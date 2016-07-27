Celebrities at the DNC
Actress Meryl Streep speaks. REUTERS/Mike Segar
Singer Alicia Keys performs. REUTERS/Gary Cameron
Actress Elizabeth Banks arrives on stage. REUTERS/Mike Segar
Actresses Lena Dunham and America Ferrera speak. REUTERS/Mike Segar
Singer Andra Day performs. REUTERS/Gary Cameron
Actor Tony Goldwyn speaks. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson
Senator Al Franken and comedienne Sarah Silverman speak. REUTERS/Mike Segar
Singer Demi Lovato performs. REUTERS/Mike Segar
Actress Eva Longoria arrives onstage. REUTERS/Jim Young
Actor Tony Goldwyn speaks. REUTERS/Mike Segar
Singer Paul Simon greets the audience while performing. REUTERS/Jim Young
Actress Susan Sarandon appears on the convention floor. REUTERS/Gary Cameron
Comedian Stephen Colbert tapes a segment for his show. REUTERS/Mark Kauzlarich
