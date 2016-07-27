Edition:
Celebrities at the DNC

Actress Meryl Streep speaks. REUTERS/Mike Segar

Actress Meryl Streep speaks. REUTERS/Mike Segar

Reuters / Tuesday, July 26, 2016
Actress Meryl Streep speaks. REUTERS/Mike Segar
Singer Alicia Keys performs. REUTERS/Gary Cameron

Singer Alicia Keys performs. REUTERS/Gary Cameron

Reuters / Tuesday, July 26, 2016
Singer Alicia Keys performs. REUTERS/Gary Cameron
Actress Elizabeth Banks arrives on stage. REUTERS/Mike Segar

Actress Elizabeth Banks arrives on stage. REUTERS/Mike Segar

Reuters / Tuesday, July 26, 2016
Actress Elizabeth Banks arrives on stage. REUTERS/Mike Segar
Actresses Lena Dunham and America Ferrera speak. REUTERS/Mike Segar

Actresses Lena Dunham and America Ferrera speak. REUTERS/Mike Segar

Reuters / Tuesday, July 26, 2016
Actresses Lena Dunham and America Ferrera speak. REUTERS/Mike Segar
Singer Andra Day performs. REUTERS/Gary Cameron

Singer Andra Day performs. REUTERS/Gary Cameron

Reuters / Tuesday, July 26, 2016
Singer Andra Day performs. REUTERS/Gary Cameron
Actor Tony Goldwyn speaks. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson

Actor Tony Goldwyn speaks. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson

Reuters / Tuesday, July 26, 2016
Actor Tony Goldwyn speaks. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson
Senator Al Franken and comedienne Sarah Silverman speak. REUTERS/Mike Segar

Senator Al Franken and comedienne Sarah Silverman speak. REUTERS/Mike Segar

Reuters / Monday, July 25, 2016
Senator Al Franken and comedienne Sarah Silverman speak. REUTERS/Mike Segar
Singer Demi Lovato performs. REUTERS/Mike Segar

Singer Demi Lovato performs. REUTERS/Mike Segar

Reuters / Monday, July 25, 2016
Singer Demi Lovato performs. REUTERS/Mike Segar
Actress Eva Longoria arrives onstage. REUTERS/Jim Young

Actress Eva Longoria arrives onstage. REUTERS/Jim Young

Reuters / Monday, July 25, 2016
Actress Eva Longoria arrives onstage. REUTERS/Jim Young
Actor Tony Goldwyn speaks. REUTERS/Mike Segar

Actor Tony Goldwyn speaks. REUTERS/Mike Segar

Reuters / Tuesday, July 26, 2016
Actor Tony Goldwyn speaks. REUTERS/Mike Segar
Singer Paul Simon greets the audience while performing. REUTERS/Jim Young

Singer Paul Simon greets the audience while performing. REUTERS/Jim Young

Reuters / Monday, July 25, 2016
Singer Paul Simon greets the audience while performing. REUTERS/Jim Young
Actress Susan Sarandon appears on the convention floor. REUTERS/Gary Cameron

Actress Susan Sarandon appears on the convention floor. REUTERS/Gary Cameron

Reuters / Monday, July 25, 2016
Actress Susan Sarandon appears on the convention floor. REUTERS/Gary Cameron
Comedian Stephen Colbert tapes a segment for his show. REUTERS/Mark Kauzlarich

Comedian Stephen Colbert tapes a segment for his show. REUTERS/Mark Kauzlarich

Reuters / Sunday, July 24, 2016
Comedian Stephen Colbert tapes a segment for his show. REUTERS/Mark Kauzlarich
