion Week. REUTERS/Andrew Kelly
Model Adriana Lima (R) at Jason Wu. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson
Model Emily Ratajkowski at Jason Wu. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson
Vogue editor-in-chief Anna Wintour exits after attending Calvin Klein. REUTERS/Andrew Kelly
Actress Julianne Moore at Calvin Klein. REUTERS/Andrew Kelly
Actress Greta Gerwig at Calvin Klein. REUTERS/Andrew Kelly
Actress Diane Kruger at Jason Wu. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson
Next Slideshows
Trump dominates awards season
Celebrities talk about racial diversity, inclusion and politics this awards season, often without mentioning President Donald Trump and his policies by name.
Best of the Grammys
Memorable moments at the 59th Annual Grammy Awards in Los Angeles.
Memorable Oscar quotes
Notable speeches from past Oscar winners.
Grammy red carpet
Fashion highlights from the Grammys.
MORE IN PICTURES
Deadliest wildfires in California history
Firefighters gained ground on wildfires that killed at least 40 people in the past week, hundreds are still missing.
Rohingya's perilous journey
Thousands more Rohingya refugees cross the border into Bangladesh from Myanmar.
Ophelia turns London sky red
The sky turns red as dust from the Sahara carried by storm Ophelia filters sunlight over London.
Final push against Islamic State in Raqqa
U.S.-backed militias battle for the last pocket of Islamic State's one-time Syrian capital of Raqqa, bringing their four-month campaign for the city to the brink of victory.
Iraqi forces advance on Kurdish-held area
Iraq's central government forces advance into territory held by Kurds, seizing a swathe of countryside surrounding the oil city of Kirkuk.
Today in Sports
Our top sports photography of the day.
Twin bomb blasts strike Somali capital
Two blasts hit busy junctions in the heart of Mogadishu, one of the deadliest attacks since an Islamist insurgency began in 2007.
Cargo plane crashes off Ivory Coast
A cargo plane chartered by the French military crashes into the sea near the airport in Ivory Coast�s main city.
California's scorched landscape
The aftermath of dozens of wildfires in Sonoma and Napa counties, the heart of Northern California's wine country.