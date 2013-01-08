Edition:
Celebrity breakups of 2012

<p>Katie Holmes filed for divorce from husband Tom Cruise in June. The couple had been married since 2006. REUTERS/Danny Moloshok </p>

Monday, January 07, 2013

<p>Justin Bieber and Selena Gomez broke up in November according to media reports. The two had been dating publicly since February 2011. REUTERS/Danny Moloshok </p>

<p>Russell Crowe and wife Danielle Spencer split in October. The couple had been married since April 2003. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson </p>

<p>Amy Poehler and husband Will Arnett separated in September after nine years of marriage. REUTERS/Fred Prouser </p>

<p>Heidi Klum and husband Seal announced they were separating in January after seven years of marriage. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni </p>

<p>Danica Patrick and husband Paul Hospenthal announced they were divorcing in November after seven years of marriage. REUTERS/John Gress </p>

<p>Maroon 5 singer Adam Levine and Victoria's Secret model Anne Vyalitsyna split in April. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson </p>

<p>Peter Facinelli and wife Jennie Garth split in March after eleven years of marriage. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni </p>

<p>Johnny Depp and Vanessa Paradis split in June after fourteen years. REUTERS/Denis Balibouse</p>

<p>Dennis Quaid and wife Kimberly separated in September after eight years of marriage. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni </p>

<p>Djimon Hounsou and Kimora Lee Simons split in November after five years together. REUTERS/Fred Prouser </p>

<p>Ashlee Simpson and actor Vincent Piazza broke up over the Thanksgiving holiday according to media reports. The two had been dating for a year and a half. REUTERS/Andrew Burton </p>

<p>Danny DeVito and wife Rhea Perlman separated in October after 30 years of marriage. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni </p>

<p>Daniel Radcliffe and Rosie Coker broke up in October after over a year and a half of dating. The two met while Coker was working as a production assistant. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson </p>

<p>Hayden Panettiere and NFL player Scotty McKnight broke up in November. REUTERS/Jonathan Alcorn </p>

<p>Joe and Tina Simpson, the parents of Jessica and Ashlee Simpson, divorced in October after 35 years of marriage. REUTERS/Joshua Roberts </p>

