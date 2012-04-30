Edition:
United States
Pictures | Mon Apr 30, 2012 | 4:30pm EDT

Celebrity birthdays in May

<p>May 2 - David Beckham turns 37. Soccer player David Beckham attends a private reception at the British Consul-General's residence in Los Angeles July 8, 2011. REUTERS/Matt Baron/Pool </p>

May 2 - David Beckham turns 37. Soccer player David Beckham attends a private reception at the British Consul-General's residence in Los Angeles July 8, 2011. REUTERS/Matt Baron/Pool

Monday, April 30, 2012

May 2 - David Beckham turns 37. Soccer player David Beckham attends a private reception at the British Consul-General's residence in Los Angeles July 8, 2011. REUTERS/Matt Baron/Pool

Close
1 / 18
<p>May 5 - Chris Brown turns 23. Singer Chris Brown performs in concert during the F.A.M.E. Tour in Los Angeles October 20, 2011. REUTERS/Danny Moloshok </p>

May 5 - Chris Brown turns 23. Singer Chris Brown performs in concert during the F.A.M.E. Tour in Los Angeles October 20, 2011. REUTERS/Danny Moloshok

Monday, April 30, 2012

May 5 - Chris Brown turns 23. Singer Chris Brown performs in concert during the F.A.M.E. Tour in Los Angeles October 20, 2011. REUTERS/Danny Moloshok

Close
2 / 18
<p>May 6 - George Clooney turns 51. Actor George Clooney smiles before a Senate Foreign Relations Committee hearing regarding Sudan at the Dirksen Senate Office Building in Washington March 14, 2012. REUTERS/Benjamin Myers </p>

May 6 - George Clooney turns 51. Actor George Clooney smiles before a Senate Foreign Relations Committee hearing regarding Sudan at the Dirksen Senate Office Building in Washington March 14, 2012. REUTERS/Benjamin Myers

Monday, April 30, 2012

May 6 - George Clooney turns 51. Actor George Clooney smiles before a Senate Foreign Relations Committee hearing regarding Sudan at the Dirksen Senate Office Building in Washington March 14, 2012. REUTERS/Benjamin Myers

Close
3 / 18
<p>May 8 - Enrique Iglesias turns 37. Spanish pop singer and songwriter Enrique Iglesias performs at the Isle of MTV music concert in Floriana, outside Valletta, Malta June 25, 2008. REUTERS/Darrin Zammit Lupi </p>

May 8 - Enrique Iglesias turns 37. Spanish pop singer and songwriter Enrique Iglesias performs at the Isle of MTV music concert in Floriana, outside Valletta, Malta June 25, 2008. REUTERS/Darrin Zammit Lupi

Monday, April 30, 2012

May 8 - Enrique Iglesias turns 37. Spanish pop singer and songwriter Enrique Iglesias performs at the Isle of MTV music concert in Floriana, outside Valletta, Malta June 25, 2008. REUTERS/Darrin Zammit Lupi

Close
4 / 18
<p>May 9 - Billy Joel turns 63. Six-time Grammy award winner Billy Joel performs for the first time in Johannesburg October 26, 2006. REUTERS/Siphiwe Sibeko </p>

May 9 - Billy Joel turns 63. Six-time Grammy award winner Billy Joel performs for the first time in Johannesburg October 26, 2006. REUTERS/Siphiwe Sibeko

Monday, April 30, 2012

May 9 - Billy Joel turns 63. Six-time Grammy award winner Billy Joel performs for the first time in Johannesburg October 26, 2006. REUTERS/Siphiwe Sibeko

Close
5 / 18
<p>May 12 - Emilio Estevez turns 50. Emilio Estevez poses for a portrait to promote the film "The Way" during the 35th Toronto International Film Festival September 12, 2010. REUTERS/Adrien Veczan</p>

May 12 - Emilio Estevez turns 50. Emilio Estevez poses for a portrait to promote the film "The Way" during the 35th Toronto International Film Festival September 12, 2010. REUTERS/Adrien Veczan

Monday, April 30, 2012

May 12 - Emilio Estevez turns 50. Emilio Estevez poses for a portrait to promote the film "The Way" during the 35th Toronto International Film Festival September 12, 2010. REUTERS/Adrien Veczan

Close
6 / 18
<p>May 13 - Stephen Colbert turns 48. Comedian Stephen Colbert arrives to be honored at the Time 100 Gala in New York, April 24, 2012. The Time 100 is an annual list of the 100 most influential people in the last year complied by Time Magazine. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson </p>

May 13 - Stephen Colbert turns 48. Comedian Stephen Colbert arrives to be honored at the Time 100 Gala in New York, April 24, 2012. The Time 100 is an annual list of the 100 most influential people in the last year complied by Time Magazine....more

Monday, April 30, 2012

May 13 - Stephen Colbert turns 48. Comedian Stephen Colbert arrives to be honored at the Time 100 Gala in New York, April 24, 2012. The Time 100 is an annual list of the 100 most influential people in the last year complied by Time Magazine. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson

