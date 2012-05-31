Celebrity birthdays in June
Jun. 1 - Morgan Freeman turns 75. Morgan Freeman attends the premiere of "10 Items or Less" at Paramount Theater in Los Angeles November 27, 2006. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni
Jun. 1 - Morgan Freeman turns 75. Morgan Freeman attends the premiere of "10 Items or Less" at Paramount Theater in Los Angeles November 27, 2006. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni
Jun. 3 - Anderson Cooper turns 45. Host and CNN anchor Anderson Cooper poses as he arrives for the CNN Heroes: An All-Star Tribute show at the Kodak theatre in Hollywood, California, November 21, 2009. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni
Jun. 3 - Anderson Cooper turns 45. Host and CNN anchor Anderson Cooper poses as he arrives for the CNN Heroes: An All-Star Tribute show at the Kodak theatre in Hollywood, California, November 21, 2009. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni
Jun. 4 - Angelina Jolie turns 37. Angelina Jolie poses for pictures as she arrives for the European premiere of her movie "The Tourist" in Berlin, December 14, 2010. REUTERS/Thomas Peter
Jun. 4 - Angelina Jolie turns 37. Angelina Jolie poses for pictures as she arrives for the European premiere of her movie "The Tourist" in Berlin, December 14, 2010. REUTERS/Thomas Peter
Jun. 5 - Mark Wahlberg turns 41. Cast member Mark Wahlberg, who stars in the movie "Max Payne", poses for a portrait in Beverly Hills, California October 12, 2008. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni
Jun. 5 - Mark Wahlberg turns 41. Cast member Mark Wahlberg, who stars in the movie "Max Payne", poses for a portrait in Beverly Hills, California October 12, 2008. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni
Jun. 7 - Prince turns 54. Prince performs on stage at Yas Arena in Yas Island, Abu Dhabi November 14, 2010. The performance is part of three consecutive days of after-race concerts of the Abu Dhabi F1 Grand Prix. REUTERS/Jumana El-Heloueh
Jun. 7 - Prince turns 54. Prince performs on stage at Yas Arena in Yas Island, Abu Dhabi November 14, 2010. The performance is part of three consecutive days of after-race concerts of the Abu Dhabi F1 Grand Prix. REUTERS/Jumana El-Heloueh
Jun. 8 - Kanye West turns 35. Kanye West arrives at the Ghita 2008 collection during New York Fashion Week September 11, 2007. REUTERS/Eric Thayer
Jun. 8 - Kanye West turns 35. Kanye West arrives at the Ghita 2008 collection during New York Fashion Week September 11, 2007. REUTERS/Eric Thayer
Jun. 9 - Michael J. Fox turns 51. Michael J. Fox chats with other inductees after being awarded the rank of Officer in the Order of Canada at Rideau Hall in Ottawa May 27, 2011. REUTERS/Blair Gable
Jun. 9 - Michael J. Fox turns 51. Michael J. Fox chats with other inductees after being awarded the rank of Officer in the Order of Canada at Rideau Hall in Ottawa May 27, 2011. REUTERS/Blair Gable
Jun. 11 - Hugh Laurie turns 53. Hugh Laurie accepts the favorite TV drama award for his show "House" at the 2010 People's Choice Awards in Los Angeles January 6, 2010. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson
Jun. 11 - Hugh Laurie turns 53. Hugh Laurie accepts the favorite TV drama award for his show "House" at the 2010 People's Choice Awards in Los Angeles January 6, 2010. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson
Jun. 13 - Ashley and Mary-Kate Olsen turn 26. Ashley (L) and Mary-Kate Olsen arrive for the Metropolitan Opera's premiere of "Le Comte Ory" at Lincoln Center in New York March 24, 2011. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson
Jun. 13 - Ashley and Mary-Kate Olsen turn 26. Ashley (L) and Mary-Kate Olsen arrive for the Metropolitan Opera's premiere of "Le Comte Ory" at Lincoln Center in New York March 24, 2011. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson
Jun. 14 - Donald Trump turns 66. Donald Trump speaks to a group of Republican organizations at the Treasure Island hotel and casino in Las Vegas, Nevada April 28, 2011. REUTERS/Las Vegas Sun/Steve Marcus
Jun. 14 - Donald Trump turns 66. Donald Trump speaks to a group of Republican organizations at the Treasure Island hotel and casino in Las Vegas, Nevada April 28, 2011. REUTERS/Las Vegas Sun/Steve Marcus
Jun. 15 - Neil Patrick Harris turns 39. Neil Patrick Harris poses at a CBS television fall season premiere event in Los Angeles September 16, 2010. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni
Jun. 15 - Neil Patrick Harris turns 39. Neil Patrick Harris poses at a CBS television fall season premiere event in Los Angeles September 16, 2010. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni
Jun. 17 - Barry Manilow turns 66. Barry Manilow performs at the annual Nobel Peace Prize Concert in Oslo December 11, 2010. REUTERS/Toby Melville
