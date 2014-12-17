Edition:
Celebrity breakups of 2014

Robin Thicke and Paula Patton split after nine years of marriage in February.

Chris Martin and Gwyneth Paltrow consciously uncoupled in March.

Melanie Griffith reportedly filed for divorce from Antonio Banderas in June.

Jennifer Lopez and boyfriend Casper Smart ended their relationship in June.

Prince Harry and Cressida Bonas ended their two-year relationship in April.

Mariah Carey reportedly started divorce proceedings against Nick Cannon in September.

Wiz Khalifa and wife Amber Rose are splitting after one year of marriage, with Rose citing irreconcilable differences, according to TMZ.

Golfer Rory McIlroy broke off his engagement to tennis player Caroline Wozniacki in May.

Freida Pinto and Dev Patel split up in December after six years of dating.

Sofia Vergara and Nick Loeb broke up in May.

Amy Poehler and Will Arnett filed for divorce in April.

Hilary Duff and former hockey player Mike Comrie separated in January.

Singer Rita Ora and DJ Calvin Harris split up officially in June.

Marc Anthony and Topshop heiress Chloe Green split in February.

Katy Perry and John Mayer broke up in February after an on-and-off-again relationship.

Musician Matthew Bellamy and actress Kate Hudson ended their three-year engagement in December.

Supermodel Adriana Lima and former NBA player Marko Jaric separated in May.

Robin Wright and Ben Foster ended their engagement in November.

Jordin Sparks and Jason Derulo ended their three-year relationship in September.

Uma Thurman and financier Arpad Busson ended their engagement in April.

Eliza Dushku and former NBA player Rick Fox broke up in June after dating for five years.