Close
7 / 18
<p>May 14 - Cate Blanchett turns 43. Cast member Cate Blanchett attends a news conference for the film "Robin Hood" by director Ridley Scott at the 63rd Cannes Film Festival May 12, 2010. REUTERS/Jean-Paul Pelissier </p>

May 14 - Cate Blanchett turns 43. Cast member Cate Blanchett attends a news conference for the film "Robin Hood" by director Ridley Scott at the 63rd Cannes Film Festival May 12, 2010. REUTERS/Jean-Paul Pelissier

Monday, April 30, 2012

May 14 - Cate Blanchett turns 43. Cast member Cate Blanchett attends a news conference for the film "Robin Hood" by director Ridley Scott at the 63rd Cannes Film Festival May 12, 2010. REUTERS/Jean-Paul Pelissier

Close
8 / 18
<p>May 17 - Bill Paxton turns 57. Cast member Bill Paxton poses at the premiere of the HBO original series "Big Love" at the Cinerama Dome in Hollywood, California, June 7, 2007. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni </p>

May 17 - Bill Paxton turns 57. Cast member Bill Paxton poses at the premiere of the HBO original series "Big Love" at the Cinerama Dome in Hollywood, California, June 7, 2007. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni

Monday, April 30, 2012

May 17 - Bill Paxton turns 57. Cast member Bill Paxton poses at the premiere of the HBO original series "Big Love" at the Cinerama Dome in Hollywood, California, June 7, 2007. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni

Close
9 / 18
<p>May 18 - Tina Fey turns 42. Actress Tina Fey adjusts her dress as she arrives at the 17th annual Screen Actors Guild Awards in Los Angeles, California January 30, 2011. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson </p>

May 18 - Tina Fey turns 42. Actress Tina Fey adjusts her dress as she arrives at the 17th annual Screen Actors Guild Awards in Los Angeles, California January 30, 2011. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson

Monday, April 30, 2012

May 18 - Tina Fey turns 42. Actress Tina Fey adjusts her dress as she arrives at the 17th annual Screen Actors Guild Awards in Los Angeles, California January 30, 2011. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson

Close
10 / 18
<p>May 20 - Cher turns 66. Cast member Cher poses at the premiere of "Burlesque" at the Grauman's Chinese theatre in Hollywood, California November 15, 2010. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni</p>

May 20 - Cher turns 66. Cast member Cher poses at the premiere of "Burlesque" at the Grauman's Chinese theatre in Hollywood, California November 15, 2010. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni

Monday, April 30, 2012

May 20 - Cher turns 66. Cast member Cher poses at the premiere of "Burlesque" at the Grauman's Chinese theatre in Hollywood, California November 15, 2010. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni

Close
11 / 18
<p>May 22 - Naomi Campbell turns 42. Model Naomi Campbell attends the presentation of the Louis Vuitton luxury travelling case for the World Cup trophy in Paris June 1, 2010. REUTERS/Jacky Naegelen </p>

May 22 - Naomi Campbell turns 42. Model Naomi Campbell attends the presentation of the Louis Vuitton luxury travelling case for the World Cup trophy in Paris June 1, 2010. REUTERS/Jacky Naegelen

Monday, April 30, 2012

May 22 - Naomi Campbell turns 42. Model Naomi Campbell attends the presentation of the Louis Vuitton luxury travelling case for the World Cup trophy in Paris June 1, 2010. REUTERS/Jacky Naegelen

Close
12 / 18
<p>May 25 - Mike Myers turns 49. Actor Mike Myers smiles at the AFI "Night at the Movies" event at the Arclight theatre in Hollywood, California October 1, 2008. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni </p>

May 25 - Mike Myers turns 49. Actor Mike Myers smiles at the AFI "Night at the Movies" event at the Arclight theatre in Hollywood, California October 1, 2008. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni

Monday, April 30, 2012

May 25 - Mike Myers turns 49. Actor Mike Myers smiles at the AFI "Night at the Movies" event at the Arclight theatre in Hollywood, California October 1, 2008. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni

Close
13 / 18
<p>May 26 - Helena Bonham Carter turns 46. Actress Helena Bonham Carter poses during a photocall to promote the movie 'The King's Speech' at the 61st Berlinale Film Festival in Berlin February 16, 2011. REUTERS/Fabrizio Bensch </p>

May 26 - Helena Bonham Carter turns 46. Actress Helena Bonham Carter poses during a photocall to promote the movie 'The King's Speech' at the 61st Berlinale Film Festival in Berlin February 16, 2011. REUTERS/Fabrizio Bensch

Monday, April 30, 2012

May 26 - Helena Bonham Carter turns 46. Actress Helena Bonham Carter poses during a photocall to promote the movie 'The King's Speech' at the 61st Berlinale Film Festival in Berlin February 16, 2011. REUTERS/Fabrizio Bensch

