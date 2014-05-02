Celebrities out of wax
Paris' Grevin Wax Museum staff member Charline Florent and hairdresser Virginie Dahan put the final touches to Rolling Stones lead singer Mick Jagger's wax statue at the Grevin Wax Museum in Prague, April 24, 2014. The statues are prepared ahead of...more
Paris' Grevin Wax Museum staff member Charline Florent and hairdresser Virginie Dahan put the final touches to Rolling Stones lead singer Mick Jagger's wax statue at the Grevin Wax Museum in Prague, April 24, 2014. The statues are prepared ahead of the opening of the new Grevin Wax Museum in Prague on May 1. REUTERS/David W Cerny
Paris' Grevin Wax Museum sculptor Eric Saint Chaffray works on the head of Rolling Stones lead singer Mick Jagger in their museum workshop in Paris, February 7, 2014. Fifteen artists, including sculptors, moulders, dressmakers, make-up artists, wig...more
Paris' Grevin Wax Museum sculptor Eric Saint Chaffray works on the head of Rolling Stones lead singer Mick Jagger in their museum workshop in Paris, February 7, 2014. Fifteen artists, including sculptors, moulders, dressmakers, make-up artists, wig makers, hairdressers along with lighting and set designers and sound engineers are involved in the creation of the hyper realistic statues. The Grevin Museum opened in Paris in 1882. REUTERS/Philippe Wojazer
Paris' Grevin Wax Museum technician Matthieu Verrier works on the head of Rolling Stones lead singer Mick Jagger in their workshop in Paris, February 11, 2014. REUTERS/Philippe Wojazer
Paris' Grevin Wax Museum technician Matthieu Verrier works on the head of Rolling Stones lead singer Mick Jagger in their workshop in Paris, February 11, 2014. REUTERS/Philippe Wojazer
Paris Grevin Wax Museum technician Matthieu Verrier works on the head of Rolling Stones lead singer Mick Jagger in their workshop in Paris, February 11, 2014. REUTERS/Philippe Wojazer
Paris Grevin Wax Museum technician Matthieu Verrier works on the head of Rolling Stones lead singer Mick Jagger in their workshop in Paris, February 11, 2014. REUTERS/Philippe Wojazer
Paris' Grevin Wax Museum technician Carlos Brito opens the mold of the head of Rolling Stones lead singer Mick Jagger at their workshop in Paris, February 19, 2014. REUTERS/Philippe Wojazer
Paris' Grevin Wax Museum technician Carlos Brito opens the mold of the head of Rolling Stones lead singer Mick Jagger at their workshop in Paris, February 19, 2014. REUTERS/Philippe Wojazer
Paris' Grevin Wax Museum sculptor Eric Saint Chaffray works on the head of Rolling Stones lead singer Mick Jagger in their workshop in Paris, March 10, 2014. REUTERS/Philippe Wojazer
Paris' Grevin Wax Museum sculptor Eric Saint Chaffray works on the head of Rolling Stones lead singer Mick Jagger in their workshop in Paris, March 10, 2014. REUTERS/Philippe Wojazer
Paris' Grevin Wax Museum sculptor Eric Saint Chaffray puts the teeth and tongue inside the head of Rolling Stones lead singer Mick Jagger at their workshop in Paris, March 10, 2014. REUTERS/Philippe Wojazer
Paris' Grevin Wax Museum sculptor Eric Saint Chaffray puts the teeth and tongue inside the head of Rolling Stones lead singer Mick Jagger at their workshop in Paris, March 10, 2014. REUTERS/Philippe Wojazer
Paris' Grevin Wax Museum painter Franck Bruneau works on the head of Rolling Stones lead singer Mick Jagger at their workshop in Paris, April 9, 2014. REUTERS/Philippe Wojazer
Paris' Grevin Wax Museum painter Franck Bruneau works on the head of Rolling Stones lead singer Mick Jagger at their workshop in Paris, April 9, 2014. REUTERS/Philippe Wojazer
Helene Jonca, one of the painters at the Paris Grevin Wax Museum checks the wax statue of Rolling Stones lead singer Mick Jagger in their workshop in Paris, April 4, 2014. Side by side are three steps of a wax statue. REUTERS/Philippe Wojazer
Helene Jonca, one of the painters at the Paris Grevin Wax Museum checks the wax statue of Rolling Stones lead singer Mick Jagger in their workshop in Paris, April 4, 2014. Side by side are three steps of a wax statue. REUTERS/Philippe Wojazer
Paris Grevin Wax Museum painter Franck Bruneau wraps the head of Rolling Stones lead singer Mick Jagger wax statue in plastic before it is shipped to Prague for the opening of Grevin's new museum, April 11, 2014. REUTERS/Philippe Wojazer
Paris Grevin Wax Museum painter Franck Bruneau wraps the head of Rolling Stones lead singer Mick Jagger wax statue in plastic before it is shipped to Prague for the opening of Grevin's new museum, April 11, 2014. REUTERS/Philippe Wojazer
Paris' Grevin Wax Museum hairdresser Virginie Dahan puts the final touches to Rolling Stones lead singer Mick Jagger's statue at the Grevin Wax Museum in Prague, April 24, 2014. REUTERS/David W Cerny
