Celebrity breakups of 2015
Country artists Blake Shelton and Miranda Lambert have announced they are divorcing after four years of marriage. They're not the only celebrity couple to call it quits this year.. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni
Kourtney Kardashian and Scott Disick split in July after nine years together. REUTERS/Allison Joyce
Tiger Woods and Lindsey Vonn split in May after almost three years together. REUTERS/Jeff Haynes
Ben Affleck and wife Jennifer Garner split in June after ten years of marriage. REUTERS/Danny Moloshok
Big Sean and Ariana Grande split in April after dating for eight months. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni
Sean Penn and Charlize Theron split in June after nearly a year and a half together. REUTERS/Philippe Wojazer
Nick Jonas and former Miss Universe Olivia Culpo split in June after dating for two years. REUTERS/Kevork Djansezian
Patrick Dempsey and wife Jillian split in january after fifteen years of marriage. REUTERS/Fred Prouser
Chef Bobby Flay and wife Stephanie March split in March after ten years of marriage. REUTERS/Robert Sullivan
Bradley Cooper and model Suki Waterhouse split in March after dating for two years. REUTERS/Anthony Devlin/Pool
Singer Cody Simpson and model Gigi Hadid split in May after two years together. REUTERS/Danny Moloshok
Cristiano Ronaldo and Irina Shayk split in January after five years together. REUTERS/Sergio Perez
Next Slideshows
London Film and Comic Con
Fans of all things movies, comics, gaming and anime gather at the London Film and Comic Con.
Kids' Choice Sports awards
Athletes and celebrities get slimed for the Nickelodeon Kids' Choice Sports awards.
ESPY Awards red carpet
On the red carpet at the 2015 ESPY Awards.
Rolling Stones Zip Code tour
The Rolling Stones perform their final concert in the U.S. on their "Zip Code" tour in New York state.
MORE IN PICTURES
Road to the World Series
Highlights from the MLB playoffs.
Deadly wildfires in Portugal and Spain
Flames ripped across Iberian countryside left tinder-dry by an unusually hot summer and early autumn, fanned by strong winds as remnants of ex-Hurricane Ophelia brushed coastal areas.
Deadliest wildfires in California history
Firefighters gained ground on wildfires that killed at least 40 people in the past week, hundreds are still missing.
Rohingya's perilous journey
Thousands more Rohingya refugees cross the border into Bangladesh from Myanmar.
Ophelia turns London sky red
The sky turns red as dust from the Sahara carried by storm Ophelia filters sunlight over London.
Final push against Islamic State in Raqqa
U.S.-backed militias battle for the last pocket of Islamic State's one-time Syrian capital of Raqqa, bringing their four-month campaign for the city to the brink of victory.
Iraqi forces advance on Kurdish-held area
Iraq's central government forces advance into territory held by Kurds, seizing a swathe of countryside surrounding the oil city of Kirkuk.
Today in Sports
Our top sports photography of the day.
Twin bomb blasts strike Somali capital
Two blasts hit busy junctions in the heart of Mogadishu, one of the deadliest attacks since an Islamist insurgency began in 2007.