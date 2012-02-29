Edition:
United States
Pictures | Wed Feb 29, 2012 | 3:00pm EST

Celebrity birthdays in March

<p>Mar 1 - Justin Bieber turns 18. Canadian pop star Justin Bieber poses on arrival on the red carpet at the MTV Europe Music Awards show in Belfast November 6, 2011. REUTERS/Luke Macgregor </p>

Mar 1 - Justin Bieber turns 18. Canadian pop star Justin Bieber poses on arrival on the red carpet at the MTV Europe Music Awards show in Belfast November 6, 2011. REUTERS/Luke Macgregor

Wednesday, February 29, 2012

Mar 1 - Justin Bieber turns 18. Canadian pop star Justin Bieber poses on arrival on the red carpet at the MTV Europe Music Awards show in Belfast November 6, 2011. REUTERS/Luke Macgregor

Close
1 / 18
<p>Mar 2 - Jon Bon Jovi turns 50. Jon Bon Jovi performs on NBC's "Today" show in New York June 19, 2007. REUTERS/Brendan McDermid </p>

Mar 2 - Jon Bon Jovi turns 50. Jon Bon Jovi performs on NBC's "Today" show in New York June 19, 2007. REUTERS/Brendan McDermid

Wednesday, February 29, 2012

Mar 2 - Jon Bon Jovi turns 50. Jon Bon Jovi performs on NBC's "Today" show in New York June 19, 2007. REUTERS/Brendan McDermid

Close
2 / 18
<p>Mar 3 - Jessica Biel turnst 30. Biel poses for a portrait while promoting her film "Easy Virtue" in Beverly Hills, California, May 20, 2009. REUTERS/Danny Moloshok </p>

Mar 3 - Jessica Biel turnst 30. Biel poses for a portrait while promoting her film "Easy Virtue" in Beverly Hills, California, May 20, 2009. REUTERS/Danny Moloshok

Wednesday, February 29, 2012

Mar 3 - Jessica Biel turnst 30. Biel poses for a portrait while promoting her film "Easy Virtue" in Beverly Hills, California, May 20, 2009. REUTERS/Danny Moloshok

Close
3 / 18
<p>Mar 6 - Shaquille O'Neal turns 40. O'Neal poses for the press on media day in Miami, Florida October 1, 2007. REUTERS/Marc Serota </p>

Mar 6 - Shaquille O'Neal turns 40. O'Neal poses for the press on media day in Miami, Florida October 1, 2007. REUTERS/Marc Serota

Wednesday, February 29, 2012

Mar 6 - Shaquille O'Neal turns 40. O'Neal poses for the press on media day in Miami, Florida October 1, 2007. REUTERS/Marc Serota

Close
4 / 18
<p>Mar 10 - Jon Hamm turns 41. Hamm poses at the premiere for the 4th season of the television series "Mad Men" at the Mann 6 theatre in Hollywood, California July 20, 2010. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni </p>

Mar 10 - Jon Hamm turns 41. Hamm poses at the premiere for the 4th season of the television series "Mad Men" at the Mann 6 theatre in Hollywood, California July 20, 2010. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni

Wednesday, February 29, 2012

Mar 10 - Jon Hamm turns 41. Hamm poses at the premiere for the 4th season of the television series "Mad Men" at the Mann 6 theatre in Hollywood, California July 20, 2010. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni

Close
5 / 18
<p>Mar 12 - Liza Minnelli turns 66. Minnelli sits for a portrait for Reuters before a screening of "Liza's at the Palace" in New York November 24, 2009. REUTERS/Carlo Allegri </p>

Mar 12 - Liza Minnelli turns 66. Minnelli sits for a portrait for Reuters before a screening of "Liza's at the Palace" in New York November 24, 2009. REUTERS/Carlo Allegri

Wednesday, February 29, 2012

Mar 12 - Liza Minnelli turns 66. Minnelli sits for a portrait for Reuters before a screening of "Liza's at the Palace" in New York November 24, 2009. REUTERS/Carlo Allegri

Close
6 / 18
<p>Mar 14 - Michael Caine turns 79. Caine poses for a photograph during an interview with Reuters in New York, October 26, 2010. Caine's new memoir "The Elephant To Hollywood" is published by Henry Holt and Company. REUTERS/Mike Segar </p>

Mar 14 - Michael Caine turns 79. Caine poses for a photograph during an interview with Reuters in New York, October 26, 2010. Caine's new memoir "The Elephant To Hollywood" is published by Henry Holt and Company. REUTERS/Mike Segar

Wednesday, February 29, 2012

Mar 14 - Michael Caine turns 79. Caine poses for a photograph during an interview with Reuters in New York, October 26, 2010. Caine's new memoir "The Elephant To Hollywood" is published by Henry Holt and Company. REUTERS/Mike Segar