Paris' Grevin Wax Museum hairdresser Virginie Dahan puts the final touches to Rolling Stones lead singer Mick Jagger's statue at the Grevin Wax Museum in Prague, April 24, 2014. REUTERS/David W Cerny
Paris' Grevin Wax Museum hairdresser Virginie Dahan puts the final touches to Rolling Stones lead singer Mick Jagger's statue at the Grevin Wax Museum in Prague, April 24, 2014. REUTERS/David W Cerny
Paris' Grevin Wax Museum hairdresser Virginie Dahan puts the final touches to Rolling Stones lead singer Mick Jagger's statue at the Grevin Wax Museum in Prague, April 24, 2014. REUTERS/David W Cerny
Hands wait for their bodies on a shelf at Grevin Wax Museum workshop in Paris, February 3, 2014. REUTERS/Philippe Wojazer
Hands wait for their bodies on a shelf at Grevin Wax Museum workshop in Paris, February 3, 2014. REUTERS/Philippe Wojazer
Paris' Grevin Wax Museum staff put final touches to the statue of French singer Edith Piaf in their museum workshop in Paris, March 10, 2014. REUTERS/Philippe Wojazer
Paris' Grevin Wax Museum staff put final touches to the statue of French singer Edith Piaf in their museum workshop in Paris, March 10, 2014. REUTERS/Philippe Wojazer
Paris' Grevin Wax Museum sculptor Stephane Barret works on the head of late French singer Edith Piaf at their workshop in Paris, February 5, 2014. REUTERS/Philippe Wojazer
Paris' Grevin Wax Museum sculptor Stephane Barret works on the head of late French singer Edith Piaf at their workshop in Paris, February 5, 2014. REUTERS/Philippe Wojazer
Wax hands for the statue of late French singer Edith Piaf are checked in the museum workshop in Paris, February 5, 2014. REUTERS/Philippe Wojazer
Wax hands for the statue of late French singer Edith Piaf are checked in the museum workshop in Paris, February 5, 2014. REUTERS/Philippe Wojazer
Helene Jonca, one of the painters at the Paris Grevin Wax Museum works on the head of late French singer Edith Piaf at their workshop in Paris, February 5, 2014. REUTERS/Philippe Wojazer
Helene Jonca, one of the painters at the Paris Grevin Wax Museum works on the head of late French singer Edith Piaf at their workshop in Paris, February 5, 2014. REUTERS/Philippe Wojazer
Helene Jonca, one of the painters of the Paris Grevin Wax Museum, holds a brush as she works on the head of late French singer Edith Piaf in their workshop in Paris, February 5, 2014. REUTERS/Philippe Wojazer
Helene Jonca, one of the painters of the Paris Grevin Wax Museum, holds a brush as she works on the head of late French singer Edith Piaf in their workshop in Paris, February 5, 2014. REUTERS/Philippe Wojazer
The head of Edith Piaf's wax statue is wrapped in plastic at the Paris Grevin Wax Museum's workshop before it is shipped to Prague for the opening of their new museum, April 11, 2014. REUTERS/Philippe Wojazer
The head of Edith Piaf's wax statue is wrapped in plastic at the Paris Grevin Wax Museum's workshop before it is shipped to Prague for the opening of their new museum, April 11, 2014. REUTERS/Philippe Wojazer
Paris Grevin Wax Museum staff work around the wax statue of late French singer Edith Piaf in their workshop in Paris, March 7, 2014. REUTERS/Philippe Wojazer
Paris Grevin Wax Museum staff work around the wax statue of late French singer Edith Piaf in their workshop in Paris, March 7, 2014. REUTERS/Philippe Wojazer
Next Slideshows
iHeartRadio Music Awards red carpet
Celebrities arrive on the red carpet at the iHeartRadio Music Awards.
Time 100 Gala
The red carpet at the Time 100 gala.
Tony Awards nominees
A sample of personalities from this year's Tony Awards nominations.
Bollywood Oscars
Celebrities from Bollywood and Hollywood gather for the International Indian Film Academy Awards.
MORE IN PICTURES
Road to the World Series
Highlights from the MLB playoffs.
Deadly wildfires in Portugal and Spain
Flames ripped across Iberian countryside left tinder-dry by an unusually hot summer and early autumn, fanned by strong winds as remnants of ex-Hurricane Ophelia brushed coastal areas.
Deadliest wildfires in California history
Firefighters gained ground on wildfires that killed at least 40 people in the past week, hundreds are still missing.
Rohingya's perilous journey
Thousands more Rohingya refugees cross the border into Bangladesh from Myanmar.
Ophelia turns London sky red
The sky turns red as dust from the Sahara carried by storm Ophelia filters sunlight over London.
Final push against Islamic State in Raqqa
U.S.-backed militias battle for the last pocket of Islamic State's one-time Syrian capital of Raqqa, bringing their four-month campaign for the city to the brink of victory.
Iraqi forces advance on Kurdish-held area
Iraq's central government forces advance into territory held by Kurds, seizing a swathe of countryside surrounding the oil city of Kirkuk.
Today in Sports
Our top sports photography of the day.
Twin bomb blasts strike Somali capital
Two blasts hit busy junctions in the heart of Mogadishu, one of the deadliest attacks since an Islamist insurgency began in 2007.