Jun. 17 - Barry Manilow turns 66. Barry Manilow performs at the annual Nobel Peace Prize Concert in Oslo December 11, 2010. REUTERS/Toby Melville
Jun. 19 - Paula Abdul turns 50. Paula Abdul arrives at the 63rd Primetime Emmy Awards in Los Angeles September 18, 2011. REUTERS/Danny Moloshok
Jun. 19 - Paula Abdul turns 50. Paula Abdul arrives at the 63rd Primetime Emmy Awards in Los Angeles September 18, 2011. REUTERS/Danny Moloshok
Jun. 18 - Paul McCartney turns 70. Paul McCartney attends the fashion show designed by his daughter Stella McCartney at her Fall-Winter 2011/2012 women's collection during Paris Fashion Week March 7, 2011. REUTERS/Gonzalo Fuentes
Jun. 18 - Paul McCartney turns 70. Paul McCartney attends the fashion show designed by his daughter Stella McCartney at her Fall-Winter 2011/2012 women's collection during Paris Fashion Week March 7, 2011. REUTERS/Gonzalo Fuentes
Jun. 20 - Lionel Richie turns 63. Lionel Richie attends a promotional event for his upcoming "All Night Long in Hong Kong" concert in Hong Kong September 27, 2010. REUTERS/Tyrone Siu
Jun. 20 - Lionel Richie turns 63. Lionel Richie attends a promotional event for his upcoming "All Night Long in Hong Kong" concert in Hong Kong September 27, 2010. REUTERS/Tyrone Siu
Jun. 22 - Meryl Streep turns 63. Meryl Streep blows a kiss as she poses on the red carpet at the Rome film festival in Rome October 22, 2009. REUTERS/Alessia Pierdomenico
Jun. 22 - Meryl Streep turns 63. Meryl Streep blows a kiss as she poses on the red carpet at the Rome film festival in Rome October 22, 2009. REUTERS/Alessia Pierdomenico
Jun. 25 - George Michael turns 49. George Michael performs in concert at the Forum during his "Live Global Tour" in Inglewood, California June 25, 2008. This is Michael's first North American tour in 17 years. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni
Jun. 25 - George Michael turns 49. George Michael performs in concert at the Forum during his "Live Global Tour" in Inglewood, California June 25, 2008. This is Michael's first North American tour in 17 years. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni
Jun. 28 - John Cusack turns 46. Cast member John Cusack is interviewed at the premiere of "Hot Tub Time Machine" in Hollywood, California March 17, 2010. The movie opens in the U.S. on March 26. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni
Jun. 28 - John Cusack turns 46. Cast member John Cusack is interviewed at the premiere of "Hot Tub Time Machine" in Hollywood, California March 17, 2010. The movie opens in the U.S. on March 26. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni
Jun. 29 - Gary Busey turns 68. Gary Busey arrives at the 80th annual Academy Awards in Hollywood, February 24, 2008. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson
Jun. 29 - Gary Busey turns 68. Gary Busey arrives at the 80th annual Academy Awards in Hollywood, February 24, 2008. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson
Jun. 30 - Mike Tyson turns 46. Former undisputed heavyweight boxing champion Mike Tyson gestures during an interview at the MGM Grand Hotel and Casino in Las Vegas, Nevada March 23, 2012. REUTERS/Steve Marcus
Jun. 30 - Mike Tyson turns 46. Former undisputed heavyweight boxing champion Mike Tyson gestures during an interview at the MGM Grand Hotel and Casino in Las Vegas, Nevada March 23, 2012. REUTERS/Steve Marcus
Next Slideshows
Celebrity style: Cynthia Nixon
The fashion of "Sex and the City" actress Cynthia Nixon.
Cannes film festival
The Cannes film festival is buzzing this year with a string of hit movies in the official lineup.
Best of Eurovision
Sweden's Loreen wins the Eurovision Song Contest.
Cannes fashion
Style from the red carpet in Cannes.
MORE IN PICTURES
Road to the World Series
Highlights from the MLB playoffs.
Deadly wildfires in Portugal and Spain
Flames ripped across Iberian countryside left tinder-dry by an unusually hot summer and early autumn, fanned by strong winds as remnants of ex-Hurricane Ophelia brushed coastal areas.
Deadliest wildfires in California history
Firefighters gained ground on wildfires that killed at least 40 people in the past week, hundreds are still missing.
Rohingya's perilous journey
Thousands more Rohingya refugees cross the border into Bangladesh from Myanmar.
Ophelia turns London sky red
The sky turns red as dust from the Sahara carried by storm Ophelia filters sunlight over London.
Final push against Islamic State in Raqqa
U.S.-backed militias battle for the last pocket of Islamic State's one-time Syrian capital of Raqqa, bringing their four-month campaign for the city to the brink of victory.
Iraqi forces advance on Kurdish-held area
Iraq's central government forces advance into territory held by Kurds, seizing a swathe of countryside surrounding the oil city of Kirkuk.
Today in Sports
Our top sports photography of the day.
Twin bomb blasts strike Somali capital
Two blasts hit busy junctions in the heart of Mogadishu, one of the deadliest attacks since an Islamist insurgency began in 2007.