Close
7 / 18
<p>Mar 16 - Flavor Flav turns 53. Flavor Flav performs during the 2008 VH1 Hip Hop Honors show in New York, October 2, 2008. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson </p>

Mar 16 - Flavor Flav turns 53. Flavor Flav performs during the 2008 VH1 Hip Hop Honors show in New York, October 2, 2008. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson

Wednesday, February 29, 2012

Mar 16 - Flavor Flav turns 53. Flavor Flav performs during the 2008 VH1 Hip Hop Honors show in New York, October 2, 2008. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson

Close
8 / 18
<p>Mar 17 - Billy Corgan turns 45. Corgan speaks to the audience just before he and band member Jimmy Chamberlin are inducted into the Hollywood Rock Walk in Hollywood April 23, 2008. REUTERS/Fred Prouser </p>

Mar 17 - Billy Corgan turns 45. Corgan speaks to the audience just before he and band member Jimmy Chamberlin are inducted into the Hollywood Rock Walk in Hollywood April 23, 2008. REUTERS/Fred Prouser

Wednesday, February 29, 2012

Mar 17 - Billy Corgan turns 45. Corgan speaks to the audience just before he and band member Jimmy Chamberlin are inducted into the Hollywood Rock Walk in Hollywood April 23, 2008. REUTERS/Fred Prouser

Close
9 / 18
<p>Mar 19 - Glenn Close turns 65. Close is interviewed at the Academy of Television Arts &amp; Sciences reception for the 62nd Primetime Emmy awards nominees at Pacific Design Center in Los Angeles August 27, 2010. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni </p>

Mar 19 - Glenn Close turns 65. Close is interviewed at the Academy of Television Arts & Sciences reception for the 62nd Primetime Emmy awards nominees at Pacific Design Center in Los Angeles August 27, 2010. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni

Wednesday, February 29, 2012

Mar 19 - Glenn Close turns 65. Close is interviewed at the Academy of Television Arts & Sciences reception for the 62nd Primetime Emmy awards nominees at Pacific Design Center in Los Angeles August 27, 2010. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni

Close
10 / 18
<p>Mar 20 - Spike Lee turns 55. Lee attends a conference for the launching of the campaign "TCK, TCK, TCK, Time for Climate Justice" on climate change at the Cannes Lions 2009 International Advertising Festival June 26, 2009. REUTERS/Alain Issock </p>

Mar 20 - Spike Lee turns 55. Lee attends a conference for the launching of the campaign "TCK, TCK, TCK, Time for Climate Justice" on climate change at the Cannes Lions 2009 International Advertising Festival June 26, 2009. REUTERS/Alain Issock more

Wednesday, February 29, 2012

Mar 20 - Spike Lee turns 55. Lee attends a conference for the launching of the campaign "TCK, TCK, TCK, Time for Climate Justice" on climate change at the Cannes Lions 2009 International Advertising Festival June 26, 2009. REUTERS/Alain Issock

Close
11 / 18
<p>Mar 21 - Matthew Broderick turns 50. Broderick poses during a photocall for the film "Wonderful World" at the 35th Deauville American film festival in Deauville September 10, 2009. REUTERS/Pascal Rossignol </p>

Mar 21 - Matthew Broderick turns 50. Broderick poses during a photocall for the film "Wonderful World" at the 35th Deauville American film festival in Deauville September 10, 2009. REUTERS/Pascal Rossignol

Wednesday, February 29, 2012

Mar 21 - Matthew Broderick turns 50. Broderick poses during a photocall for the film "Wonderful World" at the 35th Deauville American film festival in Deauville September 10, 2009. REUTERS/Pascal Rossignol

Close
12 / 18
<p>Mar 22 - Reese Witherspoon turns 36. Witherspoon poses for a portrait while promoting the film "How Do You Know" in New York December 5, 2010. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson</p>

Mar 22 - Reese Witherspoon turns 36. Witherspoon poses for a portrait while promoting the film "How Do You Know" in New York December 5, 2010. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson

Wednesday, February 29, 2012

Mar 22 - Reese Witherspoon turns 36. Witherspoon poses for a portrait while promoting the film "How Do You Know" in New York December 5, 2010. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson

Close
13 / 18
<p>Mar 25 - Elton John turns 65. Elton John performs during his Rocket Man Tour 2009 in Lisbon June 28, 2009. REUTERS/Nacho Doce </p>

Mar 25 - Elton John turns 65. Elton John performs during his Rocket Man Tour 2009 in Lisbon June 28, 2009. REUTERS/Nacho Doce

Wednesday, February 29, 2012

Mar 25 - Elton John turns 65. Elton John performs during his Rocket Man Tour 2009 in Lisbon June 28, 2009. REUTERS/Nacho Doce

