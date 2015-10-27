Edition:
Tue Oct 27, 2015

Celebrity breakups of 2015

Halle Berry and husband Olivier Martinez have announced in a joint statement that they are divorcing. They're not the only celebrity couple to call it quits this year. REUTERS/Kevork Djansezian

Halle Berry and husband Olivier Martinez have announced in a joint statement that they are divorcing. They're not the only celebrity couple to call it quits this year. REUTERS/Kevork Djansezian

Reuters / Tuesday, June 17, 2014
Halle Berry and husband Olivier Martinez have announced in a joint statement that they are divorcing. They're not the only celebrity couple to call it quits this year. REUTERS/Kevork Djansezian
Singer Gwen Stefani and musician Gavin Rossdale filed for divorce in August after 13 years of marriage. REUTERS/Vincent Kessler

Singer Gwen Stefani and musician Gavin Rossdale filed for divorce in August after 13 years of marriage. REUTERS/Vincent Kessler

Reuters / Monday, May 16, 2011
Singer Gwen Stefani and musician Gavin Rossdale filed for divorce in August after 13 years of marriage. REUTERS/Vincent Kessler
Country artists Blake Shelton and Miranda Lambert announced their divorce in July after four years of marriage. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni

Country artists Blake Shelton and Miranda Lambert announced their divorce in July after four years of marriage. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni

Reuters / Sunday, February 08, 2015
Country artists Blake Shelton and Miranda Lambert announced their divorce in July after four years of marriage. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni
Patrick Dempsey and wife Jillian split in January after 15 years of marriage. REUTERS/Fred Prouser

Patrick Dempsey and wife Jillian split in January after 15 years of marriage. REUTERS/Fred Prouser

Reuters / Saturday, November 17, 2007
Patrick Dempsey and wife Jillian split in January after 15 years of marriage. REUTERS/Fred Prouser
Tiger Woods and Lindsey Vonn split in May after almost three years together. REUTERS/Jeff Haynes

Tiger Woods and Lindsey Vonn split in May after almost three years together. REUTERS/Jeff Haynes

Reuters / Sunday, October 06, 2013
Tiger Woods and Lindsey Vonn split in May after almost three years together. REUTERS/Jeff Haynes
Ben Affleck and wife Jennifer Garner split in June after ten years of marriage. REUTERS/Danny Moloshok

Ben Affleck and wife Jennifer Garner split in June after ten years of marriage. REUTERS/Danny Moloshok

Reuters / Monday, March 03, 2014
Ben Affleck and wife Jennifer Garner split in June after ten years of marriage. REUTERS/Danny Moloshok
Big Sean and Ariana Grande split in April after dating for eight months. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni

Big Sean and Ariana Grande split in April after dating for eight months. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni

Reuters / Sunday, February 08, 2015
Big Sean and Ariana Grande split in April after dating for eight months. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni
Sean Penn and Charlize Theron split in June after nearly a year and a half together. REUTERS/Philippe Wojazer

Sean Penn and Charlize Theron split in June after nearly a year and a half together. REUTERS/Philippe Wojazer

Reuters / Monday, July 07, 2014
Sean Penn and Charlize Theron split in June after nearly a year and a half together. REUTERS/Philippe Wojazer
Kourtney Kardashian and Scott Disick split in July after nine years together. REUTERS/Allison Joyce

Kourtney Kardashian and Scott Disick split in July after nine years together. REUTERS/Allison Joyce

Reuters / Saturday, September 10, 2011
Kourtney Kardashian and Scott Disick split in July after nine years together. REUTERS/Allison Joyce
Megan Fox and Brian Austin Green separated in August after eleven years together, five of them as husband and wife. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni

Megan Fox and Brian Austin Green separated in August after eleven years together, five of them as husband and wife. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni

Reuters / Sunday, January 13, 2013
Megan Fox and Brian Austin Green separated in August after eleven years together, five of them as husband and wife. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni
Nick Jonas and former Miss Universe Olivia Culpo split in June after dating for two years. REUTERS/Kevork Djansezian

Nick Jonas and former Miss Universe Olivia Culpo split in June after dating for two years. REUTERS/Kevork Djansezian

Reuters / Sunday, August 24, 2014
Nick Jonas and former Miss Universe Olivia Culpo split in June after dating for two years. REUTERS/Kevork Djansezian
Singer Cody Simpson and model Gigi Hadid split in May after two years together. REUTERS/Danny Moloshok

Singer Cody Simpson and model Gigi Hadid split in May after two years together. REUTERS/Danny Moloshok

Reuters / Monday, February 23, 2015
Singer Cody Simpson and model Gigi Hadid split in May after two years together. REUTERS/Danny Moloshok
Cristiano Ronaldo and Irina Shayk split in January after five years together. REUTERS/Sergio Perez

Cristiano Ronaldo and Irina Shayk split in January after five years together. REUTERS/Sergio Perez

Reuters / Sunday, May 08, 2011
Cristiano Ronaldo and Irina Shayk split in January after five years together. REUTERS/Sergio Perez
Musicians Avril Lavigne and Chad Kroeger announced their separation after two years of marriage. REUTERS/Mark Blinch

Musicians Avril Lavigne and Chad Kroeger announced their separation after two years of marriage. REUTERS/Mark Blinch

Reuters / Sunday, June 16, 2013
Musicians Avril Lavigne and Chad Kroeger announced their separation after two years of marriage. REUTERS/Mark Blinch
Chef Bobby Flay and wife Stephanie March split in March after 10 years of marriage. REUTERS/Robert Sullivan

Chef Bobby Flay and wife Stephanie March split in March after 10 years of marriage. REUTERS/Robert Sullivan

Reuters / Friday, December 07, 2012
Chef Bobby Flay and wife Stephanie March split in March after 10 years of marriage. REUTERS/Robert Sullivan
