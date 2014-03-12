Celebrities who own sports teams
Gene Simmons of rock band KISS is part-owner of Arena Football League team, the Los Angeles Kiss, along with his bandmate Paul Stanley. REUTERS/Alex Gallardo
Gene Simmons of rock band KISS is part-owner of Arena Football League team, the Los Angeles Kiss, along with his bandmate Paul Stanley. REUTERS/Alex Gallardo
Earvin "Magic" Johnson is co-owner of the Los Angeles Dodgers. REUTERS/Alex Gallardo
Earvin "Magic" Johnson is co-owner of the Los Angeles Dodgers. REUTERS/Alex Gallardo
Rapper Jay-Z was a co-owner of the Brooklyn Nets but sold his stake to form his own sports agency Roc Nation Sports. REUTERS/Ray Stubblebine
Rapper Jay-Z was a co-owner of the Brooklyn Nets but sold his stake to form his own sports agency Roc Nation Sports. REUTERS/Ray Stubblebine
Singer Justin Timberlake is a part owner of the Memphis Grizzlies. REUTERS/Danny Moloshok
Singer Justin Timberlake is a part owner of the Memphis Grizzlies. REUTERS/Danny Moloshok
Basketball player Lebron James has a minority share of Liverpool FC. REUTERS/Phil Noble
Basketball player Lebron James has a minority share of Liverpool FC. REUTERS/Phil Noble
Former U.S. President George W. Bush was a part owner of the Texas Rangers until 1998. REUTERS/Mike Segar
Former U.S. President George W. Bush was a part owner of the Texas Rangers until 1998. REUTERS/Mike Segar
Talk-show host David Letterman is co-owner of the Rahal Letterman Lanigan Racing team. REUTERS/J.P. Moczulski
Talk-show host David Letterman is co-owner of the Rahal Letterman Lanigan Racing team. REUTERS/J.P. Moczulski
Music producer Emilio Estefan and his wife singer Gloria are minority owners of the Miami Dolphins. REUTERS/Carlos Barria
Music producer Emilio Estefan and his wife singer Gloria are minority owners of the Miami Dolphins. REUTERS/Carlos Barria
Former NBA star Steve Nash is part-owner of the Vancouver Whitecaps FC. REUTERS/Andy Clark
Former NBA star Steve Nash is part-owner of the Vancouver Whitecaps FC. REUTERS/Andy Clark
Actor Bill Murray is part-owner of the St. Paul Saints independent minor-league baseball team, and has invested in several other minor league baseball teams. REUTERS/Jeff Haynes
Actor Bill Murray is part-owner of the St. Paul Saints independent minor-league baseball team, and has invested in several other minor league baseball teams. REUTERS/Jeff Haynes
Will Smith and Jada Pinkett Smith are part owners of the Philadelphia 76ers. REUTERS/Tim Shaffer
Will Smith and Jada Pinkett Smith are part owners of the Philadelphia 76ers. REUTERS/Tim Shaffer
Comedian Drew Carey is a minority owner of the Seattle Sounders. REUTERS/Robert Sorbo
Comedian Drew Carey is a minority owner of the Seattle Sounders. REUTERS/Robert Sorbo
Singer Usher is a part owner of the Cleveland Cavaliers. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni
Singer Usher is a part owner of the Cleveland Cavaliers. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni
Musician Elton John formerly owned Watford FC and until 2008 served as the club's honorary life president. REUTERS/Eduardo Munoz
Musician Elton John formerly owned Watford FC and until 2008 served as the club's honorary life president. REUTERS/Eduardo Munoz
Former Italian Prime Minister Silvio Berlusconi is president of AC Milan. REUTERS/Daniele La Monaca
Former Italian Prime Minister Silvio Berlusconi is president of AC Milan. REUTERS/Daniele La Monaca
Entertainer Bob Hope owned a minority stake of the Cleveland Indians. REUTERS
Entertainer Bob Hope owned a minority stake of the Cleveland Indians. REUTERS
Actor Burt Reynolds was a co-owner of the now-defunct Tampa Bay Bandits. The team name was inspired by his Smokey and the Bandit movies. REUTERS/Fred Prouser
Actor Burt Reynolds was a co-owner of the now-defunct Tampa Bay Bandits. The team name was inspired by his Smokey and the Bandit movies. REUTERS/Fred Prouser
Actor Paul Newman was part-owner of several racing teams. REUTERS/Todd Korol
Actor Paul Newman was part-owner of several racing teams. REUTERS/Todd Korol
Actor Russell Crowe is co-owner of the South Sydney Rabbitohs rugby team. REUTERS/Scott Audette
Actor Russell Crowe is co-owner of the South Sydney Rabbitohs rugby team. REUTERS/Scott Audette
Media mogul Ted Turner, seen here watching a game with wife Jane Fonda, owns the Atlanta Braves.
Media mogul Ted Turner, seen here watching a game with wife Jane Fonda, owns the Atlanta Braves.
Singer Jon Bon Jovi was primary owner of the Arena Football League's Philadelphia Soul until the league folded in 2009. REUTERS/Steve Marcus
Singer Jon Bon Jovi was primary owner of the Arena Football League's Philadelphia Soul until the league folded in 2009. REUTERS/Steve Marcus
Musician Nelly (C) is a minority owner in the Charlotte Bobcats. REUTERS/Chris Keane
Musician Nelly (C) is a minority owner in the Charlotte Bobcats. REUTERS/Chris Keane
Singer Fergie is a part owner of the Miami Dolphins. REUTERS/Hans Deryk
Singer Fergie is a part owner of the Miami Dolphins. REUTERS/Hans Deryk
Comedian Bill Maher owns a stake in the New York Mets. REUTERS/Fred Prouser
Comedian Bill Maher owns a stake in the New York Mets. REUTERS/Fred Prouser
Next Slideshows
Highest-paid musicians
Billboard ranks the top-earners in music.
Surreal art
Installation pieces designed to give pause.
Paris Fashion Week
Collection highlights from Paris.
Justin Bieber, inked
Miami Beach Police release photos of Justin Bieber's tattoos.
MORE IN PICTURES
Road to the World Series
Highlights from the MLB playoffs.
Deadly wildfires in Portugal and Spain
Flames ripped across Iberian countryside left tinder-dry by an unusually hot summer and early autumn, fanned by strong winds as remnants of ex-Hurricane Ophelia brushed coastal areas.
Deadliest wildfires in California history
Firefighters gained ground on wildfires that killed at least 40 people in the past week, hundreds are still missing.
Rohingya's perilous journey
Thousands more Rohingya refugees cross the border into Bangladesh from Myanmar.
Ophelia turns London sky red
The sky turns red as dust from the Sahara carried by storm Ophelia filters sunlight over London.
Final push against Islamic State in Raqqa
U.S.-backed militias battle for the last pocket of Islamic State's one-time Syrian capital of Raqqa, bringing their four-month campaign for the city to the brink of victory.
Iraqi forces advance on Kurdish-held area
Iraq's central government forces advance into territory held by Kurds, seizing a swathe of countryside surrounding the oil city of Kirkuk.
Today in Sports
Our top sports photography of the day.
Twin bomb blasts strike Somali capital
Two blasts hit busy junctions in the heart of Mogadishu, one of the deadliest attacks since an Islamist insurgency began in 2007.