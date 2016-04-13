Edition:
United States
Celebrities go to Washington

U2 lead singer Bono attends a Senate Appropriations State, Foreign Operations and Related Programs Subcommittee hearing on "Causes and consequences of violent extremism and the role of foreign assistance" on Capitol Hill in Washington April 12, 2016. REUTERS/Yuri Gripas

Reuters / Tuesday, April 12, 2016
Singer Elton John (R), founder of the Elton John AIDS Foundation, and Doctor Rick Warren react as they arrive to testify before a Senate Appropriations State, Foreign Operations and Related Programs Subcommittee hearing on global health problems in Washington May 6, 2015. REUTERS/Carlos Barria

Reuters / Wednesday, May 06, 2015
Ben Affleck (L), actor, filmmaker and founder of the Eastern Congo Initiative, testifies next to Microsoft founder Bill Gates, co-chair of the Bill & Melinda Gates Foundation, before a Senate Appropriations State, Foreign Operations and Related Programs Subcommittee hearing on "Diplomacy, Development, and National Security" on Capitol Hill in Washington March 26, 2015. REUTERS/Yuri Gripas

Reuters / Thursday, March 26, 2015
Actress Jennifer Garner and her daughter Violet Affleck are pictured after a Senate Appropriations State, Foreign Operations and Related Programs Subcommittee hearing on "Diplomacy, Development, and National Security" on Capitol Hill in Washington March 26, 2015. REUTERS/Yuri Gripas

Reuters / Thursday, March 26, 2015
Actor George Clooney testifies during a Senate Foreign Relations Committee hearing regarding Sudan at the Dirksen Senate Office Building in Washington March 14, 2012. REUTERS/Benjamin Myers

Reuters / Wednesday, March 14, 2012
Actor Mickey Rooney speaks at a Senate hearing on elder abuse, neglect and financial exploitation on Capitol Hill in Washington March 2, 2011. REUTERS/Jim Young

Reuters / Wednesday, March 02, 2011
Stephen Colbert, host of Comedy Central's "The Colbert Report", testifies before the Immigration, Citizenship, Refugees, Border Security, and International Law Subcommittee hearing on Protecting America's Harvest on Capitol Hill in Washington September 24, 2010. REUTERS/Kevin Lamarque

Reuters / Friday, September 24, 2010
Actress Nicole Kidman prepares to testify on international violence against women before the House Foreign Affairs committee on Capitol Hill in Washington October 21, 2009. REUTERS/Yuri Gripas

Reuters / Wednesday, October 21, 2009
Actor and pro-Tibet activist Richard Gere is greeted by Senator Barbara Boxer before testifying to the Senate Foreign Relations East Asian and Pacific Affairs Subcommittee on the situation in Tibet on Capitol Hill in Washington April 23, 2008. REUTERS/Joshua Roberts

Reuters / Wednesday, April 23, 2008
Singer Nick Jonas waves after he testifies at the Senate Homeland Security and Governmental Affairs hearing about Type 1 Diabetes Research on Capitol Hill in Washington, June 24, 2009. REUTERS/Larry Downing

Reuters / Wednesday, June 24, 2009
Donald Trump and his wife Melanie (L) listen to testimony before the U.S. Senate Committee on Homeland Security and Governmental Affairs subcommittee during a hearing on "U.S. Financial Involvement in Renovation of U.N. Headquarters" on Capitol Hill in Washington July 21, 2005. REUTERS/Molly Riley

Reuters / Tuesday, February 07, 2006
Actress Marcia Cross (R) of television series "Desperate Housewives" listens to Senator Mary Landrieu (D-LA) speak during a news conference on Capitol Hill in Washington January 23, 2008. Cross was lending her star power to members of Congress to push forward legislation to end the practice of "drive-through" mastectomies by passing the bipartisan Breast Cancer Patient Protection Act of 2007. REUTERS/Kevin Lamarque

Reuters / Wednesday, January 23, 2008
Actor Ben Affleck prepares to participate in the House Foreign Affairs Committee's Subcommittee on Africa, Global Health and Human Rights on Capitol Hill in Washington, March 8, 2011. REUTERS/Jason Reed

Reuters / Tuesday, March 08, 2011
