Celebrities who adopt

Sandra Bullock adopted her son Louis, born in New Orleans, at 3.5 months in 2010, and announced Tuesday that she has adopted a 3.5-year-old daughter, Laila, also from Louisiana. REUTERS/Fred Thornhill

Sandra Bullock adopted her son Louis, born in New Orleans, at 3.5 months in 2010, and announced Tuesday that she has adopted a 3.5-year-old daughter, Laila, also from Louisiana.

Sandra Bullock adopted her son Louis, born in New Orleans, at 3.5 months in 2010, and announced Tuesday that she has adopted a 3.5-year-old daughter, Laila, also from Louisiana.
Madonna adopted David Banda (2L) and Chifundo "Mercy" James (2R) from Malawi, in addition to her biological daughter Lourdes and son Rocco. REUTERS/Siphiwe Sibeko

Madonna adopted David Banda (2L) and Chifundo "Mercy" James (2R) from Malawi, in addition to her biological daughter Lourdes and son Rocco.

Madonna adopted David Banda (2L) and Chifundo "Mercy" James (2R) from Malawi, in addition to her biological daughter Lourdes and son Rocco.
Angelina Jolie adopted son Pax Thien (R) from Vietnam and Maddox Chivan (L) from Cambodia, as well as a daughter Zahara Marley from Ethiopia. When she married Brad Pitt, he adopted the three children as his own. The couple has three biological children as well. REUTERS/Stringer

Angelina Jolie adopted son Pax Thien (R) from Vietnam and Maddox Chivan (L) from Cambodia, as well as a daughter Zahara Marley from Ethiopia. When she married Brad Pitt, he adopted the three children as his own. The couple has three biological children as well.

Angelina Jolie adopted son Pax Thien (R) from Vietnam and Maddox Chivan (L) from Cambodia, as well as a daughter Zahara Marley from Ethiopia. When she married Brad Pitt, he adopted the three children as his own. The couple has three biological children as well.
Charlize Theron adopted son Jackson and daughter August. REUTERS/Eric Gaillard

Charlize Theron adopted son Jackson and daughter August.

Charlize Theron adopted son Jackson and daughter August.
Nicole Kidman and her then-husband Tom Cruise adopted son Connor (C) and daughter Isabella (R). She also has two biological daughters Sunday and Faith with her husband Keith Urban. REUTERS/Fred Prouser

Nicole Kidman and her then-husband Tom Cruise adopted son Connor (C) and daughter Isabella (R). She also has two biological daughters Sunday and Faith with her husband Keith Urban.

Nicole Kidman and her then-husband Tom Cruise adopted son Connor (C) and daughter Isabella (R). She also has two biological daughters Sunday and Faith with her husband Keith Urban.
Mia Farrow has 13 living children, four of which are biological and nine adopted. Two adopted children predeceased her. REUTERS/Denis Balibouse

Mia Farrow has 13 living children, four of which are biological and nine adopted. Two adopted children predeceased her.

Mia Farrow has 13 living children, four of which are biological and nine adopted. Two adopted children predeceased her.
Hugh Jackman and wife Deborra-Lee Furness have two adopted children, daughter Ava (L) and son Oscar (R). REUTERS/Phil McCarten

Hugh Jackman and wife Deborra-Lee Furness have two adopted children, daughter Ava (L) and son Oscar (R).

Hugh Jackman and wife Deborra-Lee Furness have two adopted children, daughter Ava (L) and son Oscar (R).
Sharon Stone has three adopted sons, Roan Joseph Bronstein (R), Laird Vonne Stone and Quinn Kelly Stone.

Sharon Stone has three adopted sons, Roan Joseph Bronstein (R), Laird Vonne Stone and Quinn Kelly Stone.

Sharon Stone has three adopted sons, Roan Joseph Bronstein (R), Laird Vonne Stone and Quinn Kelly Stone.
Lionel Richie informally adopted Nicole Richie at age 2, raising her as his daughter, and legally adopted her when she was 9. REUTERS/Dylan Martinez

Lionel Richie informally adopted Nicole Richie at age 2, raising her as his daughter, and legally adopted her when she was 9.

Lionel Richie informally adopted Nicole Richie at age 2, raising her as his daughter, and legally adopted her when she was 9.
Katherine Heigl and her husband Josh Kelley adopted daughters Nancy Leigh from South Korea and Adalaide from the U.S. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni

Katherine Heigl and her husband Josh Kelley adopted daughters Nancy Leigh from South Korea and Adalaide from the U.S.

Katherine Heigl and her husband Josh Kelley adopted daughters Nancy Leigh from South Korea and Adalaide from the U.S.
Jamie Lee Curtis and her husband Christopher Guest adopted son Thomas (L) and daughter Annie (R). REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni

Jamie Lee Curtis and her husband Christopher Guest adopted son Thomas (L) and daughter Annie (R).

Jamie Lee Curtis and her husband Christopher Guest adopted son Thomas (L) and daughter Annie (R).
Viola Davis and her husband, actor Julius Tennon, adopted daughter Genesis as a newborn. REUTERS/Mike Blake

Viola Davis and her husband, actor Julius Tennon, adopted daughter Genesis as a newborn.

Viola Davis and her husband, actor Julius Tennon, adopted daughter Genesis as a newborn.
Michelle Pfeiffer adopted daughter Claudia (R) before her marriage to writer David E. Kelley. They also have a biological son, John (2ndL). REUTERS/Fred Prouser

Michelle Pfeiffer adopted daughter Claudia (R) before her marriage to writer David E. Kelley. They also have a biological son, John (2ndL).

Michelle Pfeiffer adopted daughter Claudia (R) before her marriage to writer David E. Kelley. They also have a biological son, John (2ndL).
Sheryl Crow has two adopted sons, Wyatt and Levi. REUTERS/Danny Moloshok

Sheryl Crow has two adopted sons, Wyatt and Levi.

Sheryl Crow has two adopted sons, Wyatt and Levi.
Denise Richards adopted Eloise, her third daughter, after having biological daughters Sam and Lola Sheen with Charlie Sheen. REUTERS/Andrew Kelly

Denise Richards adopted Eloise, her third daughter, after having biological daughters Sam and Lola Sheen with Charlie Sheen.

Denise Richards adopted Eloise, her third daughter, after having biological daughters Sam and Lola Sheen with Charlie Sheen.
Kristin Davis adopted daughter Gemma Rose. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni

Kristin Davis adopted daughter Gemma Rose.

Kristin Davis adopted daughter Gemma Rose.
