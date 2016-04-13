Celebrities go to Washington

Donald Trump and his wife Melanie (L) listen to testimony before the U.S. Senate Committee on Homeland Security and Governmental Affairs subcommittee during a hearing on "U.S. Financial Involvement in Renovation of U.N. Headquarters" on Capitol Hill...more

Donald Trump and his wife Melanie (L) listen to testimony before the U.S. Senate Committee on Homeland Security and Governmental Affairs subcommittee during a hearing on "U.S. Financial Involvement in Renovation of U.N. Headquarters" on Capitol Hill in Washington July 21, 2005. REUTERS/Molly Riley

Close