Close
14 / 18
<p>Mar 27 - Fergie turns 37. Fergie of the musical group, The Black Eyed Peas, listens to a question at the half-time entertainment news conference in Dallas, Texas, February 3, 2011. REUTERS/Mike Stone </p>

Mar 27 - Fergie turns 37. Fergie of the musical group, The Black Eyed Peas, listens to a question at the half-time entertainment news conference in Dallas, Texas, February 3, 2011. REUTERS/Mike Stone

Wednesday, February 29, 2012

Mar 27 - Fergie turns 37. Fergie of the musical group, The Black Eyed Peas, listens to a question at the half-time entertainment news conference in Dallas, Texas, February 3, 2011. REUTERS/Mike Stone

Close
15 / 18
<p>Mar 28 - Lady Gaga turns 26. Lady Gaga performs at the MTV Europe Music Awards show in Belfast November 6, 2011. REUTERS/Cathal McNaughton </p>

Mar 28 - Lady Gaga turns 26. Lady Gaga performs at the MTV Europe Music Awards show in Belfast November 6, 2011. REUTERS/Cathal McNaughton

Wednesday, February 29, 2012

Mar 28 - Lady Gaga turns 26. Lady Gaga performs at the MTV Europe Music Awards show in Belfast November 6, 2011. REUTERS/Cathal McNaughton

Close
16 / 18
<p>Mar 30 - Celine Dion turns 44. Dion arrives at the 83rd Academy Awards in Hollywood, California February 27, 2011. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson </p>

Mar 30 - Celine Dion turns 44. Dion arrives at the 83rd Academy Awards in Hollywood, California February 27, 2011. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson

Wednesday, February 29, 2012

Mar 30 - Celine Dion turns 44. Dion arrives at the 83rd Academy Awards in Hollywood, California February 27, 2011. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson

Close
17 / 18
<p>Mar 31 - Christopher Walken turns 69. Walken speaks before receiving a tribute for his career at the Marrakesh 9th International Film Festival December 5, 2009. REUTERS/Jean Blondin </p>

Mar 31 - Christopher Walken turns 69. Walken speaks before receiving a tribute for his career at the Marrakesh 9th International Film Festival December 5, 2009. REUTERS/Jean Blondin

Wednesday, February 29, 2012

Mar 31 - Christopher Walken turns 69. Walken speaks before receiving a tribute for his career at the Marrakesh 9th International Film Festival December 5, 2009. REUTERS/Jean Blondin

Close
18 / 18
View Again
View Next
Meryl Streep winning awards

Meryl Streep winning awards

Next Slideshows

Meryl Streep winning awards

Meryl Streep winning awards

The multiple award-winning actress winning awards.

Feb 28 2012
Best of the Oscars

Best of the Oscars

Highlights from the Academy Awards.

Feb 27 2012
Oscars red carpet

Oscars red carpet

Highlights from the Oscars arrivals carpet.

Feb 27 2012
The Artist wins with black and white

The Artist wins with black and white

"The Artist" takes home several Oscars, including best film.

Feb 27 2012

MORE IN PICTURES

Road to the World Series

Road to the World Series

Highlights from the MLB playoffs.

Deadly wildfires in Portugal and Spain

Deadly wildfires in Portugal and Spain

Flames ripped across Iberian countryside left tinder-dry by an unusually hot summer and early autumn, fanned by strong winds as remnants of ex-Hurricane Ophelia brushed coastal areas.

Deadliest wildfires in California history

Deadliest wildfires in California history

Firefighters gained ground on wildfires that killed at least 40 people in the past week, hundreds are still missing.

Rohingya's perilous journey

Rohingya's perilous journey

Thousands more Rohingya refugees cross the border into Bangladesh from Myanmar.

Ophelia turns London sky red

Ophelia turns London sky red

The sky turns red as dust from the Sahara carried by storm Ophelia filters sunlight over London.

Final push against Islamic State in Raqqa

Final push against Islamic State in Raqqa

U.S.-backed militias battle for the last pocket of Islamic State's one-time Syrian capital of Raqqa, bringing their four-month campaign for the city to the brink of victory.

Iraqi forces advance on Kurdish-held area

Iraqi forces advance on Kurdish-held area

Iraq's central government forces advance into territory held by Kurds, seizing a swathe of countryside surrounding the oil city of Kirkuk.

Today in Sports

Today in Sports

Our top sports photography of the day.

Twin bomb blasts strike Somali capital

Twin bomb blasts strike Somali capital

Two blasts hit busy junctions in the heart of Mogadishu, one of the deadliest attacks since an Islamist insurgency began in 2007.

View More

Trending Collections

Pictures

Podcast