Celebrity breakups of 2012
Katie Holmes filed for divorce from husband Tom Cruise in June. The couple had been married since 2006. REUTERS/Danny Moloshok
Katie Holmes filed for divorce from husband Tom Cruise in June. The couple had been married since 2006. REUTERS/Danny Moloshok
Justin Bieber and Selena Gomez broke up in November according to media reports. The two had been dating publicly since February 2011. REUTERS/Danny Moloshok
Justin Bieber and Selena Gomez broke up in November according to media reports. The two had been dating publicly since February 2011. REUTERS/Danny Moloshok
Russell Crowe and wife Danielle Spencer split in October. The couple had been married since April 2003. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson
Russell Crowe and wife Danielle Spencer split in October. The couple had been married since April 2003. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson
Amy Poehler and husband Will Arnett separated in September after nine years of marriage. REUTERS/Fred Prouser
Amy Poehler and husband Will Arnett separated in September after nine years of marriage. REUTERS/Fred Prouser
Heidi Klum and husband Seal announced they were separating in January after seven years of marriage. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni
Heidi Klum and husband Seal announced they were separating in January after seven years of marriage. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni
Danica Patrick and husband Paul Hospenthal announced they were divorcing in November after seven years of marriage. REUTERS/John Gress
Danica Patrick and husband Paul Hospenthal announced they were divorcing in November after seven years of marriage. REUTERS/John Gress
Maroon 5 singer Adam Levine and Victoria's Secret model Anne Vyalitsyna split in April. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson
Maroon 5 singer Adam Levine and Victoria's Secret model Anne Vyalitsyna split in April. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson
Peter Facinelli and wife Jennie Garth split in March after eleven years of marriage. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni
Peter Facinelli and wife Jennie Garth split in March after eleven years of marriage. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni
Johnny Depp and Vanessa Paradis split in June after fourteen years. REUTERS/Denis Balibouse
Johnny Depp and Vanessa Paradis split in June after fourteen years. REUTERS/Denis Balibouse
Dennis Quaid and wife Kimberly separated in September after eight years of marriage. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni
Dennis Quaid and wife Kimberly separated in September after eight years of marriage. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni
Djimon Hounsou and Kimora Lee Simons split in November after five years together. REUTERS/Fred Prouser
Djimon Hounsou and Kimora Lee Simons split in November after five years together. REUTERS/Fred Prouser
Ashlee Simpson and actor Vincent Piazza broke up over the Thanksgiving holiday according to media reports. The two had been dating for a year and a half. REUTERS/Andrew Burton
Ashlee Simpson and actor Vincent Piazza broke up over the Thanksgiving holiday according to media reports. The two had been dating for a year and a half. REUTERS/Andrew Burton
Danny DeVito and wife Rhea Perlman separated in October after 30 years of marriage. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni
Danny DeVito and wife Rhea Perlman separated in October after 30 years of marriage. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni
Daniel Radcliffe and Rosie Coker broke up in October after over a year and a half of dating. The two met while Coker was working as a production assistant. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson
Daniel Radcliffe and Rosie Coker broke up in October after over a year and a half of dating. The two met while Coker was working as a production assistant. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson
Hayden Panettiere and NFL player Scotty McKnight broke up in November. REUTERS/Jonathan Alcorn
Hayden Panettiere and NFL player Scotty McKnight broke up in November. REUTERS/Jonathan Alcorn
Joe and Tina Simpson, the parents of Jessica and Ashlee Simpson, divorced in October after 35 years of marriage. REUTERS/Joshua Roberts
Joe and Tina Simpson, the parents of Jessica and Ashlee Simpson, divorced in October after 35 years of marriage. REUTERS/Joshua Roberts
Next Slideshows
Depardieu gets Russian citizenship
Putin has granted citizenship to Gerard Depardieu, the French movie star who is quitting his homeland to avoid a tax hike on the rich.
Hugh Hefner's girlfriends
Playboy founder Hugh Hefner marries Crystal Harris, the one-time "runaway bride" who followed through this time at a New Year's Eve wedding.
Kanye and Kim
Kanye West and Kim Kardashian are expecting a child, Kardashian said shortly after West announced the pregnancy to fans at a concert.
Top grossing actors
Robert Downey Jr. is the top grossing actor of 2012, according to Forbes.com.
MORE IN PICTURES
Road to the World Series
Highlights from the MLB playoffs.
Deadly wildfires in Portugal and Spain
Flames ripped across Iberian countryside left tinder-dry by an unusually hot summer and early autumn, fanned by strong winds as remnants of ex-Hurricane Ophelia brushed coastal areas.
Deadliest wildfires in California history
Firefighters gained ground on wildfires that killed at least 40 people in the past week, hundreds are still missing.
Rohingya's perilous journey
Thousands more Rohingya refugees cross the border into Bangladesh from Myanmar.
Ophelia turns London sky red
The sky turns red as dust from the Sahara carried by storm Ophelia filters sunlight over London.
Final push against Islamic State in Raqqa
U.S.-backed militias battle for the last pocket of Islamic State's one-time Syrian capital of Raqqa, bringing their four-month campaign for the city to the brink of victory.
Iraqi forces advance on Kurdish-held area
Iraq's central government forces advance into territory held by Kurds, seizing a swathe of countryside surrounding the oil city of Kirkuk.
Today in Sports
Our top sports photography of the day.
Twin bomb blasts strike Somali capital
Two blasts hit busy junctions in the heart of Mogadishu, one of the deadliest attacks since an Islamist insurgency began in 2007.