Close
14 / 18
<p>May 28 - Kylie Minogue turns 44. Australian singer Kylie Minogue poses at the amfAR's Inspiration Gala Los Angeles fundraiser in Los Angeles October 27, 2010. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni</p>

May 28 - Kylie Minogue turns 44. Australian singer Kylie Minogue poses at the amfAR's Inspiration Gala Los Angeles fundraiser in Los Angeles October 27, 2010. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni

Monday, April 30, 2012

May 28 - Kylie Minogue turns 44. Australian singer Kylie Minogue poses at the amfAR's Inspiration Gala Los Angeles fundraiser in Los Angeles October 27, 2010. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni

Close
15 / 18
<p>May 29 - Noel Gallagher turns 45. Musician Noel Gallagher of the band Oasis stands for a portrait in New York November 6, 2006. REUTERS/Keith Bedford</p>

May 29 - Noel Gallagher turns 45. Musician Noel Gallagher of the band Oasis stands for a portrait in New York November 6, 2006. REUTERS/Keith Bedford

Monday, April 30, 2012

May 29 - Noel Gallagher turns 45. Musician Noel Gallagher of the band Oasis stands for a portrait in New York November 6, 2006. REUTERS/Keith Bedford

Close
16 / 18
<p>May 30 - Cee Lo Green turns 38. Singer Cee Lo Green performs at the Coachella Valley Music &amp; Arts Festival in Indio, California April 15, 2011. REUTERS/Mike Blake </p>

May 30 - Cee Lo Green turns 38. Singer Cee Lo Green performs at the Coachella Valley Music & Arts Festival in Indio, California April 15, 2011. REUTERS/Mike Blake

Monday, April 30, 2012

May 30 - Cee Lo Green turns 38. Singer Cee Lo Green performs at the Coachella Valley Music & Arts Festival in Indio, California April 15, 2011. REUTERS/Mike Blake

Close
17 / 18
<p>May 31 - Clint Eastwood turns 82. Actor Clint Eastwood attends the trophy ceremony for the Pebble Beach National Pro-Am golf tournament in Pebble Beach, California, February 12, 2012. REUTERS/Robert Galbraith </p>

May 31 - Clint Eastwood turns 82. Actor Clint Eastwood attends the trophy ceremony for the Pebble Beach National Pro-Am golf tournament in Pebble Beach, California, February 12, 2012. REUTERS/Robert Galbraith

Monday, April 30, 2012

May 31 - Clint Eastwood turns 82. Actor Clint Eastwood attends the trophy ceremony for the Pebble Beach National Pro-Am golf tournament in Pebble Beach, California, February 12, 2012. REUTERS/Robert Galbraith

Close
18 / 18
View Again
View Next
Stars descend on Washington

Stars descend on Washington

Next Slideshows

Stars descend on Washington

Stars descend on Washington

Celebrities, journalists and political figures attend the White House Correspondents' Association Dinner.

Apr 30 2012
Royal Wedding redux

Royal Wedding redux

Highlights from last year's wedding of William and Kate.

Apr 27 2012
Celebrity sightings

Celebrity sightings

The week in celebrity spottings.

Apr 25 2012
Beyonce: Most beautiful woman

Beyonce: Most beautiful woman

Beyonce is named the world's most beautiful woman of 2012 by People magazine.

Apr 25 2012

MORE IN PICTURES

Road to the World Series

Road to the World Series

Highlights from the MLB playoffs.

Deadly wildfires in Portugal and Spain

Deadly wildfires in Portugal and Spain

Flames ripped across Iberian countryside left tinder-dry by an unusually hot summer and early autumn, fanned by strong winds as remnants of ex-Hurricane Ophelia brushed coastal areas.

Deadliest wildfires in California history

Deadliest wildfires in California history

Firefighters gained ground on wildfires that killed at least 40 people in the past week, hundreds are still missing.

Rohingya's perilous journey

Rohingya's perilous journey

Thousands more Rohingya refugees cross the border into Bangladesh from Myanmar.

Ophelia turns London sky red

Ophelia turns London sky red

The sky turns red as dust from the Sahara carried by storm Ophelia filters sunlight over London.

Final push against Islamic State in Raqqa

Final push against Islamic State in Raqqa

U.S.-backed militias battle for the last pocket of Islamic State's one-time Syrian capital of Raqqa, bringing their four-month campaign for the city to the brink of victory.

Iraqi forces advance on Kurdish-held area

Iraqi forces advance on Kurdish-held area

Iraq's central government forces advance into territory held by Kurds, seizing a swathe of countryside surrounding the oil city of Kirkuk.

Today in Sports

Today in Sports

Our top sports photography of the day.

Twin bomb blasts strike Somali capital

Twin bomb blasts strike Somali capital

Two blasts hit busy junctions in the heart of Mogadishu, one of the deadliest attacks since an Islamist insurgency began in 2007.

View More

Trending Collections

Pictures

Podcast