Celebrities on the campaign trail

Hillary Clinton arrives with singer Katy Perry during a campaign rally in Des Moines, Iowa. REUTERS/Scott Morgan

Reuters / Saturday, October 24, 2015
Actresses Rosario Dawson and Shailene Woodley listen to Bernie Sanders speak during a discussion at the First Unitarian Congregational Society in Brooklyn. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson

Reuters / Saturday, April 16, 2016
Bernie Sanders and actress Susan Sarandon talk at the Sunset Diner in Brooklyn. REUTERS/Brian Snyder

Reuters / Tuesday, April 26, 2016
Hillary Clinton and actress Jamie Lee Curtis react as two supporters take their tops off at the UFCW Union Local 324 in Buena Park, California. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson

Reuters / Wednesday, May 25, 2016
Director Spike Lee speaks at a campaign rally for Bernie Sanders in Washington Square Park in the Greenwich Village neighborhood of New York City. REUTERS/Brendan McDermid

Reuters / Wednesday, April 13, 2016
Hillary Clinton applauds while standing next to Bon Jovi during a campaigns stop at Rutgers University's Newark campus in New Jersey. REUTERS/Adrees Latif

Reuters / Wednesday, June 01, 2016
Bernie Sanders and actor Danny DeVito gesture during a rally at Affton High School in St. Louis, Missouri. REUTERS/Shannon Stapleton

Reuters / Sunday, March 13, 2016
Lena Dunham campaigns for Hillary Clinton at Eight Seven Central screen printers in Des Moines, Iowa. REUTERS/Brian C. Frank

Reuters / Saturday, January 09, 2016
Actor Justin Long does a Snapchat recording with MaryAlice Parks of ABC at the Iowa campaign headquarters for Bernie Sanders in Des Moines, Iowa January 28, 2016. REUTERS/Mark Kauzlarich

Reuters / Thursday, January 28, 2016
U.S. Democratic presidential candidate and U.S. Senator Bernie Sanders, his wife Jane (L) and musician Michael Stipe eat hot dogs at Nathan's Famous in Coney Island, New York April 10, 2016. REUTERS/Brian Snyder

Reuters / Sunday, April 10, 2016
Members of Vampire Weekend rock band perform before a campaign rally for U.S. Democratic presidential candidate Bernie Sanders in Washington Square Park in the Greenwich Village neighborhood of New York City, April 13, 2016. REUTERS/Brendan McDermid

Reuters / Wednesday, April 13, 2016
Actor Tim Robbins speaks at a campaign rally for Bernie Sanders in Washington Square Park in New York City. REUTERS/Brendan McDermid

Reuters / Wednesday, April 13, 2016
Hillary Clinton is greeted by singer Demi Lovato as she arrives at a campaign event in Iowa City, Iowa. REUTERS/Jim Young

Reuters / Thursday, January 21, 2016
Ted Danson and his wife Mary Steenburgen attend a "Get Out the Vote" campaign rally for Hillary Clinton in Hudson, New Hampshire. REUTERS/Brian Snyder

Reuters / Monday, February 08, 2016
Killer Mike speaks at a campaign rally for Bernie Sanders in Atlanta, Georgia. REUTERS/Jim Young

Reuters / Tuesday, February 16, 2016
Eva Longoria, Chelsea Clinton, Hillary Clinton, America Ferrera and Bill Clinton wave to supporters before Hillary spoke at a campaign rally in Las Vegas. REUTERS/David Becker

Reuters / Saturday, February 20, 2016
Danny Glover introduces Bernie Sanders during a campaign rally at Hunter's Point in the Queens borough of New York. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson

Reuters / Monday, April 18, 2016
Elton John performs at the Hillary Victory Fund "I'm With Her" benefit concert at Radio City Music Hall in New York City. REUTERS/Mike Segar

Reuters / Thursday, March 03, 2016
Katy Perry cheers for Hillary Clinton at the Jefferson-Jackson Dinner in Des Moines, Iowa. REUTERS/Mark Kauzlarich

Reuters / Sunday, October 25, 2015
Actress Rosario Dawson introduces Bernie Sanders at a campaign rally in Syracuse, New York. REUTERS/Brian Snyder

Reuters / Tuesday, April 12, 2016
