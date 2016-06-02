Celebrities on the campaign trail
Hillary Clinton arrives with singer Katy Perry during a campaign rally in Des Moines, Iowa. REUTERS/Scott Morgan
Actresses Rosario Dawson and Shailene Woodley listen to Bernie Sanders speak during a discussion at the First Unitarian Congregational Society in Brooklyn. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson
Bernie Sanders and actress Susan Sarandon talk at the Sunset Diner in Brooklyn. REUTERS/Brian Snyder
Hillary Clinton and actress Jamie Lee Curtis react as two supporters take their tops off at the UFCW Union Local 324 in Buena Park, California. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson
Director Spike Lee speaks at a campaign rally for Bernie Sanders in Washington Square Park in the Greenwich Village neighborhood of New York City. REUTERS/Brendan McDermid
Hillary Clinton applauds while standing next to Bon Jovi during a campaigns stop at Rutgers University's Newark campus in New Jersey. REUTERS/Adrees Latif
Bernie Sanders and actor Danny DeVito gesture during a rally at Affton High School in St. Louis, Missouri. REUTERS/Shannon Stapleton
Lena Dunham campaigns for Hillary Clinton at Eight Seven Central screen printers in Des Moines, Iowa. REUTERS/Brian C. Frank
Actor Justin Long does a Snapchat recording with MaryAlice Parks of ABC at the Iowa campaign headquarters for Bernie Sanders in Des Moines, Iowa January 28, 2016. REUTERS/Mark Kauzlarich
U.S. Democratic presidential candidate and U.S. Senator Bernie Sanders, his wife Jane (L) and musician Michael Stipe eat hot dogs at Nathan's Famous in Coney Island, New York April 10, 2016. REUTERS/Brian Snyder
Members of Vampire Weekend rock band perform before a campaign rally for U.S. Democratic presidential candidate Bernie Sanders in Washington Square Park in the Greenwich Village neighborhood of New York City, April 13, 2016. REUTERS/Brendan McDermid
Actor Tim Robbins speaks at a campaign rally for Bernie Sanders in Washington Square Park in New York City. REUTERS/Brendan McDermid
Hillary Clinton is greeted by singer Demi Lovato as she arrives at a campaign event in Iowa City, Iowa. REUTERS/Jim Young
Ted Danson and his wife Mary Steenburgen attend a "Get Out the Vote" campaign rally for Hillary Clinton in Hudson, New Hampshire. REUTERS/Brian Snyder
Killer Mike speaks at a campaign rally for Bernie Sanders in Atlanta, Georgia. REUTERS/Jim Young
Eva Longoria, Chelsea Clinton, Hillary Clinton, America Ferrera and Bill Clinton wave to supporters before Hillary spoke at a campaign rally in Las Vegas. REUTERS/David Becker
Danny Glover introduces Bernie Sanders during a campaign rally at Hunter's Point in the Queens borough of New York. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson
Elton John performs at the Hillary Victory Fund "I'm With Her" benefit concert at Radio City Music Hall in New York City. REUTERS/Mike Segar
Katy Perry cheers for Hillary Clinton at the Jefferson-Jackson Dinner in Des Moines, Iowa. REUTERS/Mark Kauzlarich
Actress Rosario Dawson introduces Bernie Sanders at a campaign rally in Syracuse, New York. REUTERS/Brian Snyder
Next Slideshows
Buying a piece of Star Wars
Propshop headquarters at Pinewood Studios is making limited edition replicas of Star Wars props.
Dior cruise collection
Dior presents its 2017 cruise collection inside Britain's Blenheim Palace.
Billboard Awards
The winners, performers and red carpet at the Billboard Awards in Las Vegas.
Best of Cannes
Highlights from the 69th Cannes Film Festival on the French Riviera.
MORE IN PICTURES
Deadly wildfires in Portugal and Spain
Flames ripped across Iberian countryside left tinder-dry by an unusually hot summer and early autumn, fanned by strong winds as remnants of ex-Hurricane Ophelia brushed coastal areas.
Deadliest wildfires in California history
Firefighters gained ground on wildfires that killed at least 40 people in the past week, hundreds are still missing.
Rohingya's perilous journey
Thousands more Rohingya refugees cross the border into Bangladesh from Myanmar.
Ophelia turns London sky red
The sky turns red as dust from the Sahara carried by storm Ophelia filters sunlight over London.
Final push against Islamic State in Raqqa
U.S.-backed militias battle for the last pocket of Islamic State's one-time Syrian capital of Raqqa, bringing their four-month campaign for the city to the brink of victory.
Iraqi forces advance on Kurdish-held area
Iraq's central government forces advance into territory held by Kurds, seizing a swathe of countryside surrounding the oil city of Kirkuk.
Today in Sports
Our top sports photography of the day.
Twin bomb blasts strike Somali capital
Two blasts hit busy junctions in the heart of Mogadishu, one of the deadliest attacks since an Islamist insurgency began in 2007.
Cargo plane crashes off Ivory Coast
A cargo plane chartered by the French military crashes into the sea near the airport in Ivory Coast�s main city.